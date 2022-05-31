French entertainment firms eye opening headquarters in Riyadh

You are here

Laurent Germain, head of the French delegation, said that Saudi Arabia has impressed the world with its entertainment industry.
RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers hosted 30 major French entertainment companies that are planning to invest in Saudi Arabia and open their respective headquarters in Riyadh. 

Laurent Germain, head of the French delegation, said that Saudi Arabia has impressed the world with its entertainment industry in a short period of time, and expressed the desire to be present in the Saudi capital, according to a CSC tweet. 

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the UK are far from maximizing their potential for collaboration in the field of e-commerce, officials said as the two sides staged an event in London to explore opportunities in the sector.

Dr. Emad Al-Dukair, co-chairman of the Saudi British Joint Business Council, told Arab News that the Kingdom had achieved a great deal in recent years and offered enormous potential for future growth.

“What’s happened in the last five years is equivalent to more than what’s happened in a half a century, and I think there is a great deal more to come,” he said.

Al-Dukair’s comments came as the Saudi E-Commerce Council, in collaboration with the SBJBC, held an event in London titled “Leveraging e-commerce to expand Saudi-UK bilateral trade.”

It was hosted by the Kingdom’s Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, who is also chairman of the ECC, and attended by leaders from 11 government agencies.

Al-Dukair said the UK was regarded as a hub for new technologies, e-commerce, fintech and e-services and was keen to encourage firms to build new relationships in the Kingdom, adding that there were also opportunities for Saudi firms to get involved in British startups there.

Al-Qasabi said that Saudi Arabia was among the top 10 developing countries in the field of e-commerce, with annual growth of more than 32 percent, and that developing the sector was one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Dukair said that despite the size of the meeting, which attracted 120 business leaders, the two countries had not yet “scratched the surface” of their potential for working together. The event had, however, come at “an opportune time” following Brexit, COVID-19, the low growth forecast for the British economy and its search for new markets.

E-commerce expert Karl Lillrud said at the event that his goal was to help firms with their expansion plans.

“I empower companies to grow faster and have been doing that for 25 years, and that could be from small startups, all the way up to Fortune 500 companies, where I step in and support them in understanding how to break down boundaries, how to overcome obstacles.”

Dr. Ahmad Dehwah, co-founder and managing director of Sadeem — a Saudi startup specializing in flood mitigation solutions — said his company was hoping to collaborate with UK companies.

Sadeem was looking to set up a hybrid model, where both sides would engage and work together “to ensure that we have sustainable cities and better flood mitigation systems,” he said.

The company was founded in 2010 following the deadly floods that struck the coastal city of Jeddah a year earlier. Dehwah said that many officials and organizations had expressed interest in working with his company because of the increase in flooding over the past decade and the impact of climate change.

“Investment in flood mitigation solutions is increasing, and that shows how important it is,” he said.

Quintin Hicks, partnerships director at tech company What3words, said Saudi Arabia had “been a priority market for a long time,” and that the event in London provided an opportunity to meet potential partners and get reacquainted with developments in the Kingdom’s e-commerce and logistics market after the pandemic.

The company already works with the Saudi Red Crescent and other emergency services to enable people to share their location in crowded or remote areas. It also cooperates with ride-hailing app Careem to help identify destinations, from hotels to camping sites, in the desert.

“In rural areas, especially in some of these amazing new Saudi 2030 mega projects, like in NEOM … it’s a way to identify your location and share it with emergency services if you’re in some sort of trouble, but also from a planning point of view,” Hicks said.

While What3words had mostly partnered with private companies in the past it was keen to work with government entities in Saudi Arabia and by 2030 hoped its name would be “part of everyday language,” he added.

RIYADH: Top Djibouti officials on Tuesday invited Saudi investors to invest in the international free trade zone, which “is a large gateway to an African market of about 1.3 billion people, and ready with appropriate infrastructure.”  

Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority Chairman Aboubaker Omar Hadi in presence of Djibouti Ambassador Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama met members of the Saudi business community at the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

During the meeting, they reviewed opportunities in the field of ports, logistics, and free zones.

The Djibouti officials highlighted the international free trade zone in Djibouti, which is the largest in Africa and is strategically located between the trade routes in the East and the West, where more than $2 trillion of goods pass annually.

The DPFZA team presented the different investment opportunities in Djibouti, mainly in the logistics sector, free zones, and the petrochemical industries.

Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama

Djibouti ambassador

 

FSC Secretary-General Hussein Al-Abdulqader praised the historical relations between the Kingdom and Djibouti, stressing the need to take advantage of the available investment capabilities and opportunities and competitive advantages to develop more commercial and investment partnership projects and raise the volume of trade between the two countries, which has grown to about SR7 billion ($1.86 billion) with a growth rate of 103 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

“There is still a great opportunity to increase it in line with the efforts made and the investment opportunities available,” said Al-Abdulqader.

 On Monday, the DPFZA chairman and the Djibouti ambassador held meetings with officials of several government entities such as the Public Investment Fund, the Exports Development Authority, the Saudi EXIM Bank, and the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

 “The DPFZA team presented the different investment opportunities in Djibouti, mainly in the logistics sector, free zones, and the petrochemical industries, and the Saudi team expressed their interest vis-à-vis the facilitation that could be offered to the potential Saudi investors in Djibouti,” Bamakhrama told Arab News.

 The DPFZA delegation also held a meeting with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, during which they discussed livestock operation’s improvement through accurate liaison between importers and exporters via Djibouti ports infrastructure.

 The Saudi side said a new livestock transport service linking Djibouti Port to Jazan Port is in progress which will act as a distribution center to the Gulf region

RIYADH: Canada’s first quarter growth reportedly missed the mark mainly due to a drop in export volumes. The Czech economy expanded quicker than expected in the first quarter driven by household consumption whereas China’s services sector activity contracted less sharply in May. Portugal’s May inflation level recorded the highest in almost 30 years, while French inflation hit a new record of 5.8 percent in May.

Canada’s growth

Canada's economic growth was not as robust as expected in the first quarter, dragged by lower export volumes, official data showed on Tuesday, though activity was bang-on central bank projections and unlikely to sway plans for an oversized rate hike in June.

The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter, below analyst predictions of 5.4 percent but in line with the Bank of Canada’s forecast of 3 percent, Statistics Canada data showed.

Real gross domestic product likely rose 0.2 percent in April, preliminary data showed, as a drop in resale real estate activity was offset by gains in mining and oil and gas. March GDP rose 0.7 percent, beating expectations of 0.5 percent.

Czech economy grows faster 

The Czech economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, with household consumption a main growth driver before high inflation and interest rate hikes expected this year trigger a slowdown.

The Czech economy posted 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the first three months of 2022, higher than a flash estimate of 0.7 percent. In year-on-year terms, growth reached 4.8 percent, above the preliminary estimate of 4.6 percent reported last month.

Central Europe’s economies have started 2022 in high gear, propelled largely by home-grown demand after COVID-induced lockdowns ended, while companies are still working through global supply disruptions and soaring energy and material costs.

But a slowdown is coming, with firms continuing to face constraints and consumers becoming more pessimistic amid price growth at its highest in decades, fast-rising borrowing costs and utility bills, and new uncertainties due to war in Ukraine.

Portugal inflation soars

Portuguese consumer prices spiked 8 percent year-on-year in May, at their fastest pace since February 1993, after rising 7.2 percent in April, flash data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, clocked 5.6 percent year-on-year, its highest level since October 1994.

Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last month have pushed energy prices to record highs across Europe, stoking overall inflation and sapping confidence.

China’s services sector 

China’s services activity shrank less sharply in May, an official survey showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in some cities were relaxed.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.8 in May, from 41.9 in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

A reading above the 50-point mark indicates expansion in activity while a reading below indicates contraction.

Even with an easing in COVID-19 curbs across China, consumers likely avoided shopping and dining out due to fears of contracting COVID-19 and potentially being quarantined.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: The PIF-owned Jeddah Central Development Co. has partnered with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to complete the master plan design for the first phase of the Jeddah Central Project worth SR75 billion ($20 billion). 

The first phase will include three main architectural landmarks; an opera house, stadium, and oceanarium and coral Farms, according to a statement. 

Dar Al-Handasah will be responsible for the design and technical consultation of the Jeddah Central Project spread over 5.7 million square meter in central Jeddah.

“With an investment of SR75 billion, it is considered to be one of the largest projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of the company, said.

“JCDC’s aim is to develop high-quality projects in vital sectors, while enhancing the cultural and social identity of the city of Jeddah,” he added.

RIYADH: Mohammed and Mosab Abdullah AlAjlan Investment Co., known as Al-Ajlan Riviera, has selected Aljazira Capital as financial adviser to offer its shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange. 

The announcement came during the activities of the Maskan Real Estate Exhibition, which was recently held in Riyadh, said a statement. 

Al-Ajlan Riviera’s offering in the Kingdom’s financial market comes in line with the company’s plan to expand its business, CEO Mohamed Alajlan said. 

