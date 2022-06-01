You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta sign an agreement at Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y736y

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
  • First group of asylum seekers who entered Britain via English Channel to be sent to African country on June 14
  • Charity head: ‘Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of more injury and oppression’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Suicide attempts by asylum seekers in Britain threatened with being sent to Rwanda under new deportation plans have been reported to refugee charities, which warn that they are being “driven to despair.”
The reports of suicide attempts were made as Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the first group of asylum seekers who entered Britain via the English Channel will be deported to Rwanda on June 14.
A female Iranian asylum seeker told charity representatives that she attempted suicide because she thought she faced being sent to the African country.
A Yemeni asylum seeker, 40, sent a video to Patel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he had “no other choice but to kill myself” after arriving in the UK in April and being informed about the Rwanda offshoring plans.
More recently, an Afghan asylum seeker attempted suicide after being detained in preparation for being offshored to Rwanda.
A young Sudanese asylum seeker died in Calais on May 11, with charity workers being told that he wanted to die because of the Rwanda offshoring plans. French authorities are investigating the case.
Clare Moseley, CEO of the charity Care4Calais, said the prospect of being forcibly sent to Rwanda has distressed a lot of asylum seekers who could be traumatized from the lives they are escaping.
The Home Office deals with thousands of vulnerable asylum seekers every year, with its own assessments of the widespread vulnerability of asylum seekers being revealed in an investigation by The Guardian.
Some 17,440 asylum seekers were determined to be vulnerable last year. They were referred to so-called “safeguarding hubs.”
The Home Office said it records 26 different vulnerabilities that can lead to an asylum seeker or migrant being sent to a safeguarding hub, including suicide and self-harm, torture, trafficking and mental health problems.
Moseley said: “The aim of the Rwanda plan is to act as a deterrent by being even more terrifying to refugees than the journeys they make in flimsy boats across the Channel.
“Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of more injury and oppression. This is not the act of a civilized or compassionate nation.
“Little wonder that Priti Patel’s actions are driving the world’s victims to take their own lives in despair.”

Topics: UK Rwanda asylum seekers charities

Related

Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
World
Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
World
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee
Updated 16 sec ago

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee
Updated 16 sec ago
LONDON: Britons prepared Wednesday to mark a record-breaking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II, with four days of festivities offering temporary respite from an inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy’s future.
The Platinum Jubilee takes place as Britons contend with a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s, with many households struggling to put food on the table and pay rocketing bills.
But with two public holidays from Thursday and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost, after a difficult period including the Covid pandemic.
Supermarket chain Co-op predicted “a bigger sales period than Christmas.”
On The Mall, a red-paved avenue leading to Buckingham Palace, royal enthusiasts from far and wide have been camping out, despite heavy downpours.
“The last 24 hours have been horrendous. We had rain, hail, thunder, lightning,” Mary-Jane Willows, 68, from Cornwall, southwest England, told AFP.
“It’s the only way to make sure that you are at the front of the barrier when that royal coronation coach goes past, that golden coach.... It will be the most magical moment,” she said.
Angie Hart, 51, traveled from Canada to stake out a camping spot on The Mall with her husband and two daughters.
“It has always been something that I wanted to do,” she said. “I just have a real respect for the queen.”
But in Britain and the wider Commonwealth, support for the monarchy overall is an open question once the increasingly frail, 96-year-old monarch departs the scene.
With Prince Charles taking over more of his mother’s duties for occasions of state, there is a sense that the first — and possibly the last — Platinum Jubilee in British history marks a turning of the page.
A poll for The Sun newspaper this week gave the queen a 91.7-percent approval rating. Charles commanded only 67.5 percent, behind his son Prince William on 87.4 percent.
In Australia, where the queen is also head of state, new center-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointed an “assistant minister for the republic” in a move welcomed by the republicans.
Albanese has previously described Australia becoming a republic as “inevitable.”
Historian Anthony Seldon, of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said “how traumatic it’s going to be when it unravels, as well as it might in the next two, three, four years when the change comes.”
Unlike the vocal Charles, the queen has rarely expressed an opinion in public, and her sheer longevity means that she has been a fixture of the life of nearly every Briton alive.
She has overcome numerous family traumas, including Charles’ very public split from Princess Diana and personal heartache when her consort Prince Philip died aged 99 last year.
The jubilee is being seen as a chance for the nation to give thanks to the queen publicly, after social distancing last year prevented crowds at Philip’s funeral.
The celebrations kick off Thursday with Trooping the Color, a military parade that has officially marked the British monarch’s birthday for centuries.
A fly-past will include Spitfires, the iconic fighter plane that helped win the Battle of Britain and fend off Nazi Germany in 1940.
The aerial display is expected to be watched by the queen and senior royals from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Balcony numbers have been limited to “working royals” only, leaving no place for self-exiled grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan — returning on a rare visit to Britain — nor Elizabeth’s disgraced second son Prince Andrew.
Patriotic nostalgia runs red, white and blue throughout the festivities, culminating in Ed Sheeran singing “God Save the Queen” in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday.
Participants in a giant public parade through central London earlier Sunday will be familiar to anyone acquainted with British popular culture since 1952.
But Bollywood dancers and a Caribbean carnival will also reflect the changes in British society since then, from one that was predominantly white and Christian, to one that is multicultural and multi-faith.
Britain’s Empire has given way to a Commonwealth of nations — 14 of which still count the queen as their head of state, including Australia and Canada.
But recent royal tours of the Caribbean have laid bare growing tensions about the British monarchy’s status further afield.
“This queen has been a significant glue within that Commonwealth,” said Michael Cox, emeritus professor of international relations at LSE.
“Whether, how successfully, Charles is going to play the same role, I don’t know,” he said.

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Updated 01 June 2022

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
  • Hindus in Kashmir Valley have been protesting for weeks demanding local administration steps up security 
  • Removal not an option and would be against government policy, India’s ruling party says
Updated 01 June 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Representatives of a Hindu minority in Indian-controlled Kashmir said on Wednesday they will begin leaving the region themselves if the government refuses to relocate them to a safer place following a recent series of deadly attacks on community members.

Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, known locally as Pandits, have been taking to the streets since last month, protesting against the local administration, which they say has failed to provide them with security in the disputed Muslim-majority region.

At least 17 Kashmiri Hindus have been killed in the valley since August 2019. In the most recent incident, a Pandit teacher was shot dead outside her school in Kulgam district on Tuesday — less than a month after a government employee and community member was murdered in nearby Budgam.

Tuesday’s killing sparked another wave of fear and protests, with hundreds of Pandits blocking highways in Kulgam and Srinagar, the region’s main city, to demand relocation from the valley.

“We want to be relocated so that we save our lives, our families are safe and our children are safe,” Sunil Bhat, a Pandit community member and local administration worker, told Arab News.

He said that after community members announced they would begin leaving the region on Thursday, neighborhoods where they live were sealed off by police.

Local media footage also showed checkpoints and security forces blocking entry points to the areas.

“The government has sealed our areas where Kashmir migrant families live so that we don’t come out,” Bhat said. “We have to leave to save our lives. We have been telling the government to take us away from here.”

Most Pandits, about 200,000, fled Kashmir after an anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989. About 5,000 returned after 2010 under a government resettlement plan that provided jobs and housing.

Sanjay Tickoo, who heads the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti — the largest Kashmiri Pandit group in the region — said that the government “should accept the situation is not good.”

Problems multiplied after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in August 2019 and cracked down on political activity. A series of administrative measures allowing more outsiders to settle in Kashmir also raised fears of an attempt to engineer demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

“If they want to bring normalcy in the valley, the government will have to hold dialogues with the main political parties, which have been sidelined since August 2019,” Tickoo said.

Others say the security situation has worsened since the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, which granted Kashmir special autonomous status.

“Nothing good has happened to us after the removal of Article 370,” Sandeep Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit whose family has been living in the valley for generations, told Arab News.

“All Pandits are living under fear. They don’t want any more killing.”

However, Hina Bhat, spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that there is no plan for any relocation. 

“The BJP government is doing everything to protect them and take care of the Pandits,” she added.

“Displacement would be against the policy of the government, and ever since we have come to power, we are working to create a situation where they can live peacefully and securely.”

But community members do not feel safe.

“We are feeling so insecure that we want to leave the valley,” Ashvin, a Kashmiri Hindu who requested anonymity, told Arab News over the phone from the valley.

“We want the government to rescue us and relocate us. If the government does not do that, we will migrate.”

Topics: Kashmir Valley Pandits Kashmiri Hindus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Minority Hindus in Kashmir demand relocation after killing of community member
World
Minority Hindus in Kashmir demand relocation after killing of community member
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
World
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Updated 01 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
  • Inflation rose to nearly 40 percent in May, from previous high of 29.8 percent set in April
  • Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government has announced a taxation overhaul
Updated 01 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Inflation in cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit close to 40 percent in May, a record high that is not expected to drop in coming months, as food and fuel shortages continue in the country that is facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
The island nation of 22 million defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month. The crisis has led to political turmoil and mass protests that have been ongoing since March.
A severe shortage of foreign currency had stalled imports of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicines for months.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index rose to 39.1 percent year-on-year in May, up from 29.8 percent in April, according to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics on Tuesday. Food inflation surged 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent in April.
“The inflation rate is expected broadly around the current levels, close to 40 percent, for the rest of the year,” economist Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, told Arab News.
Jafferjee added that Sri Lanka’s inflation was “never as high as this,” as he blamed the soaring inflation mainly on tax cuts since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and made the decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer, which had led to a significant fall in crop yields.
The country, battling its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, needs $4 billion in emergency funds this year. Its leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund for months.
Since securing a bailout from the IMF would require structural reforms, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday raised taxes by rolling back the cuts ordered by Rajapaksa in November 2019.
While the decision is unlikely to be popular among the protesting citizens who have already been severely battered by the crisis, Ranjith Bandara, economics professor from the University of Colombo, told Arab News that “unless remedial measures are taken by the state, the inflation can go from bad to worse.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Inflation Food fuel

Related

Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
World
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Special Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
  • Growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson's leadership
  • In reply to "Che Guevara's Hamster", Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson endured a tough grilling Wednesday from users of Britain’s biggest online forum for mothers, denying he had lied over the “Partygate” scandal as calls mount for his resignation.
“Mumsnet” claims eight million users and is known for frank discussions on its forum, and users were typically forthright as its founder Justine Roberts relayed their questions to Johnson in Downing Street.
User “Tim Booth’s Eyes” — an apparent reference to the lead singer of The Charlatans — set the tone by asking: “Why should we believe anything you say when it has been proven you’re a habitual liar?“
Johnson rejected the premise of the question, but conceded that the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties — for which he received a police fine — had been “a totally miserable experience.”
“We’re getting on with delivering,” including on a cost-of-living crisis, he said, although growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
In reply to “Che Guevara’s Hamster,” Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct after he was accused of breaching it himself over “Partygate,” which would normally be seen as a resigning matter.
Another user asked when Johnson had last told a lie, to which he insisted that a lot of accusations against him “tend to dissolve” on closer analysis. Fact-checkers in UK media begged to differ.
The prime minister appeared stumped when asked what he reads at bedtime to his two small children with wife Carrie, eventually naming his own childhood favorite “Dr. Seuss.”
Johnson conceded that Carrie — who was also fined over “Partygate” — bears most of the childcare responsibilities, but claimed “I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently.”
Under Johnson’s divisive leadership, the Conservatives are seen as having a particular problem in winning over middle-class women heading into two parliamentary by-elections this month.
After the interview, Roberts told Times Radio that “I do think the government may have, in particular, a woman problem.”
Women were seen as “less tribal in their voting,” the Mumsnet chief said. “So that vote is more up for grabs.”

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson partygate

Related

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
World
Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
World
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
Updated 01 June 2022

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
  • Muhammad Hussain’s record library is home to 25,000 discs, likely the largest private collection in Pakistan
  • Hussain’s father was forced to close his music store in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for records
Updated 01 June 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: To reach Muhammad Hussain’s vinyl library in Karachi, visitors must make their way through a congested neighborhood teeming with motorbikes and rickshaws until they reach a nondescript off-white building on the edge of Violet Street.
Once there, they climb a staircase to the fourth floor and walk down a dusty hallway to a door that bears no sign that beyond it lie 25,000 vinyl discs — likely the largest private record collection in Pakistan.
The three-bedroom apartment-turned-library is full of wooden shelves lined with albums, some still in plastic wrapping, others labeled with post-it notes marking them as rare. Wooden crates and cardboard cartons overflow with soundtracks and “best of” collections, and antique radios and gramophones in different shapes and sizes sit atop tall piles of records.

Records of legendary Pakistani and Indian singers are seen at Muhammad Hussain's collection of vinyl records in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


And the music is always playing: The hugely popular ghazal and folk singer Malika Pukhraj’s famous rendition of “Abhi to mein jawan hoon” (“I am still young“) could be heard last week.
“I came to know how rare and precious these things (records) are, how important their existence and maintenance is,” Hussain told Arab News at the music library as he thumbed through some sleeves to find a record. “This is an asset of Pakistan.”
The music library was once the warehouse for Rhythm House, a record store run by Hussain’s father on Karachi’s famous Tariq Road that was forced to close in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for audio tapes, discs and records.
Six years later, aged 20, Hussain, who regularly listened to old Pakistani vinyl records while growing up, decided to explore the remaining collection of family tapes and records. Cleaning records at the warehouse and browsing titles on the internet, he soon realized that he had a treasure trove on his hands.
What began as a quest to arrange thousands of records, cassettes and CDs left behind from Rhythm House led Hussain to what is now his life’s work and passion: Vinyl records.  
Today his library of 25,000 records boasts 4,000 LPs, around 10,000 singles of qawwali and ghazal masters, major pop names from the 1970s and 1980s, and some rare releases from the 1950s.
“I started listening to music from Nazia Hassan’s (records),” he said, referring to a Pakistani singing sensation from the 1980s who has been called the queen of South Asian pop. “Then, gradually, I moved on to Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan, Iqbal Bano and Farida Khanum,” he added, listing grand masters of the ghazal form.

An old gramophone stands among thousands of vinyl records in Muhammad Hussain's collection in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Hussain is well known among the community of record collectors, and often gets calls from people wanting to buy and sell albums.
“When I find records in other parts of Karachi, it takes a whole day to travel there,” he said. “To go there, go back, sort out the records, bring them back and clean them and do the whole processing, it takes me two or three days just for a few records.”
Orders to buy and exchange records come from across Pakistan, as well as other countries.
“I have received a lot of messages and calls from all over the world, from many other countries, saying we want these records,” he said. “When I have extra copies, I give them away and help people complete their collections.”
Hussain refuses to put a value on his “precious collection,” but said records could go for as low as 2,000 rupees ($10) to as high as 50,000 rupees.
His collection is not simply about making money, but also being part of a community of vinyl devotees. “We have kept this (business) alive for passionate people. It is our passion to collect these items and get them to those who care about them,” he said.

CDs are displayed on shelves of Muhammad Hussain's music library in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Many connoisseurs visit the library, some looking for a particular record, a rare find, while others just want to browse and listen to music for hours — a guilty pleasure.
Recalling a recent visitor from Lahore, Hussain said: “When he saw my library, believe me, his six hours here passed like he had spent just 10 minutes. While leaving, he said, ‘I have been searching for these things for the last 15 years.’”
Hussain understands the enthusiasm. “This is a passion which won’t let you sleep when you come to know that there are some records,” he said.
“It is devotion, a passion and craze.”
What makes records so different from other storage formats is their audio quality, which Hussain believes is superior to anything that modern, widely available technology can offer.
“The sound quality you have in original records cannot be found on YouTube or any other digital format,” he said. “The sound quality of the record is such that when you listen to it, it will feel as if the musician is singing right in front of you, and its clarity is so beautiful that you will be lost in it while listening and before you know it, the whole record has ended.”
Asked how he felt about owning possibly one of the largest collections of vinyl records in Pakistan, Hussain smiled. Behind him, a record player began to spin a blue disc: “Best of Noor Jehan Vol. 1.”
“Music is like a huge ocean; this is a passion that can never be fulfilled, no matter how passionate a person is,” he said.
“There is such a huge library just in Pakistan that no one person has a complete collection.”

Topics: Pakistan Vinyl Vinyl library Karachi

Related

Latest updates

Britain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field
Britain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field
Iran must release journalist: Press rights group
Iran must release journalist: Press rights group
Russia seeks to ‘minimize’ effects of EU oil ban, gas exports down
Russia seeks to ‘minimize’ effects of EU oil ban, gas exports down
UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
Netherlands, Germany to jointly develop new gas field in North Sea
Netherlands, Germany to jointly develop new gas field in North Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.