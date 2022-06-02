You are here

Oil Updates — Crude down; Kinder Morgan says oil vessel charter rates gain; OPEC+ trying to make up for lower Russian output
Brent crude was down $2.08, or 1.8 percent, at $114.21 a barrel at 0410 GMT, having risen 0.6 percent the previous day. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later in the day, with some speculation that Saudi Arabia may boost oil production.

Brent crude was down $2.08, or 1.8 percent, at $114.21 a barrel at 0410 GMT, having risen 0.6 percent the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $2.25, or 2.0 percent, to $113.01 a barrel, after a 0.5 percent rise on Wednesday.

Oil vessel charter rates gain after Ukraine crisis

Day rates for vessels that move oil and refined products between US ports rose after the US banned Russian oil and product imports this year, Kinder Morgan Inc. CEO Steven Kean said on Wednesday.

Pipeline and terminal operator Kinder Morgan, which owns about 16 Jones Act vessels, saw a “meaningful” uptick in demand spurred by the US ban following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kean said at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

The Jones Act requires goods moved between US ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by US crews. Kinder Morgan vessels carry crude oil, refined products and fuel blend stocks to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast ports.

Daily chartering rates were moving toward the bottom end of pre-pandemic rates of $60,000 to $65,000, Kean added.

The US imported 672,000 barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products last year, according to Energy Information Agency data. Of that, 30 percent, or 199,000 bpd, was crude, while 473,000 bpd was refined products.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Hewlett Packard Enterprise has appointed Mohammad Alrehaili as its managing director with immediate effect for Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries including Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. 

Tasked to drive HPE's growth, his immediate priorities would be to fuel Saudi and Gulf customers with all cloud services, as the company wants to empower Saudi talent in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

Upon his appointment, Alrehaili said these are exciting times for the Kingdom and Gulf. “We see more and more organizations implementing digital transformation initiatives and adopting cloud operating models to increase efficiency and meet their commitment to a sustainable world, whilst allowing for more investment toward their goals in line with the Vision 2030 objectives,” he said in a press statement.

Alrehaili who will work across the company’s offices in the Kingdom has a track record of 15 years working in the technology industry, both in the private and public sectors. Before joining HPE, he worked with Mobily as a senior vice president for business and sales.

RIYADH: The main index opened lower in the last trading session of the week as higher oil prices exacerbated uncertainty about the global economy

The main index, TASI, opened 0.51 percent down at 12,701, while the parallel market, Nomu, started almost unchanged at 22,891 as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 5.72 percent, leading the market gainers for a third day; Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 5.66 percent, leading the market fallers.

Hail Cement Co. climbed 4.96 percent, following the news that it intends to buy up to 5 percent of its ordinary shares to hold as treasury shares.

Saudi Cement Co. rose 2.14 percent, after it proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

Yanbu Cement Co. advanced 0.52 percent, after reporting that it will pay SR0.75 per share in cash to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.22 percent, after it signed a three-year deal to sell insurance through the Saudi National Bank.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were up by 0.19 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. both started the day flat.

Among the fallers on the list, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. lost 3.39 percent and ACWA Power Co. declined 2.24 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading down 1.22 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 0.41 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 1.20 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $113.93 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $112.81 a barrel, as of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index fell in the first trading session of June, weighed down by spillover from global peers.  

TASI closed the day 1.2 percent lower at 12,766, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.48 percent to 22,879.

Stock exchanges in the Gulf all declined in line with Saudi Arabia, while Dubai bucked the trend with a 1.8 percent gain.

Abu Dhabi led the fall as it retreated by 1.7 percent ahead of its largest-ever listing of petrochemicals firm Borouge.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 was down 0.7 percent.

Oil prices slightly retreated on Thursday. Brent crude fell to $114.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $113.56 a barrel as of 8:51 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Hail Cement Co.’s board recommended a share buyback of 4.9 million shares

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance signed a three-year deal to sell insurance products through the Saudi National Bank

Shareholders of Saudi Cement Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR1.5 ($0.4) per share for the first half of 2022

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. named Abdulelah bin Abdullah Abunayan as chairman and Musab bin Suleiman Al-Muhaidib as vice chairman of the board

Almunajem Foods Co.’s shareholders approved an annual dividend payout of SR2 per share

Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Co. completed the acquisition of a 55 percent stake in ARW Industry Co.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital to SR1.15 billion

Raoom Trading Co’.s capital increase request to SR62.5 million has been approved by CMA

Sipchem announced a scheduled periodic maintenance of its unit International Acetyl Co.’s plant for three weeks starting June 2

ACWA Power Co.’s board recommended the distribution of SR0.77 per share in dividends for 2021

Yanbu Cement Co. intends to pay a cash dividend of SR0.75 per share to shareholders for the first half of 2022

Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment said it will distribute dividends of SR0.4 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Calendar

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

 

RIYADH: Saudi Hail Cement Co’s board has proposed a buyback plan to purchase 4.9 million shares of the firm’s own securities and hold them as treasury shares.

HCC will buy up to 5 percent of its capital, which currently stands at SR979 million ($261 million), it said in a filing to the Saudi exchange.

It added the transaction will be financed from the company’s resources, including cash balances and credit facilities.

The board of directors said the reason for proposing the buyback is that they consider the current share price is less than its fair value.

RIYADH: Saudi Cement Co.'s board of directors has proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

The cement producer will pay shareholders SR1.5 per share to 153 million eligible shares, according to the company’s bourse disclosure.

It said the payment of dividends will commence by Riyad Bank on June 15, through direct transfer to shareholders' bank accounts linked to their investment portfolios.

Recently, the publicly-traded company reported a 48.8 percent decline in profits to SR61 million for the first quarter of 2022.

