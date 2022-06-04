You are here

5 things we learned from Saudi and UAE victories at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022

Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 got off to an interesting beginning on Friday. (Twitter: @SaudiNT)
John Duerden

  • A 5-0 win over Tajikistan sends out a message that, after two final losses, the Young Falcons are looking to claim the trophy for the first time
Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 got off to an interesting beginning on Friday as Japan defeated the UAE 2-1 while it was a perfect start for Saudi Arabia with a 5-0 win over Tajikistan.

Here are five things we learned from the action. 
1. Saudi Arabia send a message

The 5-0 victory may have sounded comfortable but Tajikistan did not make it easy. The Central Asians, making their debut in this tournament, started both halves brightly before being pushed back and then defended in numbers and with discipline. 

The attacking talent of Saudi Arabia was just too good, however, and this was an impressive display going forward. Hamad Al-Yami broke the deadlock in style just before the break and just after Ayman Yahya added a second point with another well-taken strike. When Haitham Asiri made it three midway through the half, there was only going to be one winner. There was still time for Moteb Al-Harbi to add a fourth and then Abdullah Radif scored from the spot with the last kick of the game.

It all means that it was a perfect start for the West Asian team who have made the past two finals. That does not mean that their name is on the trophy but it was an impressive all-round display that will surely make rivals sit up and take notice. Just think, they are still waiting for Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti to join the squad after finishing their training camp with the senior side.

2. Missed penalty a turning point for UAE

The first half between the UAE and Japan had been a fascinating affair but there had not been that much goalmouth action to write home to Abu Dhabi or Tokyo about. Then, the game exploded to life around the hour mark. Yuito Suzuki put the Samurai Blue ahead but within two minutes the Whites were level thanks to a thunderous half-volley from Yaser Alblooshi. 

The match really turned in the 71st minute. A Japanese handball gave Denis Silva’s men a perfect opportunity to take the lead and make a major step toward the quarter-finals. Abdulla Idrees stepped up but his spot-kick was well-saved by Zion Suzuki. Not long after, Mao Hasoye headed into the roof of the UAE net and that was that.

Had that penalty been scored by the Al-Jazira man then the situation would surely now be looking very different. It means that UAE are on the backfoot and need to take three points against Tajikistan on Monday to stay alive in the competition.

3. Al-Yami’s moment of brilliance will live long in the memory

Millions of football fans have heard the old cliche that goes something like: “If Lionel Messi/a Brazilian had scored that goal, we would never hear the end of it.” In Tashkent, however, there really was a strike that deserves a wider audience and wider discussion. 

At the end of the first half, head coach Saad Al-Shehri could have been forgiven for feeling a little frustrated. Saudi Arabia had close to three-quarters of possession but couldn’t find a way through. Then Hamad Al-Yami intervened. A low shot outside the area from Hamed Al-Ghamdi looked to be going wide but Al-Yami was standing with his back to goal and then instinctively flicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net. It may have been instinctive but it was also very deliberate and a moment of pure class, and must surely be in the running for the goal of the tournament.

It is to be hoped that this gives the Al-Hilal player a real confidence boost ahead over the coming days.

4. UAE still can take positives

Playing against Japan is never easy and while UAE will be disappointed with the 2-1 defeat, there are some positives to take from the performance.

Defensively, they were largely solid and were completely solid until the hour. The first goal came as Eid Khamis, who had not put a foot wrong hitherto, failed to clear a ball into the area to leave Yuito Suzuki able to score from close range. The second goal was just a lovely move. A perfect cross from Shuto Fujio’s cross was headed home perfectly by Hosoya.

There was also the performance of Yaser Alblooshi. The 21-year-old came off the bench after 57 minutes and immediately caused problems with his direct running. Six minutes later, he scored a spectacular equalizer, collecting a long-range pass in the air and lashed a fierce half-volley off the crossbar that gave the goalkeeper no chance. The Al-Ittihad Kalba man may just have earned a starting spot in the next game.

5. There is little time to rest

When it comes to youth tournaments, the Asian Football Confederation likes to run through the games quickly and a game every three days is par for the course. It means that there is little time to put things right on the training ground. Pretty much all you can do is rest from the previous game, do a little light work and then get ready for the next clash.

Saudi Arabia can take on Japan knowing that a draw will be a decent result but a win could mean a place in the last eight with a game to spare. That clash is already looking like the big one of the group stage and will give a good idea of where both teams are.

For the UAE, the situation is clear; they have to defeat Tajikistan. Anything else and elimination is virtually certain.

Updated 04 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Martin Dubravka has been United’s No.1 since signing on loan under Rafa Benitez in January 2018
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is refusing to be drawn on whether there will be a changing of the guard in the Newcastle United goalkeepers’ union this summer.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson is the latest name to be linked with a move to United this summer, with the likes of Nick Pope, Kasper Schmeichel, Sam Johnstone, and Thomas Strakosha also mentioned in dispatches.

Martin Dubravka has been United’s No.1 since signing on loan under Rafa Benitez in Jan. 2018. His deal from Sparta Prague was made permanent in the summer window later that year.

Only injury has kept the Slovakian out of the United first-team in those impressively consistent four years, with players such as Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman having to wait their turn.

And while Howe is understood to be assessing his options in this department, he will not commit to any permanent changes.

“Martin’s been an excellent goalkeeper for this team for many, many years. You just have to look back to the Liverpool game where he was outstanding. He’s done very well, he’s been a big part of our recent success,” said the head coach. “In terms of talking about specific positions? That’s a big no-no. I’ll let you do that.”

While Dubravka’s immediate future at Newcastle is in little doubt, the same cannot be said of the other two senior United keepers at the club.

The Darlow situation is being watched closely by Championship side Middlesbrough, while an unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth has done little to further the stock of Woodman.

“Freddie went out on loan and Mark Travers, who I know very well, is an outstanding goalkeeper. Probably from having Freddie’s presence behind him his game kicked on to another level, so it was difficult for Freddie to get game time, which is a disappointment for us and him,” said Howe. “He’s an outstanding young goalkeeper. Freddie will sit down with us again and discuss what the next step is. At this moment in time, it’s difficult to say.”

Meanwhile, while an official announcement on the confirmation of Dan Ashworth’s appointment at Newcastle United is awaited, it appears as if the Premier League have jumped the gun on the news.

In a statement last week, the Magpies stated that the deal to get Ashworth on board was “subject to Premier League approval.” It was also stated that “Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

However, the official Premier League website has already listed the change in its directory, with Ashworth down officially as United’s “sporting director.”

Confirmation is still awaited from Newcastle United.

Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

  • Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match despite having genuine tickets
  • "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said
LAUSANNE: UEFA apologized to spectators for the first time on Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.
Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football’s showpiece match despite having genuine tickets, in chaotic scenes that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.
“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.
“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.
Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England’s Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.
Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds.
Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.
Many fans from both sides also reported being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium after the match.
The chaos sparked anger in Britain, political uproar in France a fortnight ahead of legislative elections, and raised questions about the French capital’s capability to host the Olympics in 2024.
UEFA has commissioned an independent review led by Portugal’s former government minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and aimed at finding the responsibilities and shortcomings of those involved in organizing the final.
“UEFA wishes — and needs — to understand what happened during the course of the day of the final, and determine lessons learnt to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day,” it said in a statement.
“The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points,” it said as it published the terms of reference.
The review will go through the security, ticketing and planning for the final and will also look at fan meeting points.
It will engage with UEFA, fan groups, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the French Football Federation (FFF), the police, the stadium operator and other public authorities.
“Further information on how relevant parties can submit their testimonies (via a dedicated email address or an online questionnaire) will be communicated shortly,” UEFA said.
The review will start immediately and be completed in the “shortest possible time-frame” and then set out its findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Once completed, it will be published on UEFA’s website.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket fraud, and has since admitted that the organization around the final could “clearly” have been better.
The Champions League final kicked off 36 minutes late due to the problems outside.
The review is so far “the only investigation linked to the fans,” Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain told AFP.
If UEFA’s communications “were not ideal on Saturday... the main thing is that it is there, and putting the pressure on” Darmanin, the FFF and the Paris police, “so they recognize that the supporters were victims of what happened,” Evain added.

Saudi Arabia kick off AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with 5-0 win over Tajikistan

Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

  • Young Falcons lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who defeated the UAE 2-1
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia kicked off their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 campaign in Uzbekistan with a comfortable 5-0 win over Tajikistan at the Lokomotiv Club Stadium in Tashkent.

The Saudi team now lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who earlier on Friday defeated the UAE 2-1.

The Young Falcons took the lead through Hamad Al-Yami in the 42nd minute, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Ayman Yahya scored the second goal four minutes after the break, and Haitham Asiri made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Miteb Al-Harbi scored the fourth goal with four minutes of the 90 left and, in stoppage time, Abdullah Radif added the fifth goal from a penalty spot.

Saudi Arabia play Japan on Monday, with Tajikistan meeting the UAE on the same day.

 

Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops

Updated 03 June 2022
AP

  • Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg
  • His black outfit, arms and legs caked with rust-colored clay, Zverev was helped up by a trainer, then taken away from the court in a wheelchair
PARIS: Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle. Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg.
His black outfit, arms and legs caked with rust-colored clay, Zverev was helped up by a trainer, then taken away from the court in a wheelchair. Minutes later, Zverev came back out onto Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches, his right shoe removed, and conceded the match, unable to continue.
The sudden end to a contest that was 3 hours old but not even through two full sets allowed Nadal to become, on his 36th birthday, the second-oldest men’s finalist in French Open history. Now he will try to become the oldest champion at a tournament he’s already won a record 13 times.
“Being in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt,” Nadal said during an on-court interview, then revealed he had seen Zverev crying in a small room in the stadium.
“Very tough, no? And very sad for him, honestly, no?” Nadal told the full house of 15,000 spectators who had loudly tried to encourage him throughout the match, chanting “Ra-fa!” repeatedly.
With the pitter-patter of rain audible against the closed retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatier, Nadal emerged to claim a tight-as-can-be, draining first set that lasted 1 1/2 hours by a 7-6 (8) score. The second set also was headed to a tiebreaker after another 1 1/2 hours when Zverev tumbled behind the baseline.
A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. After Zverev returned and said he would need to retire from the match, he shook the chair umpire’s hand and then hugged Nadal.
Nadal has been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot and was coming off a pair of victories that each lasted more than 4 hours — including against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday — but showed no signs of age, injury or fatigue against the 25-year-old Zverev.
In addition to bidding for a 14th trophy from the French Open, Nadal can claim his 22nd Grand Slam title to add to the men’s record he already holds after his triumph at the Australian Open in January.
Djokovic and Roger Federer are tied at 20.
There’s also this on the line for Nadal in Sunday’s final against No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia: It would be the first time the Spaniard ever has won the first two legs of the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Cilic won the 2014 US Open; Ruud has never been to a major final.
Zverev was the runner-up at the US Open two years ago and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
“I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam, but for the moment, he was very unlucky,” Nadal said. “The only thing that I am sure is he is going to win not one — much more than one. So I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery.”

Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

Updated 03 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • The 19-year-old helped Bristol Rovers to gain automatic promotion to League One during a loan spell last season
  • Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is to have a closer look at Newcastle United’s rising star Elliot Anderson this summer.
The Magpies return to first-team training at the beginning of next month, looking to build on their 11th-placed Premier League finish from last season.
One player who did not play a part in that success but is looking for game time next season is Anderson. The young forward spent the second half of last season on loan to League Two Bristol Rovers — and his seven goals in 21 games helped to drive the Pirates from mid-table to automatic promotion to League One.
Howe has revealed he will consider the Geordie next month before deciding whether the 19-year-old will remain on Tyneside or be sent back out on loan, with a host of English Championship clubs eyeing the player, including Luton Town.
“We’ll certainly bring him back for pre-season and have a closer look at him, he’ll be involved in the pre-season games,” he said.
“We’ll make a decision then on whether or not he needs another loan or will stay with us.”
Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell, believing he should have been pitched to a club higher up the Football League pyramid. But he had to admit it had been a great experience for the lad.
Howe continued: “He was desperate to go and play and have that experience on loan. I’ve said many times, I didn’t necessarily want to pitch him to League Two, we felt he was better than that level but due to one reason or another, that’s the level he ended up at.
“He’s excelled. It’s very difficult as a young player to go out and really make a difference but he’s not just done that, he’s made an incredible difference to Bristol Rovers.
“It was a dramatic final day and full credit to Joey, his team and to Elliot. What an experience for him, one he’ll always remember I’m sure and something he’ll look back on fondly at the end of hopefully a very successful career.”
The head coach was asked about the prospect of meeting Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland, who are now just one league below. The Magpies have not met their closest neighbors since the latter were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.
“That’s a difficult question,” he said. “I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmosphere of those games and I’d love to experience one. So, that’s what I’ll probably say.”

