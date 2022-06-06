You are here

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed
Dakar 2023 will be the fourth edition of the rally to be held across the Saudi desert. (BRX)
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed
  World's most famous rally will see participants start from Red Sea beaches, finish on Arabian Gulf sands in Dammam
  The Dakar saw a decisive step forward in its energy transition in 2022, with the creation of the T1-U category and the spectacular entry of Audi's hybrid 4x4s
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A new route itinerary for the fourth edition of the world-famous Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia has been announced.

The first round of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship will take place across the Kingdom’s desert terrain from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15, 2023.

The route will take participants from the beaches of the Red Sea to the sands of the Arabian Gulf in Dammam. The crossing of the country will be a complete tour as the 14 stages will first lead the Dakar to the northwestern mountain regions before heading to the deep southeast for a three-day journey through the dunes of the Empty Quarter.

The new start format will accommodate the entire Dakar caravan during the final technical and administrative checks, which will take place mainly at the Castellet circuit in France at the end of November. The structures have been redesigned for the occasion to include entertainment and provide areas for conviviality and interaction. The Sea Camp concept consists of taking over a piece of desert by the sea.

The 2023 Dakar will be characterized by its length, with 14 stages plus a prologue for 15 days of competition. The itinerary includes 70 percent of new special stages and will be the densest rally format in its modern era.

The overwhelming majority of the special stages are close to 450 kilometers. The liaison sectors will be shorter, with the finish lines closer to the bivouacs, which will reduce liaison times. In total, with almost 5,000 kilometers of special stages, the latest edition will feature the longest distance of competition since 2014.

In recent years, Dakar competitors have become familiar with the immense region of Saudi territory designated as the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula. But forays to the marathon bivouac at Shubeyta in 2020 or loops traced from Wadi Ad Dawasir only revealed a minuscule portion of the vast desert. Due to improved route communications with neighboring Oman, a much deeper immersion has been made possible, allowing for a bivouac to be set up in the extreme eastern region of Saudi Arabia. The pilots will also have to cope with the challenge of a marathon stage during the three days in the Empty Quarter.

With 140 vehicles, the second edition of the Dakar Classic was a great success and highlighted the significant differences in potential between the older cars and those from the late 1990s. As a result, an additional speed group, called H0, has been added to define lower average speeds adapted to less-powerful cars.

There will be two new challenges, namely the authentic co-driver challenge for vehicles that enter without modern regularity instruments, and the iconic classic club for original vehicles that participated in the Dakar in the 20th century, thus excluding all replicas. A selection committee will limit the number of entries to a maximum of 150.

The Dakar saw a decisive step forward in its energy transition in 2022 with the creation of the T1-U category and the spectacular entry of Audi’s hybrid 4x4s, winners of four special stages with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Swede Mattias Ekstrom, and Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel.

New projects are being developed and progress goes on thanks to the use of biofuels and synthetic fuels that drastically reduce the vehicles’ carbon footprint.

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
AP

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
  France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark
  France will face Denmark, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-determined team at the World Cup in Qatar
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
AP

SPLIT, Croatia: Titleholder France failed to rebound from its opening defeat in the Nations League after it was held by Croatia to 1-1 on Monday.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock after the break and substitute Andrej Kramarić equalized from the spot late for Croatia not to lose to France for the first time in 11 years.
The draw did neither any favors: France was stunned by Denmark 2-1 in Paris on Friday, the first loss after 20 unbeaten matches, and Croatia started its campaign by losing at home to Austria 3-0.
France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark.
The kickoff of another League A game between Austria and Denmark in Vienna was delayed by 90 minutes due to power failure.
France missed star striker Kylian Mbappé, who picked up a knee injury during the loss to Denmark, and was one of 10 changes in the starting 11 made by France coach Didier Deschamps.
In the absence also of Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, France featured Wissam Ben Yedder and Christopher Nkunku up front.
Deschamps called the result “satisfying.”
“This is our chance to prepare for the World Cup and try all the possibilities we have,” he said. “We are using this competition the best we can.”
France will face Denmark, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-determined team at the World Cup in Qatar.
The sold-out crowd of some 30,000 cheered Croatia captain Luka Modrić in his 150th appearance.
“It was a phenomenal feeling, I am happy and proud of my 150th match for Croatia,” Modrić said.
The first defensive half resulted in only one chance on each side and Nkunku had a goal disallowed for offside.
Rabiot exchanged passes with Ben Yedder, who set him up to find the back of the net with a left-foot shot seven minutes into the second half to put the visitors ahead.
Kramarić calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low right-foot penalty seven minutes from time.
France and Croatia have a point each, trailing Denmark and Austria atop the standings by two points.
The four group winners in League A will qualify for the final four in June next year. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

League B
Iceland midfielder Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored four minutes into the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw against Albania in Reykjavik. Taulant Seferi put the visitors ahead in the first half. Iceland leads the group with two points after drawing with Israel 2-2 in its opening game. Israel and Albania have one point each. Russia was suspended from the group following the invasion of Ukraine.

Leagues C and D
Kazakhstan took a three-point lead in Group 3 of League C after a 1-0 away victory at Slovakia, which is second. Belarus drew with Azerbaijan to earn their first point in the same group.
In League D, Latvia made it two wins from two after beating Liechtenstein 1-0. Andorra and Moldova played to 0-0 in the other Group 1 game.
 

LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience

LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience

LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience
  Open access streaming available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, and Facebook, and play-by-play to be called by renowned broadcaster Arlo White
  Experienced and versatile golf broadcaster Jerry Foltz will serve as an analyst and color commentator from the LIV Golf booth
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON/WEST PALM BEACH: Reinforcing its mission of growing golf and reaching new fans across the world, LIV Golf on Monday announced broadcast details and an experienced, diverse team to modernize how golf is watched. 

Beginning Thursday, June 9 at 9 a.m. EST (2 p.m. BST) complete, live coverage of LIV Golf’s historic launch at the Centurion Club will be globally available direct to consumers on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. The LIV Golf event broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters, providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.

LIV Golf’s shotgun start will feature the 12-team, 48-player field teeing off all at once, and more than 50 cameras will capture every moment from start to finish. The broadcast will present views from 16 different towers, drones, and mobile steady cameras, with tracer technology highlighting the action throughout the course. Fans will also hear the sport like never before through more than 60 microphones incorporated from tee to green on every hole, including player and caddie mics that will bring fans inside the competition. 

Meanwhile, on-screen graphics will showcase innovations to the viewing experience while keeping fans updated in real time on the teams and individuals leading the field. 

“The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf chief media officer. “The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access. We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast. We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

Arlo White, the heralded voice of the Premier League in the US for nearly a decade, takes the role as lead play-by-play caller for LIV Golf. White has called matches on some of the world’s biggest stages, including the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer, five Super Bowls and the Cricket World Cup. His global experience announcing international soccer and cricket competitions includes coverage duties for BBC Sport in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the Caribbean. White’s distinguished voice and personality have been showcased on the award-winning show “Ted Lasso,” where he serves as the voice of the popular fictional club AFC Richmond.

Experienced and versatile golf broadcaster Jerry Foltz will serve as an analyst and color commentator from the LIV Golf booth. Foltz, who played professionally for over 15 years, has spent more than two decades as an analyst, play-by-play host, studio host, instructional series host and on-course reporter for networks including the Golf Channel and NBC Sports. Over the last 13 years, Foltz has been an on-course reporter for various tours, with a focus as a leading voice for the LPGA Tour. In London, the three-person booth will be completed by Dom Boulet, a former player on the Asian Tour who is widely known throughout the region as the voice of golf. Boulet has served as a broadcaster for golf’s major championships and has helped expand coverage of marquee global golf events in international markets including the Eurasia Cup, CIMB Classic and CJ Cup.

Su-Ann Heng, a former No. 1 ranked golfer of her native Singapore and six-time member of the Singapore ladies national team, will lead on-course commentating. An experienced golf analyst with networks including FOX Sports Asia, she has covered women’s major championships and hosted marquee global events for more than seven years. The bilingual Heng has served as a contributor for Women’s Golf Magazine and has established herself as an accomplished athlete and influential voice on the global golf scene. 

The multi-talented Troy Mullins will serve as an on-course reporter and social influencer for LIV Golf. The former Women’s Long Drive Record Holder (402 yards) and a regular contributor on the Golf Channel, Mullins brings her unique and engaging storytelling skills to LIV Golf’s courses. A standout heptathlete at Cornell University where she majored in China Asia Pacific Studies, she will carry on her role as a global golf ambassador through entertaining reporting and content development that will showcase the players and personalities featured throughout the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Staeger has assembled an award-winning team of producers responsible for some of the most renowned broadcast creations in the sports and entertainment industry to lead LIV Golf’s in-house production team. 

David Hill, former chairman of FOX Sports who has spearheaded some of the world’s biggest networks, television programs and production innovations, serves as LIV Golf’s production consultant. Senior Vice President of Global Production is James Watson, who has produced worldwide championships including the Australian Open Golf, Australian Open Tennis and ICC Cricket World Cups. Steve Beim, a nine-time Emmy award winner and one of the premiere directors in sports broadcasting serves as live event coverage director and executive producer. Beim holds more than three decades of credits directing global events including the Olympics, Indianapolis 500, Super Bowl coverage, the US Open on FOX and all six versions of “The Match” for Turner Sports. 

LIV Golf’s creative director is Will Newell, a live event specialist who has delivered promotional and on-air assets for the Olympics and major sports leagues throughout the world. Executive producer of non-live, social, short form and pre-show content is multi-Emmy award winning producer and documentarian Michael Mandt. And veteran FOX Sports executive Clark Pierce serves as head of innovation and production partnerships. The LIV Golf original music theme, to be unveiled with LIV Golf’s inaugural broadcast, was composed and produced by Scott Schreer and NJJ Music, composer and producer of the popular “NFL on FOX” theme.  

The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be made available later this week on LIVGolf.com.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential. 

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining 'incredible' Newcastle United

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United
Updated 06 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United
  The 51-year-old arrives at St James' Park after a successful spell at Brighton, and having previously fulfilled a similar role with the England national team
  Dan Ashworth: 'Each time I've been to St. James' Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club's long history and the unrivaled passion of its fan base'
Updated 06 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Ashworth has revealed Newcastle United’s huge potential as one of the main factors in his decision to swap the south coast for Tyneside.

On Monday, the Magpies confirmed the appointment of former England DNA architect Ashworth as the club’s first ever sporting director, with Premier League approval granted over the weekend.

Ashworth will start work at St James’ Park “immediately” after waiting more than three months to get started at Newcastle. In February, Brighton & Hove Albion refused to release the football executive from his position despite Ashworth tendering his resignation. Newcastle and their Premier League rivals last week came to a financial agreement to free Ashworth from his contractual ties, with the new Magpies hire working the full eight months notice required as part of his deal.

The fee paid in order to rip up Ashworth's Seagulls deal is thought to be in the region of $3.7 million.

“Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time,” said Ashworth.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivaled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

Confirming the news, a club statement revealed Ashworth will begin his role “immediately” as the club look to improve on their 11th-placed Premier League finish last season.

Ashworth’s role is an all-encompassing one, with his remit covering the preparation of a club sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels as well as building a close working relationship with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old has performed similar roles at West Bromwich Albion and the Football Association. During his six years with the FA, Ashworth played an integral role in devising and introducing the “England DNA” concept, designed to inject a winning culture at international level.

Appointing Ashworth is the first major football appointment away from the first-team boss and is expected to be one of many changes off the pitch at Newcastle.

Reacting to the news, in a joint statement, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media said: “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

A club statement read: “Dan Ashworth has commenced his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director after the club received formal Premier League approval for his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“The club announced on Monday 30 May that an agreement had been reached to release Ashworth from his contractual duties as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director and complete a move to the Magpies. He has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.”

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England
  El-Shorbagy, 31, has lived in England since he was 15
  During his long and illustrious career, El-Shorbagy has racked up 44 professional titles
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian squash legend Mohamed El-Shorbagy has switched his allegiance to England, according to media reports.

The former world number one in his sport is one of the most decorated squash players of all time, having spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.

El-Shorbagy, 31, has lived in England since he was 15, and was crowned world champion in 2017. He is also a three-time British Open winner.

“I'm really excited to be representing England now,” El-Shorbagy told BBC Sport.

“I've lived in England more than half my life and have been trained by British coaches.

“I came to study in England in 2006 and Bristol has become my home. As a British citizen now, I will give everything I can to a country that has supported me for so many years,” he added.

During his long and illustrious career, El-Shorbagy has racked up 44 professional titles, putting him joint sixth on the all-time men's winners list.

“We're committed to extending England's legacy as one of the most successful nations in squash and feel confident that adding a player of Mohamed's calibre will help to inspire and encourage current and future generations of English talent,” England Squash chief executive Mark Williams said.

El-Shorbagy will make his debut for England in the Necker Mauritius Open, a PSA World Tour event, which takes place June 7 - 11, which will be followed by his debut at the British National Squash Championships in Manchester June 14 - 18.

Reports said he will not competed at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, taking place July 28 to August 8.

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia
Updated 06 June 2022
Paul Williams

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia
  The winner of Tuesday's playoff in Qatar will face Peru six days later for place at Qatar 2022
Updated 06 June 2022
Paul Williams

The World Cup hopes of both the UAE and Australia are on the line on Tuesday night when the two meet in Doha in a do-or-die Intercontinental Playoff.

The winner of the clash will advance to face Peru, who finished fifth in South American qualifying, for the right to reach Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the occasion, we take a look at the major talking points heading into the match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

1. Tom Rogic withdraws

The Socceroos have been short of genuine playmaking options for a number of years now, but the one outlier has always been Celtic’s Tom Rogic. With a wicked left foot, the 29-year-old has often been relied upon to be the creative spark in Graham Arnold’s side.

Fresh off a near career best season in Glasgow, under former Australian national team manager Ange Postecoglou, expectations were high that Rogic could translate his excellent club form to the international stage and help guide Australia past, not only the UAE, but also Peru.

But just days after being named in Arnold’s extended squad, Rogic withdrew citing “personal reasons”. The Canberra-born Rogic has always been an insular character, so much so that Arnold himself is not even sure of the exact reason why Rogic has withdrawn.

What is known, however, is that his loss will be felt greatly by a Socceroos side in desperate need of a creative spark.

2. Omar returns

While Australia have lost their playmaker, the UAE have been bolstered by the return of the country’s best creative talent — Omar Abdulrahman.

The former Asian Player of the Year has been in the international wilderness for over two years, crippled by recurring injuries, but on the back of a number of impressive displays for his new club, Shabab Al-Ahli, especially in the recent AFC Champions League group stage, he has returned to Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s squad.

His inclusion is a massive boost for an Emirati side who, like their opponents, have suffered from a lack of creativity throughout this qualifying campaign.

While the now 30-year-old Abdulrahman remains well short of full fitness, and is expected to play a role off the bench rather than from the start, he is a dangerous weapon for any side to have in their arsenal and when he is introduced into the game, no doubt will strike a little fear into those wearing green and gold.

3. UAE hoping new coach bounce continues

Since the last time Australia and the UAE met, Australia have not had a single change of coach, with Arnold remaining in charge since the Emirates stunned Australia in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019.

In that time the UAE have had no fewer than five coaching changes. Dutchman Bert van Marwijk was appointed, sacked, re-appointed and then sacked again all within the one chaotic qualifying campaign.

But in former Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena, have they finally found the man with the magic formula for this group of players? The sample size is still very small, but the 1-0 win over South Korea to seal their spot in this playoff was impressive and reports from the UAE suggest the mood around camp is a happy one.

The question remains, however, as to whether he has had enough time with the team to really enact any significant change and whether they can still ride the so-called “new coach bounce.”

4. Who do Australia turn to for goals?

Trying to find a regular and consistent number nine has long been an issue Australia, ever since Mark Viduka retired after the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.

Given his aerial prowess, Tim Cahill was made a makeshift centre forward towards the end of his playing career with significant success, but upon his retirement after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a giant hole was left at the top of Australia’s attack — one that is still yet to be filled.

Jamie Maclaren has been Australia’s most consistent goal-scorer, winning three Golden Boots on the trot in the A-League Men’s competition, and four of the past six, but he has struggled to translate that excellent domestic form onto the international arena.

Adam Taggart has appeared to be Graham Arnold’s preferred option up top, but has endured a horror 12 months on the injury front, and has only just returned to action for his Japanese club, Cerezo Osaka, in the past six weeks. Although in that time he has found the back of the net twice.

But does he have the match fitness to last the full 90 minutes in such a high stakes match?

Arnold has put his faith in the trio of Taggart, Maclaren and Mitch Duke (along with newly capped Nick D’Agostino), who have been ever present throughout this campaign, rather than go for the left-field options of Bruno Fornaroli or Jason Cummings. Will his faith be rewarded?

5. Can Ali Mabkhout find his form?

Goal scoring has tended to be one area the UAE had few concerns given the potency of Ali Mabkhout, who boasts an incredible record of 80 goals from 104 international matches.

But after scoring 11 goals in the second round of Asian qualifiers, the Al-Jazira marksman suffered an uncharacteristic case of the yips in the third round, scoring just three goals. Chances he would normally bury went begging as the Emirates registered only seven goals throughout the 10 matches of the final round of qualifying.

Given his importance to the side, it is not overstating things to say that he is one of, if not the most important player for Arruabarrena’s side on Tuesday evening. In such a high stakes game, chances are often few and far between, so when they present you need to be clinical.

If Mabkhout can find the lethal form he has shown for the majority of his career, it will go a long way towards helping the Emirates make it back-to-back wins against the Socceroos and inflict even more misery on the former continental kings.

