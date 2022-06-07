You are here

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern
Phnom Penh rejected the Washington Post report, saying Ream naval base’s development was ‘not a secret.’ (AP)
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

  • Washington Post report claims new facility at Cambodia’s Ream base being built for the ‘exclusive’ use of the Chinese navy
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and Beijing on Tuesday denied a report that they are building a secret naval facility for the Chinese fleet, as Australia’s new prime minister voiced concern and called for transparency.
The Washington Post, citing unnamed Western officials, said a new facility at Cambodia’s Ream base — strategically located on the Gulf of Thailand — was being built for the “exclusive” use of the Chinese navy.
The base has been a running sore spot in US-Cambodian relations for years, with Washington long suspecting it is being converted for use by China as it seeks to buttress its international influence with a network of military outposts.
Phnom Penh rejected the report, saying the base’s development was “not a secret.”
“Cambodia won’t allow the Chinese military to use it exclusively or to develop the site as its military base,” government spokesman Phay Siphan told AFP.
The Cambodian defense minister and China’s ambassador will be attending a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday for new facilities at Ream, including a boat repair shop and a pier.
But Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Indonesia for a visit to shore up diplomatic ties to counter growing Chinese assertiveness in the region, labelled the reports “concerning.”
“We encourage Beijing to be transparent about its intent and to ensure that its activities support regional security and stability,” he told reporters, saying Cambodia had assured Canberra that no foreign military would be given exclusive access to the Ream base.
Australia has grown increasingly worried about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific region.
A leaked draft of a Soloman Islands-China pact in April raised concerns that it would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Pacific island nation — less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Australia.
Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly insisted the work is nothing more than modernizing the base with a new boat maintenance facility developed with Chinese aid.
“Cambodia doesn’t need the presence of a foreign military on its territory,” he said in a speech last month.
China also denied that the base would be solely for their navy’s use.
“The transformation of Ream Naval Base is only to strengthen Cambodian naval forces’ capabilities to uphold maritime territorial sovereignty and crack down on sea crimes,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing Tuesday.
He added that Washington’s criticisms were “malicious conjectures to attack and smear” Cambodia.
Concerns about the base go back as far as 2019, when the Wall Street Journal reported a secret draft deal allowing Beijing to dock warships there.
Cambodia has since dismantled facilities at the base that were built partly with American money and played host to US exercises.

’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Updated 5 sec ago

’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Updated 5 sec ago
WARSAW: Some residents of the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol who managed to escape are saying they were given no choice but to travel to Russia in what the Kyiv government regards as “deportations.”
After spending weeks in a Mariupol basement and following the death of her father, who was killed in a rocket attack, Tetiana decided to leave her city to try to save her nine-year-old daughter.
With no mobile network or any possibility of communicating, she took advantage of a lull in the shelling to go to an assembly point arranged by pro-Russian authorities to find out about ways out.
There, she was told going to Russia was the only option.
“We were in shock. We did not want to go to Russia,” the 38-year-old accountant said on the phone from Riga in Latvia where she has since sought refuge with her family.
“How can you go to a country that wants to kill you?“
For several weeks, Ukrainian authorities have been accusing Moscow of “illegally transferring” more than a million Ukrainians to Russia or to the parts of Ukraine currently controlled by Russian forces.
A Russian defense ministry official, Mikhail Mizintsev, confirmed the one million number but said the transfers of civilians was only being done to “evacuate” them away from “dangerous areas.”
Some civilians have indeed been forced to go toward Russia because travel to Ukrainian-held areas was blocked by fighting.
Speaking to AFP after crossing from Russia into Estonia, Yelyzaveta, originally from Izyum, a city in the east currently held by Russian forces, said this was the case for her.
“It was impossible to go toward Ukraine,” Tetiana, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.
Like Tetiana, two other families from Mariupol — where the Ukrainian government says 20,000 people were killed, said they too were forced to go to Russia.
Svitlana, an employee in a large industrial concern, also hid in a basement with her husband and parents in-law in Mariupol until some Russian soldiers ordered them to a part of the city fully in Russian hands.
“When an armed man tells you that, you can’t really say no,” said the 46-year-old, who has since been able to travel to Lviv in western Ukraine.
Her family was initially taken to Novoazovsk, a small town near Mariupol that is in the hands of Russia-backed separatists.
There they stayed for four days in a school.
They were then transferred to Starobesheve, where they were put up in a crowded community center where people slept on the floor.
“The worst was the smell of dirty feet, dirty bodies. It stayed on our things even after we washed them many times,” Svitlana said.
Three days later, the family was interrogated in a building occupied by separatist police.
They had to answer written questions about whether they had relatives in the Ukrainian army, their fingerprints were taken and they had to hand over their phones for checks.
In a separate room, the men had to undress to show they did not have any Ukrainian patriotic tattoos or combat wounds — a sign that they might be in the military.
“My husband had to take off everything except his underwear and his socks,” Svitlana said.
“We also deleted all photos and social media from our phones,” she said, fearing possible repercussions because of her “pro-Ukrainian position.”
Ivan Druz, 23, who left Mariupol with his half-brother in April, suffered the same treatment in Starobesheve.
He was then hoping to go to territory controlled by Ukraine but after a lot of moving around within Russian-occupied areas, Druz, who is now in Riga, was told it was not possible.
“At first they tire you out and then they tell you that you can only leave in one direction,” he said.
After arriving at the Russian border, he had to undress and answer questions about chats with his aunt in Ukrainian.
“They asked me why she was writing to me in Ukrainian” and “wanted to check that I was not a Nazi,” he said.
Once in Russia, the families of Tetiana and Druz were sent to Taganrog, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Mariupol.
Just after arriving, they were told by officials that they had to travel by train to Vladimir — around 1,000 kilometers further north.
From there, Ivan and his half-brother had to leave again, this time to the city of Murom, 130 kilometers to the southeast, where they were put up in a hostel for refugees.
Thanks to Russian friends, the families of Ivan, Tetyana and Svitlana eventually traveled to Moscow and took buses for Latvia or Estonia where Ukrainian refugees are being welcomed.
“Once in Latvia, we finally felt free,” Tetyana said.

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks
Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks
  • Remarks by a spokeswoman for India’s ruling party, who has since been suspended, sparked the furor
  • Another official, the party’s media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted
JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia have both summoned India’s envoys in their countries over “derogatory” remarks made about the Prophet Muhammad by two officials with the South Asian nation’s ruling party, their foreign ministries said Tuesday.
It comes as anger spreads across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi’s envoys and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.
Remarks by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furor.
Another official, the party’s media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.
Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah told AFP that India’s ambassador in Jakarta, Manoj Kumar Bharti, was summoned on Monday, with the government lodging a complaint about anti-Muslim rhetoric.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said Indonesia — the most populous Muslim-majority country — “strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks” made by “two Indian politicians” against the Prophet Muhammad.
The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and the party’s Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP, according to Indian media reports.
Malaysia also “unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks” by the Indian politicians, its foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that it had conveyed its “total repudiation” to India’s envoy.
“Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” it said.
Modi’s party, which in the past decade has established dominance in India by championing Hindu identity, has frequently been accused of discriminatory policies toward the country’s Muslim minority.
On Sunday, it suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions.”
Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva.
But the remarks, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia’s Muslim community.
Sharma’s words were “irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide,” Indonesian Ulema Council senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.
He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.

Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says

Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says
Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says

Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says
  • The bulk of those being held were "journalists and militants" who organised "pro-Ukrainian gatherings" in Kherson
  • "According to our information, they are being held in inhuman conditions and are victims of torture," Tacheva added
KYIV: Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of detaining some 600 people, mainly journalists and pro-Kyiv elements in the southern region of Kherson, which Moscow’s military now holds in its grip.
“According to our information, some 600 people are ... being held in specially converted basements in the region of Kherson,” said Tamila Tacheva, the Ukraine presidency’s permanent representative in the Crimea, the peninsula to the south of Kherson which Moscow annexed in 2014.
Tacheva said the bulk of those being held were “journalists and militants” who organized “pro-Ukrainian gatherings” in Kherson (city) and the region around it after it was occupied by Russian forces in the wake of the invasion launched in late February.
“According to our information, they are being held in inhuman conditions and are victims of torture,” Tacheva added without giving further details.
Some Ukrainians held in the Kherson region — civilians but also detained combatants — have been sent to jails in Crimea, she added.
Straddling the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the Kherson region was home to around a million people before the invasion. However, thousands have fled the key port on the Dnipro River since the Russians targeted the city, which became the first major urban center to fall in the first week of March.

Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany

Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany
Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany

Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany
  • No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said
BERLIN: A man apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public.
Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement. They said there was no indication that anyone else was involved.
No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation.

Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan

Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan
Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan

Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan
  • Arrest warrants were being executed for 38 people on suspicion of international drug trafficking in Italy
  • Last month, the Gulf Clan's alleged boss was extradited from Colombia to the United States
MILAN: Italian agents on Tuesday confiscated 4.3 tons of cocaine with a street value of nearly a quarter-billion euros (dollars) in the northeastern port city of Trieste, dealing a blow to Colombia’s feared Gulf Clan in one of the largest drug busts ever in Europe.
Arrest warrants were being executed for 38 people on suspicion of international drug trafficking in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia. The seizure was carried out by Italian financial police and coordinated by anti-mafia investigators, following a yearlong investigation that also involved US Homeland Security.
The undercover operation “took another strong tackle to one of the most important groups of Colombian narcos,” anti-mafia investigators said in a statement in English.
Last month, the Gulf Clan’s alleged boss was extradited from Colombia to the United States. Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known by the alias Otoniel, faces US indictments in three federal courts.
Colombian President Iván Duque at the time of the extradition compared him to Pablo Escobar, the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel, calling him “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world.” The former rural warlord had stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right.
Authorities in Italy estimate that criminal groups paid 96 million euros ($102 million) for the cocaine, which would have been worth 240 million euros on the Italian market. Undercover agents infiltrated the drug smuggling chain, which operated in the northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy, the Lazio region including Rome and the southern region of Calabria on the tip of Italy’s boot.
During the investigation, undercover agents were involved in 19 “controlled deliveries,” which led to the identification of key traffickers both at the intermediary and international levels.
Along with the drug, agents also seized 1.8 million euros in cash as well as vehicles allegedly used for trafficking, including a big-rig truck.

