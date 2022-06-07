French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign

DUBAI: Shortly after opening Chanel’s Grand Prix-inspired resort 2023 show in Monte Carlo, Monaco, last month, French Algerian model Loli Bahia has landed her first-ever campaign for the storied luxury maison.
The 19-year-old rising star features in Chanel’s Metiers d’Art spring 2022 campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.
Initiated by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show is an annual celebration of creatives — such as embroiderers, feather workers, goldsmiths and milliners — offering a platform for the design talents to showcase their unique craftsmanship and the breadth of their work.
In the campaign, Bahia displays the exceptional savoir faire of artisans via tailored jackets, logo-emblazoned leather gloves, wide-brimmed hats, embellished mini-dresses and ornate bangles, necklaces and earrings.
For the 2022 show, which took place in December, Artistic Director Virginie Viard chose to show the collection at the Le19M building in the 19th arrondissement in Paris.
The new campaign was unveiled just before the fashion house’s repeat showcase of the Metiers d’Art spring 2022 collection in Florence, Italy, on June 7.
At just 19, the half-Algerian catwalker is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a couple of months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion month, where she walked in 65 shows.
Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris and Modern Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show.
She has gone on to strut down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels that most models can only dream of, including Chanel, Schiaparelli, Fendi, Givenchy, Versace, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few.
She has also featured in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia.
The model opened Chanel’s resort 2023 show wearing a red-and-white tweed blazer and trousers paired with a metallic silver shirt and embroidered tweed dad cap – the look, sans cap, was later spotted on Hollywood star Kristen Stewart on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
“Such an honor to have opened this show,” wrote Bahia on Instagram after the runway presentation.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ a rip roaring finale for fan favorite franchise
Updated 06 June 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: “Jurassic World Dominion” marks the finale of the new and original “Jurassic” trilogies, but fan excitement is far from extinct. “Dominion” sees a world where dinosaurs have escaped their cages and humans struggle to live alongside, and fight against, the prehistoric beasts.
“That’s what is kind of interesting about this film as far as a ‘Jurassic’ film goes. It’s unlike any of the previous films because we are able to take the action around the world,” said Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Owen Grady, a dinosaur researcher employed by the Jurassic World park in the film. “It’s not just on an island. We’re talking about dinosaurs ripping through cities,” he added.
While the film promises pulse-pounding action, perhaps more highly anticipated are the returning stars from the fan favorite 1993 classic.
“What I love so much as a fan is that these characters are coming back, not just as cameos. They are central to the narrative. You are really spending time with Laura and Sam and Jeff and I was geeking out the whole time,” said Bryce Dallas Howard.
Howard takes on the role of Claire Dearing, the park operations manager of Jurassic World, prior to the abandonment of the park in 2015 upon the escape of the terrifying Indominus Rex.
The legacy of the over $5 Billion “Jurassic” franchise is a lot for “Dominion” to live up to. The original “Jurassic Park” changed film history with its visual effects, laying the foundation for modern day CGI while still holding its own nearly 30 years later.
However, “Jurassic World Dominion,” which is playing in theaters across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is already off to a great start, and kicked off at the international box office with a mighty $55.4 million before it opens in the US on June 10.
“Steven Spielberg, how he interpreted it and made these first couple of movies is special and then of course the technology happened to coincide with his movie and it changed movies forever,” said US actor Jeff Goldblum, adding “Colin Trevorrow, once he took over these three “World” movies has done a bang up job I think. So, we keep delivering what people seem to enjoy, and I think with this next one, it’s going to be a grand finale.”
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal ties the knot in Spain
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Nora Attal. The British-Moroccan model got married to her longtime partner, Victor Bastidas, this week. The newlyweds tied the knot against the backdrop of orange and palm trees in a stunning outdoor ceremony in the presence of their loved ones in Ibiza, Spain.
The nuptials were attended by Attal’s family and close friends, including her parents Charlie and Bouchra, her siblings, Bastidas’s family and fellow models Vittoria Ceretti, Blesnya Minher and Mona Tougaard.
While Attal has not publicly announced her marriage to the cinematographer, she shared snippets from the wedding ceremony by way of Instagram Story reposts of videos and photos taken by the guests in attendance, who flew in from all over the world to attend the ceremony.
The 22-year-old model offered followers a quick glimpse of her nuptials, sharing a sneak peek of her elegant wedding dress, her walking down the aisle with her father and the fun-filled reception party to celebrate the newlyweds.
Attal said “I do” wearing a creamy white slip dress with thin straps, lace details and a ruffled hemline from Lanvin. She accessorized the elegant look with a long, lace-embroidered veil.
As for her hair and makeup, the new bride chose to keep it simple, opting for center-parted loose waves and a clean makeup look in the form of well-groomed eyebrows, rose lips and peachy eyeshadow.
After tying the knot, she changed into a short beaded mini dress as she danced the night away with her family and friends.
Attal announced her engagement to Bastidas in 2020.
Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, the 22-year-old model told her 45,000 followers: “Forever my life partner... @sictor.”
The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. Among the pictures the bride-to-be shared, Attal showed off her engagement ring — a round-cut solitaire.
It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer on multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.
They also recently appeared together in US label Ralph Lauren’s fashion campaign for Eid Al-Fitr, alongside Attal’s parents and two siblings.
Balenciaga taps Bella Hadid for fall 2022 campaign
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Balenciaga has enlisted Bella Hadid for its fall 2022 campaign lensed by British artist Nadia Lee Cohen.
The part-Palestinian model stars in the first entry in the multi-part campaign series alongside a diverse cast including French musician Aya Nakamura and models Kit Butler, Zuo Chen, Abdou Diop, Inti Wang and Lina Zhang.
The brand’s Nineties-inspired fall 2022 campaign is a continuation of the short film, “The Lost Tape,” released in December 2021 just ahead of fashion week.
The stylish ensemble appear against a minimal grey backdrop wearing nearly all of the most-talked about pieces from the Balenciaga creative director Demna’s (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia) new offering — such as the Excavator rainboot and the Le Cagole bag.
Three-piece jeans that are simultaneously a miniskirt, pants and boots are also on display, as is a Crocs collab handbag that came out earlier this year.
The Palestinian-Dutch catwalker took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes images from her new modeling campaign.
Her backstage images showed her having her hair touched up by Gary Gill between posing for the flashing cameras.
Hadid made a runway appearance for the French house at its emotional fall 2022 show back in March.
The show addressed Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and Demna’s own personal experience as a refugee from his native country of Georgia.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” he wrote in the show notes. “This show needs no explanation, it is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”
Hadid, 25, traipsed through the snow wearing a monochrome ensemble and Y2K-inspired shield-like glasses.
Balenciaga is among a wide spectrum of fashion brands to ask Hadid to front one of its campaigns.
The California-raised model has a number of high-profile advertorials under her belt, including for Swarovski, Burberry, Michael Kors and Versace.
Youth takeover of Jameel Arts Center reflects mission to foster curatorial discourse in Gulf
Updated 05 June 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The Jameel Arts Center in Dubai has surrendered itself to the creative power of the UAE’s youth in a bid to raise awareness of budding talent on the local scene.
Titled “The Youth Takeover,” the show, which wrapped up on Sunday, boasted 20 artworks by new talent that explored concepts of nostalgia and the inner child. Mediums included two- and three-dimensional illustrations, paintings, audiovisual works, performances, workshops and film screenings.
Of particular note were eight new commissions by artists and curators from the UAE, Egypt, Philippines, Pakistan, Palestine, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Chechnya.
“Art Jameel has always had a particular focus on youth and developing homegrown talent from the ground up, and in innovative ways that complements and fills gaps between and around formal education,” Antonia Carver, director at Art Jameel, told Arab News. “Before opening the Jameel Arts Centre back in 2018, we knew we wanted to have young people at the heart of the institution, and to create a program that enabled us to listen to and learn from youth, and that gave these talented and driven young creatives real agency.”
Carver said Art Jameel plans to stage a similar event at the recently opened Hayy Jameel creative hub in Jeddah in the future.
Jameel’s third annual “The Youth Takeover” was titled “Smol” and dedicated to an exploration of the trials and tribulations of growing up, ideas of nostalgia and the inner child. It was curated by eight young creatives or Youth Assembly members — Alexis Javero, Anita Shishani, Farah Fawzi Ali, Lubnah Ansari, Raheed Allaf, Rashid Almheiri, Shama Nair and Sree — all under the age of 25 from across the UAE who were selected from several hundred applications and were led by independent curator and Assembly 2020 alumnus, Daniel H. Rey.
“Metaphorically and stylistically, ‘Smol’ is an opportunity to color outside the lines, bridging dreams with reality, while confronting constricting rules and rituals,” said the Assembly members in a joint statement.
In collaboration with the Art Jameel Learning team, Rey curated and facilitated a year-long learning program with the aim of nurturing and fostering artistic youth leadership.
Young artists raised in the Gulf were encouraged to examine questions regarding ideas of home, intergenerational histories, community building, dreams, language, and mental health.
“After multiple weeks of research in non-European languages, questions about the so-called Global South and the responsibilities of curators in our shared context, the Assembly received a key question: How does the youth practice society?” Rey told Arab News. “For exploring this question treating society as subject of inquiry, the Youth Assembly moved onto having self-led sessions discussing different urgencies — pressing themes with potential for a robust exploration through an exhibition.”
The Assembly visited and researched the Art Jameel Collection as well as the Dubai-based Endjavi-Barbé Art Collection, which focuses on young artists from inside and outside Iran.
“The exposure to these collections gave a sense of direction to the thematic thinking, revealing to the Assembly that their questions, ideas and lived experiences could be grouped and explored through the lens of the inner child and the experience of feeling small,” said Rey.
“As curator-tutor of the program having worked with the Youth Assembly on this experience, it is fascinating to begin identifying that, while each human life is uncertain, we have all certainly had a childhood, regardless of how it played out. This childhood may well continue within our adult selves,” he added.
For example, artist Raheed Allaf from Saudi Arabia created “Shoofeeni,” a short experimental film installation in which she investigates a VHS tape from her third birthday prompting a conversation between the filmmaker and her younger self.
“To see myself, at three years old, proclaiming that I am a Barbie while looking at my reflection was very telling. I couldn’t help but think ‘wow, I’ve been living up to unrealistic standards since three?’” she told Arab News.
“I would think that would be too early an age to start feeling the crippling pressures of performing womanhood. So, I had the urge to dissect it, and create a work where I, in a way, have a conversation with my younger self — hoping to address self-reflection through literal reflections.”
Allaf’s film, like the theme of this year’s event, explored how the artist’s childhood and self-image building continues to affect her adulthood. The film is about the performance of womanhood but also poses questions, as media prompts us to do, about the identities of both performers and directors, and how these roles have often become interchangeable in today’s rapidly changing digital landscape.
