French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign

DUBAI: Shortly after opening Chanel’s Grand Prix-inspired resort 2023 show in Monte Carlo, Monaco, last month, French Algerian model Loli Bahia has landed her first-ever campaign for the storied luxury maison.

The 19-year-old rising star features in Chanel’s Metiers d’Art spring 2022 campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

Initiated by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show is an annual celebration of creatives — such as embroiderers, feather workers, goldsmiths and milliners — offering a platform for the design talents to showcase their unique craftsmanship and the breadth of their work.

In the campaign, Bahia displays the exceptional savoir faire of artisans via tailored jackets, logo-emblazoned leather gloves, wide-brimmed hats, embellished mini-dresses and ornate bangles, necklaces and earrings.

For the 2022 show, which took place in December, Artistic Director Virginie Viard chose to show the collection at the Le19M building in the 19th arrondissement in Paris.

The new campaign was unveiled just before the fashion house’s repeat showcase of the Metiers d’Art spring 2022 collection in Florence, Italy, on June 7.

At just 19, the half-Algerian catwalker is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a couple of months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion month, where she walked in 65 shows.

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris and Modern Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show.

She has gone on to strut down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels that most models can only dream of, including Chanel, Schiaparelli, Fendi, Givenchy, Versace, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few.

She has also featured in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia.

The model opened Chanel’s resort 2023 show wearing a red-and-white tweed blazer and trousers paired with a metallic silver shirt and embroidered tweed dad cap – the look, sans cap, was later spotted on Hollywood star Kristen Stewart on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

“Such an honor to have opened this show,” wrote Bahia on Instagram after the runway presentation.