US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

In this photo taken on April 13, 2022, the superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the $325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
The court ruling represented a significant victory for the US as it encounters obstacles in its attempts to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. While those efforts are welcomed by many who oppose the war in Ukraine, some actions have tested the limits of American jurisdiction abroad.
In Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay order which had prevented the US from seizing the superyacht Amadea.
Chief Justice Kamal Kumar ruled that based on the evidence, the chances of defense lawyers mounting an appeal that the top court would hear were “nil to very slim.”
Kumar said he accepted arguments that keeping the superyacht berthed in Fiji at Lautoka harbor was “costing the Fijian government dearly.”
“The fact that US authorities have undertaken to pay costs incurred by the Fijian government is totally irrelevant,” the judge found. He said the Amadea “sailed into Fiji waters without any permit and most probably to evade prosecution by the United States of America.”
The US removed the motorized vessel within an hour or two of the court’s ruling, possibly to ensure the yacht didn’t get entangled in any further legal action.
Anthony Coley, a spokesman for the US Justice Department, said on Twitter that the superyacht had set sail for the US under a new flag, and that American authorities were grateful to police and prosecutors in Fiji “whose perseverance and dedication to the rule of law made this action possible.”
In early May, the Justice Department issued a statement saying the Amadea had been seized in Fiji, but that turned out to be premature after lawyers appealed.
It wasn’t immediately clear where the US intended to take the Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
Fiji Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde said unresolved questions of money laundering and the ownership of the Amadea need to be decided in the US.
“The decision acknowledges Fiji’s commitment to respecting international mutual assistance requests and Fiji’s international obligations,” Pryde said.
In court documents, the FBI linked the Amadea to the Kerimov family through their alleged use of code names while aboard and the purchase of items such as a pizza oven and a spa bed. The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.
The 106-meter (348-foot) -long vessel, about the length of a football field, features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.
Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented paper owner Millemarin Investments, had argued the owner was another wealthy Russian who, unlike Kerimov, doesn’t face sanctions.
The US acknowledged that paperwork appeared to show Eduard Khudainatov was the owner but said he was also the paper owner of a second and even larger superyacht, the Scheherazade, which has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US questioned whether Khudainatov could really afford two superyachts worth a total of more than $1 billion.
“The fact that Khudainatov is being held out as the owner of two of the largest superyachts on record, both linked to sanctioned individuals, suggests that Khudainatov is being used as a clean, unsanctioned straw owner to conceal the true beneficial owners,” the FBI wrote in a court affidavit.
Court documents say the Amadea switched off its transponder soon after Russia invaded Ukraine and sailed from the Caribbean through the Panama Canal to Mexico, arriving with over $100,000 in cash. It then sailed thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean to Fiji.
The Justice Department said it didn’t believe paperwork showing the Amadea was next headed to the Philippines, arguing it was really destined for Vladivostok or elsewhere in Russia.
The department said it found a text message on a crew member’s phone saying, “We’re not going to Russia” followed by a “shush” emoji.
The US said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged Amadea last year through various shell companies. The FBI said a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that Kerimov’s children were aboard the ship this year and that the crew used code names — G0 for Kerimov, G1 for his wife, G2 for his daughter and so on.
Kerimov made a fortune investing in Russian gold producer Polyus, with Forbes magazine putting his net worth at $14.5 billion. The US first sanctioned him in 2018 after he was detained in France and accused of money laundering there, sometimes arriving with suitcases stuffed with 20 million euros.
Khudainatov is the former chairman and chief executive of Rosneft, the state-controlled Russian oil and gas company.

Topics: Task Force KleptoCapture Russia-Ukraine Conflict superyacht Amadea Fiji Russian oligarchs Suleiman Kerimov Vladimir Putin

Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’

Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
Updated 07 June 2022
ELLIE ABEN & JEOFFREY MAITEM

Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’

Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
  • Military identifies suspect as member of Dawlah Islamiyah, a Daesh affiliate
  • Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden believed to have served as the group’s finance officer 
Updated 07 June 2022
ELLIE ABEN & JEOFFREY MAITEM

MANILA/DAVAO CITY: Philippine security forces said on Tuesday they had killed a Daesh spokesperson and “money man” in the southern province of Maguindanao.

The Western Mindanao Command, which oversees military operations in the country’s south, identified the suspect as Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden, alias Abu Huzaifah, a Philippine national and member of Dawlah Islamiyah, a militant organization that pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2015.

Maj. Andrew Linao, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, told Arab News that Alimuden was killed in an operation in Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality on Monday.

“The neutralization of the personality is a big blow to the organization,” Linao said, adding that Alimuden was a “spokesperson of ISIS (Daesh)” and “finance officer of the Dawlah Islamiyah Philippines conduit to ISIS (Daesh) central.”

Linao added that the suspected finance officer will no longer be able to “extort or generate more funds to buy bomb materials, improvised explosive devices, which would wreak havoc on the Filipino people, especially here in central Mindanao.” 

Col. Christopher Panapan, provincial police commander, said Alimuden died of multiple gunshot wounds after his vehicle was intercepted by security forces on a highway.

“Minutes after we arrived at the scene, we rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead by doctors,” Panapan said, but did not confirm the suspect’s role or position within the militant group.

“He was reportedly holding a key position in the ISIS-EA (Daesh-East Asia) group,” he added. “We are digging more information about his role in their organization.”

Dawlah Islamiyah, also known as the Maute group, was one the organizations that along with another Daesh affiliate, the Abu Sayyaf, took control of the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines in 2017.

After five months of fighting and widespread destruction, the Philippine army reclaimed the city, killing the main leadership of both groups.

But following the battle, attacks increased in the country and Daesh became a major cause of concern.

In 2018, the US Department of State designated Daesh-Philippines on its list of foreign terrorist organizations amid concerns that the group, which  originated in the Middle East, was expanding its operations in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the Philippine military stepped up its crackdown on Daesh affiliates in the country.

The latest operation comes a week after a series of bomb attacks in Koronadal, South Cotabato province and Tacurong in Sultan Kudarat province, which the military has blamed on Dawlah Islamiyah.

Ramon Beleno III, head of the department of political science at Ateneo De Davao University in Davao City, told Arab News that the killing of the suspected Daesh finance chief “will result in difficulties for their group in seeking financial support.”

But it may also lead to a rise in attacks.

“They might retaliate,” Beleno said. “It’s like a house of ants. Once you ruin it, they will strike back.”

Topics: Daesh

PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace

PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country is ready to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace

PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace
  • Greek PM says Turkey’s provocative rhetoric “can lead us nowhere”
  • Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Greece’s prime minister said on Tuesday his country has experienced an “unprecedented barrage” of Turkish violations of its airspace and is ready to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights.

“We had an unprecedented barrage of overflights and a constant return to unthinkable assertions of supposedly reduced sovereignty of the Greek islands,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

He described the development as “unpleasant” because he thought that Greece and Turkey had found a “framework for mutual understanding” after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said Turkey’s provocative rhetoric “can lead us nowhere.”

He continued: “Our country's obligation is to point out this provocation to our allies and seek their support, whether we are talking about the US or the EU. This support was given publicly and unconditionally.”

“We have seen periods of heightened tension in rhetoric in the past. I pray, hope and openly encourage Turkey that this rhetoric is not translated into greater tension in the field,” Mitsotakis said.

Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that Ankara will challenge the status of the islands if Athens failed to demilitarize them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, that Greece has been building a military presence on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty.

He said the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized.

“The agreements are there but Greece is violating them. It’s arming them. If Greece does not stop this violation, the sovereignty of the islands will be brought up for discussion,” he said. “It’s that clear. You will abide by the agreements.”

Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.

The Turkish minister’s comments come amid a new escalation in tensions between the NATO allies that have a history of disputes over a range of issues including mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.

Topics: Turkey Greece

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
  • Ukrainian authorities have been accusing Moscow of "illegally transferring" more than a million Ukrainians to Russia
  • A Russian defence ministry official said the transfers of civilians was only being done to "evacuate" them away from "dangerous areas"
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

WARSAW: Some residents of the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol who managed to escape are saying they were given no choice but to travel to Russia in what the Kyiv government regards as “deportations.”
After spending weeks in a Mariupol basement and following the death of her father, who was killed in a rocket attack, Tetiana decided to leave her city to try to save her nine-year-old daughter.
With no mobile network or any possibility of communicating, she took advantage of a lull in the shelling to go to an assembly point arranged by pro-Russian authorities to find out about ways out.
There, she was told going to Russia was the only option.
“We were in shock. We did not want to go to Russia,” the 38-year-old accountant said on the phone from Riga in Latvia where she has since sought refuge with her family.
“How can you go to a country that wants to kill you?“
For several weeks, Ukrainian authorities have been accusing Moscow of “illegally transferring” more than a million Ukrainians to Russia or to the parts of Ukraine currently controlled by Russian forces.
A Russian defense ministry official, Mikhail Mizintsev, confirmed the one million number but said the transfers of civilians was only being done to “evacuate” them away from “dangerous areas.”
Some civilians have indeed been forced to go toward Russia because travel to Ukrainian-held areas was blocked by fighting.
Speaking to AFP after crossing from Russia into Estonia, Yelyzaveta, originally from Izyum, a city in the east currently held by Russian forces, said this was the case for her.
“It was impossible to go toward Ukraine,” Tetiana, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.
Like Tetiana, two other families from Mariupol — where the Ukrainian government says 20,000 people were killed, said they too were forced to go to Russia.
Svitlana, an employee in a large industrial concern, also hid in a basement with her husband and parents in-law in Mariupol until some Russian soldiers ordered them to a part of the city fully in Russian hands.
“When an armed man tells you that, you can’t really say no,” said the 46-year-old, who has since been able to travel to Lviv in western Ukraine.
Her family was initially taken to Novoazovsk, a small town near Mariupol that is in the hands of Russia-backed separatists.
There they stayed for four days in a school.
They were then transferred to Starobesheve, where they were put up in a crowded community center where people slept on the floor.
“The worst was the smell of dirty feet, dirty bodies. It stayed on our things even after we washed them many times,” Svitlana said.
Three days later, the family was interrogated in a building occupied by separatist police.
They had to answer written questions about whether they had relatives in the Ukrainian army, their fingerprints were taken and they had to hand over their phones for checks.
In a separate room, the men had to undress to show they did not have any Ukrainian patriotic tattoos or combat wounds — a sign that they might be in the military.
“My husband had to take off everything except his underwear and his socks,” Svitlana said.
“We also deleted all photos and social media from our phones,” she said, fearing possible repercussions because of her “pro-Ukrainian position.”
Ivan Druz, 23, who left Mariupol with his half-brother in April, suffered the same treatment in Starobesheve.
He was then hoping to go to territory controlled by Ukraine but after a lot of moving around within Russian-occupied areas, Druz, who is now in Riga, was told it was not possible.
“At first they tire you out and then they tell you that you can only leave in one direction,” he said.
After arriving at the Russian border, he had to undress and answer questions about chats with his aunt in Ukrainian.
“They asked me why she was writing to me in Ukrainian” and “wanted to check that I was not a Nazi,” he said.
Once in Russia, the families of Tetiana and Druz were sent to Taganrog, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Mariupol.
Just after arriving, they were told by officials that they had to travel by train to Vladimir — around 1,000 kilometers further north.
From there, Ivan and his half-brother had to leave again, this time to the city of Murom, 130 kilometers to the southeast, where they were put up in a hostel for refugees.
Thanks to Russian friends, the families of Ivan, Tetyana and Svitlana eventually traveled to Moscow and took buses for Latvia or Estonia where Ukrainian refugees are being welcomed.
“Once in Latvia, we finally felt free,” Tetyana said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol Kyiv deportation

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks

Indonesia, Malaysia summon India envoys over ‘derogatory’ Prophet remarks
  • Remarks by a spokeswoman for India’s ruling party, who has since been suspended, sparked the furor
  • Another official, the party’s media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia have both summoned India’s envoys in their countries over “derogatory” remarks made about the Prophet Muhammad by two officials with the South Asian nation’s ruling party, their foreign ministries said Tuesday.
It comes as anger spreads across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi’s envoys and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.
Remarks by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furor.
Another official, the party’s media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.
Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah told AFP that India’s ambassador in Jakarta, Manoj Kumar Bharti, was summoned on Monday, with the government lodging a complaint about anti-Muslim rhetoric.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said Indonesia — the most populous Muslim-majority country — “strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks” made by “two Indian politicians” against the Prophet Muhammad.
The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and the party’s Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP, according to Indian media reports.
Malaysia also “unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks” by the Indian politicians, its foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that it had conveyed its “total repudiation” to India’s envoy.
“Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” it said.
Modi’s party, which in the past decade has established dominance in India by championing Hindu identity, has frequently been accused of discriminatory policies toward the country’s Muslim minority.
On Sunday, it suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions.”
Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva.
But the remarks, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia’s Muslim community.
Sharma’s words were “irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide,” Indonesian Ulema Council senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.
He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.

Topics: Malaysia Indonesia India Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma

Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days

Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days
Updated 07 June 2022

Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days

Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days
  • Fire broke out late on Saturday, triggering blasts and blazes at Chittagong port’s container depot
  • At least 43 people were killed, including nine firefighters who were trying to extinguish the flames
Updated 07 June 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi firefighters contained a blaze near the country’s main seaport in Chittagong on Tuesday, three days after the fire killed at least 43 people, including nine firemen, and injured hundreds of others.

The fire broke out late on Saturday, triggering blasts and blazes at the southeastern port’s container depot in Sitakunda.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the disaster but said leakage from a container of hydrogen peroxide was likely to be the source of the initial blaze. An official report is expected to be released by next week.

“The situation is fully under control now,” Mohammad Manikuzzaman, assistant director at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Arab News.

Officials suspected that depot management had not followed safety guidelines.

“We have only noticed a few fire extinguishers inside the depot,” Manikuzzaman said. “Other than that, there was nothing visible in connection with fire situation preparedness.”

He added that the bodies of the nine firefighters who lost their lives while trying to extinguish the blaze had been identified and that three men remained missing.

“The total number of deaths in connection with depot fire stood at 43 as of Tuesday afternoon,” Dr. Aung Swi Prue Marma, deputy director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the fire’s victims were hospitalized, told Arab News. “A total of 155 fire injured persons got admitted in our hospital while another 230 received primary treatment.”

Twelve people were severely injured and some of them had to be airlifted to receive specialist treatment at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

“Among the 12 injured patients, three were admitted in the intensive care unit. One of them is in a very critical stage at this moment. Another one was also infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, national coordinator for all burn centers in Bangladesh, told Arab News.

“Patients with burn injuries are always very vulnerable. They might get infected at any stage.”

The depot fire was one of the worst accidents in Bangladesh, which already has a devastating track record of industrial disasters, including factories catching on fire with workers trapped inside.

Bangladesh's deadliest fire was in 2012 when a blaze swept through a garment factory in Dhaka and killed 112 workers.

Last year, a huge blaze engulfed a food and beverage factory in the capital killing at least 52 people.

In 2013, more than 1,100 people were killed when the Rana Plaza garment factory in Dhaka collapsed.

Topics: Bangladesh fire

