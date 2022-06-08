Saudi sports organization launches new health, activity program for students

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has launched a major new initiative aimed at encouraging educators to create more active and fun school days for children throughout the Kingdom.
The Schools on the Move program’s online toolkit, announced in collaboration with the Saudi Schools Sport Federation and the Ministry of Education, will offer videos and fitness tips covering a range of training exercises and sports methodologies.
The toolkit has been designed to promote physical activity and a healthier lifestyle for kids throughout the school day. The program, which will run from June to December, aims to empower teachers and participants via resources that help encourage children to stay active.
The innovative training course will also be available to those over the age of 18 via an e-learning platform that provides guidelines for various physical activities for students and tips to introduce simple activities into the school day.
Through online training and exercises, the program has been created to help drive innovative sporting practices among teachers, parents, volunteers, and personal trainers. Participants who successfully complete the 10-hour training program will receive an official SFA certificate.
The toolkit has been created to work across a range of educational environments including schools, physical education classes, after-school programs, and early education play centers.
Since its establishment in 2018, the SFA has played a key role in delivering on the mandates of the Saudi Ministry of Sport by encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle. The federation’s latest initiative has been developed in tandem with a comprehensive five-year strategy to promote exercise in all levels of society, as part of the Kingdom’s push for 40 percent of residents to engage in regular physical activities by 2030.