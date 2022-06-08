Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis /node/2099761/middle-east
Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis
Sudanese protesters commemorate the third anniversary of a deadly crackdown carried out by security forces on protesters during a sit-in outside the army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP/File)
Sudan had been transiting to democracy after nearly three decades of repression and international isolation under strongman Omar Bashir. A popular uprising pushed the military to remove Bashir in April 2019
CAIRO: Talks aiming at ending Sudan’s ongoing political deadlock began Wednesday, the UN said, although the country’s main pro-democracy alliance is boycotting them over a continued police crackdown on those protesting last October’s military coup.
The joint peace effort is brokered by the UN political mission in Sudan, the African Union, and the eight-nation east African regional group Intergovernmental Authority in Development. The effort aims to bring the generals and an array of political and protest groups to the negotiating table.
The military’s takeover has upended Sudan’s short-lived fragile democratic transition and plunged the East African nation into turmoil.
Wednesday’s talks began with a technical meeting in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, involving the military and civilians.
It came after months of separate discussions with an array of groups, including the military and the pro-democracy movement.
The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said the process would discuss a “transitional program,” including the appointment of a civilian prime minister and arrangements for drafting a permeant constitution and elections at the end of the transition.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the leader of the coup who also heads the ruling sovereign council, welcomed the talks as a “historic opportunity to complete the transitional phase.”
In a speech to the nation late Tuesday, he urged all factions to take part in the talks, vowing that the military will implement their outcome.
“We are fully committed to work with everybody to end the transitional period as soon as possible with fair and transparent elections,” he said.
Ahead of the talks, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee visited Sudan earlier this week and met with military and civilian leaders in Khartoum to support the negotiating process. She urged all parties to join the talks to “achieve a civilian-led path toward democracy for Sudan.”
However, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change — an alliance of political parties and protest groups — is boycotting the meeting.
The alliance says the talks should lead to “a civilian democratic authority” and criticized the participation of pro-military groups and Islamists who had been allied with Bashir’s government. It also seeks the release of coup-related detainees, and the ending of violence against protesters.
The talks come as the violent crackdown on anti-coup protests continued in Khartoum.
A five-year-old girl was killed Tuesday, when a police vehicle ran her over while chasing protesters.
That brought the total deaths among protesters since October to at least 101, according to a medical group tracking the casualties. The coup has triggered near-daily street protests, which authorities have met with a deadly crackdown.
A veteran diplomat explains what is at risk for India with the crisis in its relations with the Muslim world
Talmiz Ahmad says India cannot do what it wishes to its religious minority and still enjoy good relations with Islamic countries
Ex-ambassador says the crisis has to be defused given India’s extensive economic interests in GCC countries
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: The Indian government led by Narendra Modi is facing arguably its toughest diplomatic test in the nine years it has been power, as the Islamic world boils with anger and Muslim countries voice outrage over disparaging remarks made by a ruling BJP party official about the Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate.
With at least 16 Islamic-majority countries expressing their objections via tweets, official statements and summons to Indian diplomats, the BJP was forced to suspend Nupur Sharma, the party’s national spokesperson, and expel another official for screenshot of her offensive comment in a tweet.
Earlier, protests in the northern Indian city of Kanpur against her comments left more than 40 people injured when the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, a Hindu nationalist hard-liner, came down heavily on the demonstrators.
Sharma’s remarks, made on May 27 during a TV debate on a dispute being heard in court, gained currency when a clip of her outburst was shared on Twitter by a journalist and fact-checker.
After her sacking, she wrote that she was withdrawing her remarks “unconditionally” and that it was “never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.” But many saw her apology as too little too late.
A number of retired Indian diplomats have since spoken out on the incident, warning that the crisis in India’s relations with the Islamic world is serious, and urging introspection by the Modi government instead of resorting to cosmetic measures.
The former diplomats say that the Modi government ought to realize that it cannot continue to do what it wishes at home with impunity and still enjoy good relations with Islamic or Western countries.
“On numerous occasions we have seen abuse of India’s Muslim community and attempts to erase the country’s Islamic heritage. There is a long tradition of other countries not interfering in the domestic affairs of another country, but when you get into abuse of the holy prophet, it is a no-go area,” Talmiz Ahmad, a retired Indian diplomat, author and political commentator, told Arab News.
“At some point, people abroad will say: Enough is enough. I believe this time has come. You cannot persecute a certain community at home and also pretend you have a high moral stature abroad. It doesn’t work like that.”
India’s foreign ministry has issued a statement saying that the offensive tweets and comments “did not, in any way, reflect the views of the government. These are the views of fringe elements.”
The first task for the governing BJP is to defuse what the Indian opposition sees as a diplomatic crisis of its own making.
Calling for “respect for beliefs and religions,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion, and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols.”
The ministry welcomed the action taken by the BJP to suspend Sharma from her job.
Qatar demanded that India apologize for the “Islamophobic” comments and summoned the Indian ambassador to the foreign ministry on the second day of an official visit by India’s Vice president Venkaiah Naidu and a business delegation aimed at boosting trade.
Kuwait also summoned the Indian ambassador, while a supermarket in the Gulf state pulled Indian products from its shelves in protest at the comments. The UAE, Bahrain and Iran were among other Middle East countries traditionally friendly to India that made their objections known in various ways.
Egypt’s Al-Azhar Mosque condemned Sharma’s remarks as “a real terrorist action that helps to push the entire world to devastating crises and bloody wars,” and urged the UN to take action to protect minority rights in India amid what it described as “intensifying hatred and abuse toward Islam in India and against Muslims.”
Putting the official condemnations into context, Javed Ansari, a senior Indian political reporter and commentator, told Arab News: “Prophet Muhammad is Islam’s most revered and most sacred figure. The religion owes its existence to him, spreading the word of Allah.
“Hence Muslims worldwide, including in India, refuse to tolerate any disparaging remarks about him.
“While they accept in principle the right to free speech, they believe that free speech does not give anybody the right to insult or make disparaging remarks about the prophet. They believe that their sentiments and beliefs must be respected.”
For the Indian government, the danger of allowing the anger in the Muslim world to fester cannot be overstated. Annual trade between India and six Gulf Cooperation Council countries stands at $87 billion. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest exporter of oil to India, after Iraq, while Qatar supplies 40 percent of India’s natural gas requirements.
At a macro level, according to Ahmad, remittances from the Indian community in the GCC countries bring in revenues that cover over a third of the Indian government’s annual oil import bills. He describes India’s ties with the bloc encompassing trade, logistics, energy and investment as substantial, adding that for New Delhi the real danger lies not in a boycott of Indian goods but a possible adverse impact on the recruitment of Indian workers.
An estimated 8.5 million Indians work in the GCC bloc, constituting the largest expatriate community in each member country. Every year they send roughly $35 billion in remittances that support 40 million family members in India. It is said that each employed Indian in the Gulf has at least four or five individuals relying on their earnings abroad.
Noting that relationship between the Gulf and India go back 5,000 years, Ahmad said it is unlikely that the diplomatic backlash will inflict long-term damage to the ties that bind India with Arab Gulf and other Muslim-majority countries.
“Indians are the number one community in the GCC and the majority community in certain countries, and that is because we have adopted accommodation and moderation, and completely rejected any involvement in local politics. This is the community’s strength,” Ahmad said.
“I personally feel there will be a degree of course correction. Certain advice and warnings have been given. I believe course correction is well on the way and likely to work on both sides for mutual advantage.”
Having said that, Ahmad, who served as India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE during 2000-11, added: “In the Gulf, we have some of the most cherished friends of India. I wish that their senior leaders and diplomats had quietly counseled certain officials in India that there will be negative consequences for bilateral relations if continued abuse is directed at a certain community in the country.”
For its part, he said, “India’s ruling party should take a deep review of its domestic policies and convince India’s friends (in the Muslim world) that corrective action is being taken. We need to go back to the scenario of India as a pluralistic, multi-cultural and moderate nation that is democratic and accommodative."
On the upside, Ahmad says, India is fortunate to have “a towering intellectual and a very well experienced diplomat who is highly respected globally and at home” like Dr. S Jaishankar as the foreign affairs minister.
“I am confident that he will be advising the powers that be that you cannot separate domestic from foreign policy. One impinges on the other,” he said.
Looking to the future, Ahmad said: “Our foreign and domestic policies must be in sync. We must go back to the core principles of this nation, which are pluralism, multiculturalism, moderation and accommodativeness.”
Striking judges, lawyers protest Tunisian president’s action
President Kais Saied’s removal of the judges was the latest sign of growing interference in the judiciary as he tightens his grip on power
Updated 09 June 2022
AP
TUNIS: Tunisian lawyers and judges held a small protest outside the capital’s courts on Wednesday as part of their weeklong strike following the president’s dismissal of 57 judges.
President Kais Saied’s removal of the judges was the latest sign of growing interference in the judiciary as he tightens his grip on power. Critics accused Saied of staging a coup in July 2021 after he sacked the government and took on executive powers.
Dozens of lawyers and activists gathered on the steps of the Palace of Justice in Tunis to denounce Saied’s actions. Some shouted “Down with the coup,” and others chanted, “Judicial authority, no police orders.” Several lawyers said they would continue their opposition to the president’s actions, which include ditching Tunisia’s 2014 constitution to rule instead by decree. Saied justified his actions by listing a long series of accusations with scant evidence against dozens of judges, ranging from alleged corruption and the illegal amassing of wealth to protecting terrorists and sexual harassment.
Hundreds of judges unanimously voted over the weekend to hold a sit-in and strike. They accused the president of ignoring the constitution and removing judges without “recourse to disciplinary procedure.”
Uni suspends Jordanian professor accused of sexually harassing female students
The professor has denied the allegations, insisting that he never touched a female student and had maintained a professional and respectful career
Updated 08 June 2022
Raed Omari
AMMAN: A Jordanian university professor accused by students of sexual harassment has been suspended from work and referred to the prosecutor general for further investigation.
Officials at the Jordan University of Science and Technology announced on Wednesday that uni President Khaled Salem had decided to suspend the professor pending the outcome of the judicial inquiry.
Students from JUST, in the northern city of Irbid, made the claims against a physics professor in a series of recent social media posts that sparked public outrage throughout the country.
The hashtag techno harasser, referring to JUST, went viral online, with students sharing accusations about the professor’s alleged sexual harassment. Some of their tweets and posts carried alleged chat logs between students and the professor.
And they claimed the tutor’s harassment of female students had been taking place for years.
Many of the claims have been reshared by social media users, notably an audio recording posted by a female student at JUST that allegedly captured an instance of the professor harassing students.
One student said the professor had invited female students to his office for private meetings, alleging that the university had failed to act in response to several subsequent complaints.
In a statement, JUST said that an investigation committee had been set up to probe the allegations and it urged any students that had been affected to come forward and lodge their complaints.
Although the professor has appeared in many media outlets, Arab News has withheld his name for reasons related to secrecy of the investigation.
Speaking to Jordan’s Roya TV, the professor denied all the allegations against him, and said he had been the target of a “smear campaign” launched by JUST students.
He also claimed that the videos and audio recordings that students had posted on social media networks were “fabricated,” adding that he had been a professor of physics at JUST for 30 years during which time he had maintained a “respectful career history.”
He noted that some students were probably angry after failing exams and “in revenge they launched a defamation campaign.”
The professor said he had filed a complaint with the court about the allegations made against him.
Also speaking to Roya, a female student from JUST who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the professor had insisted that she visit his office, where she was “verbally harassed,” adding that she had text messages proving the incident had taken place.
Speaking on behalf of her peers, another female student claimed that the professor inappropriately “touched two girls.” She said the professor had established a female-only group and “blackmailed” girls by threatening to fail them in exams if they did not answer his requests.
The professor has denied the allegations, insisting that he never touched a female student and had maintained a professional and respectful career.
1988 Iranian mass executions crime against humanity: Human Rights Watch
Thousands of political prisoners murdered ‘in violation of fundamental right to fair judicial process’
‘It is critical for prosecutors in other countries to pursue justice for these heinous crimes’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Iranian regime’s mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 amounts to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
“Overwhelming evidence” points to then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini having ordered the mass executions, HRW said, adding that they took place in at least 32 cities and that up to 5,000 prisoners were murdered.
In an in-depth question-and-answer document, it said evidence also points liability to current senior Iranian politicians, including President Ebrahim Raisi.
Foreign courts have stepped in to help secure justice for the victims, with a trial in Sweden prosecuting an Iranian accused of involvement in the mass executions.
The trial started in August 2021 and is expected to produce a verdict this year, which HRW said would be “an important development for victims long denied recognition and justice.”
Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW, said: “For decades the families of the 1988 mass execution victims have relentlessly pursued truth and justice for their loved ones without success.
“Now that a trial in Sweden has put a renewed spotlight on one of the darkest chapters of Iran’s modern history, it is critical for prosecutors in other countries to pursue justice for these heinous crimes.”
HRW’s in-depth document outlines evidence gathered by survivors and rights groups over decades, with sections dedicated to the senior officials involved in ordering and overseeing the murders, which the Iranian regime has never acknowledged.
Not only has Tehran failed to investigate the mass executions, it has also silenced those who have tried to speak out about them.
HRW noted the case of Ahmed Montazeri — the son of Hussein Ali Montazeri, the deputy supreme leader at the time of the executions — who in 2016 released a tape of senior officials detailing how they were conducted.
The Special Court of Clergy convicted Ahmed of several charges, including “spreading propaganda against the system” and “revealing plans, secrets or decisions regarding the state’s domestic or foreign policies … in a manner amounting to espionage.”
He was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment in November 2016, but the sentence was later suspended.
“Available evidence shows that Iranian authorities from July to September 1988 executed thousands of prisoners in violation of their fundamental right to a fair judicial process,” said HRW.
“Under international law, extrajudicial killings and other abuses committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population are crimes against humanity.”
US fears Turkey will launch new offensive in Syria
“We are deeply concerned by recent increased rhetoric from Turkey about potential military moves into the north of Syria”: US official
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States fears Turkey will launch a new offensive in northern Syria that Washington has warned against, a senior American diplomat said on Wednesday.
“We are deeply concerned by recent increased rhetoric from Turkey about potential military moves into the north of Syria,” Assistance Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told a congressional hearing.
“We’ve stepped up our diplomatic engagements to attempt to stop that,” she said.
Asked if Ankara would give up such plans in light of US efforts, Leaf replied: “I couldn’t give you the assurance that they are going to.”
Turkey has repeatedly threatened since late May to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria to target Kurdish fighters.
Among them are the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which were supported by the US-led international coalition against Daesh.
Washington has repeatedly warned against such an offensive, which it believes risks destabilizing the region and jeopardizing the struggle against the extremists.
The issue highlights the recurring tensions between NATO allies Washington and Ankara, at a time when Turkey opposes Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the Atlantic alliance.