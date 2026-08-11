Israeli forces demolish Palestinian home following Tal village shooting last month

WEST BANK: Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished the home of a Palestinian, Farouk Ramadan, who the Israeli military say was involved in a shooting during a settler attack on Tal village on July 24, in Tal, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces entered the village on Monday evening and forced residents of several homes to evacuate in preparation for demolishing Ramadan's house, according to Palestinian authorities.

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank said the incident in July, in which four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed was provoked by the settlers who aimed to attack villagers in Tal, southwest of Nablus.

The Israeli military initially described the Israeli civilians involved in the incident as hikers, but later acknowledged some were armed and said both sides had opened fire before troops intervened.