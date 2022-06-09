You are here

  • Home
  • Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
1 / 4
UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its 27th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, in Al-Rawabi, Jeddah.
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
2 / 4
UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its 27th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, in Al-Rawabi, Jeddah.
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
3 / 4
UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its 27th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, in Al-Rawabi, Jeddah.
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
4 / 4
UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its 27th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, in Al-Rawabi, Jeddah.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8czr7

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

To further strengthen its retail presence across the Kingdom, UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its latest hypermarket in Saudi Arabia. The hypermarket, which is 27th in Saudi Arabia and 233rd globally, is located in the Al-Rawabi area of Jeddah.

It was inaugurated by Saleh Ali Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah and Makkah in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, and other dignitaries. The store opening was also graced by Ramez M. Al-Ghalib, secretary-general of the Chamber of Commerce, Jeddah.

The 168,000 sq. ft. store is spread over one level and its unique emphasis would be on the food products grown and produced in Saudi Arabia, featuring Red Sea fish, locally-grown lamb in the meat section, Saudi coffee, Saudi-grown mangoes, locally grown fruits and vegetables and other varieties of foods produced in the Kingdom.

This emphasis comes at a time when the Saudi government is calibrating a fresh approach to the culinary history and heritage of the Kingdom and promoting the growing agri-business and locally trending food vogues that are being generated by an affluent, knowledgeable and young consumer base.

“We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Al-Rawabi and its adjoining areas. The opening of this new store in Jeddah is part of our strategy to align our future growth with the opportunities that the Kingdom has made available to investors,” said Yusuff Ali.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia is signaling its intention to empower its youth and invest in new areas such as agri-business and local food – not only is this vital for food security but it also gives nationals a sense of identity and pride in their country. The LuLu Group will do everything possible to support this and use its retail footprint to excellent effect for this purpose,” he added.

Saudi women chefs: One of the important features of the newly opened hypermarket is the ever-popular lulu hot food section which will showcase the culinary talent of Saudi women chefs. These women chefs will prepare an array of local Saudi delicious foods and is a testimony of the empowerment of Saudi women. The special Saudi coffee spotlight will include the sale of Saudi-grown coffee beans, sampling and conversations about the coffee traditions of the Kingdom.

As part of the group's commitment to supporting the national goals of progress and development in Saudi Arabia, more than 3,200 Saudi nationals are currently employed in LuLu, of which 1,000 are women, to empower the youth of the Kingdom for the future growth and training. At the end of this year, 4,000 nationals are expected to get employment, and 5,000 by late 2023.

The store has a dedicated parking space for 427 cars and all the features to make shopping easy for customers such as a green check-out and e-receipt facility. As announced recently, the Al-Rawabi store will also offer shoppers the environmentally sound and technologically advanced service of an e-receipt for every purchase which will go as an SMS message to their phone upon payment at the checkout counter. The store has popular departments such as Eyexpress, BLSH and LuLu Connect the digital and electronics emporium.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed with Win a Dream Home campaign featuring a grand Raffle draw launched by Yusuff Ali with one grand winner who will walk away with an apartment and another 30 lucky customers set to win SR5,000 worth of LuLu gift vouchers and more customers set to win SR500,000 worth of gifts. The campaign will cover all the Lulu Hypermarkets in the Jeddah region.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of Lulu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group; Shehim Mohammed, director of Lulu Saudi; Rafeeq Mohammed, Lulu Jeddah director; and other senior officials.

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Luxury motoring will enter a new era of well-being in the Kingdom with the release of Bentley’s innovative Azure range, which will provide Bentley customers with a curated selection of features designed to enhance the comfort of the vehicle’s occupants, making every journey a relaxing stress-free experience regardless of distance.

Effortless performance and comfort over long distances have long been hallmarks of Bentley, but with the new Azure, the makers have drawn on the latest science-informed design to create a vehicle that can traverse long distances swiftly and smoothly, leaving the driver and passengers to alight at the journey’s end feeling refreshed, alert, and ready to resume their busy lives.

Azure is more than a specification; it includes tactile and visual cues designed to reduce stress and promote well-being, along with driver assistance technologies for smoother, safer journeys.

The new range will be a permanent offering across the full Bentley model lineup, including Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GT Convertible, and is an enticing new offering to drivers in the Kingdom seeking the ultimate motoring experience.

Peter Smith, general manager, Bentley Saudi Arabia, said: “The Azure, like our other exclusive badges, Speed and Mulliner, offers our customers clarity during the enjoyable process of choosing their ideal Bentleys. We know from the scientific research undertaken by our specialists that increased agency comes through choice, and we have taken a holistic approach to well-being behind the wheel, uniting technology, design, and craftsmanship to deliver the driver and passengers to their destination more relaxed than when they set off.”

Seating is the foundation for driving comfort and control, and all Bentley Azures feature the front seat comfort specification. With up to 22-way adjustable seats, passengers of all heights and weights can find their ideal seating position while the heating and ventilation function helps to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness. When we slump, our bodies can take up to 30 percent less oxygen, reducing our ability to think and placing additional stress on the body. Azure features a massage function with six programmable settings, which promotes the micro-adjustments in muscle and posture that are so vital in preventing fatigue.

To analyze and develop Bentley’s new well-being concepts, the Azure development team engaged creative neuroscientist Katherine Templar-Lewis, from Kinda Studios, whose wide-ranging research on the external factors that influence stress was key in defining the “well-being behind the wheel” concept. Templar-Lewis’ findings inspired Bentley’s team to adopt a science-informed design, considering everything from light to the patterns we see around us, to the impact of in-car posture and the importance of thermal comfort.

Maria Mulder, head of color and trim at Bentley Motors, said: “Every fabric, sound, motion, color and touch continuously impacts our nervous system, and the Azure cabin has been finessed accordingly.” To that end, the Azure interior design specification includes “wellness quilting” — the fractal patterns of precisely crafted diamond quilted upholstery to create an eye-pleasing interplay of light and shade. While Bentley customers will always have access to the full range of wood veneers, the Azure offers a choice of three open-pore veneers: Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut and Koa, whose softer, satin, reflective quality evokes a mood of calm.

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Last week, Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa, participated in Seamless Middle East 2022. Amazon Payment Services leaders addressed an audience of fintech and online retail innovators, startups, and business leaders to discuss innovation and shed light on how customers will dictate the future of payments. The online payments platform’s participation in the conference falls in line with its commitment to engaging with and fostering the fintech, online retail, and wider business communities across the region.

Amazon Payment Services supports merchants beyond payments through its extended services portfolio, advanced technologies and value-added services, as well as a strong and growing network of partners throughout the region. A key Amazon Payment Services solution featured at Seamless Middle East 2022 was installments, a highly targeted and tailored offering proven to increase sales by 10-15 percent across average basket sizes. Also showcased at the event was PrivateLink, a multi-pronged solution designed to increase security, improve the payment experience and success rate, as well as reduce data egress costs for merchants.

During his presentation titled “The Customer will Dictate the Future of Payments,” Peter George, managing director of Amazon Payment Services, highlighted an alternative lens through which the industry can view the future of payments, placing the shopper, rather than the retailer or technology provider, at the center of innovation.

George said: “With a customer-obsessed philosophy sitting at the core of Amazon Payment Services, our endeavor has been to relentlessly craft a more convenient, seamless, and secure payment experience, which addresses the needs of the customer. By innovating on behalf of our merchants, and facilitating local and global payment methods, we enable them to focus and grow their core business, while expanding to new countries with more ease.

We are excited to be at the forefront of a wave of innovation in the region’s payment sector, led by customers, governments, and fintech startups. Leveraging our Amazon Fintech Lab, located in DIFC, we aim to drive the discussion further while continuing to foster innovation around digital payments.”

Commenting on the thriving fintech sector in the UAE, he added: “Over the next five years, we expect to see payment methods including digital wallets; buy now, pay later solutions; installments; digital currencies; and open banking continue to gain adoption not only in the UAE, but across the region.”

Omar Halabieh, head of technology of Amazon Payment Services, also participated in a keynote panel, which discussed “Empowering Global Commerce with a Smart Ecosystem and Sustainable Infrastructure.” As part of the panel, Halabieh highlighted how companies can build their global digital commerce strategy, while providing a superior localized customer experience through the use of technology.

Halabieh said: “When customers engage with a global brand, they expect a consistent yet localized experience across countries, regardless of where they are based. At Amazon Payment Services, we offer a suite of payments services that enable businesses to scale to new geographies, both quickly and effectively, while providing their customers with access to localized, simple, affordable, and trusted payment experiences.”

Testament to the company’s efforts in the digital payments space, Amazon Payment Services was also awarded with the “Best Customer Experience and Engagement” title, during the award ceremony.

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the distributors of Hyundai in the western region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their hard work and efforts, especially during Ramadan.

Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with certificates of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.

Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, for this symbolic act of appreciation.

Hasan Ba Ashan, who has been working at Nobels International Schools for the past nine years, currently drives a Hyundai County school bus. He said: “Driving students in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I am so proud of it as I felt that I am helping the new generation in building their future.”

Ba Ashan added: “I feel proud to be chosen by Hyundai, and I would like to thank them for such an initiative.”

Mohamed Akram Nayen, a truck driver at the Arab Supply Co., has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 16 years; he currently drives a Hyundai HD65 truck.

“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to others. I am proud of my job as I did my best to deliver food to the fasting people in Ramadan. I feel honored to be recognized by Hyundai,” he said.

Working as a Hyundai HD72 driver at Segala Group for the past nine years, Foad Jebreel feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help people get the medications they need by delivering our group’s pharmaceutical products on time, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting.” When asked to comment on Hyundai’s gesture to honor drivers, he said: “I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”

This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

moLotus, Saudi Excellence partner to drive digital innovation

moLotus, Saudi Excellence partner to drive digital innovation
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

moLotus, Saudi Excellence partner to drive digital innovation

moLotus, Saudi Excellence partner to drive digital innovation
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

moLotus, a mobile video customer interaction platform by Novosol, has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Excellence Co., a leading retail and next-generation digital company based in Riyadh, with the aim to enable massive digitization, innovation and transformation in the telecom, banking and esports sectors in Saudi Arabia. The focus is on innovation and creation of new revenue streams — generating around $1.4 billion revenue in the coming three to four years.

The partnership comes at a time when Saudi Arabia has become the market with the largest mobile marketing potential in the Middle East. The number of mobile connections in the country increased by 1.3 million between 2021 and 2022, according to DataReportal. Moreover, 53 percent of the total ad spend in the Kingdom’s digital advertising market will be generated through mobile by 2026, as reported by Statista.

Novosol, a global mobile technology company with strong footprints in Asian countries, will now enter the Saudi Arabian market with its unique platform moLotus, offering mobile advertising and cutting-edge digital transformation. This will enable new revenue generation, cost reduction, customer acquisition and retention, customer lifetime value maximization, process automation and much more.

moLotus is also helping telcos and brands in driving consumer revenues and creating new revenue streams in customer interaction, transformation and advertising. It has partnered with various renowned telcos across Asia such as Indosat Ooredoo, Vodafone, Airtel, Celcom, Digi, and more. Marquee brands like Samsung, HDFC, Panasonic, Standard Chartered, HSBC, L’Óréal and Amazon are already using the platform to drive their marketing and transformation initiatives.

Minhaz Lokhandwala, founder and CEO of Novosol, envisions transforming customer interaction and generating high revenues for brands and telco partners via moLotus.

His technically advanced management experience and business intelligence, along with strong leadership qualities and a focus on large-scale IT solutions, is the force behind Novosol’s success across Asia.

Saudi Excellence Co. operates in the technology, artificial intelligence and fintech sectors and presently represents many of the world’s leading high-tech companies in the Kingdom, managing and fulfilling the demands fueled by a predominantly young population, telcos and carriers.

Saudi Arabia was recently named the “top digital riser” among the G20 countries due to the comprehensive support for digital transformation in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030. The country is fast replacing traditional processes with digital ones, achieving quality, agility and efficiency. The partnership between moLotus and Saudi Excellence Co. will further help achieve the goals of digital transformation.

Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery

Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery

Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Oracle Corporation announced that all required antitrust approvals have been obtained for its proposed acquisition of Cerner, including European Commission clearance. Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will discuss the Cerner acquisition and Oracle’s new suite of cloud-based health management applications at an online event on June 9.

“Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capability to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with a new generation of healthcare information systems,” said Ellison.

“Better information enables better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes. Our new, easy-to-use systems are designed to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals while improving patient privacy and lowering overall healthcare costs.”

“We expect this acquisition to be substantially accretive to Oracle’s earnings on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal year 2023,” said Safra Catz, chief executive, Oracle. “Healthcare is the world’s largest and most important vertical market — estimated at $3.8 trillion last year in the US alone. We expect Cerner to be a huge growth engine for years to come.”

David Feinberg, chief executive and president, Cerner, said: “Joining Oracle as a dedicated industry business unit provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our work modernizing electronic health records, improving the caregiver experience, and enabling more connected, high-quality and efficient patient care.”

“Oracle’s Autonomous Database, APEX low-code development tools, and voice-enabled user interface enable us to rapidly modernize Cerner’s systems and move them to our next-generation cloud,” said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president, Industries, Oracle. “This can be done very quickly because Cerner’s largest business and most important clinical system already runs on the Oracle Database. No change required there. What will change is the user interface. We will make Cerner’s systems much easier to learn and use by making hands-free voice technology the primary interface to Cerner’s clinical systems.”

Latest updates

Saudi Broadcasting Authority celebrates preservation of 1.4m film and radio materials
Saudi Broadcasting Authority celebrates preservation of 1.4m film and radio materials
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Savola acquires Egybelg amid plans to invest $91m in Egypt
Saudi Arabia’s Savola acquires Egybelg amid plans to invest $91m in Egypt
UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger
UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.