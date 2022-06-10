You are here

  • Home
  • Anti-coup group in Sudan talks with army generals

Anti-coup group in Sudan talks with army generals

Sudanese protesters commemorate the third anniversary of a deadly crackdown carried out by security forces on protesters during a sit-in outside the army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP)
Sudanese protesters commemorate the third anniversary of a deadly crackdown carried out by security forces on protesters during a sit-in outside the army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9vyc

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Anti-coup group in Sudan talks with army generals

Sudanese protesters commemorate the third anniversary of a deadly crackdown on protesters during a sit-in in Khartoum. (AP)
  • Since the military took over in October, the same pro-democracy group has refused to sit with the generals at the negotiating table, insisting they first transfer power to a civilian government, end violence against protesters and release all detainees
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s leading pro-democracy group has met with the country’s generals for the first time since last year’s military coup, the US Embassy said on Friday, in what could signal a breakthrough in attempts to bring the East African nation back on track toward a democratic transition.
The meeting held late on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, brought the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change — an alliance of political parties and protest groups — together with representatives of the country’s ruling military council.
The talks focused on resolving the current political impasse and were mediated by the Saudi Embassy and the US delegation in Sudan, the embassy said in a statement.
“We thank the participants for their frank & constructive participation and for their willingness to end the political crisis & to build a peaceful, just and democratic Sudan,” it said.

FASTFACT

The military’s takeover has upended Sudan’s short-lived fragile democratic transition and plunged the East African nation into turmoil.

Since the military took over in October, the same pro-democracy group has refused to sit with the generals at the negotiating table, insisting they first transfer power to a civilian government, end violence against protesters and release all detainees.
“We are keen to have two of the most influential countries in the region and the world remain supportive of the Sudanese people and the pro-democracy forces,” the FDFC said in a statement, referring to Saudi Arabia and the US.
The meeting, which the group dubbed “unofficial,” took place in the Khartoum residence of Saudi Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Jaafar.
The group said that it had agreed to lay out a roadmap in consultation with other civilian groups on how to end the current political deadlock and hand it over to the international community, according to the statement.
The FDFC had previously boycotted military-civilian talks that kicked off earlier this week under the auspices of the UN political mission in Sudan, the African Union, and the eight-nation east African regional group Intergovernmental Authority in Development. It had criticized the participation of pro-military groups and Islamists who had been allied with the former regime.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis
Middle-East
Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis
The title of their first album, due out later in June, conveys a different message: ‘Beja Power.’ (AFP)
Middle-East
Sudan band’s music empowers sidelined ethnic group

Rights groups condemn Tunisia president’s purge terming it ‘deep blow to judicial independence’

Police officers stand at the entrance to the Ariana tribunal near the Tunisian capital Tunis on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
Police officers stand at the entrance to the Ariana tribunal near the Tunisian capital Tunis on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Rights groups condemn Tunisia president’s purge terming it ‘deep blow to judicial independence’

Police officers stand at the entrance to the Ariana tribunal near the Tunisian capital Tunis on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
  • The June 1 presidential decree saw Saied award himself the power to fire judges, and he duly sacked 57 of them
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: A coalition of 10 rights groups Friday condemned a decree by Tunisian President Kais Saied firing scores of judges, describing it as a “deep blow to judicial independence.”
The June 1 presidential decree saw Saied award himself the power to fire judges, and he duly sacked 57 of them, further cementing a power grab that began in July last year when he dismissed the government and suspended an elected parliament.
The president disbanded parliament in March, adding to concerns that he has put the only country to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring with a sustained period of democracy back on a path to autocracy.
“The expansion of the president’s powers to summarily fire judges is a frontal assault on the rule of law,” 10 rights groups said in a statement, accusing him of delivering “a deep blow to judicial independence.”
“Saied has removed whatever autonomy the judiciary in Tunisia still was able to exercise,” said Salsabil Chellali, Tunisia director at Human Rights Watch, one of the signatories.
Amnesty International and Lawyers Without Borders also put their names to the statement, which called for the president to revoke the decree “immediately” and reappoint the judges.
Tunisian judges this week went on strike over Saied’s move.
The president plans to hold a referendum on July 25 — the first anniversary of his power grab — on a new constitution, ahead of elections in December.
The text of that constitution is yet to be presented, after a national consultation exercise that largely failed to spark participation by citizens.
But some Tunisians have welcomed Saied’s moves over the past year, amid deep frustration with a dysfunctional mixed presidential-parliamentary system established in the wake of the 2011 ouster of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
After Saied’s latest decree, the United States said he was following an “alarming pattern” of acting against independent institutions.

Topics: Tunis

Related

Striking judges, lawyers protest Tunisian president’s action
Middle-East
Striking judges, lawyers protest Tunisian president’s action
Tunisia police block protests against Saied referendum
Middle-East
Tunisia police block protests against Saied referendum

Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace documented in database

A Lebanese soldier points to the sky as an Israeli warplane passes through Lebanon's airspace near the southern port of Sidon.
A Lebanese soldier points to the sky as an Israeli warplane passes through Lebanon's airspace near the southern port of Sidon.
Updated 10 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace documented in database

A Lebanese soldier points to the sky as an Israeli warplane passes through Lebanon's airspace near the southern port of Sidon.
  • Airpressure.info said that 8,231 fighter aircraft and 13,102 drones had violated Lebanese airspace since 2007
Updated 10 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: There have been 22,111 Israeli violations of Lebanon’s airspace since 2007, according to a database that wants to show the effects of “systematic and prolonged exposure to the roar of these military planes in the airspace, and their impact on the physical and psychological life of those who have had to withstand constant air pressure” from above.

Airpressure.info compiled the database to make all Israeli air violations visible.

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, a 37-year-old Jordanian who lived in Beirut for years, is behind the information. He said he wanted to shed light on “an accumulated event, one extended crime” that had taken place over the past 15 years.

“It is an atmosphere of violence that takes its toll over time. That is why it might be ignored, although it shouldn’t be ignored any longer.”

Lebanon and Israel are still in a state of war despite the Israeli withdrawal from the south of the country in 2000. The last Israeli attack witnessed by Lebanon was in the summer of 2006 which lasted a month.

Hamdan is also a contemporary artist who specializes in the political effects of listening, using various kinds of audio to explore its effects on human rights and law.

Airpressure.info said that 8,231 fighter aircraft and 13,102 drones had violated Lebanese airspace since 2007.

It said: “These acts of aggression in Lebanese airspace are not short overflights, but last for four hours and 35 minutes on average. The total duration of these violations amounts to 3,098 days. This is equal to eight years and a half of continued occupation of Lebanon by jet planes and drones.”

These violations meant that life in Lebanon was under random group surveillance, it added.

“These are an unprecedented violation of people’s privacy by a foreign state. Through these airspace violations, people’s phone calls and text messages are being monitored and their homes and movements are being randomly filmed.”

Journalist Samer Wehbe, who is from the southern city of Nabatieh, told Arab News that Lebanese people living in the south had become used to the sound of the Israeli aircraft every day.

"They find it odd when these aircraft do not violate the airspace for one or two days. Apart from watching the movements of the Lebanese, the Israeli spy planes, roaring all day and night, cause disturbance, anxiety, and stress. Even children complain about the sounds.”

The website relied on the findings of 17 articles published in popular international journals detailing “the severe physiological effects of airplane noise.”

These articles showed that “hypertension, circulatory effects, sleep disorder, and psychosocial pain” were usually associated with long-term exposure to this type of noise pollution.

The website recorded 30 times where around eight to 12 aircraft breached Lebanese airspace at the same time, "regularly violating the sound barrier above civilian areas, causing a sonic boom known to smash windows.”

It was possible that all residents would hear these aircraft while they flew north over the mountains and south to the coast as Lebanon was just 88 km at its widest point, it said.

It noted that Israel used advanced military aircraft and modern surveillance aircraft.

Wehbe said: “Adults who have lived through Israel's wars and invasions of Lebanon suffer from anxiety more than others. During my fieldwork, I have often seen women having panic attacks because they expect to be raided after hearing the roar of flying aircraft, especially since this roar lasts hours and becomes disturbing as minutes and hours pass.”

In a survey of Lebanon's complaints against Israeli air violations, the website said 243 letters were uploaded to the UN Digital Library from 2006 to 2021. “They are addressed to the Security Council and contain all radar information, including time, duration, type, and route for each violation of the aircraft.”

The Lebanese Defense Ministry, the UN Security Council, and UNIFIL forces usually monitor and record such violations. But the website said this information was stored in a “partial and uncoordinated manner” by these three institutions.

It published a map of the airspace violations above Lebanon’s regions and showed the routes followed by the aircraft in the form of overlapping circles that covered most of the country.

The flights are concentrated in the south, where they appear to follow set routes. But Beirut is also a frequent destination, as are areas north of the capital and closer to the Syrian border.

A Lebanese diplomatic source told Arab News: “Violations are being recorded on the Lebanese side and stored in the UN library, but the UN doesn’t judge. This is how it works.”

Topics: Israel labanon

Related

Israel strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media
Middle-East
Israel strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media
Special Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group
Middle-East
Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

Lebanese drugs kingpin uses wife as ‘human shield’ to evade troops

A customs agent checks boxes of oranges, in which fake fruits filled with Captagon in the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
A customs agent checks boxes of oranges, in which fake fruits filled with Captagon in the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese drugs kingpin uses wife as ‘human shield’ to evade troops

A customs agent checks boxes of oranges, in which fake fruits filled with Captagon in the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
  • Military weapons seized, 12 arrests in army raids targeting crime boss
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s most notorious drug barons used his wife as a “human shield” to evade capture by Lebanese troops during a series of military raids in Baalbeck, northeast of Beirut.

Troops targeting Ali Munther Zeaiter, known in the drug world as Abu Salleh, destroyed drug-manufacturing labs and seized military-grade weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades, during a week-long military operation centered on the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood at the northern entrance to the city.

One soldier is believed to have been killed and five others wounded in an attempt to arrest Zeaiter, a major drug dealer believed to oversee one of Lebanon’s biggest narcotics production and smuggling networks.

SPEEDREAD

Many reacted to the military operation on social media, with activists calling on the army leadership to strike with an iron fist, and get rid of the gangs and drug dealers, while other activists accused Hezbollah of covering up for drug dealers and benefiting from trafficking.

A military source told Arab News that Zeaiter managed to escape after using his wife as a “human shield” and firing on advancing troops.

Zeaiter was shot in the thigh during a gun battle in which rockets were fired, with troops forced to retreat to avoid harming civilians, the source said.

Six Lebanese and six Syrians were arrested in connection with the raid or on previous drug trafficking charges.

Zeaiter’s bodyguards are believed to be among those detained.

The military source said: “Army units, despite all the surveillance cameras and informants deployed on the roads leading to the neighborhood, managed to reach Zeaiter’s house. The goal was the catch him alive. This guy has 390 arrest warrants against him and has been flooding Lebanese areas with drugs, especially Beirut and Mount Lebanon.”

He added: “Our weakness was our decision not to harm civilians, and the army does not consider the people of Baalbeck to be hostile in any way.”

Al-Sharawneh links Baalbek to northern Bekaa. Since the withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon in 2005, the neighborhood has turned into a hotbed of criminal activity.

Crime rates soared after it became a haven for professional gangs committing ransom kidnappings, manufacturing and smuggling drugs, and recruiting known criminals.

Although the area is dominated by Hezbollah, the party has never sought to control the situation there.

Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun said from Baalbeck on Friday: “Our war on drugs has not ended. We do not wait for any political or religious cover to combat drugs, and we do not work according to any agenda, but rather out of our responsibility toward our people and our country.”

Two drug-making labs had been seized in the raids along with narcotics, large quantities of cash and three four-wheel-drive vehicles, Aoun said.

Weapons and ammunition, including grenade launchers and 15 hunting rifles were also seized.

The military operation revealed dozens of surveillance cameras placed on roofs and balconies of residential buildings in Al-Sharawneh to monitor the movements of the army and security forces, Aoun said.

Troops destroyed four houses believed to used for Zeaiter’s drug operations, prompting women from the neighborhood to take to the streets to protest the demolition.

Families in Baalbeck-Hermel accused troops of using “excessive force,” while MP Ghazi Zeaiter from the Amal movement also criticized the army’s actions.

Sheikh Mohammed Yazbeck, a member of Hezbollah’s Shoura Council, told members of the Zeaiter clan: “I give the army one to two hours to stop the pursuit of the wanted persons, otherwise we will stand by the clan. We are grateful for the Zeaiter family for their restraint and decision not to use their weapons.”

However, the military source denied that the army was pressured by Hezbollah to end its operation in the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood. “The party was trying to find out how much time the military operation would take.”

It is unknown whether Zeaiter managed to escape to Syria or is still in Lebanon.

The military source confirmed that other raids are planned in the area, adding: “So long as drug production continues, so will our mission.”

Many reacted to the military operation on social media, with activists calling on the army leadership to strike with an iron fist, and get rid of the gangs and drug dealers, while other activists accused Hezbollah of covering up for drug dealers and benefiting from trafficking.

Statistics from the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces showed a significant increase in the spread of Captagon pills, followed by hashish. In 2021, 42.5 million Captagon pills were seized, a record number compared with previous years.

The source said: “Drug use does not seem to have been affected by the economic crisis much. Dealers and peddlers have relied on price cuts, and requests vary according to the users’ financial capabilities. Some are resorting to theft to secure funds to buy drugs.”

Topics: Lebanon drug smuggling

Related

Lebanon warns against any Israeli ‘aggression’ in disputed waters
Middle-East
Lebanon warns against any Israeli ‘aggression’ in disputed waters
Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Jordan lets humanitarian aid enter Syrian refugee camp

Jordan lets humanitarian aid enter Syrian refugee camp

Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Updated 10 June 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan lets humanitarian aid enter Syrian refugee camp

Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
  • In April 2020, Jordan stopped the delivery of humanitarian assistance from its territory to Rukban, citing coronavirus-related health concerns
Updated 10 June 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: For the first time in nearly three years, Jordan has allowed the entry of humanitarian aid for displaced Syrians in the Rukban camp, located near the northeastern border with Syria.

On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited activists saying they had seen the aid entering Rukban from Jordan.

The camp, according to the UN, is home to an estimated 50,000 Syrians (10,000 families) who remain stranded at the desert facility.

The London-based war monitor also said the activists saw the humanitarian aid delivered to the camp from the Taha crossing at Al-Tanf US military base in southern Syria at the intersection of its borders with Jordan and Iraq.

“The Taha crossing is used as a support hub by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition,” the observatory said.

In April 2020, Jordan stopped the delivery of humanitarian assistance from its territory to Rukban, citing coronavirus-related health concerns.

The government said the camp was inside Syria and its residents were all Syrians, therefore all aid into the desert facility had to come from inside Syria.

In June 2016, Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas a closed military zone in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that targeted a military post serving refugees near the border, killing seven security forces and injuring 13 others.

Between June 2016 and April 2020, Jordan approved exceptional UN-administered aid delivery to Rukban before stopping it at the height of the pandemic.

A Jordanian government source, preferring anonymity, neither confirmed nor denied the reports about the delivery of aid to Rukban but only said: “Jordan’s position on this matter is clear.”

“The aid to Rukban is a military issue, anyway,” the source said in remarks to Arab News on Friday.

Due to the lack of humanitarian aid to Rukban, the observatory said its inhabitants had long depended on smugglers to obtain food and medicine.

The observatory said the Syrian army and allied militants imposed a siege on Rukban for 34 days after its residents demanded the entry of food and medicine.

According to the Syria Direct news website, women and children from the camp staged a protest on March 25, calling on the international community and humanitarian organizations to assume responsibility for aid delivery. Syrian government forces cut off smuggling routes that brought basic goods into the camp.

According to the UN, most of the population at Rukban, consisting mainly of women and children, live in an unbearably challenging and insecure environment, suffering from irregular and inadequate access to food, healthcare, and education.

“Due to hostilities to the north of Rukban, the community has been occasionally cut off from the scant commercial traffic bringing in essential commodities. Prices have also fluctuated dramatically resulting in the population resorting to negative coping mechanisms to survive,” the UN said.

Topics: Syrian refugee camp in Jordan Syria Jordan Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR)

Related

Israel strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media
Middle-East
Israel strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media
Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021
World
Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021

Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary

Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary

Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary
  • 10 arrested in Iran, 3 others detained in unidentified country
  • Large quantities of stolen property discovered, officials say
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested 13 suspected robbers accused of making off with the contents of more than 160 safe boxes from a bank branch in the capital, the judiciary said Friday.
“Thirteen suspects in the robbery of Bank Melli were arrested, and large quantities of stolen property have been discovered,” Tehran’s chief prosecutor Ali Salehi said, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency.
The state-owned lender said thieves had taken advantage of a public holiday on Sunday to break into the branch on Enghelab Street, a major artery in Tehran.
They forced the lock of a rear door and seized the contents of 168 rented safe boxes before escaping the same way, locking the door behind them.
Salehi said 10 suspects had been arrested in Tehran and the north of Iran, while three others were detained in a neighboring country, which he did not identify.
“Large quantities of stolen property were discovered in a vehicle at Imam Khomeini International Airport,” he said.
The fugitives who fled abroad had been detained thanks to “good cooperation” with Interpol and were in the process of being transferred back to the Islamic republic, said Tehran’s police chief, General Hossein Rahimi.
“None of the bank’s employees participated in the robbery,” he told state television, adding the bank had been notified of security weaknesses about a month ago.
The broadcaster aired footage of those it said had been detained in Iran, dressed in prison outfits and facing a wall.
Other news outlets in Iran published images of what they said were recovered stolen items, including jewelry, gold coins and cash.

Topics: Iran Money Heist

Related

Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to clarify outstanding IAEA safeguards issues
Iran exiles claim disrupting Tehran’s surveillance cameras
Middle-East
Iran exiles claim disrupting Tehran’s surveillance cameras

Latest updates

Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah
Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
Fans have blast as Stan Lee’s Comic-Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome
Pop-culture fans gathered in Jeddah Superdome for Stan Lee's Comic-Con. (AN photo)
Rights groups condemn Tunisia president’s purge terming it ‘deep blow to judicial independence’
Police officers stand at the entrance to the Ariana tribunal near the Tunisian capital Tunis on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf
Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf
Cyprus keen to join Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization
Kyriacos Kokkinos meets the officials of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.