UN envoy warns of civil unrest in Iraq as anger grows over jobs, food and water

JEDDAH: Fears are growing of civil unrest in Iraq amid a deadlock in forming a government eight months after parliamentary elections in which Iran- backed parties suffered heavy losses.
The political stalemate has left the caretaker government unable to address challenges including a food crisis caused by severe drought and the war in Ukraine.
Investments to upgrade water infrastructure have been paused and there is mounting public anger over unemployment, water shortages and soaring food prices.
The UN envoy for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, warned Iraqi political leaders that “the streets are about to boil over” and said national interests were “taking a backseat to short-sighted considerations of control over resources.”
The main winner of last October’s elections was the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr. His Iran-backed Shiite rivals lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the election results.
The wrangling to form a government pits Al-Sadr and his Kurdish and Sunni allies on one side against the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies, on the other. In the middle are the independents, themselves divided amid attempts by rival factions to lure them to either side.
“It’s not about power, it’s about survival,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq-based fellow with the Century Foundation. There has been lengthy political wrangling before among rival groups in Iraq over choosing a new president and prime minister, but the current stalemate is the longest yet.
Al-Sadr has been unable to organize enough members in parliament to obtain the two-thirds majority required to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.
Analysts say Iran has not been able to negotiate an agreement between rival Shiite factions previously played by Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force warlord who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020. At least three trips to Iraq by Soleimani’s successor to mediate among Shiites have failed to produce a breakthrough.
Tehran has cut 5 million cubic meters of gas exports to Baghdad, because Iraq has not paid for previous supplies. Iraq’s Electricity Minister Adel Karim said last month he had no idea how Iraq would pay the nearly $1.7 billion in arrears before the scorching summer months.
Hopes are also receding that independent members of parliament — parties drawn from the 2019 protest movement — could become a coherent force to represent the protesters’ demands in the legislature.
Some independents have said they faced threats and fear for their lives, and one was offered tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to side with the Iran-backed group.
Lebanon’s middle class thins out as skilled professionals head for the exits
Economists say phenomenon of educated people moving abroad en masse will make recovery much harder
Since 2019, Lebanon has been beset with an economic crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and political paralysis
Updated 11 June 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: When Lebanese cardiologist Walid Alami, 59, was 19 years old he worked as a volunteer in an emergency operating room and helped dozens of people who were wounded during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
After a massive explosion tore through Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020, he once again found himself in the thick of life-saving emergency action.
However, as has been the case for thousands of middle-class Lebanese professionals, the nation’s prolonged, overlapping crises eventually proved too much to endure, forcing him and his family to move abroad in search of safety and economic security.
Alami gave up a lucrative cardiology practice in the US and returned to Beirut in 2012 so that he could be closer to his extended family and his children could experience the nation of their roots.
“I wanted my children to grow up in Lebanon and know their motherland,” he told Arab News. “My hope was that I would replicate my American practice there, improve the system, innovate and take care of patients like I did in the US.
“But to my disappointment, things professionally didn’t go as planned because our system is corrupt, including the medical system.”
Undeterred, Alami persisted, hoping that the country’s fortunes would eventually turn around. But poor governance, institutional decay and the nation’s economic collapse soon started to take a toll on his family’s finances.
“I started losing money because of the banking system, the corruption and a decline in income,” he said. “Financially and professionally, I was doing worse than ever.”
By 2021, Alami decided enough was enough. He once again packed his bags and returned to the US to reunite with his family there. He had much less money in his pockets and more painful memories than a decade earlier.
The lives of his two children were also affected by Lebanon’s economic collapse. He had trouble paying the university tuition fees for his daughter Noor, 21, who was studying at NYU in New York. Meanwhile, Jad, 18, was sent to a boarding school in the aftermath of the devastating port blast.
“It was my dream that they would have graduated from the American University in Beirut but that didn’t happen,” Alami said.
“In the last few years, I haven’t been able to generate enough cash for a small portion of my daughter’s living expenses. I found myself in a position where I could not afford to support my children’s education costs from Beirut, especially with the devaluation of the currency and the fact that our funds were seized.”
Alami found himself in the position of having to borrow money from his family to help pay for his children’s education.
“I had no choice but to leave. And so, in 2021, I decided to return to the US,” he said. “I feel like my dreams were defeated. Going back to Lebanon, I was hoping to pay back my country of origin, emulate things on a professional and social level.”
Although Alami and his family were able to transition back to life in the US, the events of the past decade continue to affect his life.
“I am almost 60 years old and I am now finding myself starting all over again as a cardiologist,” he said. “But I have to do what I have to do to support my family.”
Alami’s story is a familiar one in Lebanon, as the nation of about 6.7 million people experiences one of the biggest waves of emigration in its history.
Since 2019, the country has been in the grip of its worst-ever financial crisis, compounded by the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and protracted political paralysis.
For many Lebanese, the final straw was the Beirut port explosion, in which at least 218 people were killed and 7,000 injured. It caused $15 billion in property damage, and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.
Almost two years later, the country faces a worsening food crisis as the war in Ukraine sends the already high prices of staple foods skyrocketing.
According to the World Bank, Lebanon’s nominal gross domestic product fell from close to $52 billion in 2019 to $21.8 billion in 2021, a 58.1 percent contraction. Unless reforms are enacted soon, real GDP is projected to fall by 6.5 percent this year.
In May, the black-market value of the Lebanese pound fell to an all-time low of 35,600 against the US dollar. According to the UN, the financial crisis has plunged 82 percent of the population below the poverty line since late 2019.
Parliamentary elections in May offered a glimmer of hope that things might be changing. The Lebanese Forces party emerged as the largest Christian party for the first time, while the Hezbollah bloc lost its majority. However, it is not yet clear whether Hezbollah’s opponents will be able to form a cohesive and stable coalition capable of implementing administrative and economic reforms.
These concurrent uncertainties have sent thousands of young Lebanese abroad in search of security and opportunity, including many of the country’s top medical professionals and educators.
According to a report issued in February 2022 by Information International, the number of emigrants soared from 17,721 in 2020 to 79,134 in 2021 — its highest rate in five years. The Beirut-based research center identified the emigration rate as “the highest seen by Lebanon in five years.”
A sharp increase in emigration was also recorded between mid-December 2018 and mid-December 2019, with 66,800 Lebanese emigrating, compared with 33,841 during the same period in 2018.
Historically, many Lebanese chose to relocate to Western Europe, the US, Australia and the Arab Gulf states. More recently they also have been heading to Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Serbia and even Iraq.
According to Iraqi authorities, more than 20,000 people from Lebanon arrived between June 2021 and February 2022, not counting pilgrims visiting the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.
“The movement (of people) has recently increased,” Ali Habhab, Lebanon’s ambassador to Iraq, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. He said the health sector in particular has been affected by the influx, with “dozens of Lebanese doctors who offer their services” to Iraqi hospitals.
The UAE continues to be a favored destination for Lebanese with the financial means to relocate. Marianna Wehbe, 42, who runs a luxury PR firm, moved to Dubai in August 2021 to be with her daughter, Sophie, 17, who left Lebanon after the Beirut blast.
“Even during the (2019) revolution, the explosion and crisis, we all found ways to continue to operate and work with clients abroad,” Wehbe told Arab News.
“Most of those who left did so to be with their families and to have a safe and stable environment for their children. My daughter needed a place to study in safety and to keep her sanity. Beirut, with the electricity and internet cuts, was not that anymore. Her formative years are ahead of her.”
She said that, inevitably, some among this new generation of emigrants will begin to feel homesick after a time and, filled with a renewed sense of hope, may decide to go back.
“Lebanon has always been that way: You leave and then you come back,” said Wehbe. “You give up and then you have hope because we all want to go back home. So, many families are moving back in the hope that things are (getting) better.”
However, the American University of Beirut’s Crisis Observatory said in August 2021 that the current loss of talent will be difficult for Lebanon to overcome because it is the nation’s youth who are leaving.
According to the results of an Arab Youth Opinion Survey published in 2020, about 77 percent of respondents in Lebanon said that they were thinking about emigrating — the highest percentage in any Arab country that year.
It is easy to see why so many young Lebanese would be looking for an exit strategy. According to the World Bank, an estimated one in five people have lost their jobs since October 2019, and 61 percent of companies have reduced permanent staff by an average of 43 percent.
“The exodus of the middle class in Lebanon is wiping out the country,” Alami told Arab News from his self-imposed exile in the US.
“A nation is built on the middle class, and with all the engineers, bankers, lawyers and middle-class professionals leaving Lebanon, I think we will see the whole foundation crumble. It will be very hard to rebuild with the current situation.”
The World Health Organization estimated in September 2021 that more than nearly 40 percent of Lebanon’s doctors and nurses have left the country since October 2019.
“More than 35 percent of health professionals have left for the Gulf, Europe or the Americas to continue their careers,” said Alami.
“I don’t see myself going back in the next 10 years, from a professional standpoint, because there is no magic wand that is going to change things in Lebanon in the next decade. I just need to secure my children’s future now.”
Rights groups condemn Tunisia president’s purge terming it ‘deep blow to judicial independence’
The June 1 presidential decree saw Saied award himself the power to fire judges, and he duly sacked 57 of them
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP
TUNIS: A coalition of 10 rights groups Friday condemned a decree by Tunisian President Kais Saied firing scores of judges, describing it as a “deep blow to judicial independence.”
The June 1 presidential decree saw Saied award himself the power to fire judges, and he duly sacked 57 of them, further cementing a power grab that began in July last year when he dismissed the government and suspended an elected parliament.
The president disbanded parliament in March, adding to concerns that he has put the only country to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring with a sustained period of democracy back on a path to autocracy.
“The expansion of the president’s powers to summarily fire judges is a frontal assault on the rule of law,” 10 rights groups said in a statement, accusing him of delivering “a deep blow to judicial independence.”
“Saied has removed whatever autonomy the judiciary in Tunisia still was able to exercise,” said Salsabil Chellali, Tunisia director at Human Rights Watch, one of the signatories.
Amnesty International and Lawyers Without Borders also put their names to the statement, which called for the president to revoke the decree “immediately” and reappoint the judges.
Tunisian judges this week went on strike over Saied’s move.
The president plans to hold a referendum on July 25 — the first anniversary of his power grab — on a new constitution, ahead of elections in December.
The text of that constitution is yet to be presented, after a national consultation exercise that largely failed to spark participation by citizens.
But some Tunisians have welcomed Saied’s moves over the past year, amid deep frustration with a dysfunctional mixed presidential-parliamentary system established in the wake of the 2011 ouster of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
After Saied’s latest decree, the United States said he was following an “alarming pattern” of acting against independent institutions.
Lebanese civilians ‘suffer harm’ from flights by Israeli spy planes and drones
Researcher documents more than 22,000 overflights in past 15 years alone
Lebanon and Israel are still in a state of war despite the Israeli withdrawal from the south of the country in 2000
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: There have been 22,111 Israeli violations of Lebanon’s airspace since 2007, according to a database that wants to show the effects of “systematic and prolonged exposure to the roar of these military planes in the airspace, and their impact on the physical and psychological life of those who have had to withstand constant air pressure” from above.
Airpressure.info compiled the database to make all Israeli air violations visible.
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, a 37-year-old Jordanian who lived in Beirut for years, is behind the information. He said he wanted to shed light on “an accumulated event, one extended crime” that had taken place over the past 15 years.
“It is an atmosphere of violence that takes its toll over time. That is why it might be ignored, although it shouldn’t be ignored any longer.”
Lebanon and Israel are still in a state of war despite the Israeli withdrawal from the south of the country in 2000. The last Israeli attack witnessed by Lebanon was in the summer of 2006 which lasted a month.
Hamdan is also a contemporary artist who specializes in the political effects of listening, using various kinds of audio to explore its effects on human rights and law.
Airpressure.info said that 8,231 fighter aircraft and 13,102 drones had violated Lebanese airspace since 2007.
It said: “These acts of aggression in Lebanese airspace are not short overflights, but last for four hours and 35 minutes on average. The total duration of these violations amounts to 3,098 days. This is equal to eight years and a half of continued occupation of Lebanon by jet planes and drones.”
These violations meant that life in Lebanon was under random group surveillance, it added.
“These are an unprecedented violation of people’s privacy by a foreign state. Through these airspace violations, people’s phone calls and text messages are being monitored and their homes and movements are being randomly filmed.”
Journalist Samer Wehbe, who is from the southern city of Nabatieh, told Arab News that Lebanese people living in the south had become used to the sound of the Israeli aircraft every day.
"They find it odd when these aircraft do not violate the airspace for one or two days. Apart from watching the movements of the Lebanese, the Israeli spy planes, roaring all day and night, cause disturbance, anxiety, and stress. Even children complain about the sounds.”
The website relied on the findings of 17 articles published in popular international journals detailing “the severe physiological effects of airplane noise.”
These articles showed that “hypertension, circulatory effects, sleep disorder, and psychosocial pain” were usually associated with long-term exposure to this type of noise pollution.
The website recorded 30 times where around eight to 12 aircraft breached Lebanese airspace at the same time, "regularly violating the sound barrier above civilian areas, causing a sonic boom known to smash windows.”
It was possible that all residents would hear these aircraft while they flew north over the mountains and south to the coast as Lebanon was just 88 km at its widest point, it said.
It noted that Israel used advanced military aircraft and modern surveillance aircraft.
Wehbe said: “Adults who have lived through Israel's wars and invasions of Lebanon suffer from anxiety more than others. During my fieldwork, I have often seen women having panic attacks because they expect to be raided after hearing the roar of flying aircraft, especially since this roar lasts hours and becomes disturbing as minutes and hours pass.”
In a survey of Lebanon's complaints against Israeli air violations, the website said 243 letters were uploaded to the UN Digital Library from 2006 to 2021. “They are addressed to the Security Council and contain all radar information, including time, duration, type, and route for each violation of the aircraft.”
The Lebanese Defense Ministry, the UN Security Council, and UNIFIL forces usually monitor and record such violations. But the website said this information was stored in a “partial and uncoordinated manner” by these three institutions.
It published a map of the airspace violations above Lebanon’s regions and showed the routes followed by the aircraft in the form of overlapping circles that covered most of the country.
The flights are concentrated in the south, where they appear to follow set routes. But Beirut is also a frequent destination, as are areas north of the capital and closer to the Syrian border.
A Lebanese diplomatic source told Arab News: “Violations are being recorded on the Lebanese side and stored in the UN library, but the UN doesn’t judge. This is how it works.”
Lebanese drugs kingpin uses wife as ‘human shield’ to evade troops
Military weapons seized, 12 arrests in army raids targeting crime boss
Updated 11 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s most notorious drug barons used his wife as a “human shield” to evade capture by Lebanese troops during a series of military raids in Baalbeck, northeast of Beirut.
Troops targeting Ali Munther Zeaiter, known in the drug world as Abu Salleh, destroyed drug-manufacturing labs and seized military-grade weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades, during a week-long military operation centered on the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood at the northern entrance to the city.
One soldier is believed to have been killed and five others wounded in an attempt to arrest Zeaiter, a major drug dealer believed to oversee one of Lebanon’s biggest narcotics production and smuggling networks.
A military source told Arab News that Zeaiter managed to escape after using his wife as a “human shield” and firing on advancing troops.
Zeaiter was shot in the thigh during a gun battle in which rockets were fired, with troops forced to retreat to avoid harming civilians, the source said.
Six Lebanese and six Syrians were arrested in connection with the raid or on previous drug trafficking charges.
Zeaiter’s bodyguards are believed to be among those detained.
The military source said: “Army units, despite all the surveillance cameras and informants deployed on the roads leading to the neighborhood, managed to reach Zeaiter’s house. The goal was the catch him alive. This guy has 390 arrest warrants against him and has been flooding Lebanese areas with drugs, especially Beirut and Mount Lebanon.”
He added: “Our weakness was our decision not to harm civilians, and the army does not consider the people of Baalbeck to be hostile in any way.”
Al-Sharawneh links Baalbek to northern Bekaa. Since the withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon in 2005, the neighborhood has turned into a hotbed of criminal activity.
Crime rates soared after it became a haven for professional gangs committing ransom kidnappings, manufacturing and smuggling drugs, and recruiting known criminals.
Although the area is dominated by Hezbollah, the party has never sought to control the situation there.
Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun said from Baalbeck on Friday: “Our war on drugs has not ended. We do not wait for any political or religious cover to combat drugs, and we do not work according to any agenda, but rather out of our responsibility toward our people and our country.”
Two drug-making labs had been seized in the raids along with narcotics, large quantities of cash and three four-wheel-drive vehicles, Aoun said.
Weapons and ammunition, including grenade launchers and 15 hunting rifles were also seized.
The military operation revealed dozens of surveillance cameras placed on roofs and balconies of residential buildings in Al-Sharawneh to monitor the movements of the army and security forces, Aoun said.
Troops destroyed four houses believed to used for Zeaiter’s drug operations, prompting women from the neighborhood to take to the streets to protest the demolition.
Families in Baalbeck-Hermel accused troops of using “excessive force,” while MP Ghazi Zeaiter from the Amal movement also criticized the army’s actions.
Sheikh Mohammed Yazbeck, a member of Hezbollah’s Shoura Council, told members of the Zeaiter clan: “I give the army one to two hours to stop the pursuit of the wanted persons, otherwise we will stand by the clan. We are grateful for the Zeaiter family for their restraint and decision not to use their weapons.”
However, the military source denied that the army was pressured by Hezbollah to end its operation in the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood. “The party was trying to find out how much time the military operation would take.”
It is unknown whether Zeaiter managed to escape to Syria or is still in Lebanon.
The military source confirmed that other raids are planned in the area, adding: “So long as drug production continues, so will our mission.”
Many reacted to the military operation on social media, with activists calling on the army leadership to strike with an iron fist, and get rid of the gangs and drug dealers, while other activists accused Hezbollah of covering up for drug dealers and benefiting from trafficking.
Statistics from the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces showed a significant increase in the spread of Captagon pills, followed by hashish. In 2021, 42.5 million Captagon pills were seized, a record number compared with previous years.
The source said: “Drug use does not seem to have been affected by the economic crisis much. Dealers and peddlers have relied on price cuts, and requests vary according to the users’ financial capabilities. Some are resorting to theft to secure funds to buy drugs.”