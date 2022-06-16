Two dead, seven injured in Turkish airstrikes hitting Sinjar Resistance site in Iraq

BAGHDAD: At least two people were killed and seven injured in Turkish airstrikes targeting the Sinjar Resistance Units or YBS, a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK, in Iraq’s northern province of Sinjar, security sources said on Wednesday.
They said one strike targeted an intelligence headquarters and another hit a civilian area, causing damage to nearby shops.
Videos on social media showed plumes of thick smoke and fires ablaze while people ran away in the street, though Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
The strike hit a “municipal council building in Snuny,” a village near the border with Syria, said a security official in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. “A 12-year-old child was killed and six other people were wounded,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara. Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.
In April, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d’affaires after Baghdad accused Ankara of violating its sovereignty and called on it to withdraw all of its forces from Iraqi territory.
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
US-led coalition says it detained senior Daesh leader in Syria
Coalition statement says the target was "an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria"
Updated 12 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: The US-led coalition said it had detained a senior Daesh group leader in Syria during an early-morning operation on Thursday.
The coalition conducts raids and strikes targeting members of the jihadist group, which has been waging insurgent attacks since its defeat on the battlefield three years ago.
“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” the statement said, adding no civilians were harmed during the operation nor aircraft damaged.
The coalition did not specify in what part of Syria Thursday’s raid took place.
A spokesperson for a separate Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group told Reuters earlier on Thursday that coalition forces had carried out a helicopter raid in the village of Al-Humaira just south of the Turkish border, the first operation of its kind in the area.
Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), said US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved but said the exact circumstances were unclear at the time.
“This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen” in areas under the SNA’s control, he said.
A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.
US special forces in February undertook a helicopter raid in Syria’s Idlib province controlled by jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.
Quraishi had led the group since the death of its founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a US raid in 2019.
Syrians returning from Al-Hol camp stigmatized over Daesh ties
Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, still houses about 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP
RAQQA, Syria: Noura Al-Khalif married a Daesh supporter and then wound up without her husband in a Syrian camp viewed by many as the last surviving pocket of the “caliphate.”
The 31-year-old woman has been back in her hometown outside the northern city of Raqqa for three years but she is struggling to shake off the stigma of having lived in the Al-Hol camp.
“Most of my neighbors call me a Daesh supporter,” she told AFP from her father’s house near Raqqa, where she now lives with her two children.
“I just want to forget but people insist on dragging me back, and ever since I left Al-Hol I haven’t felt either financial or emotional comfort.”
Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, still houses about 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis, some of whom maintain links with Daesh.
About 10,000 are foreigners, including relatives of Daesh fighters, and observers are increasingly worried what was meant as a temporary detention facility is turning into a jihadist breeding ground.
Most of Al-Hol’s residents are people who fled or surrendered during the dying days of IS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in early 2019.
For staying, whether by choice or not, until the very end, they are seen as fanatical Daesh supporters, although the camp’s population also includes civilians displaced by battles against the jihadists.
The stigma is a challenge for Khalif who arrived in Al-Hol from Baghouz, the riverside hamlet where Daesh was declared definitively defeated by US-backed Kurdish forces.
“Al-Hol camp was more merciful to us than Raqqa. I left the camp for my children and their education, but the situation here is not better,” she said.
In 2014, Khalif married a jihadist and lived with him across several Daesh-held regions before the two were separated by the fighting.
She hasn’t heard from her husband since she left for Al-Hol in 2019.
After a few months of living in the camp, Khalif was permitted to leave along with hundreds of other Syrians under an agreement between Syrian tribal chiefs and Kurdish authorities overseeing the facility. More than 9,000 Syrians have since been allowed to exit Al-Hol under such deals which aim to empty the camp of nationals, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Khalif’s homecoming has been anything but sweet. She said she struggles to make a living by cleaning homes and faces constant suspicion.
“Some families won’t let me clean their homes because I wear the niqab (face veil) and because they think I’m a Daesh supporter,” she said.
Raqqa tribal elder Turki Al-Suaan has arranged for the release of 24 families from Al-Hol to facilitate their reintegration into their communities, but he acknowledged that it was no easy task.
“I know their families and they are from our region. But the intolerance that society has toward these people is a reaction to the abuses committed by Daesh against civilians in the area during their rule,” he said.
Raqqa resident Sara Ibrahim warned that there was a danger in stigmatizing people returning to Raqqa from Al-Hol, most of whom are women and children.
“A lot of families in Raqqa refuse to engage with these people and this ... could push them toward extremism in the future,” she said.
Fearing prejudice, Amal has kept a low profile since she arrived in Raqqa seven months ago from Al-Hol.
The 50-year-old grandmother and members of her family were among the last of those who flooded out of Baghouz, where the jihadists made their final stand.
“My neighbors in Raqqa do not know that I was in Al-Hol camp, and I fear people will have a bad idea if they know that I was living” there, she said, a niqab covering her face.
Israel convicts US-based NGO’s former Gaza head of aiding Hamas
Palestinian Mohammed Halabi was accused of siphoning off millions of dollars to radical group
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP
BEERSHEBA, Israel: An Israeli court on Wednesday found the former Gaza head of a major US-based NGO guilty of embezzling millions of dollars to radical group Hamas, six years after his arrest.
Israel had accused Palestinian Mohammed Halabi, who headed Gaza operations for World Vision, of siphoning-off millions of dollars to Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.
He was arrested in June 2016 and indicted in August that year. Israel had refused to release him on bail.
Both Halabi and the charity have staunchly denied any irregularities.
But the Israeli district court in Beersheba on Wednesday convicted Halabi of belonging to a terrorist group — Hamas — and of financing terrorist activities, of having “transmitted information to the enemy” as well as the possession of a weapon, according to a summary of the ruling.
Much of the evidence against Halabi was kept secret, with Israel citing “security concerns,” prompting his legal team to question the verdict’s legitimacy.
Halabi’s lawyer Maher Hanna called the judgment “totally political,” saying it had “nothing to do with the facts” and that his client would appeal.
Sharon Marshall, senior director of public engagement for World Vision, expressed “extreme disappointment.”
“In our view, there have been irregularities in the trial process and a lack of substantive and publicly available evidence,” she said, adding that the NGO supported Halabi’s decision to appeal.
According to Wednesday’s ruling, “the accused played an active and significant role in Hamas activity and assisted Hamas for years in various ways, including through the transfer of money and materials which he knew would be used to finance terrorist acts.”
“The charges against the accused point to extensive financial support and information sharing with Hamas,” it added. But Halabi’s lawyer said some details of the accusations remained unclear.
“They can’t define what money was given and from where it was given and how much was given ... from which projects, from which government, from where this money came to him and how it was given to Hamas,” Hanna said.
“Until today, Mohammed is asking me ‘did the judge say exactly what he accuses me of doing’?” he added.
Following Halabi’s arrest, the Australian government, a major donor to World Vision, announced it was freezing funding to projects in the Gaza Strip.
A subsequent Australian government probe found no evidence of embezzlement.
Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, said the ruling “compounds a miscarriage of justice.”
“Holding Halabi for six years based largely on secret evidence has made a mockery of due process and the most basic fair trial provisions,” he said in a statement.
Halabi “should long ago have been released. To continue to cruelly detain him is profoundly unjust,” Shakir added.
Wednesday’s ruling was greeted by protests in Halabi’s native Gaza, while outside the courthouse in Beersheba, a small group of Israelis demonstrated in favor of the conviction, waving Israeli flags and yelling at Halabi supporters who were leaving.
On Tuesday the UN Human Rights Office had expressed “serious concerns” over the proceedings, in particular regarding the “lack of evidence.”
It cited “the widespread use of secret evidence” and “credible allegations of ill-treatment in detention.”
Halabi’s sentencing is expected in the coming weeks.
World Vision is a US-based Christian charity with almost 40,000 employees globally.
It claims to be one of the largest NGOs in the world, with a particular focus on children.
Why bread, jobs and dignity remain a distant dream for Tunisians
Civil and political leadership urged to prioritize the issues stirring discontent to avert economic meltdown
IMF rescue package cited as best option, but country’s biggest public sector union rejects further austerity
Updated 16 June 2022
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Tunisia was already contending with widespread disaffection when it announced its third fuel price rise (5 percent) of the year. But in the wake of a Ramadan characterized by images of empty shelves, ordinary people are concerned less with the state of public finances and more with day-to-day survival.
Eleven years after the first of the Arab Spring revolts toppled a dictatorship and enabled Tunisians to build a democracy, vote in elections and exercise the right to free speech, the dream of bread, jobs and dignity continues to be just that.
“As I look at it, everything is definitely going in the wrong direction,” Elie Abouaoun, director of the North Africa Program at the US Institute of Peace, told Arab News. “Prices are going up, there is heightened anxiety over survival, and the prospects of a new IMF deal are as far and as distant as they have ever been.”
Those fuel price rises are not the end of it either. A minister told reporters that the country will face further increases of “at least” 3 percent per month for the remainder of 2022.
For farmers, the news will compound an already precarious position, after the price of barley, a staple animal feed, surged by as much as 94 percent in 12 months — not accounting for the impact of war in Europe.
Fuel price hikes have only driven up their costs and, in an effort to recoup some of the losses, farmers in several areas engaged in protests in which milk was poured into the streets, roads were blocked and threats to cut production were made.
Seeking to quell the prospects of further unrest, the government announced it would raise the price of eggs, milk, and poultry, but Abouaoun is concerned how this will affect the wider population.
“The problem for everyday people is not shortages,” said Abouaoun. “There are very few products that are unavailable, what they are contending with is prices, which are going up almost by the day, so they must be looking to identify food sources that can be got for cheaper rates. To get Tunisia out of this crisis, focus must be entirely on economic and social problems. The political must be put to the side.”
Tunisia has been ruled by more than eight governments since the long-time president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in 2011. Kais Saied, the current president, was democratically elected in October 2019, but he dismissed the previous government and suspended parliament against a backdrop of disenchantment with the political class, high unemployment and a stuttering economy.
A retired law professor, Saied said he wanted to give Tunisia’s politics and economics a facelift. But with political and economic problems continuing to mount, he took over executive powers in July 2021 and has been frequently shuffling the cards. On June 7, he replaced 13 governors out of a total of 24, in addition to the four he had shunted out in August last year.
According to experts, the way to address Tunisia’s deepening economic crisis is through foreign investment inflows. Until such investments materialize, however, a multi-billion-dollar IMF package is the only realistic rescue option. But to land that, Saied faces a fight with the country’s largest public sector union, the Union Générale Tunisienne du Travail or UGTT.
“The next two to three months are crucial,” Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow for Carnegie’s Middle East Program, told Arab News. “The IMF deal is not a white knight; it won’t fix all the issues alone. But what it does is unlock other opportunities by boosting investor confidence with the likely result of credit agencies easing off. But the IMF has said for the deal to be greenlighted, the UGTT must sign off on it.”
However, the likelihood of that appears distant at present, with the UGTT threatening a national strike and refusing to heed Saied’s calls for dialogue, arguing that he has excluded democratic forces and appears to be “unilaterally” determining who will participate.
On top of this, the UGTT has spent more than a decade in stark opposition to an IMF toolkit response that demands cuts to public sector spending.
Yerkes said that if the strike goes ahead, it cannot be attributed to Saied, noting that this protest is motivated by an economic situation that predates his leadership. But she can sympathize with the hostility toward the IMF’s fetishization of austerity, even as she acknowledges that Tunisia has the highest public sector payments in the world “and this is an issue that has needed dealing with for 11 years.”
FASTFACTS
Parliament to remain suspended until next election.
Referendum on constitutional reforms slated for July 25.
New legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 17.
Abouaoun agreed. “Tunisia needs to reform its public sector,” he told Arab News. “There is a list of measures, and these must be implemented, but there is a lack of courage to discuss this with the public, but without dialogue, you do not get out of the crisis.
“I am not saying everything the IMF is requesting is good, but this is where dialogue is useful, as you can say we will do this but not that. When I look at the president and the UGTT, I see a complete lack of will by both sides to compromise, and there is absolutely no acknowledgement that all parties contributed to this crisis.”
Yerkes said she believes there is space for compromise, particularly within the IMF, suggesting that if a pledge to cut pay was included in the deal but was not immediately acted upon, that it may be willing to look the other way, provided other conditions were adhered to.
There is speculation that any agreement would include some political conditionality, notably the UGTT’s support and a ban on outlawing all other political parties.
“There have been instances of wink wink, nudge nudge about cutting pay, but not actually doing it as long as Saied meets the political conditions,” Abouaoun said.
“With this threat from the UGTT of a strike, Saied may decide he has to take the hit, especially with talk that the IMF is willing to provide a bridge loan to keep negotiations moving on.”
Externally too, donor countries are looking at Saied’s consolidation of power over the past 11 months and getting the jitters. This can be seen in the US Congress proposal to cut 50 percent of its aid spending on Tunisia in response to what it sees as a drift toward authoritarianism.
Abouaoun agreed that “some of the measures” adopted by Saied went “a bit too far.” How far he is willing to go, however, remains unknown. And now both the US and its European partners have said “inclusive progress” must be part of any bailout.
This outside pressure will certainly make him rethink whether he is ready to go the “whole hog” and put democratic legitimacy aside, said Yerkes.
“The next few months are going to be messy,” she said. “The US seems more willing to push Saied with the stick but, given its proximity, the EU and European nations may be more concerned with prioritizing Tunisia’s economic and social stability — although they will be paying attention to the constitution Saied is drawing up.”
Abouaoun reiterated that the troubles being faced are not solely down to one man, noting that civil society and the UGTT have contributed to the looming meltdown, but he concurred that for many the priority is the “return to everyday normalcy” and that starts with getting food prices under control.