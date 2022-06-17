You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
A Palestinian reporter working for an Iranian news agency was briefly abducted, beaten and threatened by Palestinian gunmen. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mwdc

Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
  • Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed students earlier on Tuesday
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian reporter working for an Iranian news agency was briefly abducted, beaten and threatened by Palestinian gunmen after covering the violent dispersal of a student demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.
The Tasnim news agency says the men forced Samer Khuaira into a car at gunpoint on Tuesday, beat him and threatened him. The men said his coverage harmed the Palestinian Authority and the secular Fatah movement that dominates it, Tasnim said. He was released around a half hour later.
Khuaira identified one of his abductors as a member of Palestinian security forces, Tasnim reported Thursday. The Palestinian Journalists Union condemned the attack on their colleague.
There was no comment from Palestinian officials.
Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed the students earlier on Tuesday. Videos circulated online showed the guards beating students and what appeared to be plainclothes security forces firing into the air near the university.
Fatah dominates security agencies that operate in the parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where the PA has limited autonomy.
Both the Fatah-led PA and its main rival, the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza, routinely crack down on political opponents in the areas they control. Iran supports Hamas and other militant groups.

Topics: Palestine Iran Reporter

Related

Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation
Middle-East
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation

Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions

Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
The United States imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran. (AFP)
Updated 47 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions

Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
  • The United States imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran
Updated 47 min 33 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday criticized the United States for imposing new sanctions on petrochemical producers in the Islamic republic, amid a deadlock in talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.
“I am surprised (by the behavior) of the Americans,” Raisi said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.
“On the one hand, they send a message in favor of negotiations and agreement, and on the other hand, they lengthen the list of sanctions.
“I don’t understand how this works,” the Iranian president said.
Iran disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency cameras monitoring its nuclear sites this month, shortly after the US and its European allies pushed through a resolution at the IAEA denouncing Iran’s lack of cooperation.
“The world must give us the right not to trust the United States because they are violating their agreements,” Raisi said.
The 2015 deal gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
The United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump, before imposing waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic.
On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he still believed the nuclear negotiations could succeed and that diplomacy was one of the best ways to revive the accord.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal US

Related

Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Middle-East
Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel
Middle-East
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
  • Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s government called on European countries to ban auctions involved in the selling of Yemeni antiquities in several European cities.  

Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) on Thursday.

The ministry urged European countries to prevent such activities from happening and return the pieces to the Yemeni authorities. 

The Yemeni government, the statement said, is against the selling of antiquities as it is an integral part of Yemen’s “ancient civilization and glorious history.”

Topics: Yemen Europe Antiquities

Related

Special UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Middle-East
UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds
Middle-East
UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter
  • The military released its own image of sacks of bullets it says were confiscated in a raid last month
  • An Associated Press reconstruction of the shooting supports accounts by Palestinian witnesses that Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The Al Jazeera news network has published an image of the bullet that it says killed its veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank last month.
It identified the bullet as a US-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, commonly used by Israeli forces. The Israeli military says Palestinian militants use the same ammunition.
The military released its own image of sacks of bullets it says were confiscated in a raid last month. The bullets in the two images appear identical, with green marking on the tips.
Al Jazeera did not say how it obtained the purported image of the bullet, which is held by the Palestinian Authority. The picture shows what appears to be a curved, spent bullet in a clear plastic container labeled with a red marker.
An Associated Press reconstruction of the shooting supports accounts by Palestinian witnesses that Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces, but did not reach a final conclusion. Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israel of targeting her, something Israel adamantly denies.
The Israeli military says she was killed during a complex military operation in which troops traded fire with Palestinian militants. It says only a sophisticated ballistic analysis of the bullet could determine whether it was fired by an Israeli soldier or a militant.
The PA says it has overwhelming evidence that Israel was responsible and has refused to hand over the bullet for analysis or cooperate with Israel in any way. Its own investigation found that she was killed by a 5.56mm round fired by a Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle.
Israel says it has identified the army rifle that could have fired the fatal round but would need to analyze the bullet to reach any firm conclusion. It has not provided details about the rifle.
Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was a widely respected on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language service who had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for over 25 years.

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Israel Palestine

Related

Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
Middle-East
Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
Special Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe video
Media
Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred.
Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern West Bank town of Jenin and killed three passengers.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire were heard in videos circulated on social media before the incident involving the car. Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which carries out frequent overnight raids in Palestinian-controlled parts of the West Bank to arrested suspected and wanted Palestinian militants. Most of the arrest raids were in Jenin, the hometown of several Palestinian assailants who took part in a recent string of attacks that killed at least 19 Israelis.
Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of “God is Great” and calls for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Middle-East
US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

International court drops case against slain Libyan general

International court drops case against slain Libyan general
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

International court drops case against slain Libyan general

International court drops case against slain Libyan general
  • The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Wednesday dropped its war crimes case against a Libyan general after prosecutors confirmed he was dead.

The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi.

The court said judges terminated proceedings against Al-Werfalli after studying evidence that included witness statements, photographs and social media posts.

The judges “considered the death of Mr. Al-Werfalli to be established and, decided that the proceedings against him must accordingly be terminated, and that the warrants of arrest are no longer in effect,” a court statement said.

Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in Benghazi in 2016 and 2017. The ICC says the killings were filmed and posted on social media. In 2018, he allegedly shot 10 people dead in front of a mosque in Benghazi.

Libya descended into chaos in 2011 and has become a haven for Islamic militants and armed groups. The same year, the UN Security Council asked the court in The Hague to investigate violence sparked by the 2011 uprising that led to the ouster and death of Libya’s longtime dictator, Muammar Qaddafi.

Human rights activists last year sent evidence to the ICC and called for an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they said “may amount to crimes against humanity.”

 

Topics: Libya International Criminal Court

Related

Libya split deepens as Sirte parliament passes budget
Middle-East
Libya split deepens as Sirte parliament passes budget
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
World
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Latest updates

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions
PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27
PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.