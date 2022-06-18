You are here

Disappointing UN climate talks leave 'huge task' for COP27 Egypt summit

Disappointing UN climate talks leave ‘huge task’ for COP27 Egypt summit
Egyptian fishermen raise their nets without fish along a beach in the Red Sea shore at Port Said city, northeast of Cairo, on May 27, 2022. (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
Reuters

Disappointing UN climate talks leave 'huge task' for COP27 Egypt summit

Disappointing UN climate talks leave ‘huge task’ for COP27 Egypt summit
  • Tensions flare between rich and poorer, vulnerable nations
  • No major advances on climate finance, emissions reductions
Reuters

CAIRO: A “disappointing” fortnight of UN talks in Bonn has left much work to be done just five months before a crucial climate summit, diplomats and analysts said, after negotiations failed to make concrete advances on efforts to tackle global warming.

At the closing session on Thursday, developing nations expressed disappointment over scant progress at the mid-year session on key issues, especially on setting up a finance facility to deal with rising losses from extreme weather and rising seas.
The lead negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) said the 39-member grouping had not received assurances that climate finance “will be delivered at scale or speed.”
“The climate emergency is fast becoming a catastrophe. Yet within these walls, the process feels out of step with reality,” said Conrod Hunte, UN ambassador for the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.
The weak outcome from Bonn — which also saw no major steps forward on emissions cuts or toward a global goal to drive adaptation — leaves diplomats with a “huge task” before November’s COP27 summit in Egypt, said Alex Scott of think-tank E3G.
“It’s looking like negotiators have come without the political wiggle room to ... make sure that we get to COP27 with a real sense of progress,” E3G’s climate diplomacy leader told journalists.

Rifts
The talks in Bonn saw longstanding tensions flare between developing and developed countries over issues ranging from who should take more responsibility to reduce climate-changing emissions to how to pay to repair and avert “loss and damage.”
From the start, countries tussled over whether and how to put on the official UN agenda a dialogue on setting up a dedicated fund for loss and damage.
The issue was left undecided in Bonn, prompting outgoing UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa to call for “major political decisions” at COP27 on finance for loss and damage.
This — together with increased funding for adaptation and clean energy — “is crucial to build a more sustainable and resilient future,” she noted in a statement.
Harjeet Singh, a senior adviser with Climate Action Network International, said that for the first time many developed countries had in Bonn acknowledged the gap in providing finance to vulnerable countries to help them recover from climate change impacts they had little role in causing.
But rich nations — including the European Union, Switzerland and the United States — then went on to block discussion on a new finance facility and did not even allow developing countries to add it to the agenda for COP27, he noted.
“Instead of using empty words, rich countries must show (a) spirit of international cooperation and solidarity,” Singh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Paris into practice
Espinosa said the focus was now on ensuring that the Egyptian COP, in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, “could truly be the place where the important promises of the Paris Agreement are turned into reality.”
Countries kick-started discussions in Bonn on how to slash emissions faster and deeper to meet the tightest Paris accord goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), and to assess their collective progress in doing so.
But there were divisions over how to push forward a program aimed at ratcheting up emissions reductions globally — with at-risk nations asking for it to continue until 2030, while some countries, such as China, wanted it to last just a year.
Wealthy governments also sought to have the mitigation program include major emerging economies but faced push-back from developing countries that have historically contributed less to carbon emissions.
David Waskow, director for international climate action at the US-based World Resources Institute, called on major polluters to strengthen their emissions reduction targets and on rich countries to deliver the funding needed for vulnerable nations to deal with the effects of a heating planet.
“Perhaps the most decisive outcome from these (Bonn) talks is that developed countries now realize that the chorus calling for solutions to loss and damage is only getting louder,” he said.
“Addressing this issue is a central measure of success for the UN climate summit in Egypt,” he added in a statement.

’Unconscionable’
Climate-vulnerable nations have long grappled with the slow pace of progress at UN negotiations, with their key demands — including more finance — going largely unmet.
A report by the Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20) on 55 economies hit hard by climate change — from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan — this month found they had lost about $525 billion — or 20 percent of their wealth on average — in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.
Climate change-driven losses are already surging and are set to become much worse if measures to curb emissions from fossil fuel use worldwide are not dramatically stepped up, a flagship UN science report in February warned.
At the Bonn closing session, Switzerland said the talks had not seen sufficient progress on ambition to cut emissions to keep the 1.5C goal within reach, warning that this year “we may lose 1.5 degrees” — something “we simply can’t afford.”
Hunte of AOSIS called for high-emitting countries to submit stronger plans for emissions cuts by a UN deadline in late September, warning of a “code red” situation, with the world teetering on the edge of “overshoot into disaster.”
"Science must be the basis of our decision here yet we leave with a disappointing conclusion. This is an unconscionable way to negotiate with vulnerable countries," he told delegates. 

Topics: COP27 climate change Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20)

Iraq's Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise

Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Reuters

Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise

Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise
  • Statement follows dispute between Irbil and Baghdad February, with federal court ruling that the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector unconstitutional
Updated 9 sec ago
AP Reuters

IRBIL, Iraq: Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government is working to establish two oil firms, the latest move in the battle between Irbil and Baghdad to control the oil sector in the semi-autonomous region.

The KRG’s new oil firm KROC would specialize in oil exploration, while the second — KOMO — would focus on oil exports and marketing from the semi-autonomous region, a spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The regional government has presented the idea and discussed it with the federal government in Baghdad recently, the KRG spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement follows months of disputes between Irbil and Baghdad after a February federal court ruling that deemed the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector unconstitutional.

The Oil Ministry in Baghdad has since made fresh attempts to control revenue from the Kurdistan region, including summoning seven firms operating there to a commercial court on May 19. The firms were Addax, DNO, Genel, Gulf Keystone, HKN, Shamaran and WesternZagros.

The commercial court sitting has been postponed twice as some of the representation for these international oil firms did not have power of attorney, several sources told Reuters. The court session is due to resume on June 20.

As well as announcing plans to establish its own oil company in the Kurdistan region, the Iraqi Oil Ministry has ordered international lead contractors and subcontractors through Basrah Oil and Iraq’s national oil firm to pledge not to work on contracts or projects there.

Through letters sent on June 7 and 12, the firms were given three months to terminate existing contracts or projects in the KRG oil sector or face being blacklisted, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Oil Ministry is using two law firms — Vincent and Elkins and Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton — to help with gaining control of the KRG oil sector, according to two sources. Both firms have declined to comment.

The KRG has repeatedly rejected the federal court ruling. On June 5, the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources filed a civil suit against the minister of oil in Baghdad, Ihsan Ismael, for sending emails and letters to intimidate oil firms operating in the Kurdistan region and for interfering with the contractual rights of these firms and the KRG, according to a June 13 statement. Also on June 5, the Irbil court of investigation ruled that the commercial court sessions against international oil firms must be brought to the Irbil court.

There have been years of attempts by the federal government to bring KRG revenues under its control, including local court rulings and threats of international arbitration.

The implications of the latest dispute are not fully clear as more than eight months since elections in Iraq, the formation of a government is still underway.

 

Turkish drone kills 4

In another development, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle traveling in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday, killing four Kurdish militants, Iraq’s Kurdistan’s counterterrorism service said. In a statement, it said the drone struck the jeep in the town of Kalar in the northern province of Sulaymaniyah. A fifth passenger was wounded and was being treated in hospital.

The militants were from the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU, and has led an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 which has killed tens of thousands of people.

Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives. In April, it launched its latest offensive, named Operation Claw Lock in parts of northern Iraq — part of a series of cross-border operations which it started in 2019 to combat the outlawed PKK who are based in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a tweet Friday that 6 PKK “terrorists” were neutralized in Iraq as part of an ongoing military campaign, but did not offer more details.

 

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan

UN chief calls on Lebanon to respect Hague court's verdict on Hariri killing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief calls on Lebanon to respect Hague court’s verdict on Hariri killing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
  • Iran-backed Hezbollah refuses to hand over three men convicted of involvement in the 2005 suicide blast that killed former prime minister Rafik Hariri
  • The Special Tribunal for Lebanon last year announced that it will have to shut down, after dealing with outstanding appeals, because of lack of funding
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on authorities in Beirut to respect the decision of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which on Thursday imposed life sentences on two members of Hezbollah for involvement in the 2005 bombing that claimed the life of former prime minister Rafik Hariri.
Hariri was killed on Feb. 14, 2005, by a suicide bomber who targeted his armored convoy on the Beirut waterfront. The blast killed 21 other people and injured 226.
The attack triggered nationwide protests that drove Syrian troops out of Lebanon after almost 30 years of military deployment in the country.
Salim Ayyash was convicted by the STL in 2020 and sentenced to life imprisonment for his part in the assassination, but the tribunal ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi. Prosecutors appealed against the acquittal and in March both men were found guilty.
All three men were tried, convicted and sentenced in their absence. They remain at large and are unlikely to serve any time in jail because Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, does not recognize the authority of the court and refuses to hand them over.
Guterres said his thoughts “are with the victims of the Feb. 14 attack, and their families.” He also expressed his “deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff involved in this case throughout the years.”
Noting “the independence and impartiality of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon,” he called on Lebanese authorities “to respect the decision of the Tribunal.”
Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for the UN in New York, told Arab News that the organization “welcomed the progress and the work being done by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and we believe that this is a case where the people of Lebanon deserve justice.”
The STL was established at The Hague in the Netherlands in 2009 in line with a UN Security Council resolution. It eventually tried four suspects in absentia, one of whom, Assad Sabra, was acquitted.
Plagued by political issues in Lebanon, the court announced last year that it would have to close after dealing with outstanding appeals because it was running out of funding. This means the trial of Ayyash in a separate case involving three attacks on Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005 is unlikely to take place.

Topics: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Rafic Hariri Lebanon

Libya's Bashagha says oil blockade tied to budget release

Libya’s Bashagha says oil blockade tied to budget release
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Libya’s Bashagha says oil blockade tied to budget release

Libya’s Bashagha says oil blockade tied to budget release
  • Bashagha, the parliament-appointed prime minister, also said he did not expect Libya’s political stalemate to trigger a new war
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

SIRTE, Libya: Libya’s oil blockade would likely end if the central bank supplies the funds for the budget that parliament approved this week, the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, told Reuters.
Bashagha was sworn in by the eastern-based parliament in March but Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who was installed as prime minister last year through a UN-backed process, has rejected its move leading to a standoff.
Since April, groups in the east have forcibly closed many Libyan oil facilities to demand that Bashagha take power in the capital, blockading much of Libya’s oil output and putting new pressure on world energy prices.
Speaking in the central coastal city of Sirte where he is based while the existing government in Tripoli refuses to cede control, Bashagha also said he did not expect Libya’s political stalemate to trigger a new war.
“As soon as our government receives the budget and it is distributed equitably according to what we mentioned in the budget, then the residents of the fields and the oil crescent will not mind re-exporting the oil,” he said in an interview.
He added that there was a lot of anger at what he called illegal spending by Dbeibah’s government, including corruption and payments to armed groups. Dbeibah has previously denied financial wrongdoing.
“The closure is partial in the oil facilities. It happened as a result of the anger of the residents of the Oil Crescent and the oil fields when they saw the expired government in Tripoli,” Bashagha said.
This week, the parliament approved a 90 billion dinars ($18.6 billion) budget for Bashagha, but the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) has so far worked with the Tripoli government and has made no public sign it will hand over the money.
Bashagha said he was confident that CBL governor Sadiq Al-Kabir would provide the funds.
“Do I think Kabir will prevent or reject a budget that has been classified and has allocated funds through specific budget items and includes all Libyan sectors and affects the lives of all Libyans...? I do not think so,” he said.
Bashagha would not comment on what might happen if Kabir does not finance his government, though analysts have warned of a return to economic division between east and west Libya.
The last major bout of conflict in Libya ended in 2020 and many Libyans fear the current political standoff could trigger a new war.
“There will be no movement of force from east to west or west to east,” Bashagha said.
“In light of the presence of a very large foreign force in the western region of Libya, which was supportive of the defense of the capital, how can there be a war?” he said.
He was alluding to the Turkish forces brought to Libya under the previous internationally backed Tripoli government in which he was interior minister that helped fight off a 14-month assault by eastern forces.
Those forces, under commander Khalifa Haftar, are allied to the parliament which now backs Bashagha as prime minister. Some factions in the west fear a Bashagha government would allow Haftar access to Tripoli.
“This is because of a media confusion,” Bashagha said.
“I was one of the leaders of the defense of Tripoli,” he added. 

Topics: Libya Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah Fathi Bashagha

UAE sends plane carrying 27 tons of aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

UAE sends plane carrying 27 tons of aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

UAE sends plane carrying 27 tons of aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

UAE sends plane carrying 27 tons of aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
  • The UAE has sent 6 planes to Poland and Moldova since the Ukrainian conflict began
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has sent a plane carrying 27 tons of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The move was “part of continuous relief support from the UAE to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions faced by displaced Ukrainians and refugees,” it added.
Salem Ahmed Al-Kaabi, the UAE ambassador to Ukraine, affirmed his country’s keenness to help provide humanitarian relief and the necessary support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees, within the framework of the Emirate’s approach to help alleviate suffering around world.
The UAE has sent 6 planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying 156 tons of food and medical aid and ambulances, since the Ukrainian conflict began in February, as part a $5 million donation in response to an urgent appeal from the UN.

Topics: UAE Ukraine Poland Ukrainian refugees Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Tunisian court sentences lawyer who opposes president to jail, imposes job ban

Tunisian court sentences lawyer who opposes president to jail, imposes job ban
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

Tunisian court sentences lawyer who opposes president to jail, imposes job ban

Tunisian court sentences lawyer who opposes president to jail, imposes job ban
  • “This is the judiciary that Saied wants… a judiciary that he could control it and use it against opponents," said Makhlouf's lawyer
  • Earlier this year, Saied replaced the Supreme Judicial Council with a temporary council
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian military appeal court on Friday sentenced Seifeddine Makhlouf, a lawyer and prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, to a year in jail and banned him from his job for five years for insulting a judge, his lawyer told Reuters.
Saied has been facing increasing opposition since he seized power last year, dissolving parliament and ruling by decree in a move his opponents called a coup. Critics say he seeks to consolidate one-man rule.
“The verdict is a real farce. ... This is the judiciary that Saied wants.. a judiciary that he could control it and use it against opponents,” Makhlouf’s lawyer, Anouar Awled Ali, said.
The authorities were not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this year, Saied replaced the Supreme Judicial Council with a temporary council. In early June he sacked dozens of judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a move the judges’ unions said allows him to influence the judiciary and create vacancies to appoint his loyalists.
Judges entered a second week of strikes on June 9 in protest.
The Judicial Council had acted as the main guarantor of judicial independence since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution which ushered in democracy.
Makhlouf is the leader of the conservative Karama party and a frequent critic of the president in the dissolved parliament.
Since Saied’s intervention, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or prosecuted, many of them on charges of corruption or defamation.
International human rights groups have criticized some of the arrests and the use of military courts to hear cases.
Saied has promised to uphold the rights and freedoms won in Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which triggered “Arab Spring” uprisings across the region.

Topics: Tunis court Seifeddine Makhlouf President Kais Saied

