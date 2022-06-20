You are here

OIC condemns discrimination against Indian Muslim, calls for intervention to end hostilities

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent protests against BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent protests against BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

OIC condemns discrimination against Indian Muslim, calls for intervention to end hostilities

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
  • Rights body slams ruling BJP for bulldozing homes of Muslim activists
Updated 10 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The human rights wing of the Orgnisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned discriminatory acts against Indian Muslims, calling on the international community to hold India accountable for violations of minorities’ human rights and to end their hostilities.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), one of the principal organs of the 57-member OIC, tweeted that it “condemns these brazen acts of discrimination, flouting all pluralistic ideals with impunity!! It calls upon the Intl. Community and relevant UN Special Procedures to urge Indian govt to protect the HR of its Muslim minority and immediately put an end to hostilities against them.”

The commission also shared an Al Jazeera clip of Arundhati Roy, a famous Indian activist and author, describing how India is becoming a “Hindu fascist enterprise.”

Roy, best known for her award-winning book “The God of Small Things,” said: “The bulldozing of Muslim homes marks a moment in time where you are seeing a transition from a sort of fragile, flawed democracy transitioning pretty openly, pretty brazenly into a criminal Hindu fascist enterprise. Earlier Muslims were punished by vigilante mobs or the police. But when you say that you are going to bulldoze a house or a locality or a set of shops, then what you are doing is you are saying who are the people who are going to be involved in that.”

She added: “There are going to be the municipal authorities, there are going to be local magistrates, there are going to be people watching, there is going to be media beaming this into people's homes, and above all, there are going to be the courts that are looking away and not doing anything.

“In effect what you are doing is you are telling Muslims you are on your own. There is no help. There is no law for you. And all the institutions that were part of the checks and balances of that old democracy are now going to be used as weapons against you.”

Authorities in states governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have in recent months started bulldozing homes, shops and businesses that belong to Muslims, on suspicion of participating in anti-government protests.

Last week, after running bulldozers in Kanpur and Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj after serving just one day’s notice to vacate it, following protests against derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokespersons.

Rights activists have noted a trend of dual standards, where anti-government protesters from other communities are not targeted in a similar way.

On June 16, tens of thousands of young men furious with the BJP government’s new army recruitment policy went on a violent rampage across India. They burned trains and vehicles, attacked police stations, blocked roads, and in one town they even burned the BJP’s offices, but their homes were not bulldozed in retaliation.

The IPHRC’s statement on anti-Muslim abuse in India comes after the commission endorsed condemnation and outrage expressed by the OIC and members of the international community over defamatory remarks made by BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad.

On June 6, it tweeted: “OIC-IPHRC urges the UN & intl’ HR community to pressurise India to squarely counter Islamophobia and blasphemous speech, prosecute those involved without impunity and deal with its systematic and systemic persecution of Muslim minority.”

Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists

Over 130 Malian civilians 'systematically' killed by suspected extremists
Updated 5 sec ago

Over 130 Malian civilians 'systematically' killed by suspected extremists

Over 130 Malian civilians 'systematically' killed by suspected extremists
  • The Malian government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba
  • Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015
Updated 5 sec ago
BAMAKO: Suspected extremists massacred more than 130 civilians over the weekend in neighboring central Mali towns, the latest mass killings in the troubled Sahel region.

Local officials reported scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two surrounding towns in the Bankass circle, a longtime hotbed of Sahelian violence.

“They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle — it’s really a free-for-all,” said a local official who for security reasons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He and another official, who like him had fled his village, said the death toll was still being counted on Monday.

Nouhoum Togo, a local official from Bankass, the main town in the area, said it was even higher than the 132 announced by the government, who have blamed Al-Qaeda affiliated extremists for the killings.

The national authorities broke their silence on Monday afternoon after alarming reports proliferated on social networks over the weekend.

Togo told AFP that army operations in the area two weeks ago had led to clashes with extremists. On Friday, the extremists returned on several dozen motorbikes to take revenge on the population, he added.

“They arrived and told the people, ‘You are not Muslims’ in Fulani, then took the men away, and a hundred people went with them,” he said. “Some two kilometers away, they systematically shot people.”

He said the bodies continued to be collected in the surrounding areas around Diallassagou on Monday.

The government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba.
Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015.
A large part of the area is beyond state control and is prone to violence carried out by self-defense militias and inter-community reprisals.
Mali has since 2012 been rocked by an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Daesh group, plunging the country into crisis.
Violence that began in the north has since spread to the center and to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Civilians are often subjected to reprisals by extremists who accuse them of collaborating with the enemy.
Some areas of the country, especially in the center, have fallen under the control of the extremists, which vigorously enforce their world views.

Civilians also often find themselves caught in the crossfire in clashes between rival armed groups, including those affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
The number of civilians killed in attacks attributed to extremist groups has almost doubled since 2020 in the central Sahel, a coalition of West African NGOs said in a report released Thursday.
A UN document published in March said nearly 600 civilians had been killed in Mali in 2021 in violence blamed mainly on extremist groups, but also on self-defense militias and armed forces.

The UN has expressed alarm in Security Council documents at the deteriorating security situation in central Mali, as well as in the north and in the so-called three-border zone on the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger.
Some 20 civilians were killed on Saturday in the northern region of Gao.

Last Wednesday, an armed group reported the death of 22 people in the Menaka region.
In northern Burkina Faso, 86 people were killed in June in Seytenga.

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
(AFP)

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
  • Many voted for far-right or far-left candidates, denying President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a straight majority in the National Assembly
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
(AFP)

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will this week hold talks with representatives of France’s main political parties to find a way forward after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, the presidency said Monday.
The aim of the talks Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elysee Palace will be to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said a presidential official who asked not to be named.
The official said representatives of the parties represented in parliament would be received at the Elysee separately and successively but without specifying which figures would attend.
But this appears to indicate the invitations have been extended to the parties of hard left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right chief Marine Le Pen who both made big gains in the polls.
“As guarantor of the institutions, the president of the Republic is determined to act in the interest of the French,” said the official. Macron has yet to publicly comment on the outcome of the elections.
Analysts say that Macron may be eyeing a deal with the traditional right-wing party The Republicans (LR). It confirmed that its leader Christian Jacob had accepted the invitation to attend. There was no immediate comment from the other parties.

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

British Muslim's Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 
Updated 20 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

British Muslim's Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

British Muslim's Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 
  • Response on Twitter was overwhelming, Ali gained a large following by people who found her tips motivational
  • “It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” she said
Updated 20 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A British Muslim who intended to perform Hajj this year has been using Twitter to inspire pilgrims and help those who have anxiety disorders.

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, started learning about how to perform Hajj in Ramadan this year in preparation for the pilgrimage that Muslims must perform at least once during their lifetime if they can. 

Ali told Arab News that she started posting practical Hajj tips and any new information she had learned about how to perform rituals and the history behind them on Twitter as a way of teaching aspiring pilgrims and sharing her newly gained knowledge. 

The response was overwhelming and she gained a large following on Twitter by people who found her tips motivational and inspiring.

Once Saudi Arabia announced that Hajj would be open to one million foreign pilgrims in April, Ali decided that she would take an “organized, productive and proactive” approach to preparing for the pilgrimage. 

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, is pictured at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during  an Umrah visit to the Kingdom. (File/Supplied)

“I was listening to religious scholars or just Googling YouTube videos about Hajj rituals every day, preparing myself for Hajj.

“I started buying my Hajj outfits, booked my (meningitis) vaccination, and followed the guidance that was issued by Saudi Arabia. And that’s when my Hajj tweets started becoming popular. 

“I didn’t realize just how much I didn’t know. I realized then that I needed to take responsibility and learn about the different types of Hajj, the rules, and the history. I read about how the Prophet Muhammad performed his Hajj and the more I learned, the more I tweeted. 

“Very quickly people were tagging me, commenting on my tweets, or complimenting me on my knowledge. That’s how it started — I was just sharing what I was learning as I went along,” Ali explains. 

She said that she condensed the information she had learned to fit the 280 character limit for each tweet and used bullet points to highlight key points. 

 

“I tried to be as simple and efficient as possible with the bullet points and made them catchy,” Ali said. 

Ali said that she shares tips on wide-ranging Hajj related issues — from how British pilgrims can cope with the stifling heat in the Kingdom at this time of year (at least 40 degrees) to the importance of buying a Saudi sim card on arrival, and the religious significance of Zamzam water.

“It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” Ali said.

She added that people started asking her about issues that they were struggling with, such as how to deal with claustrophobia and other anxiety disorders during Hajj. 

As someone who has suffered from anxiety in the past and has learned how to deal with it, Ali says that she loves helping people face their fears.  

She has vast experience of assisting her local community, having worked in the housing sector, with youth, people with special needs, the elderly, those who have psychological issues, and those in care.  

“I think I’m very drawn to people who are vulnerable, need help, have issues, and who are not really confident. I like coaching and helping people. And I think I was managing people’s anxieties without realizing it. 

“And when people would say ‘I’m going to Hajj but I have claustrophobia,’ I would talk them through how they could manage it.

 

“So I was actually coaching people publicly, without realizing it. And people started warming to me and giving me feedback about how the tips were helping.

“I found myself being of benefit to people who I was teaching or coaching,” Ali said. 

The manager said that she has found a new social community in the people who she interacts with on Twitter.

“We all had a common goal to go to Hajj this year, and fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam. That was a nice feeling and I felt like I was part of this pilgrim community,” Ali said. 

Although she had applied to perform Hajj this year and was selected from applicants to a new draw system that British pilgrims are using for the first time, Ali will not be performing the pilgrimage as the duration and the dates of the package offered did not suit her commitments. 

However, she looks forward to performing Hajj next year. She said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about Hajj, it’s still on my mind. I feel like I’ve just started my journey with the intention to go, and learning about it all. I feel like I will be going to Hajj next year and will be applying next year.”

“I want to go to Hajj and thank God for the countless beautiful things that he has given me.”

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2
Updated 20 June 2022

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2

Lebanese mountaineer embarks on journey to become first Arab woman to climb K2
  • Nelly Attar, born and raised in Saudi Arabia, reached the summit of Mount Everest in 2019
  • She is using her experiences to help shape emerging sports landscape in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 June 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Nelly Attar, a Lebanese mountaineer born and raised in Saudi Arabia, on Monday began a 50-day journey to become the first Arab women to reach K2, the world’s second highest mountain, saying she wanted to use her climbs as a vehicle to inspire women across the Middle East.

In 2017 Attar left her career as a mental health professional to focus on sports and expeditions. She is the founder of Move Studio, Saudi Arabia’s first dance studio. In 2020, the Muslim Women Network named her “One of the Top Influential Women in Sports,” while Sports 360 in 2019 called her the “Female Fitness Influencer of the Year Across the GCC.”

Attar successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and had scaled 15 other peaks around the world before setting her sights on K2.

At 8,611 meters (28,251 foot), K2, known as the Savage Mountain, is widely considered the most dangerous climb in the world due to its difficult terrain and treacherous weather. Fewer than 20 women globally have summited K2 and for about every five people who have reached the top of the mountain, one has died in the attempt.

In 2014, three Nepali women led the first all-female team to climb what most mountaineers consider a much tougher challenge than Everest.

“I am embarking on the most challenging journey to climb K-2 on June 20,” Attar told Arab News in an interview in Islamabad last week. “I feel like there’s so much unknown, there’s so much to this journey that we will be embarking on, so I’m very excited.”

Attar said that she had been thinking about climbing K2 for the past three years but her father’s death last year had sparked the urge to put her dream into action on the first anniversary of his death.

“It was a very difficult time for me and I was just thinking how can I find the purpose of this year that would give a bit of drive and excitement, so I started work on the idea of K2,” she said.

After all, the love for hiking and climbing, too, was a gift from her father who she used to accompany on treks from an early age.

“This was something I feel like was part of my childhood and my first climb was with my father when I was 17, when he took me to Mount Kenya,” Attar said. “I liked the sport of mountaineering because you take so many risks and with those risks, you feel so alive and everything in life is amplified.”

The climber trained for K2 in Nepal at Ama Dablam, a 6,000 meter peak that many mountaineers say resembles K2.

“I went to Ama Dablam in early December last year and after coming back was ready for mission K2,” Attar said, adding that she felt ready for the mountain’s tough weather, altitude and terrain.

“I am not afraid, no matter what happens . . . I have big faith that Allah is always with us and never leaves us and has the best plans for us,” the climber said, urging other Arab and Pakistani women to pursue their dreams.

“They can do it, regardless of the challenges that they’re faced with, regardless of the limitations, they can do it,” she said. “Nothing, and no one should stop you. If you have a vision, if you have a dream, go and achieve that dream . . . Don’t use your circumstances as an excuse, use them as your reason to go forward.”

Attar is now focused on using her experience and knowledge to help shape the emerging sports landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond Move Studio, she has worked on numerous public sector initiatives to get people active across the Kingdom, including partnering with Saudi Tourism initiatives and collaborating with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Nestle and Apple to carry out community initiatives and activities across the GCC region.

“It is amazing to see that there are so many opportunities for women,” Attar said, describing the sports landscape in the Kingdom. “They are not only encouraged now to take part in sports and businesses (in Saudi Arabia) but they are heavily supported.”

India cancels trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme

India cancels trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme
Amid the protests, the government announced on Sunday that enrollment under the new recruitment scheme will begin in July. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2022

India cancels trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme

India cancels trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme
  • Under the new plan, most soldiers will be recruited under shorter contracts
  • The plan comes as India tries to trim its $76 billion military expenditure
Updated 20 June 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities canceled more than 500 train services on Monday as youths in the country called for a nationwide shutdown in protest against a new military recruitment plan that they say will affect their future and career prospects in the armed forces.

With some 1.4 million personnel, India has one of the world’s largest armed forces, as soldiers are recruited by the army, navy and air force separately. Members typically serve for a period of up to 20 years, after which they are eligible for a pension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled a new system last week, called Agnipath (meaning “path of fire” in Hindi), through which a total of 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year on four-year contracts, with only a quarter expected to be kept on at the end of that term for permanent commission.

The shorter contracts for young prospects sparked violent protests in several Indian states, which have seen at least one person killed. Thousands have blocked railway tracks and roads and burnt tires and destroyed public property, as demonstrations continued on Monday demanding the new hiring plan be rolled back.

“I have been preparing to join the air force for the last one and a half years but the new recruitment drive has demotivated me,” 19-year-old protester Radha Krishan, from the eastern state of Bihar, told Arab News.

Several opposition parties have given their support to the protests, as the government tried to allay the protesters’ concerns, including by adjusting parts of the plan to offer more soldiers federal and state government jobs after their service.

“We demand its withdrawal. We demand that there should be a discussion on Agnipath in parliament,” Ajay Maken, spokesperson for the main opposition Congress party, told reporters on Monday.

Amid the protests, the government announced on Sunday that enrollment under the new recruitment scheme would begin in July.

The plan comes as India seeks to trim its $76 billion military expenditure, the third highest in the world, most of which goes on the payment of wages and pensions.

“The real compulsion for the government to bring in this scheme is its inability to bear the pension burden or pension obligation of the armed forces,” political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni told Arab News.

 

 

It is the first time in eight years of Modi’s leadership that young people have taken to the streets to protest against the government, Kulkarni said, which “showed the magnitude of the unemployment problem in India.”

Major Gen. Yash Mor, a retired Indian army officer, doubted the new recruitment scheme would be successful, adding that the new plan would leave many without dignity or social security when they lose their jobs.

“Who would join if it is only for four years, and then they are promising many things?” Mor told Arab News. “I wish they will come true but still a large number will be left without any job.”

