UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

DUBAI: Dubai Silicon Oasis, the technology park in Dubai’s integrated free zone, will host its first E-Sports event in October in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Seed, according to Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Seed specializes in ecosystem building and has experience in E-Sports, blockchain, and payments.

Seed and DIEZ will also partner with SiGMA, a major E-Sports, artificial intelligence, and blockchain event organizer, to bring to Dubai an E-Sports exhibition annually.

They will also assess the feasibility of building an E-Sports campus arena, which will serve as an educational academy for all stakeholders, including parents, gamers, and corporations, the report said.

The center will also be a training ground for local, regional, and international gamers, as well as anyone interested in pursuing a career as a referee or commentator.

In addition to hosting E-Sports tournaments, the arena will provide a monitored social environment where youth can develop their technical skills and learn from others, the statement concluded.

Etihad Airways to resume direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing

The UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways will resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from 29th June, Emirates News Agency WAM stated.

This is the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Chinese Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Etihad Airways said that the resumption of direct flights between the two capitals is an example of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

Taking advantage of the world’s most efficient aircraft, it said the airline will operate a weekly flight on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.