You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics

What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics

What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics
Short Url

https://arab.news/cy72x

Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics

What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Luca Peliti and Simone Pigolotti

Stochastic thermodynamics is a well-defined subfield of statistical physics that aims to interpret thermodynamic concepts for systems ranging in size from a few to hundreds of nanometers, the behavior of which is inherently random due to thermal fluctuations.

This growing field therefore describes the non equilibrium dynamics of small systems, such as artificial nano devices and biological molecular machines, which are of increasing scientific and technological relevance.

This textbook provides an up-to-date pedagogical introduction to stochastic thermodynamics, guiding readers from basic concepts in statistical physics, probability theory, and thermodynamics to the most recent developments in the field.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Dragon Daughter and Other Lin Lan Fairy Tales
What We Are Reading Today: Cults
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cults

What We Are Reading Today: The Dragon Daughter and Other Lin Lan Fairy Tales

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Dragon Daughter and Other Lin Lan Fairy Tales

Photo/Supplied
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Author: June Zhang

The Dragon Daughter and Other Lin Lan Fairy Tales brings together 42 magical Chinese tales, most appearing for the first time in English.
These stories have been carefully selected from
more than a thousand originally published in the early 20th century under the pseudonyms Lin Lan and Lady Lin Lan—previously unknown in the West, and now acclaimed as the Brothers Grimm of China.
The birth of the tales began in 1924, when one author, Li Xiaofeng, published a set of literary stories under the Lin Lan pen name, an alias that would eventually be shared by an editorial team. Together, this group gathered fairy tales from rural regions across China.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Cults
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cults
What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime

What We Are Reading Today: Cults

What We Are Reading Today: Cults
Updated 25 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Cults

What We Are Reading Today: Cults
Updated 25 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Max Cutler

Max Cutler’s Cults looks closely at the lives of some of the most disreputable cult figures and tell the stories of their rise to power and fall from grace, sanity, and decency.
It is a study of humanity, an unflinching look at what happens when the most vulnerable recesses of the mind are manipulated and how the things we hold most sacred can be twisted into the lowest form of malevolence.
Cults prey on the very attributes that make us human: Our desire to belong; to find a deeper meaning in life; to live everyday with divine purpose.
Perhaps it’s this mindset that keeps us so utterly obsessed to learn more of the mechanics that make these infamous groups tick.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone

What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime

What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime

What We Are Reading Today: Dreams of a Lifetime
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Karen A. Cerulo and Janet M. Ruane

Most of us understand that a person’s place in society can close doors to opportunity, but anything is possible when we dream about what might be, or so we think.

Dreams of a Lifetime reveals that what and how we dream — and whether we believe our dreams can actually come true — are tied to our social class, gender, race, age, and life events.

Karen Cerulo and Janet Ruane argue that our social location shapes the seemingly private and unique life of our minds.

We are all free to dream about possibilities, but not all dreamers are equal. Cerulo and Ruane show how our social position ingrains itself on our mind’s eye, quietly influencing the nature of our dreams, whether we embrace dreaming or dream at all, and whether we believe that our dreams, from the attainable to the improbable, can become realities.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Virginia Trimble and David A. Weintraub

The Sky Is for Everyone is an internationally diverse collection of autobiographical essays by women who broke down barriers and changed the face of modern astronomy.

Virginia Trimble and David Weintraub vividly describe how, before 1900, a woman who wanted to study the stars had to have a father, brother, or husband to provide entry, and how the considerable intellectual skills of women astronomers were still not enough to enable them to pry open doors of opportunity for much of the 20th century.

After decades of difficult struggles, women are closer to equality in astronomy than ever before.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
What We Are Reading Today: Curves for the Mathematically Curious
books
What We Are Reading Today: Curves for the Mathematically Curious

What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer

What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer

What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

From ancient mythology to contemporary cinema, the motif of the double — which repeats, duplicates, mirrors, inverts, splits, and reenacts — has captured our imaginations, both attracting and repelling us.

The Double examines this essential concept through the lens of art, from modernism to contemporary practice — from the paired paintings of Henri Matisse and Arshile Gorky, to the double line works of Piet Mondrian and Marlow Moss, to Eva Hesse’s One More Than One, Lorna Simpson’s Two Necklines, Roni Horn’s Pair Objects, and Rashid Johnson’s The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club (Emmett).

Richly illustrated throughout, The Double is a multifaceted exploration of an enduring theme in art, from painting and sculpture to photography, film, video, and performance.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Curves for the Mathematically Curious
books
What We Are Reading Today: Curves for the Mathematically Curious
What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Life: A History of Heredity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Life: A History of Heredity

Latest updates

Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight
Sri Lanka struggles to secure new fuel shipments as supply runs dry
Sri Lanka struggles to secure new fuel shipments as supply runs dry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.