What We Are Reading Today: Tree Thieves by Lyndsie Bourdon

What We Are Reading Today: ‘It Ends with Us’

“It Ends with Us” is an emotionally stirring romance novel written by Colleen Hoover.

The book’s central theme revolves around love and pain and includes a series of letters written by the main character, Lily. Each letter is in chronological order and represents a journal entry about her emotional state and circumstances.

Lily is a strong and successful young woman from a small town who worked hard to get into college and own a business. She falls in love quickly with handsome neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, a confident and intelligent man.

And for a while, she thinks her life could not be more perfect until she discovers that love is not as simple as it seems.

Kincaid turns out to be dangerous, and when Lily bumps into her first love Atlas Corrigan, a kindred spirit, she becomes conflicted.

Inspired by true events of her childhood, the novel reflects the relationship Hoover had with her parents, and she describes it as “one of the hardest books I’ve ever written.”

Readers are put through the emotional rollercoaster of the love triangle and Lily’s battle with her emotions as she attempts to comprehend the situation.

Hoover humanizes both the antagonist and protagonist, painfully portraying how difficult such a situation can be.

The novel was released in 2016, and was this week ranked as fourth on Amazon’s top 20 most sold and read books of the week.

Hoover is an accomplished author of romance and young adult fiction novels. She self-published her first novel “Slammed” in 2012, and “Hopeless” topped The New York Times bestseller list after being published in December 2012. Her works were originally self-published prior to being released by a publishing house.