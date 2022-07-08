You are here

  • Home
  • Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Saudi officials have assured that the Hajj pilgrimage was taking place without major incident. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6fsp

Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
  • Officials ready to tackle any case of COVID-19
  • 25,000 medical workers deployed at holy sites
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: The health of pilgrims is “satisfactory” and they have been able to perform their rituals safely at the holy sites, according to Saudi Arabia’s Hajj officials.

At a press conference held on Thursday in Mina, the spokespersons of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, assured journalists that the pilgrimage was taking place without major incident.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, the health ministry’s spokesperson, said that 25,000 health workers are providing services in Makkah and Madinah.

He added that 23 hospitals with 4,654 beds are available to pilgrims.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said 1,080 of these beds are set aside for intensive care patients, and 238 for those suffering from heatstroke. “We also have 175 advanced ambulances, some of which can provide advanced care services. We also have 147 medical centers and 16 emergency clinics on the Jamarat Bridge,” he said.

Speaking about preparations in case coronavirus cases emerge, he said that the pandemic is still there, “but we have become stronger to confront it. (The) health status (of) pilgrims is satisfactory, and no health problem was reported.”

Officials are vigilant and ready to intervene if a case is detected, he said.

More than 53,000 pilgrims have so far benefited from the country’s health services, said Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said that the first phase of transporting the pilgrims to Mina was successful, in preparation for their movement to Arafat on Friday, then Muzdalifah overnight, followed by Mina for the stoning ritual.

Al-Shalhoub added that security officials have arrested several people who tried to enter Makkah without permits.

Other violators, Al-Shalhoub said, were caught trying to transport unregistered pilgrims to Makkah.

“The holy sites are surrounded with a tight security cordon to prevent entry by unauthorized pilgrims,” he said.

He said the success of Hajj requires everyone to cooperate.

Hisham Saeed, spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said that officials are committed to providing the best possible services for pilgrims. “We will not show any leniency towards any Hajj service provider (not doing so).”

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
Saudi Arabia
Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims arrived in Mina early Thursday morning for Tarwiyah. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims in Mina ahead of big day at Arafat

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
Updated 9 sec ago

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
Updated 9 sec ago
MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia: Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual Hajj.
Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.
The experience sent many pilgrims to tears. Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the holy city of Makkah, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal. The pilgrims set out for Arafat before dawn, chanting as they trekked. They remain there until nightfall in deep contemplation and worship.
Men wore unstitched sheets of white cloth resembling a shroud, while women wore conservative dress and headscarves, their faces exposed.
The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.
Strict pandemic limits had upended the event for the past two years, effectively canceling one of the world’s biggest and most diverse gatherings and devastating many pious Muslims who had waited a lifetime to make the journey. This year’s pilgrimage marks the largest since the virus struck, although the attendance by 1 million worshippers remains less than half of the pre-pandemic influx.
All pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year are under age 65 and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible, before him. The rituals began on Thursday with the circling of the Kaaba, the black cube in the center of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, which Muslims around the world face during their daily prayers wherever they are in the world.
Around sunset on Friday, the pilgrims will march or take a bus 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) west to the rocky desert of Muzdalifa, where they comb the area for pebbles to carry out the symbolic stoning of the devil. That rite will take place on Saturday in the small village of Mina, where Muslims believe the devil tried to talk Ibrahim out of submitting to God’s will.
Pilgrims stone the devil to signify overcoming temptation. The ritual is a notorious chokepoint for surging crowds. In 2016, thousands of pilgrims were crushed to death in a gruesome stampede. Saudi authorities never offered a final death toll.
In their most noticeable effort to improve access, the Saudis have built a high-speed rail link to ferry masses between holy sites. Pilgrims enter through special electronic gates. Tens of thousands of police officers are out in force to protect the areas and control crowds.
With so many people from so many places crammed together, public health is a major concern. Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry urged pilgrims to consider wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, although the government lifted a mask mandate and other virus precautions last month.
The ministry also advised pilgrims to drink water and be aware of the signs of heat stroke in the desert, where temperatures can exceed 40 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit).
Once the Hajj is over, men are expected to shave their heads, and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of renewal.
Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid Al-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God’s request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media
Pakistani legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in Makkah. (Supplied)
Updated 08 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media
  • Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted that he was invited by Saudi authorities to perform “honorary Hajj”
  • Cricketer Rashid has skipped England’s series against India to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage
Updated 08 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Pakistan’s legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar, England’s leg spinner Adil Rashid and former Indian actress Sana Khan shared snippets of their emotional Hajj journey on social media.

Akhtar, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket who used to dominate the opposition batter with his sheer pace, said that the Saudi authorities had invited him to perform “honorary Hajj.”

“Going for honorary Hajj as a state guest of Saudi Arabia. I will also be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah,” the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted, showing pictures of himself in Ihram clothing.

In another tweet, he posted a photo with the caption: “At the Grand Hajj Symposium 2022 representing Pakistan in the Holy land of Makkah Mukarramah.”

The Pakistani cricket star also expressed gratitude to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad for this honor.

In a series of tweets documenting his “beautiful journey from Makkah to Madinah,” he shared videos from the two holy cities, including a unique view of the Holy Kaaba from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower, the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station in Makkah, the Quba Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Akhtar, who retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, became popular for his aggressive pace attack during his career. His fans called him the “Rawalpindi Express” since he bowled at 100 miles per hour at least twice during his heyday, making him the fastest bowler.

Cricketer Rashid, meanwhile, has skipped England’s series against India to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage.

 

 

Rashid said earlier this year that he had “reached the right time in his life” to make the pilgrimage to Makkah.

He was granted leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board and his club Yorkshire to perform Hajj and is expected to return in mid-July before England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a little while, but I’ve found it pretty difficult with the timings,” Rashid told ESPNcricinfo. “This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do and something I wanted to do as well.”

He added: “I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it, and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: ‘Yes, you do what you’ve got to do and then come back when you can.’ Me and the missus are going and I’ll be there for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a massive moment: Each faith has got their own different thing, but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones. It’s a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I’m young, strong, and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.”

Congratulating Rashid and wishing him the best for his lifetime journey, England Cricket, the official Twitter account of the England cricket team, tweeted: “Hajj Mubarak, Rash. We all wish Adil well as he makes The Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.”

Khan, a former Indian actress who quit the world of entertainment for religious reasons saying she wants to serve humanity, shared a video montage upon reaching Saudi Arabia for her first Hajj with her husband, Anas Saiyad.

Taking to Instagram, Khan was seen smiling and posing with Saiyad after she arrived in Makkah.

In the clip, both don Ihram clothing to begin their Hajj journey. A part of her caption reads: “Can’t wait to experience the most beautiful journey of my life of Hajj with my husband.”

In another post, she wrote: “I don’t have words to express my feelings. May the Almighty Allah accept our Hajj and make it easy.

“This whole vibe of coming to Allah’s house is so fulfilling. May Allah make it easy for everyone who are here performing their Umrah and Hajj,” she posted.

On Thursday, she tweeted: “Leaving for Mina today for Hajj. If I have hurt someone consciously or unconsciously, please forgive me, for God sake. I say it from the bottom of my heart to kindly forgive me. The Almighty Allah be kind to you.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 Shoaib Akhtar

Related

The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
2,200 scouts serving as Hajj volunteers
The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims
Updated 08 July 2022
SPA

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims
Updated 08 July 2022
SPA

CAIRO: The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, on Thursday praised the great efforts of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to facilitate all services for Hajj pilgrims.
Al-Asoumi said in a statement that these efforts are a source of pride for the entire Islamic nation and reflect the generous care given by the king and his government, represented by ministries and sectors, to facilitate the performance of the Hajj ritual.
One million pilgrims from across the world amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Makkah to begin the Hajj ritual, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event.
He said this has been seen through the launch of several strategic initiatives within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aimed to developing the Hajj and Umrah sector to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.
Al-Asoumi praised all the measures that the Kingdom has taken to receive the pilgrims, as well as strengthening the precautionary and preventive measures to ensure their health and safety, to enable them to perform the ritual with ease and comfort.
The Arab Parliament speaker said the Kingdom’s unremitting efforts are not something new, and it has provided an inspiring lesson in crisis management after two exceptional seasons under the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Saudi Arabia proved to the whole world its ability to overcome any crises that may face pilgrims, facilitate their rituals, provide maximum comfort and concern for their health under exceptionally challenging circumstances.

Topics: Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi hajj Saudi Arabia Arab parliament Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage King Salman Hajj 2022

Related

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj
Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
  • Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, has hailed Saudi Hajj preparations during a press conference.

He confirmed the success of awareness campaigns against Hajj regulation violators, stressing that volunteers around the holy sites have high levels of experience and performance in serving pilgrims.

Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he is honored to serve pilgrims “anytime and anywhere.”

After a field tour to inspect the services provided to pilgrims, Prince Khalid said that there were no cases of COVID-19 recorded during the day of Al-Tarwiyah (Day of perfusion).

He added that 19 individuals responsible for violating Hajj restrictions by transporting unauthorized people were arrested, as were 79 individuals behind fake campaigns. He hailed new projects that launched this Hajj, including 18 hospitals in Makkah and the holy sites with a combined capacity of more than 3,700 beds.

Prince Khalid said that 111,000 violators and 68,000 unauthorized vehicles were prevented from entering Makkah. In total, there are about 150,000 security, health and hospitality workers serving pilgrims during Hajj, he added.

The governor said that 2,500 violators of residency regulations and border security were also arrested in Makkah.

He added that Makkah’s water and electrical infrastructure is easily handling the influx of pilgrims.

About 20 million cubic meters of water will be pumped during the month of Dhul Hijjah, Prince Khalid said.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Makkah Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Hajj pilgrims hajj

Related

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister inspects health facilities for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi minister reviews preparations for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister reviews preparations for Hajj

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents
Updated 07 July 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents
  • Al-Shaibani posted his journey to his thousands of followers and supporters on Twitter and Instagram
Updated 07 July 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi athlete, adventurer and entrepreneur Badr Al-Shaibani has climbed the highest mountain peaks of all seven continents, finishing the Seven Summits series after reaching Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at an altitude of 8,848 meters, in May.

The Seven Summits are comprised of Mount Denali in North America, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Everest in Asia and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

“It’s bittersweet,” he says of the overall experience, “but to finish the Seven Summits is great because it was a long time in the making. I’m incredibly fortunate to have the ability to go to these places.”

Al-Shaibani posted his journey to his thousands of followers and supporters on Twitter and Instagram.

Describing his feeling to Arab News after his achievement, he said: “(The) last steps before I stepped on the summit of Denali and finished my Seven Summits challenge, I really had mixed emotions and feelings. It was a touching moment. I remembered the long hours of training and traveling to the different continents of the world.

“Volatile weather, cold, wind, tired, danger, effort, time, pressure, tension, and all of this crossed my mind. Seven years since I started taking on this challenge and a tape of memories from different mountains, I see it in front of my eyes. Praise Allah for safety and all thanks and gratitude to those who encouraged and motivated me.”

The 42-year-old adventurer began his journey in 2015 when he raised the Saudi flag on Kilimanjaro.

“My goal was to finish the Seven Summits in 2022,” he said.

“It all began seven years ago when I attended a workshop by a motivational speaker in Dubai, and I remember when he said that most people are sitting in their comfort zone doing the same things every day. As an adventurer himself, he motivated us to leave this comfort zone and start to search for an adventure and reach the top mountains.

“So, I decided to go to Africa and climb Mount Kilimanjaro. I really enjoyed it because I was disconnected from the whole world for two weeks, no phone … no people around you, and that was the turning point of my journey with climbing mountains.”

Going on mountaineering trips at every opportunity, Al-Shaibani began intentionally focusing on life outside of his comfort zone.

During his adventures, he was exposed to numerous challenges, with harsh weather conditions a particular feature. Temperatures during his exploits regularly dropped below -30 C.

Al-Shaibani noted that it took him 60 days to climb Everest and that he went to Denali immediately after that because his body had become accustomed to the high peaks and the cold weather.

The Denali summit, which is 6,190 meters above sea level, proved to be one of the most challenging climbs Al-Shaibani has undertaken in his mountaineering career. His adventure was hampered by terrible weather conditions that exposed him to storms and wind speeds of 80 kilometers per hour. His success in the final stage of the Seven Summits climb would not have been possible without his patience, strong will, and determination.

He stated that his greatest achievement was the ascent to the summit of Everest due to the cold weather and climatic fluctuations, and the lack of oxygen due to the area’s altitude. He also mentioned that he saw the bodies of other adventurers in an area called the “death zone” due to this shortage.

“One of the most surreal memories I had is watching helicopters drop a long line of dead climbers off the mountain,” he said.

“Of course, sometimes when I sit with myself, I think so many times why I am doing this? I should be sitting home with my family … traveling with family. So, all these thoughts crossed my mind, but with my dedication and determination, I kept going,” he said.

The Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated Al-Shaibani as he reached the top of Everest.

“He called me as I reached the top of Everest, and I will always cherish that call,” he told Arab News.

As he conquered the Seven Summits, Al- Shaibani said his dream was not over yet.

“Nothing is higher than Everest, but to go higher, it means the moon or space. Definitely, it will be my next challenge, and I already signed myself for space astronaut training in Russia.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mountaineering

Related

Manal Rostom becomes first Egyptian woman to reach Everest summit
Offbeat
Manal Rostom becomes first Egyptian woman to reach Everest summit
Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Citizen rescued after mountain fall in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches apex
China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
Beijing appears to retract COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pushback
Beijing appears to retract COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pushback
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after apparent shooting
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after apparent shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.