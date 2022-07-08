Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

MINA: The health of pilgrims is “satisfactory” and they have been able to perform their rituals safely at the holy sites, according to Saudi Arabia’s Hajj officials.
At a press conference held on Thursday in Mina, the spokespersons of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, assured journalists that the pilgrimage was taking place without major incident.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, the health ministry’s spokesperson, said that 25,000 health workers are providing services in Makkah and Madinah.
He added that 23 hospitals with 4,654 beds are available to pilgrims.
Al-Abd Al-Aly said 1,080 of these beds are set aside for intensive care patients, and 238 for those suffering from heatstroke. “We also have 175 advanced ambulances, some of which can provide advanced care services. We also have 147 medical centers and 16 emergency clinics on the Jamarat Bridge,” he said.
Speaking about preparations in case coronavirus cases emerge, he said that the pandemic is still there, “but we have become stronger to confront it. (The) health status (of) pilgrims is satisfactory, and no health problem was reported.”
Officials are vigilant and ready to intervene if a case is detected, he said.
More than 53,000 pilgrims have so far benefited from the country’s health services, said Al-Abd Al-Aly.
Interior Ministry spokesperson Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said that the first phase of transporting the pilgrims to Mina was successful, in preparation for their movement to Arafat on Friday, then Muzdalifah overnight, followed by Mina for the stoning ritual.
Al-Shalhoub added that security officials have arrested several people who tried to enter Makkah without permits.
Other violators, Al-Shalhoub said, were caught trying to transport unregistered pilgrims to Makkah.
“The holy sites are surrounded with a tight security cordon to prevent entry by unauthorized pilgrims,” he said.
He said the success of Hajj requires everyone to cooperate.
Hisham Saeed, spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said that officials are committed to providing the best possible services for pilgrims. “We will not show any leniency towards any Hajj service provider (not doing so).”