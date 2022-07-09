You are here

Iran sentences to death man who sparked #MeToo movement: media
The arrest was a rare move in Iran, where sexual violence is considered a taboo subject. (AP)
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

Iran sentences to death man who sparked #MeToo movement: media
  • The court had not addressed compensation for the victims
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian court handed a preliminary death sentence to a man convicted over serial rape, local media reported Saturday, in a case that sparked a #MeToo movement in the country.
Keyvan Emamverdi, a former bookshop owner who studied archaeology, was arrested in August 2020 after at least 20 women accused him of assault, mostly anonymously, using the #rape hashtag on Twitter.
Emamverdi was sentenced to death for “corruption on earth,” said Shima Ghousheh, a lawyer representing five of the plaintiffs, according to ISNA news agency.
Ghousheh however said that the court had not addressed the issue of compensation for the victims, adding that they would “certainly object” over this.
The victims had come forward online with accusations that Emamverdi had spiked their drinks before raping them, sparking widespread anger in the Islamic republic.
The police then called on the accusers to file a complaint against the alleged offender.
Emamverdi’s arrest was a rare move in the Islamic republic, where sexual violence is considered a taboo subject and authorities rarely take action on such cases without a private plaintiff.

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
  • "36 homemade metal objects" were seized in a Tangiers shop that could be used for climbing
  • Last month, at least 23 migrants died while trying to enter Melilla over border fences
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police on Saturday said they arrested more than 20 Africans suspected of planning an illegal crossing into Spain, after a deadly attempt last month.
Police from the northern port city of Tangiers disrupted “an illegal immigration attempt and questioned 25 people originally from sub-Saharan Africa,” the DGNS security service said.
It said in a separate statement that “36 homemade metal objects” were seized in a Tangiers shop that could be used for climbing, but did not specify which of two Spanish enclaves was targeted.
Spain’s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves have the EU’s only land borders with Africa.
Last month, at least 23 migrants died while trying to enter Melilla over border fences. They were among around 2,000 migrants, many from Sudan, who tried to break through the border fence, according to Moroccan authorities.
The DGNS said the suspects, living illegally in Morocco, were arrested at a checkpoint at the entrance to Tangiers immediately after they arrived on a public bus.
On Friday, the European Union and Morocco said they would step up cooperation to combat human trafficking.
At a meeting in Rabat, the two sides
“agreed to renew their partnership in order to work together to tackle human smuggling networks, in particular following the emergence of new, extremely violent, methods adopted by such criminal networks,” a joint statement said.
The mass crossing attempt last month led to by far the worst recorded death toll in years of attempts by migrants to enter Ceuta and Melilla.
The June 24 tragedy provoked international indignation, including an unusually strong response from the United Nations against “use of excessive force by the authorities.”
Spain and Morocco have opened investigations.
Non-governmental groups gave a death toll of at least 37, higher than the official figure.

Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment
Updated 09 July 2022
Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment
  • New mother hospitalized with Crohn’s disease needs a $400 per month lifetime treatment
  • Husband tells Arab News he’s willing to serve jail time for organ trafficking ‘if that is all it takes’
Updated 09 July 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese man is willing to serve jail time for organ trafficking to sell his kidney to pay for his ailing wife’s medical treatment.
The 35-year-old unemployed husband, Khalil Adnan Al-Dghayli, is in drastic need of $400 monthly payments for medication for his wife Sarah Al-Hussein, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease shortly after giving birth to a baby girl.
“Being jobless and penniless, I am left with no options but to offer my kidney or any other organ for sale to get fresh dollars and pay for Sarah’s (wife) treatment,” Al-Dghayli told Arab News on Saturday.
A father of two children from a previous marriage, Al-Dghayli married his Syrian wife in 2017.
Shortly after delivering their newborn girl in April, the husband admitted his wife, who was suffering of severe intestinal pains and contractions, to Al Rai Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.
Following medical checkups, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a bowel condition that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
“As we speak right now, she has been in hospital for over five weeks. I was made redundant because I had to stay with her during her sickness. I cannot afford any hospital bills or treatments and I am in a very urgent need for $400 per month until September,” he explained to Arab News.
Despite being aware that organ trafficking is a criminal offense, the 35-year-old took to social media and posted his hardship in a video on Facebook, offering his kidney for sale.
“I know that I could face up to five years in prison. I need the money and I cannot sit down and do nothing for my sick wife. If going to jail is all it takes, so let that be it,” he said.
Elaborating further on the upcoming medical charges, Al-Dghayli says his wife should go for a laparoscopy around October.
“If the laparoscopy result shows that her body is responding with the treatment, then we should be paying that monthly amount for the rest of her life. If she is not responding, then we will have to pay $3,000 per month for two syringes forever,” he said.
Al-Dghayli used to work in the food and beverages sector before the COVID-19 pandemic, and then moved to a medical cleaning company.
Lebanon’s dollar exchange rate crisis has left patients unable to pay for treatment or hospitalization, as black market rates hit over 28,000 pounds to the dollar.
Red Cross and Civil Defense volunteers have reported patients being transported to hospital in poor condition because they are unable to find correct medications due to lack of supply or funds.
When asked if he has any property to sell, Al-Dghayli explained: “Nothing … I am totally broke. My family and I live in a rented place in Haret Saida for 1,200,000 Lebanese pounds ($42 as of Saturday). Now I have to also worry about rent, food and Sarah’s treatment.”
Al-Dghayli revealed that some “compassionate contributors and NGOs committed to pay for five months treatment.”
He added that the UN pays up to 80 percent of his wife’s hospital bill since she is Syrian.
When asked if he had approached any Lebanese official or politician for assistance, he responded: “They are all useless and do not help. Nobody bothered. I am fed up and that is why I didn’t vote for any politician during the May 2022 elections.”
Al-Dghayli added he did not have any expectations as to “how much proceeds he would generate from selling his kidney” as it was unavoidable.
“Actually, it is more of a risk, as I cannot watch my wife aching without taking action. I am willing to sell more than an organ … I want to save her life as the family needs her, especially our newborn,” he said.

Northwest Syria fears ‘catastrophe’ as Russia blocks cross-border aid
Northwest Syria fears ‘catastrophe’ as Russia blocks cross-border aid
  • Border officials warn that Russia's veto amounts to a “famine policy”
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

BAB AL-HAWA, Syria: Residents of embattled northwest Syria warned Saturday of a “catastrophe” following a Russian veto at the UN Security Council that threatens to end cross-border aid deliveries critical to their survival.
Friday’s veto of a resolution that would have extended authorization for UN aid deliveries through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border by one year amounted to a “siege and famine policy that Russia resorts to across Syria,” charged Mazen Allouch, a border crossing official.
Failure to extend the authorization would “serve as a prelude to an uncontrollable famine that would directly threaten food security of more than four million people” living in Syria’s northwest, he told AFP.
The cross-border mechanism at Bab Al-Hawa, which has been in effect since 2014, is set to expire Sunday.
It is the only crossing through which aid can be brought into the rebel-held northwest without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.
The Sunday deadline still leaves time for members of the Security Council to keep the crossing open.
But concern is high in the northwestern province of Idlib, where the majority of the population is displaced and grapples with food insecurity.
“Everyone knows most camp residents are completely dependent on this aid,” said Abdulsalam Youssef who lives in a makeshift settlement.
Russia’s veto spells a “catastrophe for me.”
More than 4,600 aid trucks, carrying mostly food, have crossed Bab Al-Hawa so far this year, helping some 2.4 million people, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
On Saturday, Bab al Hawa was closed because of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holidays, said an AFP correspondent at the crossing.
A calm silence has prevailed over the border area since a final aid convoy crossed over on Friday at noon.
“I hope the Security Council will meet again soon and agree on a way forward,” said Mark Cutts, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis.
“Failure to renew the resolution for cross-border aid will be a catastrophe for over four million people in northwest Syria,” he told AFP.

Kuwait, Oman, UAE and others mourn death of Japan former PM Abe after shooting
Kuwait, Oman, UAE and others mourn death of Japan former PM Abe after shooting
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Condolences continue to pour in from Arab leaders and governments after the tragic assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. 

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media that it condemned the “cowardly act,” which led to the death of Abe. 

“The ministry stresses the principles and firm stance of the state of Kuwait against violence, recalling with appreciation Mr. Abe’s position and contributions at regional and international levels, in addition to his role in consolidating the friendly relations between Kuwait and Japan. The state of Kuwait offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly people of Japan, the Emperor, and to Abe’s family.”

UAE’s President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also mourned the death of the late Abe, in a statement expressing his “sincere condolences.” 

 

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that Oman deplored the “murder of Shinzo Abe.”

 

He added: “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Japanese people. A statesman. A true friend of Oman. It was a great privilege to know him.”

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi also mourned Abe’s assassination, saying: “With great sadness and sorrow, I received the news of the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, following a treacherous assassination. Shinzo Abe was a loyal friend of Egypt, supporting it at all times and circumstances. During his reign, our bilateral relations witnessed an unprecedented development at all levels.”

He added: “I offer my condolences to the friendly Japanese people for the loss of such a great leader, and I assure that Egypt will not forget the sincere efforts made by Shinzo Abe to strengthen our cooperation, and will work to immortalize his name.”

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on Friday, condemning the violent act that led to Abe’s death.

 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, expressing deep condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Japan and to his family, recalling the contributions of the late Prime Minister in serving his homeland and its people, and his great efforts in developing bilateral relations between both countries, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Japan and its people.”

Qatar’s embassy in Tokyo also mourned Abe’s death, expressing the government’s condolences. 

The embassy tweeted: “On the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Embassy of the State of Qatar would like to offer its heartfelt condolences. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and Japan people.”

Palestine’s Embassy in Japan also expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying: “We would like to express our sincere condolences on the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II announced his shock and sadness at the loss of Abe, saying: “Profoundly shocked and saddened over the loss of my dear friend former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in this heinous attack. The world lost a great leader, and Jordan and I lost a true friend. Our deepest condolences to his family, and the people and government of Japan.”

This article was first published on www.arabnews.jp

Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges
Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges
  • Mostafa Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, was arrested following his tweets criticizing Supreme Leader Khamenei 
  • Dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were also detained on Friday
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent reformist activist and two filmmakers on charges of acting against national security, local media said on Friday.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former reformist deputy interior minister turned activist, was detained on charges of “acting against national security and spreading lies to disturb public opinion,” the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.
The hard-line government of President Ebrahim Raisi has been facing public discontent, with soaring food prices sparking protests in recent months. Indirect US-Iran talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear accord and lift sanctions have stalled.
Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be held responsible if efforts to revive the nuclear deal fail.
“Under the current deplorable economic conditions and public dissatisfaction, the failure to revive the nuclear deal has destructive consequences, and its responsibility primarily lies with the Leader,” Tajzadeh wrote in a tweet last week.
It was unclear if Tajzadeh’s arrest was linked to the tweet. Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state and is rarely criticized. Comments deemed insulting to him may carry a prison sentence under Iranian law.
Separately, dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were detained on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, accusing them of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offenses.
The two were among a group of actors and filmmakers who had signed an appeal that called on security forces to “lay down your weapons and return to the nation’s embrace” during street protests that followed a deadly building collapse in May which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.
Tajzadeh and Rasoulof have both faced charges in the past.
Tajzadeh was jailed between 2009 and 2016, mostly over his involvement in unrest that followed a disputed election in 2009. Rasoulof faces at least two pending jail terms over offenses ranging from filming without a permit to “collusion against national security.”
Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award in 2020 for “There Is No Evil,” about capital punishment and filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship.
Reuters was unable to contact the lawyers of the detained men for comment.

