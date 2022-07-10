Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah takes Paris by storm
DUBAI: Emirati pop sensation Balqees Fathi was among the many stars who attended Valentino’s Fall-Winter Haute Couture show in Rome, held on the steps of the historic Piazza di Spagna.
Fathi wore a pink creation from Valentino’s Pink PP Collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli to the show titled “Valentino The Beginning.”
Other celebrities spotted at the event were Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Ariana DeBose, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Park and Naomi Campbell.
Hathaway was seen in the front row, channeling her best Barbie look in a glittering pink mini dress by the fashion house with matching platform heels.
This is not the first time Fathi has been seen in Valentino. The “Ya Hawa” singer wore an elegant all-white ensemble from the designer’s Rendez-Vouz collection back in March this year: a white silk shirt paired with a blazer and pants set that was an instant hit among fashion lovers.
DUBAI: In anticipation of Moschino’s latest Fall-Winter Womenswear Couture exhibition, the Italian luxury fashion house unveiled its latest ad campaign last week, featuring none other than Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam.
Orchestrated by creative director Jeremy Scott and shot by photographer Steven Meisel in black and white, the star-studded ad campaign also featured models Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow and Sora Choi.
The Netherlands-raised Hammam, who is a runway regular and has also starred in campaigns for the likes of Versace and sports brand Reebok, took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil shots from Moschino’s vintage-inspired campaign.
Styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the campaign features sculpted gowns, exaggerated headpieces — we spotted a candelabra as headgear — and brocaded corsets. In the Instagram post, Hammam is seen wearing a calf-length, full-sleeved piece with a gilded neckline, paired with elaborate earrings.
Hammam also took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to wish her followers “Eid Mubarak.”
The model had previously starred in Moschino’s Spring-Summer campaign earlier this year, alongside Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid.
Last month, Hammam treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a snapshot of life in Cairo, sharing a carousel of images and videos of her time in the Egyptian capital and captioning her post “impeccable vibes.”
She shared snaps of daily life in the city — a meal at a streetside cafeteria, including what seemed to be the Egyptian staple mulukhiyah, a dish of stewed jute leaves — as well as shots of the nightlife and an artsy video of an elderly man with a shisha pipe.
The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother in the Netherlands, has spoken about her heritage before.
Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. The now 25-year-old was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.
Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Fendi, Prada and Moschino, and in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine and Tiffany & Co.
LONDON: The second Sufi Festival of Islamic Arts and Mysticism will take place in Glasgow on July 23-24, returning after a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019.
The festival, which will be held at the prestigious arts venue Tramway and the adjoining Hidden Gardens, will welcome senior representatives of all major faith groups at a special reception event. These will include the Archbishop of Glasgow William Nolan and Senior Rabbi of Scotland Moshe Rubin, the city’s lord provost, elected members of local government and a senior representative of the Scottish government, as well as leading international Islamic scholars, two of whom can trace their lineage back to the Prophet Muhammad.
The Sufi Festival is dedicated to showcasing the art, culture and mysticism of Sufism and is a major event for the Muslim community in Scotland.
This year, its organizers announced a new charity partnership with UK-based Penny Appeal, which provides relief support in over 52 countries as well as essential aid and welfare to people in the UK. Other partners include Tramway Theatre/Glasgow Life, Artzi-i, which is the UK’s largest dedicated Islamic art gallery, the University of Edinburgh Al-Waleed Center, Awaz FM and British Muslim TV.
The main program will be delivered on Sunday, while on Saturday there will be a new feature, the Sufi Conference, with talks by two preeminent scholars in Islamic religious sciences: Egyptian-British Sheikh Ahmed Saad Al-Azhari, director of the Ihsan Institute, and Syrian-American author Sheikh Muhammad Al-Ninowy, director of the Madina Institute and professor of theology at the University of Atlanta, Georgia.
Funded by Creative Scotland, Arts and Business Scotland and the Glasgow Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, the festival is a highlight of Scotland’s post-COVID cultural recovery.
Sufi Festivals (SCIO) is Scotland’s only dedicated Muslim arts organization, and the festival is by far the most significant arts and culture event in the calendar of the Muslim community in Scotland this summer.
Its organizers have strived to make this year’s event as inclusive as possible, creating an opportunity for interfaith exchange and celebration that will bring all sections of society together. In 2019, they achieved a 60:40 Muslim to non-Muslim audience split and hope to repeat that this year.
Tariq Mahmood, the chair of SCIO and lead organizer, said: “The festival will showcase Sufism with celebrated Muslim artistic talent from across the UK and abroad, while delving even further into the philosophical and spiritual depths of one of the world’s oldest spiritual traditions.
“This fabulous weekend for all the family will be a crucial intervention in the cultural recovery of our city this summer, and once again an invaluable space to enable exchange and dialogue between people of all backgrounds as we reconnect in our communities.”
Ridwana Wallace-Laher, senior director of growth at Penny Appeal, said the charity would be raising funds to support the education of vulnerable children around the world.
“Education does not only provide freedom, but encourages a society where communities unite and show compassion for one another,” she said. “This is the ultimate goal, to build a civilization that has the means to support and uplift future generations.”
Tramway’s former arts manager Janie Hopkins said: “The Sufi Festival clearly has the potential to become a significant and critical part of the Scottish cultural and festival offering as well as having a social focus that brings communities together and widens audiences.”
DUBAI: Arab designers have wowed visitors this week at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week.
On Thursday, Lebanese designer George Chakra presented his Fall/ Winter 2023 collection to a room packed with fashion lovers.
For the new releases, the couturier drew inspiration from “the connection to the city,” according to a released statement.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower, the new designs are in rich hues of blue, silver, green, brown and gold that contrast the city’s grey and anthracite stones.
Here are six standout looks from Chakra’s 49-piece collection:
Velvet tubes
The celebrity-loved couturier opened the show with a jacket with a plunging neckline, made from intricate velvet tubes meticulously twisted with tiered silk faille sleeves.
In red
The red flowing dress features a floor-length train and a thigh-high slit. It is decorated with feathers around the waist.
Woven gown
One of the show’s highlights is a fully sequinned silver dress that has a woven, trapped black collar and a square neckline.
Sparkly ensemble
Chakra’s collection not only features a red-carpet gown, but also tailored trousers and glitzy tops. He matched black trousers with a one-shouldered top with a puffy sleeve and a floor-length train.
Satin set
The eye-grabbing satin set gives royal elegance. The suit features straight-leg trousers and an off-the shoulder structured top with ruffles at the shoulders.
Bridal dream
The designer closed off the show with a luxurious bridal gown. For this collection, he opted for a column cream-colored gown of rose gold lace with fluttering tinsel sequins, encased in cream tulle with a long train lined in duchesse satin.
DUBAI: Syrian-born and Dubai-based designer Rami Al-Ali, who made his debut in the City of Light back in 2012, returned on Thursday to showcase his Autumn-Winter Couture 2023 collection, on the sidelines of Paris Haute Couture Week.
Featuring structured embellishments, high-impact ruffles and bows, and sleek silhouettes with bold attachments, the designer was in high form presenting pieces for the modern, urban woman. From evening gowns and mini dresses to slim satin pants, the collection was versatile in the best way.
While elegance was a running theme, Al-Ali was also not afraid to play with more masculine silhouettes, with tapered, cigarette pants making an appearance more than once.
The UAE-based designer last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of his fashion house’s debut. In a tribute to his many travels, which often served as muse to his ethereal collections, Al-Ali tasked 20 photographers in 20 destinations across the world with capturing 20 of his best creations.
Here are six looks from his collection:
1. Pastel dream
The gauzy tulle cape encircling a delicate, beaded dress was the highlight of Al-Ali’s couture presentation. What especially worked was the pairing of delicate pastels with bold structure.
2. Urban look
Bringing a touch of the urban and the masculine was this sequined number. The pleated satin pink top with poufy caped sleeves made the perfect foil to the eye-catching tapered black pants.
3. Red carpet ready
Al-Ali makes orange look delectable in this mini number, complete with volume-pleated, crystal-beaded sleeves. Don’t be surprised to see this look on a red carpet near you soon.
4. Twirling in organza
Violets and lavender made multiple appearances at the show, with this creation especially hitting the mark. The glittering, figure-hugging couture evening dress is softened and made complete with the flowy organza train.
5. Let’s play
One of the more playful styles of the collection, the tea-length evening dress is a vision to behold. The colorful beads set against a lavender body make for a fun party look, wrapped in the structured tulle train.
6. Regal capes
The drop-off shoulders combine with the cathedral cape to give this mermaid gown an extremely pleasing effect. Can satin ever go out of style?