Saudi security forces use latest technology to monitor Hajj

MINA: Saudi Arabia is using the latest technology to monitor the movement of Hajj pilgrims and ensure their safety and security.
Cameras on the ground and mounted on helicopters flying over the holy sites are linked to operation centers where information is analyzed in real time to ensure that any emergencies are dealt with quickly and efficiently.
The Presidency of State Security says that its state-of-the-art joint operation center is equipped with the latest technology which has raised the level of coordination between the presidency and other security organizations involved in ensuring that this year’s Hajj goes as smoothly as possible.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is responsible for managing the airspace over the holy sites, in addition to supporting other relevant government sectors.
According to the commander of the participating RSAF group, Col. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Mutairi, the RSAF team is using several helicopters equipped with the latest technology and is also supervising the air traffic of all aircraft participating in the Hajj mission from other sectors.
On Monday, July 4, Saudi Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif attended a ceremony and military parade showcasing security measures aimed at ensuring the safety of worshippers taking part in this year’s annual pilgrimage.
Prince Abdulaziz watched security personnel demonstrate how they would deal with a number of possible scenarios.
Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
MINA: Medical staff at King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah on Sunday saved the life of yet another pilgrim who suffered a heart attack while performing Hajj rituals, the Saudi Ministry of Health said.
The pilgrim was identified as Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani, head of the Iranian medical mission that accompanied the country’s Hajj delegation this year, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
Refatiani, who is 60 years old, was first taken to Ajyad Hospital when he complained of chest pains. He was then transferred to KAMC as a life-saving case.
“Doctors performed a first catheterization procedure that opened the posterior left coronary artery, which had been widened and stented. After doctors noticed that Refatiani’s pain persisted, he was subjected to a second catheterization operation to expand the left anterior coronary, remove the stenosis he suffers, and place a stent using the latest advanced technology represented by video technology for coronary arteries,” the statement said.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ateen, a consultant cardiologist who attended to the case, pointed to the effectiveness of the emergency system in place to serve pilgrims, which enables the quick transfer of patients to hospital after the appearance of symptoms of a severe heart attack.
Refatiani’s case was dealt with at a record speed, which contributed to saving the life of the Iranian pilgrim, Al-Ateen said.
As of Sunday, the government’s network of hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina, Jamarat and Taif, have provided health services to more than 93,229 pilgrims.
Among the most prominent services provided were 10 open-heart surgeries, 187 cardiac catheters, 379 dialysis operations, ten laparoscopic operations, and more than 250 other surgeries. Services had also been provided remote to more than 2,200 pilgrims by the ministry’s Virtual Health Hospital.
Two brothers arrested after death of Saudi man in Beirut
Knife attack carried out ‘for family and personal reasons,’ says Lebanese Internal Security Forces
Updated 11 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Lebanese General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces announced on Sunday evening that it had arrested two brothers suspected of killing a Saudi man, aged 42, less than 24 hours after the crime took place in a southern suburb of Beirut.
The murder, which was committed in a suburb considered within the security control of Hezbollah, raised questions among locals about who was responsible.
A statement issued by the Lebanese Internal Security Forces said: “A crime was committed on Saturday night in the Sfeir locality near Al-Raya stadium, and it was found that the victim was M.M. (born in 1980, a Saudi national) after he was stabbed with a knife.”
A Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters that the victim of the knife attack was called Mana Al-Yami.
The Directorate of Security Forces said that regional police forces “found that the 2 brothers murdered their brother for family and personal reasons, and then fled to an unknown destination, both of Saudi nationality A.M. (born in 1976). and H.M. (born in 1990).”
The statement added that: “The secret units intensified their investigations to determine their whereabouts, and on Sunday, information was available about their presence in one of the apartments in the Sfeir locality.
“Immediately, their whereabouts were raided by a patrol from the Burj Al-Barajneh faction with the support of a joint force from the suburban secret units, where they were arrested and the crime instrument seized.
“By interrogating the two suspects, they confessed that they had killed their brother for family reasons.”
The Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari tweeted to commend the “efforts of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, with all its members and leadership, to uncover the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
DHAKA/ISLAMABAD/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Asian pilgrims are performing Hajj in Islam’s holiest cities, many of them as part of the Makkah Route initiative, which offers them ease of travel and relief after two difficult years of the pandemic.
One of Islam’s five pillars of faith, Hajj was restricted over coronavirus fears to only 1,000 Saudis in 2020. In 2021, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
But this year, as it has already lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, Saudi Arabia is welcoming nearly 900,000 domestic and foreign pilgrims. About a third of foreigners arriving for Hajj are coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan.
These Asian nations, along with Morocco, are the five Muslim-majority countries where Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in 2019, allowing their nationals to fulfil all requirements for Hajj at the place of departure and save hours of waiting before, and on reaching, the Kingdom.
Saudi immigration staff worked at these countries’ main airports to help facilitate the journeys of the pilgrims, thousands of whom arrived wrapped in white robes to start their hours’-long journeys from distant parts of the world.
At Shah Jalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital, dozens of Saudi officers worked round the clock to streamline the departure process for Bangladeshi travelers.
“It’s a new thing that opened a new horizon,” Saiful Islam, the Dhaka Hajj Office director, told Arab News. “Our heartiest gratefulness to the Saudi authorities.”
The initiative includes the issuance of visas, customs and passport procedures, and facilitating health requirements. It also involves transportation to Makkah and Madinah as well as luggage and housing arrangements.
For Mohammad Mozammel Huq, who was departing from Dhaka, the pre-immigration process was “very smooth.”
“We are very happy with the Hajj management system,” he said.
Huq has been dreaming of performing Hajj since he saw his father embarking on the pilgrimage decades ago. When the pandemic upended his plans in 2020, he was not sure that he would get another chance.
“I am happy that this time I am able to travel to the Kingdom,” he told Arab News as he and his wife completed the Makkah Route process. “It was my lifelong dream.”
For the family of Rokeya Khatun Lata, a homemaker traveling with four family members, the process was also very quick.
“It took me less than 30 minutes to complete the immigration process,” she told Arab News. “I am feeling very happy from the very outset of the journey.”
Huq, Lata and their families are among 60,000 Bangladeshis arriving for the pilgrimage this year.
The number of those coming from another Muslim-majority South Asian nation, Pakistan, is even higher, with 83,300 set to perform the rituals, which include walking in a circle around the Kaaba, the most sacred site of Islam at the center of the Grand Mosque.
INNUMBERS
Foreigners granted Hajj e-visas:
102,178 Indonesia
83,433 Pakistan
80,772 India
60,354 Bangladesh
45,201 Nigeria
45,086 Turkey
39,635 Iran
22,189 Egypt
18,970 Algeria
Source: Saudi MoFA
Those who departed from the Pakistani capital were received at a dedicated Makkah Route lounge at Islamabad International Airport.
“The arrangements at the airport are very good and we don’t have to face any difficulty during the whole process,” Muhammad Akhtar, a pilgrim who arrived in Islamabad from Faisalabad, told Arab News.
“I was applying for Hajj for the last four years and got approval this year. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for granting me this opportunity.”
Another Pakistani pilgrim, Lubna Asad, was grateful for the cooperativeness of the Makkah Route staff.
“I am very happy and thankful to Saudi Arabia,” she said.<
In the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, some were amazed at the welcoming attitude of Saudi officials, many of whom went the extra mile to welcome the pilgrims in their native language. A total of 14,300 Malaysian pilgrims will make the Hajj journey this year.
“We are not even in Saudi yet, but I can already feel the warmth. This is very welcoming,” said Ariff Abdullah, who boarded a flight to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
“I was joking with the chap at the immigration counter. He even knew a couple of Malay words!”
The pre-immigration process allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey, as all practical aspects of it are taken care of.
“The Makkah Route is very convenient,” said Johar Yusof, another pilgrim departing from Kuala Lumpur. “I love it.”
Zainab Binti Awang, a wheelchair user accompanied by her sister, was relieved that under Makkah Route, she would be saved from the burden of regular departure and arrival procedures.
“When we reach Jeddah, we are all cleared and there is no need to wait and queue for immigration there,” she said. “We can straight away take the bus and head to our hotel.”
The officers who assisted Abdullah, Yusof, Awang, and many others at the Kuala Lumpur airport, told Arab News it was an honor for them to be a part of the Makkah Route initiative.
“The initiative aims to facilitate the pilgrims’ immigration process at their country of origin, including fingerprinting and finalizing the entry (to Saudi Arabia), and delivery of luggage to their chosen accommodations in a very short time,” Sgt. Maj. Anas Muhammad, who arrived from Jeddah, told Arab News. “I am honored to participate in the Makkah Route initiative.”
Muhammad’s colleague, Sgt. Kholoud Al-Ahmadi, was happy that she could assist Malaysian pilgrims.
“I am honored to be part of the Makkah Route initiative in Malaysia,” she said. “I am very glad to be part of this initiative, especially since it’s my first time in Malaysia.”
In neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, 100,000 pilgrims are going to fulfill their spiritual obligation this year.
Many of these would-be pilgrims had to spend long years on waiting lists. Though their country’s pilgrim quota is always the highest, with a population of more than 270 million, it takes time to facilitate them all.
Kamariah, a pilgrim from Aceh who waited 12 years for her turn, could not find the words to describe how moved she was that she would be able to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
“I don’t know how to express how happy I am to see the Kaaba,” she told Arab News. “It feels like I will never want to leave it.”
Like other pilgrims, Kamariah has been preparing for the journey, especially spiritually.
“Before we go to the holy land, we must have already cleansed our hearts,” she said. “We hope to become good Hajj pilgrims.”
The Makkah Route program was available to Indonesians at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
Iis Nuraisah, who arrived in the capital from West Java province, said that her departure at the airport was overseen by Saudi officials and the process was “very satisfying.”
“It’s very nice, and it really helps ease and expedite things so that we don’t have to go through any checks once we arrive in the holy land,” Nuraisah told Arab News.
“It certainly makes things easier. It’s very helpful for Hajj pilgrims.”
The pre-departure satisfaction is added to by the hospitality with which pilgrims have been received in the Kingdom.
“Whether it’s the hotel service, food, laundry, service at the shops, or the people, everyone has been friendly,” Amalia Sabrina, a doctor from of Aceh who arrived in Saudi Arabia last month, told Arab News.
“My family and I have not stopped expressing our gratitude to Allah, because we have been called this year to go for Hajj.”
MINA: Pilgrims at Hajj 2022 continued the “stoning of the devil” ritual for the second day at the massive Jamarat complex in Mina on Sunday. They each threw 21 pebbles at the three pillars that symbolize Satan.
Multiple pathways were provided on all five levels of the complex to ensure a steady flow of pilgrims who, after completing the ritual, spent time in prayer and supplication in their tents. Most of them will depart Mina after completing their remaining rituals on Monday.
The five-level Jamarat complex has been designed to ensure that large numbers of pilgrims can complete the ritual as quickly and easily as possible. They are only permitted to move through it in one direction to prevent congestion and delays.
After thorough preparations, all the necessary arrangements were in place to ensure the complex could cope with more than 300,000 pilgrims an hour. About 226 eco-friendly electric vehicles were provided on Jamarat Bridge to transport and serve them.
“Everything was easy, from organizing the crowd for the stoning in Jamarat, to the tawaf (walking around the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah),” said Nussaiba, a Palestinian pilgrim who only gave her first name.
Hajj operations at the holy sites have been overseen by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, and Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. A number of agencies, including security authorities and health workers, have been involved in providing all the services that pilgrims might require.
The latest technology is being used to monitor the movement of pilgrims and ensure their safety and security. Cameras on the ground and in helicopters flying over the holy sites are connected to operation centers where information is analyzed in real time to ensure that any problems or emergencies are dealt with quickly and efficiently.
The Ministry of Health said there have been no outbreaks of disease during Hajj.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented a comprehensive health insurance program for foreign pilgrims as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
Saudi Arabia’s DGDA launches event-filled Eid program
The authority’s community engagement department is keen to offer a diverse array of events and initiatives to the community on religious, cultural, social and national days
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s Eid Al-Adha festivities are now underway, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Islamic holiday, which marks the end of the annual Hajj rite, will see DGDA host a series of special events, activities and attractions throughout the Diriyah community.
The Diriyah Happiness Tour will involve two tour buses cruising the city’s streets to deliver more than 10,000 gifts to the community.
Teams from the food delivery app Jahez, together with DGDA, will also be giving away more than 14,000 candy boxes to the community throughout the same period, the report said.
DGDA is also working with the Diriyah municipality to enable preparations for the Eid feast. This includes setting up an air-conditioned tent at the livestock market, complete with comfortable seating, drinking water and refreshment arrangements. Complementary recycling bags and Eid gifts will also be made available.
The authority’s community engagement department is keen to offer a diverse array of events and initiatives to the community on religious, cultural, social and national days. Plans and schedules are drawn up well in advance to ensure success, and venues are carefully chosen to guarantee access for as many people as possible.
Public parks are beautified, gifts and candy are given away, and special events are held to commemorate each occasion.
The authority is also keen to engage the local community to assert its strategic role as a guardian of culture and heritage, a mission aided by partnerships with various government agencies and private sector organizations.