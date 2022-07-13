You are here

EU countries sing UEFA’s praises in rebuff to Super League

EU countries sing UEFA’s praises in rebuff to Super League
A metal figure of a football player with a ball is seen in front of the words "European Super League" and the UEFA logo in this illustration taken April 20, 2021. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • The EU countries noted how revenues from UEFA help fund grassroots soccer as well as amateur, women and youth events and also enable small teams from remote regions to break into the major leagues
LUXEMBOURG: From Spain to Ireland to Italy, European countries gave full-throated support to UEFA over the rebel European Super League at Europe’s top court, lauding its open model and social and educational importance.

The comments from the countries at a two-day hearing at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), underline the high stakes involved for the continent’s soccer governing body UEFA and other sports bodies with monopoly power and lucrative media rights and seeking to head off challengers.

The countries’ endorsement of UEFA, in effect a call to preserve the status quo, suggests the Court would need to take into account the social and economic aspects of the case and not just the legal and antitrust arguments.

UEFA found itself in the docks after the Super League accused it of abusing its power to block rival events and penalize players and clubs.

The Super League collapsed last year barely two days after its announcement as elite English, French and Italian clubs pulled out following an outcry from fans and governments, leaving just Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The EU countries noted how revenues from UEFA help fund grassroots soccer as well as amateur, women and youth events and also enable small teams from remote regions to break into the major leagues.

Hungary said UEFA represents the values of the European Sports Model in protecting the physical and moral integrity of players and merit-based competition.

“These are values which UEFA and (world soccer governing body) FIFA follow, both in the organization of sports and the reallocation of revenues,” Hungary’s lawyer Ester Gyarmati told the 15-judge panel on the second day of the hearing.

UEFA’s restrictions clearly infringe EU competition law but are justified to safeguard the European Sports Model, Austria’s lawyer Franz Koppensteiner said.

Malta’s lawyer took a pop at the Super League.

“The Super League only took into account the narrow interests of its clubs, it ignores the open nature of competition based on merits,” Andria Buhagiar said.

Romania’s lawyer said the case was an existentialist one.

“This cartel cannot co-exist with the organization of UEFA and FIFA without leading to the certain death of open competition,” Emilia Gane said.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, took a more nuanced stand, saying there should be checks and balances on monopoly power.

“The exercise of regulatory functions must be subject to limits, obligations and control to prevent such bodies from distorting competition,” its lawyer Carlos Urraca Caviedes said.

He added that the European Sports Model was one way to run a sport but alternative governing bodies could be another.

Urraca Caviedes, however, criticized sanctions against players.

“It does not seem sanctions excluding players from participating in UEFA, FIFA are necessary or proportionate to protect those principles,” he said.

Court Advocate General Athanasios Rantos will give a non-binding opinion on Dec. 15. The Court, which usually follows four out of five such recommendations, will rule next year. The case is C333/21 European Superleague Company.

AFP

Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals

Germany see off Spain to reach Euro 2022 quarterfinals
  • Spain were one of the pre-tournament favorites, but now sit level on points with Denmark, who they face on Saturday in a shootout to decide who will advance along with Germany
BRENTFORD, England: Germany booked their place in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals as Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp sealed a 2-0 win against Spain on Tuesday.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side crushed Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture, but had to show their more gritty side to see off Spain.

Germany had only two shots on target and just 30 percent of the possession, but their opportunistic finishing proved the difference at Brentford’s Community Stadium.

Buhl gave Germany the perfect start with her third minute opener and Popp doubled the lead eight minutes before halftime.

Germany sit top of Group B with maximum points after two successive victories, while Spain are in second place with three points.

“We started by pressing very high which immediately brought us a goal at a very important moment in the match,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

“We put together a team ready to suffer who showed their resilience. We knew we wouldn’t have possession but we wanted to make the best use of transitions and it’s great that it worked so well tactically.”

In the last eight, Group B winners Germany play the runners-up in Group A, which will be either Austria or Norway.

Bottom of the group Finland, beaten 1-0 by Denmark earlier on Tuesday, were eliminated by the result from the day’s late game.

Spain were one of the pre-tournament favorites, but now sit level on points with Denmark, who they face on Saturday in a shootout to decide who will advance along with Germany.

“There were two big mistakes that we paid for, but we know how it is against Germany. We created more chances but didn’t know how to take them,” Spain boss Jorge Vilda said.

Germany, eight-time European champions, were gifted the lead when Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass but the ball struck Buhl, who turned inside Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

Spain were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high German backline.

The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.

Spain continued to press for an equalizer as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.

It was Germany, though, who were on target again seven minutes before halftime.

A corner was floated over into the six-yard box, where captain Alexandra Popp got up to flick in a backward header via a slight deflection.

Spain looked to regroup once more and went close again just before the break when Aitana Bonmati’s chipped effort dropped just wide.

Wolfsburg forward Popp almost had a third for Germany soon after the restart when she headed wide at the back post from a corner.

Popp was center stage again as the hour mark approached, going down under what looked like a tug on the front of her shirt from Spain captain Paredes as she aimed to run clear on goal.

French referee Stephanie Frappart waved play on and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Spain almost pulled a goal back with 18 minutes left when a deep ball was floated into the penalty area and Caldentey sent a volley goalwards, which was brilliantly tipped over by Frohms.

Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0

Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0
Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0

Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0
  • More than 50,000 fans packed into Bangkok’s iconic Rajamangala Stadium for a first chance to see Premier League stars since before the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Ten Hag made 11 changes during the game as both coaches spread the minutes around
BANGKOK: New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool on Tuesday in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break.

The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions.

“I think our team played brave, played proactive. We have to work really hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy with the first game. I know we have good players,” Ten Hag told the club’s in-house TV channel. “They were not in their strongest so we have to not overestimate this result. ... But, still, I have seen some really good things and I think what you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential.”

More than 50,000 fans packed into Bangkok’s iconic Rajamangala Stadium for a first chance to see Premier League stars since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Top European teams have been coming to Asia for preseason tours for decades — this was Liverpool’s seventh visit to Bangkok — but those trips were called off in 2020 and 2021.

Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half for United, while Facundo Pellistri added a late fourth in reversal of last season’s results when Liverpool beat their northwest rival 5-0 and 4-0 in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t bothered by the result, having left stars such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on the bench at the start of the game.

“The game obviously came a bit too early for us, for a few of our players.,” Klopp said. “You can see that as well. Mistakes happen in football. We could have scored I think three or four in the last five minutes but didn’t and that was our fault.”

Ten Hag made 11 changes during the game as both coaches spread the minutes around.

While the Thai fans were happy to see the return of the Premier League giants, many were unhappy about the ticket prices. In a country where the annual GDP per capita in 2021 was $7,233, according to the World Bank, the cheapest tickets to the friendly game were $138.

“Of course, it is very expensive for Thai people and most can’t afford the ticket prices,” Kittisak Chumpon, a Bangkok-based Manchester United fan, told The Associated Press. “It is, however, a very rare opportunity to see these two clubs play each other and it is still cheaper than going to England to watch them.”

United next head to Australia to face local team Melbourne Victory as well as Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Crystal Palace are also the next opposition for Liverpool. The two teams meet in Singapore on Friday with the cheapest tickets costing around $105.

“It’s tough … we were not on tours for a long time, so we do it now and from here to Singapore,” Klopp said. “Then on Saturday we already go home again, so that’s fine. So far, it’s really OK apart from the result. Everything is, so far, OK. The welcome here was fantastic and I am pretty sure in Singapore it will be similar.”

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach

Rooney excited for challenge as new DC United head coach
  • “I really believe with my abilities to develop young players, we can really get this club back to successful ways again,” Rooney says
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was named on Tuesday as the new head coach of DC United and has been tasked with reviving the moribund Major League Soccer team.
It was a reunion for the 36-year-old British icon, who played for DC United from July 2018 to October 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 appearances before leaving to serve as a player and coach at England’s Derby County.
“To come back to MLS, to DC United, was an exciting challenge for me and something which I feel can develop me as a coach, but also the team needs to improve,” Rooney said.
“I’m an ambitious person. One day I want to manage at the top level. This is part of that process.”
DC United stands 5-10 with two drawn on 17 points, sharing last overall in the 28-team league. United fired coach Hernan Losada after six matches, replacing him with interim manager Chad Ashton.
“I really believe with my abilities to develop young players, we can really get this club back to successful ways again,” Rooney said.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work but that’s what I’m here to do and really improve the team.”
Rooney resigned as coach of Derby County last month after the team’s relegation to League One, England’s third-tier, opening the door to his MLS return.
“I’ve seen a few (news articles) certainly back in England on this as possibly a backward step in my managerial career,” Rooney said.
“I really find that disrespectful to this league.
“I feel the experience of guiding Derby County over the past 18 months has been great in my development as a coach.”
DC United hasn’t made the playoffs since Rooney helped the squad get there in 2018 and 2019 as a player, but must duplicate his revival of a league-worst club from four years ago to reach the post-season.
“There a mentality I have to put into the players so when they go on the pitch they become a real horrible team to play against,” Rooney said.
“That’s exciting. That’s what I plan on doing.
“We know it’s going to be difficult. We have to go on a good run. They know how I want to play. If we can do that right off, then why can’t we make the playoffs?“
Philadelphia beat DC United 7-0 last week, matching the league record for the largest margin of defeat.
“I believe they have been underperforming,” Rooney said. “I believe there’s a lot more for those players to give.”
DC United’s next match is Wednesday at home against Columbus but Rooney awaits final visa paperwork before his official coaching role can begin. DC’s following match is Saturday at Minnesota.
Rooney’s family will stay in England but he said, “That’s not an issue whatsoever,” and that he had support from his wife to take the job.
“I’m excited to bring my skills,” Rooney said.
“It’s going to be a lot of hard work I have to put in. I’ll have demands and principles the players will have to stick by.
“I want players to come to this club who are hungry. I’m committed to getting the best out of myself and the players.”
DC United captain Steve Birnbaum was a former Rooney teammate and says players are looking forward to learn from Rooney.
“The group is excited to have him,” Birnbaum said.
“We know the energy and passion that he brought as a player and we know he’s going to do the same thing as a coach.
“The guys are excited to learn from him. He has a soccer IQ that’s probably second to none. The group is extremely excited to see him uplift us.”
United chief executive Jason Levien noted that the club produced 40 points in 20 matches after Rooney’s arrival as a player to make the 2018 playoffs.
“I’ve told Wayne we expect the same this time,” Levien said. “But even if we don’t do that well, I think we’re going to quite well. I think you’re going to see a real uplift in our play.
“Having Wayne around has put a pep in everyone’s step. We’re excited about the future.”

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract
  • The 33-year-old former Arsenal stopper was a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr Club announced the signing of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The 33-year-old stopper had become a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired at the end of last season, and he becomes Al-Nassr’s second signing of the summer after Ivorian left-back Ghislain Konan.

Al-Nassr is Ospina’s fifth professional club, having started out at Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in 2006, before going to represent Nice and Arsenal.

Last season, Ospina played 33 times for Napoli, including 31 games in Serie A, one in the Italian Cup, and one in the Europa League; he conceded 28 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

Ospina won the Colombian title twice with Atletico (2006-2007, 2007-2008), the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2015 and 2017, and the Charity Shield with the Gunners in 2018. In 2020 he claimed an Italian Cup winners medal with Napoli.

Ospina made his international debut for Colombia in 2007, and went on to represent his country 124 times, breaking the previous record held by Carlos Valderrama. He was part of Colombia’s squads at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
  • Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday
  • George Bennett was withdrawn ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

MEGÈVE, France: Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar lost a second UAE Emirates teammate ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday as New Zealander George Bennett was withdrawn.
Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday and Bennett’s loss means Pogacar has only five teammates left with 12 stages remaining.
With three days in the Alps coming up and sizzling temperatures expected, Pogacar’s rivals will take the news as a boost to their chances.
“George displayed some symptoms on Monday night and tested positive,” team doctor Adrien Rottuno said.
Rotunno revealed last Saturday the extreme measures the team have gone to in order to avoid infection.
“All the riders have their own room, when normally they would share. They also all have their own masseur,” he said.
Just ahead of the Tour, Matteo Trentin, a key member of Pogacar’s team, also pulled out of the race with COVID-19.
Pogacar leads the race by 39sec from Jonas Vingegaard with Ineos rider Geraint Thomas third, 1min 17sec behind, but big changes are expected over the next three stages.
Bennett is the fifth rider so far to pull out due to COVID-19 following Australian rider Luke Durbridge of the Bike Exchange who also withdrew on Tuesday.
French riders Geoffrey Bouchard and Guillaume Martin have also been forced out of the race by the virus.
Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have also been casualties in the backroom staff of the teams with Quick-Step on their third sporting director since it began in Copenhagen on July 1.

