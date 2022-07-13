You are here

Review: Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between’ is a surprisingly mature teen rom-com
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Young adult romances tend to lean on the syrupy side, but Netflix’s latest stroll down lover’s lane is surprisingly mature and wholesome. Michael Lewen’s directorial debut, “Goodbye and Everything In Between” is the latest effort at telling a coming-of-age teen romance story after smash hits like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” won the streaming platform an army of fans.

Penned by two industry heavyweights, Ben York Jones and Amy Reed, and based on a 2015 novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the film is charmingly narrated and, except for one moment, steers clear of unnecessary melodrama.

Early in the teen-targeted romance, a high school senior, Aidan (Jordan Fisher), catches the eye of a new classmate, Clare (Talia Ryder). They inevitably pair up, but promise to go their separate ways once the year is over, fueled by the scars of parental divorce and a jaded view of high school love.

The film is broken up into “The Hello,” “The In Between,” and lingers on the “Goodbye,” although it must be said that the reason for the break up is not as convincing as it should be. Where the film shines is its focus on the magic moments that occur during the pair’s 10-month romance — midnight swims, ice hockey games and various tame adventures that could spark nostalgia among more mature viewers.

Breezily narrated in just 82 minutes, Lewen’s work has its flip side. It is a very narrow slice of American life that we see and a rather affluent one at that, and the dizzying montages and time jumping could leave some feeling overwhelmed. However, the romance clicks with two winning performances by Fisher and Ryder, with their two best friends, Stella (Ayo Edebiri) and Scotty (Nico Hiraga), splendidly chipping in. 

Fisher’s talent was explored during his tenure as the angst-ridden protagonist in “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway — he was the first Black actor to have played the role — while Ryder earned her stripes in the abortion drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.” Their latest outing is lighter, chirpier and proves their range.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe in a bid to reimagine their most sought-after designs into handcrafted accessories.

“The main pillar that cemented the collaboration between Sarah’s Bag and @chloe was that both brands are committed to uplifting women and both see social and artistic value in cultivating crafts. It was in this spirit that the collaboration was built,” said a post on the brand’s Instagram page.

The collaboration debuts with Sarah’s Bag reimagining Chloe’s popular Woody tote in a “nano size.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarah Beydoun (@sarahsbag)


In another social media post, the brand detailed the work that went into creating the collaborative pieces. “Our collaboration with @chloe included two handbag designs. The artisanal work involved was taxing on the artisans but also filled them with hope and confidence.

“Take the Edith nano for example, reimagined entirely in crochet, it takes 41 hours to complete a single bag,” the post continued. “Made of 23 individual pieces, the bag is then assembled by a master craftsman. Truly a labor of love.”

Established in 2000, Sarah’s Bag, which has been sported by the likes of Beyonce, was founded to “create elevated handcrafted fashion pieces to empower both the women who make them and those who wear them.”

Topics: Sarah's Bag Chloe

Rebecca Anne Proctor

Rebecca Anne Proctor

A group of young Egyptian men and women are busy molding ceramics, creating meticulous woodwork and painting intricate tiles at the Jameel House of Traditional Arts in Cairo. The center admits just 22 students per year on a fully financed scholarship with the aim of keeping traditional artisanal techniques alive.

Situated in the heart of Old Cairo, where mosques, churches and synagogues can be found side by side, the Jameel House of Traditional Arts was launched in 2009 by Art Jameel, a non-profit organization supporting artists and creative communities founded and supported by the Saudi Arabia-based Jameel family philanthropies. It is also supported by the UK’s Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts; and the Cultural Development Fund of Egypt. It bills itself as the only school in Egypt teaching the craftsmanship and heritage intrinsic to Islamic tradition and began taking students in 2011.

“I always felt connected to Islamic arts and crafts, but I never knew where to start learning their rules and secrets until I found Jameel House,” Samia Ahmed, 26, a current student at the school, told Arab News.

The school offers a two-year diploma program which, as well as traditional crafts, covers color harmony, geometry and arabesque studies.

“We offer training in ceramics, gypsum and glass — traditional crafts here in Egypt — and we offer classes in woodwork and metalwork,” Mamdouh Sakr, director of the Jameel House in Cairo, told Arab News. “We are reviving traditions through reviving techniques. Whoever is restoring any heritage piece is not only restoring it for the sake of (improving its) condition, but also reviving the technique.”

The Jameel House of Traditional Arts is situated in the heart of Od Cairo. (Supplied)

Sakr stressed that without the Jameel House of Traditional Arts, even more traditional craftsmen and artisans in Egypt would be on the verge of extinction.

Sakr is clear on why it is so important to conserve traditional arts and crafts techniques. And it goes beyond simple nostalgia and national pride.

“Anything that is made here is totally different from 3-D printing or something technologically created, and people can feel that,” he said. “When you make something by hand, you put a bit of your soul in that piece.”

Topics: Jameel House of Traditional Arts Cairo

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The first-ever Egyptian-directed Marvel series — “Moon Knight,” starring Hollywood star Oscar Isaac and Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy — has nabbed eight nods at the Primetime Emmy nominations, announced on Tuesday.

The nominations included one for Egyptian music composer Hesham Nazih in the outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special category.

“Nothing beats receiving the amazing news of your first Emmy nomination while walking in the breathtaking streets of Florence on a full moon night. Can’t express how thrilled I am,” tweeted Nazih.

 


Director Mohamed Diab also took to Twitter, writing originally in Arabic, “Proud that Moon Knight has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards... for acting, photography, action, clothing, sound and soundtrack for the talented Hesham Nazih... Two years of my life as a lead director and executive producer have been crowned with success! Thank God.”

 

Director Mohamed Diab with actress May Calamawy at the 'Moon Knight' premiere. (AFP)

While the series didn't pick up any nominations for its lead stars, “Moon Knight” scored eight nominations in the creative categories, including Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special, Character Voice Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham, Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Stunt Performance.

Topics: Moon Knight Marvel Emmy Awards

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s latest menswear offering, Alta Sartoria, took inspiration from the Arab heritage of the Sicilian fishing village of Marzamemi.

Rubies and diamonds adorned velvet slippers, harem pants showed up on more than one model and ornate chest plates walked the line between battle armor and jewelry.

The town where the showcase took place was founded by the Moors who arrived in the Middle Ages and gave the village its name, Marsa Al-Hamen, which translates to “harbor of the turtle doves.”

The designers employed the same techniques they had used for the women’s collection, which was shown to a star-studded audience earlier this week, including voluminous gathered bustles of satin, sharply pleated chiffon, and corsetry.

“The #DGAltaSartoria Collection tells a story of eternal life. Bold structures handmade from mythological inspirations frame the male forms, enhancing the anatomy as if they were forged on the bodies themselves,” the label wrote on Instagram.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Italian Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has taken on a starring role in French jewelry label Messika’s latest campaign, which is dedicated to the brand’s new Egypt-inspired offering.

The new Akh-Ba-Ka set, which was designed by Valérie Messika and is inspired by Ancient Egypt, is part of the brand’s new jewelry collection titled “Beyond the Light.”

In the campaign images, El-Maslouhi shows off a necklace made of white gold with 15 diamonds totaling 71 carats. This entire set is composed of a pair of asymmetrical earrings and a transformable ring that can be worn three different ways.

“I am proud to unveil the first opus of my new high jewelry collection, ‘Beyond the Light.’ An ode to the fascinating and mysterious Ancient Egypt. I have imagined it as a magical odyssey evoking passion, audacity and excellence,” Messika said on Instagram.

“Special to my heart, Akh-Ba-Ka, (the) masterpiece of the collection, boasts a constellation of 15 exceptional diamonds cut from the same 110-carat rough stone. Big thanks to my brother @ilanmessika for giving me the opportunity to work with this exceptional stone,” the designer added, referring to Ilan Messika.

It is not the first time the jewelry label has paid tribute to the Middle East. In April, Messika launched its first-ever Ramadan campaign titled “Lailat Messika” in collaboration with six well-known creatives from the region.

The “Lailat Messika” campaign was lensed by award-winning Emirati director Abdulla Al-Kaabi and Tunisian photographer Moez Achour.

The campaign video starred Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, Emirati singer Almas, Bahraini journalist Nada Al-Shaibani, Saudi chef Sama Jaad, Qatari artist Alftoon Al-Janahi and Kuwaiti actress Eman Al-Hussaini, who all sit around a table enjoying each other’s company during suhoor while decked out in Messika jewels in the clip.

As for El-Maslouhi, the model is no stranger to the limelight. In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of — her portfolio includes Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others — the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin.

Besides being a catwalk fixture, El-Maslouhi has quite a few magazine spreads under her belt, including Vogue, Russia British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

Topics: messika Malika El-Maslouhi

