Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes
Hailing her as the “nation's pride”, Tunisians remained enthralled with tennis star Ons Jabeur, celebrating her presence in the prestigious Wimbledon final despite her loss. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes
  • Tunisian world No. 2 may have lost Wimbledon final but every new landmark rapidly establishing reputation few others in region could rival
Updated 15 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: On Saturday, Ons Jabeur stood at Wimbledon Center Court and tearfully wished the people around the world a happy Eid Al-Adha.

Throughout the Arab world, and beyond, there was a collective breaking of hearts. Almost a week on from the Wimbledon Ladies final loss to Elena Rybakina, and those hearts are, just maybe, starting to heal.

And the Minister of Happiness is smiling again.

On Wednesday, she received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tunisia, and a day later she was presented with the Order of Merit by the country’s President Kais Saied.

Professionally, the world No. 2 — despite becoming the first Arab and African to reach a Grand Slam final — will no doubt carry the scars of that loss a little longer.

But, in time, she — and her fans — will look back on those two weeks in southwest London as a monumental and joyous achievement.

It is always best to guard against hyperbole, but there is a case to be made that the Tunisian hero is one of the greatest Arab athletes of all time, if not the greatest.

While a select few may have claim to that title, what Jabeur has done in her sport over the last two years is arguably unmatched by any other Arab, male or female, perhaps with the exception of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.

Certainly, in an individual sport, few can rival her achievements.

Of course, there has been some supreme, if rare, Arab feats at Olympic and international level.

Who can forget Moroccan Nawal Al-Moutawakel’s charge to win the first ever women’s 400 meters hurdles event at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, followed by her tearful coronation on the podium?

Or compatriot Said Aouita’s legendary 800 meters and 5,000 meters wins at the same games 38 years ago?

Another Moroccan, Khalid Skah, stormed to a memorable 10,000 meters gold medal at the Barcelona Games in 1992, while Algeria’s Noureddine Morceli won the 1,500 meters gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, as well as three world titles at the distance. He also held the world record for the 1,500 and 3,000 meters.

But while those fellow North African athletes peaked at high-profile Olympic Games and are rightly considered legends in their own nations and throughout the Arab world, they seem to belong to a bygone era. None have had the global name recognition Jabeur is enjoying now.

Medals during the 2000s were few and far between for Arab athletes, an indictment of the systems which, with the right funding and backing, could produce champions, but that all too predictably and sadly do not, be it for political, cultural, or economic reasons.

At the delayed 2020 Japan Olympics last year, Arab athletes collected 18 medals. Impressive only in that it was a record haul, beating the previous mark of just eight at the 2004 Games in Athens.

There were some outstanding performances; Hedaya Malak of Egypt won a gold in the women’s taekwondo, while Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi was cruelly denied a sensational gold in the men’s karate competition due to a disqualification in the final. His silver was still enough to see him return home a hero.

And there was Jabeur’s compatriot Ahmed Hafnaoui, the gifted 18-year-old who stunned the world by taking gold in swimming’s 400-meter freestyle competition.

But even with the best will in the world, however, such outstanding achievements have not elevated these young champions to global fame. At least not yet.

Jabeur, on the other hand, is now one of the most famous people on the planet.

But are image, popularity, and goodwill in themselves enough to make her the best Arab athlete of all time?

Of course not. But her results on the court make her a contender.

Ironically, after losing such a high-profile final, what Jabeur is doing is normalizing winning for an Arab tennis player, an Arab athlete. Normalizing being one of the best in her field in the way that footballers Salah and Riyadh Mahrez have become among the world’s greatest in theirs.

What differentiates Jabeur is that she is charging to the top of one of the world’s most popular individual sports. And when was the last time that could be said of an Arab athlete?

Jabeur made history as the first Tunisian, Arab, or African to win a Women’s Tennis Association 1000 title when she claimed the Madrid Open in May, her second WTA title.

Her clear, utter devastation at losing the Wimbledon final showed just how far Jabeur has come, and how quickly our, and her own, expectations have risen in such a short period of time. She believed it was “her title,” and that is the mentality needed to be a champion.

For too long now this part of the world has, with a few exceptions, contented itself with simply taking part.

The first man ever to take part in this, the first ever female in that, the first at the Olympics, and so on. But as we celebrate these important but ultimately modest landmarks, the rest of the world is racing ahead in terms of excellence.

The time has come to compete, and win, at the highest level and in that sense, Jabeur has not only moved the line, but she has also obliterated it.

For Arab sports women and men, simply taking part should not be the extent of their ambition. And for that, we have the Minister of Happiness to thank.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022

Emirati jiu-jitsu stars complete weigh-ins at World Games in Alabama

Emirati jiu-jitsu stars complete weigh-ins at World Games in Alabama
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Emirati jiu-jitsu stars complete weigh-ins at World Games in Alabama

Emirati jiu-jitsu stars complete weigh-ins at World Games in Alabama
  • The national team hope to repeat their 2017 medal-winning success
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The athletes of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team have completed their official weigh-ins at the World Games in Alabama, with their focus now on repeating their medal-winning performances at the previous games in 2017.

The Emirati athletes arrive in confident mood after enjoying a medal-winning streak over the last few months. The ‘fantastic five’ of Faisal Al-Ketbi (85 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Amri (77 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi (69 kilograms), Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kilograms) and Balqees Abdelkareem (48 kilograms) believe they can repeat their recent successes, which effectively earned them spots in Alabama in the first place.

“The team prepared well during a month-long camp held in Los Angeles,” said Al-Ketbi, the captain of the national team. “The players’ focus and determination are at the highest levels, which will inspire them to replicate last year’s continental and international successes and strengthen the UAE’s position globally.”

At the 2017 Games, Al-Ketbi came in under the radar to claim gold with a series of strong technical performances.

“It is different this time from the previous edition that I participated in, (held in) Poland in 2017, because there are five players representing the UAE, all of whom are champions on both the continental and international levels, and all of whom came to Birmingham with the intention of winning gold and standing atop podiums.”

Al-Ketbi added that over the past five years, jiu-jitsu has undergone a significant leap in quality in the Emirates courtesy of the significant support from the UAE’s leadership, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts and strategic plan to grow the sport.

“We are fully aware that the competitions won’t be easy due to the presence of strong players from different continents, but we trust ourselves enough to have studied with the national team's technical staff the strategies of potential opponents,” Al-Ketbi added. “We are prepared to handle all contingencies and we hope that we will be successful on the mat.”

Under the direction of coaches Ramon Lemos and Polyana Lago, the squad held a practice session on Wednesday in a positive, upbeat mood. The session was attended by Tariq Al-Bahri, director of the support services department, and Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the UAEJJF technical department, and head of the UAE delegation to the US.

After the session, Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, called the UAE delegation to offer his support and encouragement.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Olympic sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh gets Saudi off the mark

Olympic sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh gets Saudi off the mark
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Olympic sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh gets Saudi off the mark

Olympic sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh gets Saudi off the mark
  • Pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam competes at the World Athletics Championships next Friday
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Yasmine Al-Dabbagh will get Saudi Arabia’s participation off the mark at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the US when she takes part in the 100-meter sprint on Saturday.

The competition, which will run until July 24, also sees the participation of Saudi pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam. Runner Mazen Al-Yassin had to pull out due to a last-minute injury.

It is 24-year-old Al-Dabbagh’s second international contest, having previously represented the Kingdom at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, also in the 100 meters.

Al-Hizam, 24, will make his international debut next Friday when he competes in a field of 32.

Topics: world athletics championships Yasmine Al-Dabbagh #SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup
  • The Falcons are bottom of Group A and struggling to qualify for the quarterfinals
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian national basketball team on Thursday night lost their second match at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, going down 76-52 to defending champions Australia in Jakarta.

The Falcons had lost their opening Group A match 80-54 to hosts Indonesia on Tuesday, and will play their final fixture against Jordan on Saturday.

The team had led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Australians soon imposed their dominance to lead 39-25 at half time, and then maintained their superiority until the end of the match.

Saudi Arabia’s points were scored by Fahad Al-Salik (16), Khalid Abdel-Gabar (14), Muthanna Al-Marwani (7), Nasser Abu Jalas (7), Mohammed Al-Marwani (6), and Musab Kadi (2).

In the group’s other match, Jordan beat Indonesia 74-65 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace. Australia lead Group A with four points, followed by Jordan and Indonesia in second and third on three points each, while Saudi Arabia are bottom of the group with two points.

The 16-team tournament sees the winner of each of the four groups qualify automatically to the quarterfinals, while the second and third place teams will play off to complete the last eight.

Topics: FIBA Asia Cup #SAUDI ARABIA

Ons Jabeur receives National Order of Merit from Tunisia’s president

Ons Jabeur receives National Order of Merit from Tunisia’s president
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Ons Jabeur receives National Order of Merit from Tunisia’s president

Ons Jabeur receives National Order of Merit from Tunisia’s president
  • Wimbledon’s losing finalist was awarded the honor on her return home from London
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

TUNISIA: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Wednesday awarded tennis superstar Ons Jabeur the country’s National Order of Merit, to honor her recent sporting achievements.

The world number two had returned to home after losing the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, and was welcomed at the airport by the ministers of youth, sports, women, transport and tourism, as well as the president of the Tunisian Tennis Federation.

Jabeur had become the first African and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final. Saied described her as the ideal “image of Tunisian youth and Tunisian women who have overcome challenges.”

Jabeur said at the presidential palace: “I thank the president for receiving me, and this medal will give me more support to deliver better results. We want to give more hope to young people, and to continue with these successes.”

Topics: Ons Jabeur Tunisia Wimbledon 2022

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
  • Young, the 25-year-old American who first played St. Andrews with his parents aged 13, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies after teeing off in one of the first groups
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland: Cameron Young seized the lead in the first round of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews on Thursday after an outstanding 8-under par 64, while Rory McIlroy sits two strokes back but Tiger Woods endured a woeful afternoon on his return to the Old Course.

Woods was determined to feature this week as he continues his recovery from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year, but he toiled for a 6-over 78 in a grim round that dragged on over six hours.

In contrast Young, the 25-year-old American who first played St. Andrews with his parents aged 13, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies after teeing off in one of the first groups at 8:25 a.m.

Young, ranked 32nd in the world, finished tied third in this year’s PGA Championship and has now put himself in a strong position to be a contender into the weekend.

“I think any time you’re around the lead in a major championship or any PGA Tour event, frankly, you get more and more comfortable every time,” said Young, who will tee off in his second round at lunchtime on Friday.

The pressure may largely be on closest challenger McIlroy, whose 6-under 66 included three straight birdies between the fifth and seventh holes.

McIlroy was the favorite for the Claret Jug coming into the week and the Northern Irishman, who won the Open in 2014, lived up to his billing in the opening round.

His dropped just one shot at the par-4 13th and his score matched that in the opening round on his way to victory at Hoylake eight years ago.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that’s important to do,” said the 33-year-old, who like Young will not tee off until the afternoon on Friday when forecast morning showers are expected to have passed.

“This golf course isn’t going to change that much, I don’t think, between today and tomorrow in terms of conditions,” he added.

Australia’s Cameron Smith sat in third place after an opening 67 along with Scotland’s Robert Dinwiddie who finished his round in near-darkness.

A clutch of players were at 4-under including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the US.

Woods, twice an Open champion at St. Andrews, never properly recovered from a disastrous start as he sent his approach to the first green into the Swilcan Burn and ended up with a double-bogey six.

In all he had two double-bogeys and five bogeys, with three birdies preventing a terrible round from being even worse.

He is now almost certain to miss the cut.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance” of making the weekend,” Woods said.

Slow play scarred the day on a course whose tight, criss-crossing layout led to frequent hold-ups, and light was fading badly with the final groups still finishing their rounds.

“It’s just a joke, isn’t it? Like six hours 10, this just shouldn’t be happening ever in golf,” said US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who partnered Woods.

Topics: British Open Cameron Young Rory McIlroy PGA Championship PGA Tour

