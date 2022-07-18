You are here

  • Home
  • Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president

Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president

Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
1 / 2
India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu greets well wishers who called on her at Raigangpur in Odisha, India. (File/AP)
Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
2 / 2
An Indian lawmaker waves as he comes out after casting his vote during India's president election at the Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2m355

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president

Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
  • If elected, she will become the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever female president of India
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
The election of Draupadi Murmu is a formality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favored candidate. She is also likely to get the support of other regional parties in state assemblies.
The president in India is chosen by an electoral college that consists of lawmakers in both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states. The president’s role is largely ceremonial, but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty such as a hung parliament, when the office assumes greater power.
The votes from Monday’s election will be counted Thursday.
Modi’s party has projected Murmu as a leader representing poor tribal communities, which generally lack health care and education facilities in remote villages. Murmu, 64, hails from the eastern of state Odisha and previously was governor of Jharkhand state.
If elected, she will become the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever female president of India. She is a member of the Santal ethnic minority.
Murmu’s main opponent is a former BJP rebel, a candidate put up by a divided opposition. Yashwant Sinha, 84, was finance minister during the previous BJP government from 1998 to 2002. He quit the party following a divergence with Modi on economic issues in 2018.
The winner will replace Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from the Dalit community, which is at the lowest end of the complex hierarchy of caste in Hinduism.
Kovind, 76, is also a longtime associate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or National Volunteer Corps, a Hindu nationalist group that has long been accused of stoking religious hatred against Muslims. He has been president since 2017.

Topics: India president Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
World
Retired professor takes to streets to revive 1857 unity in violence-marred Indian state

Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election

Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election
Updated 12 sec ago

Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election

Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election
Updated 12 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may be heading for early national polls, political analysts said on Monday, after the opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan swept a crucial by-election in the country’s most populous province of Punjab.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, have been demanding new elections since he was dismissed with a no-confidence vote in April. The premier’s tenure was marked by a deteriorating economy, defections by his party’s lawmakers and abandonment by his coalition partners.

Sunday’s vote for the 20 seats in Punjab was seen as a popularity test for the ousted leader and a bellwether for the national election that must be held next year.

Khan’s PTI party won 15 seats, while current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N, or PML-N, took four, with one going to an independent, according to official results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP,” Khan said on Twitter late on Sunday.

“Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos.”

Khan is likely to “increase pressure” on the federal government to hold early polls “to keep his political capital intact,” Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais, political science professor at LUMS university in Lahore, told Arab News on Monday.

Under Pakistan’s constitution, the prime minister can call early national elections without waiting until 2023.

“The ruling coalition should call (for) fresh elections as early as possible to avoid further political and economic instability in the country,” Rais said.

Adnan Rehmat, a Punjab-based political analyst, told Arab News that fresh elections were now “inevitable.”

“The Punjab by-polls have proven (to be) a referendum against the ruling coalition, and all political parties should now sit together to mutually decide a timeframe for (the) next elections,” Rehmat said.

The country’s political situation will be clearer in the next few days once Pakistan’s political parties work out their strategies following the Punjab by-polls, political analyst and editor at The News daily Zebunissa Burki told Arab News.

Burki said Khan’s political graph was “very high,” at a time when Sharif’s party and its coalition partners were caught in a dilemma.

“The PML-N and its coalition partners are now in a situation of damn(ed) if you do and damn(ed) if you don’t,” Burki said.

“But there seems to be no other option except going for elections to seek (a) fresh mandate (from) the public.”

Topics: Punjab Pakistan

Related

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency ahead of vote for new president

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency ahead of vote for new president

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
  • Parliament expected to decide new leader on Wednesday
  • Protesters continue to demand acting president’s resignation
Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency that went into effect on Monday, as the interim government seeks to quell unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new leader.

The island nation of 22 million people has suffered through shortages of essentials and days-long fuel queues for months, while foreign exchange reserves dwindled close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 percent in June.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad last week after resigning following months-long mass protests over the country’s economic meltdown.

The Sri Lankan Parliament convened on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new leader who will serve the rest of Rajapaksa’s term. Nominations for the election will be heard on July 19, and a vote is expected to take place the next day.

The acting president ordered the state of emergency “in the interest of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” an official notice said.

“There were elements within society who were attempting to disrupt the peace in the country,” Wickremesinghe said in a televised statement on Monday. “They would be prohibited from disrupting the country’s progress.”

The government will engage “peaceful protesters who had legitimate concerns” and work with them to find solutions, he added.

Wickremesinghe’s move to impose an emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation continued in different parts of the country. Previous emergency regulations have been used to deploy the military to arrest and detain people, as well as dampen public protests.

“The current declaration of emergency rule is to merely protect (the government) from the people and deny people of their democratic rights,” Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa, social activist and former president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, told Arab News.

“Why does it have to use an emergency as a punitive measure against the people it’s supposed to serve unless it is aware that it has not and is not delivering the service the people expect?”

Namal Jayaweera, one of the protest leaders, said that Wickremesinghe was appointed as premier to safeguard the interest of the Rajapaksas, whose family dynasty ruled over Sri Lankan politics for more than 20 years.

Wickremesinghe was named prime minister only in May, after Gotabaya’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down from the position following violent clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling party in Colombo.

“When he came on as prime minister he said his first priority was to give three meals, get petrol and gas, and power to the people,” Jayaweera told Arab News. “He has failed and could not keep his promises.”

“We will continue the fight until Ranil is also ousted, as we see him as a dealmaker and protector of the Rajapaksa regime.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo

Related

Demonstrators celebrate in Colombo after resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Reuters)
World
Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Vladimir Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time

Vladimir Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Vladimir Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time

Vladimir Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time
  • Since sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that it was impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world, and that sanctions imposed by Western countries would not turn the clock back on Russia’s development.
Since sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions, designed to isolate it from the global economy, that have deprived it of access to goods including commercial electronics, semiconductors and aircraft parts.
“Not just restrictions but the almost-complete closure of access to foreign hi-tech products is being deliberately, intentionally used against our country,” Putin said, speaking to a video-conference with government figures.
“It is clear that this is a huge challenge for our country, but ... we are not going to give up and stay in a state of disarray or, as some of our ‘well-wishers’ predict, go back decades. Of course not,” he said.
Putin said Russia would have to develop its own domestic technology and technology firms.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said support for the Russian technology sector was a priority, but that every rouble of state support should be accompanied by at least three roubles of private investment.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Vladimir Putin

Related

Putin’s aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court
World
Putin’s aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court
Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after capture of Lugansk
World
Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after capture of Lugansk

Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’

Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’

Afghan interpreter brands UK decision to block wife’s asylum ‘betrayal’
  • Hafizullah Husseinkhel served with British Army in Helmand, where he was highly praised for his work
  • His wife and mother could be returned to Afghanistan to face death after Home Office suggests marriage “not genuine”
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan man who served as an interpreter with British forces has said he feels “betrayed” after the UK refused to grant his wife entry to the country.

Hafizullah Husseinkhel, 31, left Afghanistan in 2014 after serving in Helmand province, where his conduct was commended and he was described as a “crucial member of the team.”

His wife, mother and father remained behind after he received death threats from the Taliban. While his father passed away in June of last year, the UK Ministry of Defence indicated in October 2021 that his wife and mother could be eligible to join Husseinkhel in Britain under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme, set up after the Taliban takeover of their homeland in August.

They have been living in a hotel in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at the expense of the British High Commission since January, and their residency permits have since expired.

Their relocation to the UK, though, is now in doubt, after the UK Home Office indicated that having received an application from his 25-year-old wife for asylum on the grounds of family reunion, it did not believe their relationship to be “genuine and subsisting.”

Husseinkhel’s wife is also not being considered for an ARAP place by the Home Office, despite being accepted by the MoD, while his mother’s application is currently pending.

He now fears they will be deported back to Afghanistan, where they will face persecution and death for having fled and given his previous work with the UK.

Husseinkhel told The Independent newspaper: “They will be killed straight away because they will be treated as spies, because everyone knows they’ve been in the hotel because of my job. They will be easy targets for the Taliban.

“I was told they’re eligible to come here. I’m in shock. How can the Home Office do this? I served the British forces, I saved lives, and today what are they going to do with my family? No one cares about them. I feel betrayed and terrified for their safety.”

Husseinkhel’s barrister, Celia Record, told the paper this was not the only such case of families being left separated by the British government. 

“There’s this backlog of people — we’re talking mainly women — who are waiting in Pakistan without their UK visas and with their leave to remain in the country having expired, and they’re in despair. It’s just not right,” she said.

“[His wife] is his next of kin. Why shouldn’t she come here? I don’t understand why a former interpreter can’t have his next of kin in the UK.”

Husseinkhel received high praise for his work with the British Army in Helmand, receiving a commendation “in recognition of his outstanding contribution as an interpreter for the Formation Reconnaissance Squadron during Operation HERRICK 14 Apr – Nov 2011.”

Former British Army Officer Peter Gordon-Finlayson, who served with Husseinkhel in Helmand, told The Independent: “Hafiz served with British troops on consecutive Herrick campaigns, keeping him away from his family for years. He was an integral and crucial member of the team.

“Following the death of several of his family members, his wife is one of the few pillars of support he has left. To deny them the ability to be together seems particularly cruel on the UK’s part and is having a noticeable impact on his mental health.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases. During Operation Pitting we evacuated 15,000 people from Kabul and we continue to do all we can to secure safe passage and enable British nationals and eligible Afghans to leave the country.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Related

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
World
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators
World
Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash
  • All the dead crew members were believed to be Ukrainian nationals
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greece filed an official complaint with Serbia on Monday after a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed while attempting an emergency landing in northern Greece.
“The Greek ambassador in Belgrade has been instructed to make a complaint to the Serbian (government) to stress the need for Greek authorities to be notified in advance about the nature of the cargo,” said a Greek government official who requested anonymity pending an official announcement.
Eight crew members on the An-12 cargo plane, operated by a Ukrainian company, were killed in the crash Saturday outside the northern Greek city of Kavala, that was followed by at least two hours of explosions.
Serbian officials said the plane had been carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, and was due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.
Mine clearance crews were working at the crash site for a second day, in a cordoned off field around 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport.
Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said no hazardous substances were detected following a crash site inspection by army specialists from a nuclear, chemical and biological defense division.
All the dead crew members were believed to be Ukrainian nationals, Artopios said.

Topics: Serbia #greece Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
World
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece
World
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Latest updates

Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election
Early polls in Pakistan likely after ousted PM’s party wins crucial by-election
Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
Italy’s embattled PM Draghi visits Algeria for gas talks
Italy’s embattled PM Draghi visits Algeria for gas talks
TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell
TASI continues to rise in the face of high oil prices: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.