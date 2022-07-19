Shopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators

You are here

Merchants will be to tag and pin products during live streams, show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos and add a store tab under their YouTube channel to feature their products.

Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

  The partnership, which builds on an existing one with Google, will allow merchants to integrate their online stores with YouTube, which reaches over two billion monthly users.
LONDON: Shopify Inc. on Tuesday announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc’s YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform, as the Canadian company looks to tap into the growing number of content creators launching their own e-commerce stores.
The partnership, which builds on an existing one with Google, will allow merchants to integrate their online stores with YouTube, which reaches over two billion monthly users.
Shopify, which makes tools for merchants to set up their online stores, in June launched new features to help its clients sell to other businesses and on Twitter in a bid to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.
The company lost its prime spot as Canada’s most valuable company and its shares have lost more than three quarters of their value so far this year as consumers return to stores.
Shopify’s director of product, marketplaces and creators, Amir Kabbara, said the partnership with YouTube would help boost conversion rate and in turn the gross merchandise volume, a key success metric, for the company.
Merchants can tag and pin products during live streams, show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos and add a store tab under their YouTube channel to feature their products.
Shopify, which has also partnered with TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, said it saw orders placed through such partner integrations quadruple in the first quarter of the year.

Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AP

  Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business
WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it.
“Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. “The longer the delay, the greater the risk.”
Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk’s team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case. McCormick said Musk’s team underestimated the Delaware court’s ability to “quickly process complex litigation.”
Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business.
“It’s a very favorable ruling for Twitter in terms of moving things along,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. “She seemed very concerned about the argument that delay would seriously harm the company, and I think that’s true.”
Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, but informed the company in July that he wants to back out of the agreement.
“It’s attempted sabotage. He’s doing his best to run Twitter down,” said attorney William Savitt, representing Twitter before McCormick on Tuesday. The hearing was held virtually after McCormick said she tested positive for COVID-19.
Musk has claimed the company has failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot,” Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees. Musk's team expects more information about the bot numbers to be revealed in the trial court discovery process, when both sides must hand over evidence.
Twitter argues that Musk’s reasons for backing out are just a cover for buyer's remorse after agreeing to pay 38% above Twitter’s stock price shortly before the stock market stumbled and shares of the electric-car maker Tesla, where most of Musk’s personal wealth resides, lost more than $100 billion of their value.
Savitt said the contested merger agreement and Musk’s tweets disparaging the company were inflicting harm on the business and questioned Musk’s request for a delayed trial, asking “whether the real plan is to run out the clock.”
“He’s banking on wriggling out of the deal he signed,” Savitt said.
But the idea the Tesla CEO is trying to damage Twitter is “preposterous. He has no interest in damaging the company,” said Musk attorney Andrew Rossman, noting he is Twitter’s second largest shareholder with a “far larger stake” than the company's entire board of directors.
Savitt emphasized the importance of an expedited trial starting in September for Twitter to be able to make important business decisions affecting everything from employee retention to relationships with suppliers and customers.
Rossman said more time is needed because it is “one of the largest take-private deals in history” involving a “company that has a massive amount of data that has to be analyzed. Billions of actions on their platform have to be analyzed.”
Tobias said it’s still possible that Musk and Twitter will settle the case before it goes to trial, since both might find a drawn-out fight or the judge's final decisions costly to their businesses and reputations. One option is that Musk could pay the $1 billion breakup fee both he and Twitter agreed to if either was deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or Twitter could push for him to pay more to make up for damages – just not the full $44 billion acquisition.
“Does Musk really want to run that company? Do they really want Musk to run that company?” Tobias said. “They could always settle somewhere in between.”

Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

  Netflix's fortunes have reversed as rivals including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Apple Inc. invest in their own streaming services.
LOS ANGELES: Netflix Inc. said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June, averting the worst-case scenario projected by the company, but offered a forecast below Wall Street expectations for the current quarter.
It plans to launch an ad-supported tier next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad.
Netflix had warned in April that it expected to lose 2 million customers in the current quarter, shocking Wall Street and raising questions about its long-term growth prospects.
While defections for the second quarter were not as steep as expected, Netflix estimated its new customer additions for July through September would amount to 1 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting 1.84 million, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.
After years of red-hot growth, Netflix’s fortunes have reversed as rivals including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Apple Inc. invest heavily in their own streaming services.
In a letter to shareholders, the company said it had further examined the slowdown, which it had attributed to a variety of factors including password sharing, competition and a sluggish economy.
Netflix remains the dominant streaming service around the world with nearly 221 million global paid subscribers.
In April, the company said it was addressing customer defections in part by planning a crackdown on password-sharing and launching the less-expensive tier with advertising. Last week, Netflix announced Microsoft Corp. as its technology and sales partner for the ad-supported offering .
The company also is working to build on the popularity of the series “Stranger Things” and seeking to turn some of its biggest successes into franchises.
For April through June, earnings-per-share came in at $3.20.
Netflix said the strong US dollar hit revenue, which grew 9 percent. Revenue would have increased by 13 percent without the foreign exchange impact, the company said.

Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

  Former US leader has called for prizes to be rescinded, citing 'false reporting of a nonexistent link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign'
LONDON: The board of the Pulitzer Prize on Monday rejected a plea by former US President Donald Trump which called for the prize awarded to news reporters for their Russia coverage to be revoked. 

The Pulitzer prize was awarded to The New York Times and Washington Post reporters in 2018 for their joint effort in covering Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, as well as Russian ties to Trump’s campaign and members of his administration.

The board’s decision comes after two separate independent reviews into Trump’s claims found that the award-winning reporting on Russian meddling in the presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton was conducted legitimately. 

“Both reviews were conducted by individuals with no connection to the institutions whose work was under examination, nor any connection to each other,” the board said in a statement.

“No passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.

“The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in the National Reporting stand,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Pulitzer Center defended the awards, saying that Trump’s continued criticism of the media’s focus on the investigation was baseless given that reporters had no way of predicting the outcome.

Trump has repeatedly called for the prizes to be rescinded, citing “false reporting of a nonexistent link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.” 

The former US president also threatened the board with legal action, accusing the Pulitzer group of “running cover” for the prize winners and said that its investigations were conducted “in a veil of secrecy.”

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized coverage of Russia’s interference into his campaign. 

In 2019, the former US leader called investigative efforts by special counsel Robert S. Mueller a “witch hunt.”

Sony Music partners with Egypt-based Craft Media to promote Arab artists

Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

  New partnerships builds on long-standing relationship between the two companies
DUBAI: Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and Egypt-based music and event production company Craft Media have announced an exclusive partnership to sign, produce and promote Arabic artists and music across the region.

The deal marks the solidification of a long-standing relationship between the two companies, which have worked together since 2021.

Among their joint production hits are “Kelna Mnenjar” by Wael Kfoury, “Elghazala Ra2ya” by Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz, “Sayrena Ya Donia” by Ahmed Saad, “Damayer” by Elissa and “Ya Fatenny,” one of the biggest global Arabic albums by Hamaki.

“At Sony Music, we have always believed in the power of collaboration in spurring innovation and creating new opportunities for our artists,” said Mike Fairburn, general manager of Sony Music Middle East.

Last year, the company partnered with streaming platform Anghami to launch record label Vibe Music Arabia, which will support independent Arab artists.

Craft Media was founded by Arabic producer Hamdy Badr, manager of Egyptian star Hamaki.

“We have had a phenomenal year and our commitment to each other validates our confidence in what we can achieve for artists, their music, and the regional industry by working together as a team,” said Badr.

The Middle East and North Africa was the world’s fastest-growing region in 2021, with streaming accounting for 95.3 percent of the music market share, according to the Global Music Report 2021 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Demand for music streaming from listeners and music creation by Arab artists are both growing in the region.

The partnership between Sony Music and Craft Media “sets in motion a long-term strategy to expand the influence of Arabic music and artists across the region and beyond,” said Fairburn.

Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews

Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

  Bogus ratings were intended to promote items in exchange for free products or money
LONDON: Amazon filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups in a move designed to fight fake reviews on the e-commerce site. 

The groups would recruit people who provided fake reviews of Amazon products across its online storefronts in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan and Italy.

Reviews were intended to boost product ratings of items ranging from camera tripods to car stereos in exchange for free products or money, Amazon said in a statement.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has made an effort to “shut down multiple major review brokers,” taking down half of the reported groups while investigating the others.

“Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they’re ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Selling Partner Services. 

The lawsuit represents a “proactive legal action targeting bad actors,” Mehta said.

Amazon strictly prohibits fake reviews and has a team of more than 12,000 employees around the world dedicated to investigating the problem, as well as protecting its stores from fraud and abuse.

Since 2020, Amazon has reported more than 10,000 fake review groups to Meta. 

One of the groups identified in the lawsuit is “Amazon Product Review,” which had more than 43,000 members until it was taken down by Meta earlier this year.

Another group, “Amazon Verified Buyer & Seller,” had more than 2,500 members.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, jointly with Amazon were investigated last year by the UK’s antitrust regulator, which questions their efforts to eliminate fake reviews from their platforms.

The investigation comes as part of UK government moves to tackle the problem, with new rules being considered that will make it illegal to write or post fake reviews online. 

Rules announced in April will ensure people are not deceived by “bogus ratings.”

