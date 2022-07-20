You are here

Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen's Al-Dhale governorate

Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate
The coalition takes and supports all measures to maintain the truce between Yemeni parties. (File: AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate

Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate
  • Statement: Coalition has not conducted any sorties since the truce came into effect
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has denied in a statement claims by the Houthi militants that it carried out airstrikes on Yemen's Al-Dhale governorate, adding that the coalition has not conducted any sorties since the truce came into effect.

The coalition takes and supports all measures to maintain the truce between Yemeni parties, the statement carried on Saudi state news agency stated.

The UN-brokered truce came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for another two months in June. The truce has led to a significant reduction in violence and allowed the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and fuel ships to Hodeidah port.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthi militants

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
  • El-Sisi and Vucic discussed ways to combat terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as the war in Ukraine and its global economic consequences, including food and energy insecurity
  • They also discussed Egypt’s efforts to mobilize the international community to combat climate change in light of its hosting in November of the UN Climate Change Conference
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

El-Sisi headed to Belgrade after concluding an official visit to Germany. At a joint press conference with Vucic, El-Sisi said they discussed issues of common interest, particularly developments in the Middle East, including Palestine and Libya.

He said they also discussed ways to combat terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as the war in Ukraine and its global economic consequences, including food and energy insecurity.

They discussed Egypt's efforts to mobilize the international community to combat climate change in light of its hosting in November of the UN Climate Change Conference.

El-Sisi is set to deliver a speech at Belgrade University focusing on bilateral relations and Egyptian policies regarding the most pressing regional and international issues.

Topics: Serbia Egypt Aleksandar Vucic Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
  • Fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11
  • The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Ethnic clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile state in a deadly land dispute killed 105 people and wounded 291, the state's health minister said, providing a new toll Wednesday.
Fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11 between members of the Berti and Hausa ethnic groups.
"The situation is now calm," state health minister Jamal Nasser told AFP by telephone from the state capital Al-Damazin, some 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Khartoum.
The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday, he said.
"The challenge now is in sheltering the displaced," Nasser said.
The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 17,000 people have fled their homes from the fighting, with 14,000 "sheltering in three schools in Al-Damazin."
Between January and March this year, the UN said aid was provided to 563,000 people in Blue Nile.
Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.
In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, especially in areas still awash with weapons left over from decades of civil war.
Fighting in Blue Nile reportedly broke out after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a "civil authority to supervise access to land," a prominent Hausa member said.
But a senior Berti leader said the group was responding to a "violation" of their land by the Hausas.
While fighting is reported to have stopped and relative calm returned to Blue Nile, tensions have escalated in other states, where the Hausa people have taken to the streets demanding "justice for the martyrs."
Thousands protested Tuesday in Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, and Port Sudan, according to AFP correspondents.

Topics: Sudan ethnic clashes Hausa Berti Blue Nile

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin
Their discussions focused on developments in the east Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Yemen. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, expressed Cairo's interest in boosting ties with Berlin. 

Their discussions focused on developments in the east Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

El-Sisi said there is no way to settle the crises in these countries except through political solutions that preserve their unity, territorial integrity and national institutions.

He expressed his desire to optimize coordination and cooperation with Germany on various political, security and economic issues of mutual interest, according to his spokesman.

Baerbock welcomed El-Sisi's visit to Berlin, and said Germany looks forward to boosting coordination with Egypt on Middle East issues in light of Cairo's political leverage in the regional.

They discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in Ukraine and their negative economic repercussions worldwide.

They also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and climate change in light of Egypt's hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Topics: Egypt Germany

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after incident

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after incident
Egyptian authorities on Wednesday resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor. (AP)
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after incident

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after incident
  • A hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course Monday because of a change in the direction and speed of winds
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Wednesday resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor following a two-day hiatus after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride.
A hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course Monday because of a change in the direction and speed of winds. The balloon was at an altitude of 60 meters (197 feet) when it veered off course.
Before landing in an open area, the balloon slightly collided with another one.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it decided to resume the rides after reviewing "all safety measures and steps taken" to operate the popular flights.
It said the two firms operating the balloons involved in Monday's incident were still suspended until investigations completed.
Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 510 kilometers (320 miles) south of Cairo, offers tourists spectacular views of ancient temples in the city.
However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon. A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.
In 2009, 16 tourists were injured when their balloon struck a cellphone transmission tower. A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.

Topics: Egypt Luxor

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
  • The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Six Iraqi police were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in an attack by Daesh on their position in a remote area north of Baghdad, a military source said.
"Between 10 and 15 Daesh group fighters attacked this federal police forward position around 12:30 am (2130 GMT Tuesday). The attack lasted around an hour," the source said, asking not to be identified.
The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad where the extremist group remains active.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

