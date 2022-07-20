Mane and Salah renew rivalry with top African award up for grabs

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

LONDON: Tickets for the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and world champion Oleksandr Usyk being held in Jeddah next month have gone on sale, it was announced Wednesday.

Rage on the Red Sea takes place on Aug. 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena. Ticket prices start from SAR375 ($100).

“We’re one month from one of the biggest sporting moments in our country, and we invite fans from Saudi Arabia and around the world to witness history,” said Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the sports and entertainment agency Skill Challenge Entertainment.

“The Rage on the Red Sea headlines a dramatic night of world championship boxing and an evening to remember forever. We’re proud to secure this event for our country as it continues its incredible transformation, inspiring our people to participate in sport and lead happy and healthy lives.”

Rage on the Red Sea will see Usyk’s WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line in a career-defining heavyweight clash with Joshua, who was dethroned by Usyk last September in front of over 60,000 fans in London.

Usyk said he would work hard in his training camp to be “in the best shape” for the rematch.

“I want the crowd to be excited with the fight. I want them to remember it for the lifetime,” he added.

Joshua said Aug. 20 would be an “unbelievable night” of championship-level boxing. “For any sports fan, this is not to be missed,” he added. “It has all the ingredients to go down in boxing history. Locally, I know that boxing has grown massively, and it was great to see thousands of people come to Riyadh for the Clash on the Dunes. I am hoping to see even more in Jeddah in a few weeks.”

According to SCEE, there has been a nearly 300 percent surge in male and female boxers in the Kingdom since the Clash on the Dunes bout between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59.

The fight is being held under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It is a second for Joshua in Saudi Arabia and takes place nearly three years after his fight with Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah that saw Joshua reclaim his crown.