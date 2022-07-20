Mane and Salah renew rivalry with top African award up for grabs

You are here

Another chapter in the personal rivalry between former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will play out in Rabat on Thursday when the African Player of the Year is named. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

  • Should Mane win in the Moroccan capital, he will become the first Bayern Munich star to be voted African Player of the Year
  • Salah lifted the award in 2017 and 2018
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Another chapter in the personal rivalry between former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will play out in Rabat on Thursday when the African Player of the Year is named.
Mane was a key figure in the Senegal team that defeated Salah-captained Egypt in the 2021/2022 Africa Cup of Nations final and in a 2022 World Cup play-off.
Both the African title decider in Cameroon and the Qatar eliminator in Senegal were won by the Teranga Lions after penalty shootouts.
Mane scored in each shootout while the outcome of the final was decided before Salah could take his kick, and he uncharacteristically blazed wide from the spot in the play-off.
The two Senegalese successes have made Mane favorite to win a second straight Player of the Year award after 2019 — the following two editions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Should Mane win in the Moroccan capital, he will become the first Bayern Munich star to be voted African Player of the Year.
The closest anyone from the German giants has come to first place in Africa was in 1999 and 2001 when Ghanaian Samuel Kuffour finished runner-up.
Mane moved to Bayern last month on a three-year deal after joining Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton and Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp calls him “a complete forward.”
“My only criticism of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to realize just how good he is.”
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson hailed the predatory instincts of the 30-year-old: “Whenever he is in front of the goal you do not think he will miss.”
Salah lifted the award in 2017 and 2018 and the victory of Mane the following year raised to four the number of winners from Liverpool with another Senegalese, El Hadji Diouf, topping the 2002 vote.
The Egyptian had an outstanding 2021-2022 season for the Reds, sharing the Golden Boot award with South Korean Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur.
Salah was voted the 2021-2022 Premier League Player of the Season by both the Professional Footballers’ Association and the Football Writers’ Association.
The list of contenders was trimmed from 10 to three on the eve of the ceremony with Senegal and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the other survivor.
Other potential individual award winners from Senegal are national coach Aliou Cisse, and Young Player of the Year contender Pape Matar Sarr.
Nigeria, the powerhouse of women’s football in Africa for decades, have one Player of the Year challenger in highly decorated Asizat Oshoala from 2022 European Champions League runners-up Barcelona.
Ruled out of the ongoing Cup of Nations in Morocco by injury, Oshoala has been voted African Player of the Year four times, most recently in 2019.
Choosing the best women’s national team will be delayed until after the Cup of Nations final between Morocco and South Africa in Rabat on Saturday.
African football legends, CAF technical committee members, coaches and captains of national teams and of some clubs and selected media pick the winners.

Topics: Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Afcon African Player of the Year

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
  • Rage on the Red Sea will see Usyk’s WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line in a career-defining heavyweight clash with Joshua
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tickets for the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and world champion Oleksandr Usyk being held in Jeddah next month have gone on sale, it was announced Wednesday.

Rage on the Red Sea takes place on Aug. 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena. Ticket prices start from SAR375 ($100).

“We’re one month from one of the biggest sporting moments in our country, and we invite fans from Saudi Arabia and around the world to witness history,” said Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the sports and entertainment agency Skill Challenge Entertainment.

“The Rage on the Red Sea headlines a dramatic night of world championship boxing and an evening to remember forever. We’re proud to secure this event for our country as it continues its incredible transformation, inspiring our people to participate in sport and lead happy and healthy lives.”

Rage on the Red Sea will see Usyk’s WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line in a career-defining heavyweight clash with Joshua, who was dethroned by Usyk last September in front of over 60,000 fans in London.

Usyk said he would work hard in his training camp to be “in the best shape” for the rematch.

“I want the crowd to be excited with the fight. I want them to remember it for the lifetime,” he added.

Joshua said Aug. 20 would be an “unbelievable night” of championship-level boxing. “For any sports fan, this is not to be missed,” he added. “It has all the ingredients to go down in boxing history. Locally, I know that boxing has grown massively, and it was great to see thousands of people come to Riyadh for the Clash on the Dunes. I am hoping to see even more in Jeddah in a few weeks.”

According to SCEE, there has been a nearly 300 percent surge in male and female boxers in the Kingdom since the Clash on the Dunes bout between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59.

The fight is being held under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It is a second for Joshua in Saudi Arabia and takes place nearly three years after his fight with Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah that saw Joshua reclaim his crown.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Rage on the Red Sea Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
  • A 32-28 win over South Korea in Manama saw the young Falcons qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
  • Tournament taking place in Bahrain acts as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

The Saudi handball team has reached the Junior World Championship for the fourth time in its history after beating South Korea 32-28 to progress to the semi-finals of the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship in Manama.

The eight-team continental tournament, taking place in the Bahraini capital, acts as a qualifying campaign for 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, which will be held jointly by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2 next year.

The young Falcons went into the match third in Group A and needing to win to ensure their progress, having lost their last match 30-26 to Kuwait. Saudi Arabia led 15-14 at half time, and — led by man of the match Sajjad Al-Khudimi — maintained their superiority after the tiebreak to win by a four-point margin.

The victory sees Saudi Arabia lead the table with four points from three matches with Kuwait in second on three points (from two matches). South Korea, who have competed in all three fixtures, are third with three points, while Iran are bottom of the group with no points.

The results mean that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are guaranteed the top two positions in the group — and progress to the last four — regardless of the result of the final match between Kuwait and Iran.

Friday’s semi-finals will see the young Falcons take on hosts Bahrain, while Kuwait will face Japan.

Topics: 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling

Lewandowski says ‘hungry’ for success at Barca unveiling
  • The Polish striker was formally introduced as a Barca player alongside club president Joan Laporta
  • Lewandowski could make his Barca debut in Las Vegas this weekend against arch-rivals Real Madrid
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Robert Lewandowski was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday and insisted he still has the hunger to continue his incredible goalscoring exploits.
The Polish striker, signed from Bayern Munich for around 50 million euros, was formally introduced as a Barca player alongside club president Joan Laporta.
The unveiling came a day after the La Liga side started their four match tour of the United States with a 6-0 win over David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Lewandowski, 33, who left the German champions under a cloud after a dispute over a new contract as well as clashing with coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices, cannot wait to get started.
Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.
But he could make his Barca debut in Las Vegas this weekend against arch-rivals Real Madrid and said: “We worked hard to get to this moment but we got there in the end.
“I am always hungry to succeed and have the winning mentality. This is a new challenge for me and I have already seen this is a squad with huge potential.
“There is a lot of quality and I want to do my best for the club. I am ready.”
Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost one billion euros, the striker becomes the club’s fourth summer transfer after the signings of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
“We are doing our best to restructure,” said Laporta. “We did a lot of work to make this happen.
“There is a big expectation for you (Lewandowski). You are a football star.”

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania

Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania

Saudi Arabia kick off 2022 Arab Cup U-20 with 2-0 win over Mauritania
  • Saudi’s goals came from Abdulmalik Al-Ayiri after five minutes and Abdullah Radif 10 minutes later
  • The 18-team tournament takes place in Abha until Aug. 6
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have kicked off their 2022 Arab Cup U-20 campaign with a 2-0 win over Mauritania in Abha.

The young Falcons have been placed alongside Mauritania and Iraq in Group A of the 18-team tournament, which runs until Aug. 6

Saudi’s goals came from Abdulmalik Al-Ayiri after five minutes and Abdullah Radif 10 minutes later, ensuring that the home team leads the table on three points.

Mauritania will face Iraq on Saturday, before Saudi face off against the latter on Tuesday.

Topics: 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Saudi Arabia Mauritania Abha

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
  • Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's first game
  • Messi opened the scoring with a 32nd-minute shot
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Lionel Messi scored but Paris Saint-Germain were made to work hard for a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the first match of their pre-season Japanese tour.
Star forward Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s first game in charge of his full squad in front of a crowd of 65,000 at Tokyo’s National Stadium.
Messi opened the scoring with a 32nd-minute shot but a much-changed PSG line-up in the second half could manage only one more goal through substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo.
J-League champions Kawasaki pulled a goal back in the 84th minute when Kazuya Yamamura headed home unmarked to set up a nervy finish.
PSG will play two more J-League sides on their Japanese tour, taking on Urawa Reds in Saitama on Saturday and Gamba Osaka in Osaka the following Monday.
PSG had most of the early possession but the first real chance fell to Kawasaki.
A pass forward split the PSG defense and released striker Marcinho, only for the Brazilian to put the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.
Kawasaki goalkeeper Jung Song-ryong denied Mbappe a minute later after Messi had played him in on goal.
Kawasaki’s Chanathip Songkrasin — nicknamed the “Thai Messi” — then cleared a shot from his Argentine namesake off the line to keep the game scoreless.
But Messi found a way through shortly after, guiding a shot into the corner from just inside the box.
Neymar and Mbappe departed at half-time and Kawasaki forward Kei Chinen missed a glorious chance to equalize when he blazed over the bar in the 50th minute.
Messi bowed out soon after as Galthier, newly arrived from Nice, rung the changes.
Substitute Kalimuendo doubled PSG’s lead when he turned home Juan Bernat’s low cross in the 58th minute, before Yamamura pulled one back with six minutes left to play.

Topics: PSG Lionel Messi Japan Kawasaki Frontale

