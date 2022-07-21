You are here

  • Home
  • Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US

Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US

Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US
Iran launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq in January 2020 in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8a79b

Updated 21 July 2022
AP

Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US

Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US
  • “We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said
  • Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

DUBAI: The top US Air Force general in the Middle East warned on Thursday that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.
Speaking to journalists before stepping into his new role at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with responsibility for military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and across the region, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.
For instance, he said, recent US intelligence that Iran is preparing to send Russia armed and unarmed drones to use in its war on Ukraine “is not a surprise … but it’s concerning.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grynkewich, who had served as director of operations at Central Command in Tampa, Florida, thousands of miles from the baking desert outside of Doha, Qatar’s capital, spoke as regional tensions remain high over Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program and talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at a deadlock.
“We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said. “Something will occur that unleashes that planning and that preparation against us.”
Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month, prompting the White House to threaten more sanctions on Tehran to prevent it from accelerating its advanced ballistic missile program. And last week, as President Joe Biden toured the region, Iran unveiled armed drones on its warships in the Arabian Gulf.
Tehran has rapidly grown its stockpile of near-weapons-grade nuclear fuel in recent months, spreading fears about an escalation. It also has spun more advanced centrifuges prohibited under the landmark atomic accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
“Everyone in the region is very concerned,” Grynkewich said.
Still in recent weeks, he said, US forces have seen a reduction in targeted attacks across the region, as a tenuous cease-fire between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen continues in the country and as an ongoing government formation process in Baghdad keeps Iran-backed militias in limbo, waiting for the political chaos to settle before they strike.
“We’re in a bit of a period of stasis,” Grynkewich said.
As other threats subside, the US has sharpened its focus on containing and countering Russian and Chinese influence in the region, Grynkewich said, noting that Russia is seeking to maintain the leverage it gained from years of military intervention in the region, such as in Syria where it helped save President Bashar Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor.
Grynkewich said an apparent reversal of the military relationship between Russia and Iran — with Moscow potentially interested in procuring drones from a traditional buyer of its own military equipment — “shows a bit more of a relationship than we’d like them to have, given the context of everything going on in Ukraine.”
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran on a rare trip abroad and won staunch support from Iran for the war that has plunged the Kremlin deeper into confrontation with the West.
Meanwhile, China’s significant economic inroads in the region have raised concerns about the country’s plans “to secure those interests either through arms sales or other means,” Grynkewich said.
Despite appearances to the contrary after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US isn’t quitting the region, Grynkewich insisted, a case Biden made repeatedly on his Mideast tour last week.
With tens of thousands of American forces stationed across the Arabian Peninsula and some still in Iraq, as well as America’s superior military power, Grynkewich said, the US is trying to convince its allies that, “if you partner with us, you’re getting to get a relationship that’s much more deep and meaningful.”

Topics: Iran US Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich US Air Force

Related

Special Much ado about nothing? Biden not first US president to fly direct from Israel to Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Much ado about nothing? Biden not first US president to fly direct from Israel to Saudi Arabia
Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision
Middle-East
Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision

Israel military admits it uses armed drones

Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

Israel military admits it uses armed drones

Israel military admits it uses armed drones
  • There have been numerous international news reports of Israeli drones attacking targets in Lebanon and Iran, which have never been confirmed officially by Israel
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military censors have lifted a ban on reporting the country’s use of armed drones, an official said, ending an open secret by admitting that the armed forces have unmanned attack aircraft and have used them.

Palestinians have accused Israel of using armed drones in targeted killings in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, something never confirmed by Israel, which had previously barred all publication of news on the issue.

There have also been numerous international news reports of Israeli drones attacking targets in Lebanon and Iran, which have never been confirmed officially by Israel.

A statement from the military censor said that after consideration of the issue, “it was found that there was no impediment to publishing the IDF’s use of armed UAVs as part of its operational activities.”

Israel has one of the largest drone fleets in the Middle East and is among the region’s biggest exporters of drone technology but most of its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) are unarmed reconnaissance aircraft.

The war in Ukraine and the 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan have underscored the vital role played by both unarmed reconnaissance UAVs and attack drones in destroying tanks and other armored vehicles.

The Bayraktar drone developed by Turkey has been particularly successful, becoming a byword for a shift in the balance of battlefield advantage in favor of relatively low-cost drones over heavy armor.

In April, the German parliament’s budget committee gave the green light to funding for the acquisition of missiles to be fitted to the German military’s fleet of Heron TP drones, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries.

A censorship officer said that while a generalized ban on reporting the existence of armed drones had been lifted, reporting specific technical details or operations would still be subject to review before publication could be approved.

Topics: Israel drones

Related

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
Media
Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces
Media
Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces

Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
  • Lavrov will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

CAIRO: Russia’s top diplomat will address the Arab League at its Cairo headquarters Sunday, the organization said, days after Russia took part in a summit hosted by Iran.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, it said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted a summit that was attended by his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting was nominally about conflict-ridden Syria, where Iran and Russia back the government while Turkey supports anti-regime groups.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and the impact of the conflict on the global economy was also at the center of talks in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Putin said “progress” had been made in discussions toward exporting grain from Turkey, adding after talks with Erdogan and Raisi that any deal hinged on the West’s willingness to yield some ground.

NATO member Turkey has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kyiv to try to broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver the grain.

The war in Ukraine has caused food insecurity in Arab nations, many of which are heavily dependent on wheat imports from the former Soviet state.

The Tehran summit came days after US President Joe Biden toured the Middle East.

In Jerusalem, Biden and Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced a new security pact which commits Washington to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Some Arab countries have tense ties with Iran which they accuse of involvement in many regional conflicts, including the wars in Syria.

Topics: Russia Arab League Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Related

Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20
World
Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reuters)
World
Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West, will work on ties with China – Lavrov

Arab League launched Arabic translation of Global Environment Outlook report

Arab League launched Arabic translation of Global Environment Outlook report
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Arab League launched Arabic translation of Global Environment Outlook report

Arab League launched Arabic translation of Global Environment Outlook report
  • Mahmoud Fathallah, the league’s director of environment and meteorology, said it offers leaders and environmental experts in the region a perfect opportunity to review and discuss its findings
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The Arabic translation of the sixth Global Environment Outlook was launched on Thursday by the Arab League, in cooperation with the UN Environment Program and the Center for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Mahmoud Fathallah, the Arab League’s director of environment and meteorology, said that the publication of the GEO-6 report in Arabic presents a tremendous opportunity for those in the Middle East involved with environmental issues. He added that the translation reflects the ongoing cooperation between the Arab League and its partners from the UN and CEDARE, and offers decision-makers and environmental experts in the Arab region a perfect opportunity to review and discuss its findings.

COP27, the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November, and the UAE will host the event next year, Fathallah noted, adding that there is growing interest in environmental issues on a global scale.

The GEO-6 report, originally published in English in 2019, emphasizes the need to address environmental degradation worldwide through laws that address the primary causes, and to support changes in global waste, food and energy systems by 2050. It adds that if such steps are taken thoughtfully and responsibly, they will have positive effects on social, economic and environmental conditions in the region.

Topics: Arab League

Related

Special Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
Middle-East
Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
Arab League chief: Palestinian cause is key to peace … there is no future for any plan that ignores it
Middle-East
Arab League chief: Palestinian cause is key to peace … there is no future for any plan that ignores it

World Bank gives $100 million to combat Sudan hunger

World Bank gives $100 million to combat Sudan hunger
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

World Bank gives $100 million to combat Sudan hunger

World Bank gives $100 million to combat Sudan hunger
  • The funds will help provide an “emergency safety net” amid worsening hunger in the northeast African nation
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: The World Bank has released $100 million for the World Food Programme to tackle “deep food insecurity” for 2 million people in Sudan, where aid was suspended following an October coup.

The funds will help provide an “emergency safety net” amid worsening hunger in the northeast African nation “caused by a poor harvest and rising international food prices,” the bank said in a statement. Grain prices surged earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The funds will be channeled solely through the WFP to scale up the food security response and provide direct support to the most vulnerable people of Sudan,” the bank said.

The aid will provide “cash transfers and food” to more than 2 million people needing aid across 11 of Sudan’s 18 states.

The UN estimates that a third of Sudanese needs humanitarian aid, and warns that 18 million people — nearly half the population — will be pushed into extreme hunger by September. Sudan is mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since last year’s coup led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

After the coup, the World Bank froze vital aid, and the bank on Thursday said the “pause of disbursements” to the government in Khartoum “remains in effect.”

Inflation is approaching 200 percent, the currency is in free-fall and the price of bread has increased tenfold since the coup.

Last month, aid agency Save the Children said two children in the troubled western region of North Darfur had “died from hunger-related causes,” which it said was “an ominous sign of what is to come.”

The UN has also warned this week that its aid response plan “which calls for $1.9 billion, is only 20 percent funded.”

Before the coup, international aid totalled some $2 billion, some 40 percent of the state budget.

Topics: Sudan World Bank

Related

14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
Middle-East
14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
Middle-East
Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Lebanon’s water supply networks ‘remain on the brink,’ UNICEF warns 

Lebanon’s water supply networks ‘remain on the brink,’ UNICEF warns 
Updated 21 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s water supply networks ‘remain on the brink,’ UNICEF warns 

Lebanon’s water supply networks ‘remain on the brink,’ UNICEF warns 
  • Banque du Liban employees enter second day of strike following raid to arrest Gov. Riad Salameh
  • Justice minister tries to calm situation after arrest of Bishop Musa Al-Hajj on Monday
Updated 21 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese children are at risk as water supply systems across the country teeter on the brink of failure, UNICEF has warned.

“While a total collapse of public water supply networks has so far been averted, the (water supply) systems remain on the brink, which poses a threat for the health of millions of people, especially children,” UNICEF said in a statement.

The UN body said Lebanon’s limited power supplies make it impossible to pump enough water, and in some cases, “cause pumping operations to shut down entirely.”

It added that it had previously warned “a year ago that the water system has reached a breaking point.”

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, said that “millions of people in Lebanon are affected by the limited availability of clean and safe water, and addressing the issue is of (the) utmost importance for the health of children and families in Lebanon.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, per-capita water supplies from the water establishments have decreased dramatically amid frequent blackouts, falling short of the 35 liters a day considered to be the minimum acceptable quantity,” he said.

“The average cost of 1,000 liters of trucked water increased to 145,000 Lebanese pounds ($6 at the Sayrafa exchange rate) in April 2022, an increase of almost 50 percent compared with the same month in 2021.

“A family of five, drinking a total of 10 liters a day, would need to spend about 6.5 million pounds a year, in addition to the cost of water they use to meet their cooking and hygiene needs.”

Based on its report, UNICEF — which contributes financially to the operation of water pumps in Lebanon — “needs $75 million a year to keep critical systems operational and the water flowing to over four million people across the country and safeguard access and operation of the public water systems.”

The UNICEF warning came amid political chaos in Lebanon that is causing further crises, leading to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati calling the country “Al-Asfouriyeh” (the lunatic asylum) in a speech on Wednesday.

Employees of the Banque du Liban continued with their three-day strike on Thursday, in protest against Mount Lebanon’s state prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, raiding the bank’s headquarters on Tuesday, in search of its governor in order to arrest him.

The raid took place after Riad Salameh failed to show up for questioning on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering Aoun charged him with in March.

For the second consecutive day, exchange operations at the bank’s Sayrafa rate platform were put on hold, prompting traders and citizens alike to turn to the black market for dollars.

Other operations affected include check clearing, transfers abroad, opening credits and other procedures. More importantly, payment orders and transfers issued by the Ministry of Finance will not be disbursed.

Repercussions triggered by the arrest of Bishop Musa Al-Hajj, archbishop of Haifa and the holy land, also continued after he was detained on Monday at the Lebanese border post in Ras Al-Naqoura after returning from Israel. He faced an 11-hour interrogation, with money and medicines he brought from Lebanese who fled to Israel 22 years ago being seized.

The Council of Maronite Bishops, which held an exceptional meeting on Wednesday, expressed its dismay at Al-Hajj’s arrest, the seizure of his passport and phone, and his being summoned to appear before the military judge Fadi Akiki.

In a meeting, the council demanded the removal of Akiki and called what happened  “premeditated and determined, at a remarkable and suspicious time, and for known malicious ends.”

The council also called on the minister of justice to take the necessary disciplinary measures against those responsible, and demanded the public prosecutor of cassation to refer Akiki to the judicial inspection and remove him.

The press office of Justice Minister Henry Khoury announced on Thursday that the minister was asking all judicial authorities for an immediate update on the development of the investigation with Al-Hajj and the raid on the central bank.

Walid Jumblatt, president of the Progressive Socialist Party, called for the situation to be addressed calmly and stressed the need to respect institutions “in these difficult circumstances above all consideration.”

Suleiman Franjieh, head of the Marada Movement and a candidate for the presidency, met on Thursday with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, and claimed the judiciary in Lebanon was politicized and that judges were being subjected to “political and media intimidation.”

In a press conference on Thursday, the Sovereign Front for Lebanon called the arrest of Al-Hajj “a coup to take advantage of the last parliamentary elections.”

It said some prosecutors, security figures and judges were offering their services to people running the state, a veiled reference to the Iran-backed militia.

Topics: Lebanon UNICEF water supply

Related

Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Middle-East
Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Strike threat after controversial judge leads raid on Lebanon’s central bank
Middle-East
Strike threat after controversial judge leads raid on Lebanon’s central bank

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry
Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry
What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Design codes launched for Riyadh’s giant Sports Boulevard
Design codes launched for Riyadh’s giant Sports Boulevard
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.