You are here

  • Home
  • Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France

Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France

Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
1 / 2
Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
2 / 2
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and teammates Sepp Kuss, right, and Wout Van Aert, left, climb Hourquette d'Ancizan pass during the 17th stage of the Tour de France on July 20, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nznfy

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France

Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ROCAMADOUR, France: Jonas Vingegaard survived the “heart attack” of a near fall on Saturday’s individual time-trial to virtually wrap up the Tour de France and now only needs to cross the Champs-Elysees finish line in Paris on Sunday to guarantee the champion’s yellow jersey.

The 21st and final stage — after three weeks and 3,350 kilometers of relentless struggle up peaks, over plains and through a crushing heatwave — is a largely ceremonial run which will see the remaining riders sip champagne as they breeze into the French capital.

The peloton rolls past the Jardin de Luxembourg, through Saint Michel, over Pont Neuf and past the Louvre before a sprint over eight laps of the Champs Elysees.

A presentation ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe takes place as the sun sets on the 109th edition of the world’s greatest bike race that has been broadcast live in 60 nations.

Team Jumbo’s Vingegaard tops the overall standings 3min 34sec ahead of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, while Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, the 2018 winner, stands third at 8min 13sec.

Frenchman David Gaudu of FDJ and Aleksandr Vlasov of Bora round out the top five ahead of Sunday’s stage to Paris which is traditionally a ceremonial run.

Saturday’s time-trial was won by Wout van Aert ahead of his Danish teammate Vingegaard, meaning Jumbo have six stage wins, the yellow jersey, the green sprint jersey and the polka dot mountains jersey.

Two years ago, Pogacar famously overturned a 57-second deficit on the penultimate day time-trial on La Planche des Belles Filles to snatch victory from Primoz Roglic.

But on Saturday, Vingegaard flew down the ramp last of the 139 surviving riders and set a relentlessly high pace through the baking country roads meaning a battle of nerves with Pogacar never really emerged.

He did, however, suffer a late wobble, losing his back wheel which slid over gravel into a gutter, but just managed to right himself.
“I nearly had a heart attack,” Vingegaard admitted.

“I grew up, I became a better rider. We are the first Dutch team to do this in 43 years and I’m proud of myself and proud of every rider in the team.”

The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up in 2021 behind Pogacar, said he was already thinking about his 2023 challenge.

“I want to celebrate this victory first but of course I want to come back to the Tour to win another one,” he said.

“I didn’t set myself five Tours de France or anything like that. I just want to come back and win.”

The Dane was eight seconds faster than his great rival on Saturday, and Pogacar looked downhearted at the finish line.

“I’m proud of myself, I did what I could, and at least I have the white jersey (best under-25s),” Pogacar said. “I learned a lot, I’ll go away and analyze it.”

Thomas will also be remembered for his under the radar approach that delivered a podium place at 36.

“I’m over the moon to be on the podium, people talk about age, but for me it’s about mentality, if you eat, train, rest properly you can achieve a lot,” said Thomas.

“I’ll celebrate, but I’ll try not to celebrate too much. I can see the end of my career coming and I want to make the most of it.”




Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and teammates climb Hourquette d'Ancizan pass during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race on July 20, 2022. (AP) 

The two main protagonists fought each other from start to finish with Vingegaard dethroning the two-time champion with a pair of soaring performances in the high mountains.

Pogacar made all the early running with his lone wolf mentality, gradually clawing into top spot on stage six with an appearance of invincibility.

But the stars aligned against Pogacar when he lost teammates to Covid and injury. He is also a man known to dislike intense heat.

Vingegaard took the yellow jersey from Pogacar on stage 11 and while the UAE man refused stubbornly to give up he lost further ground on stage 18.

Their epic struggle was highlighted by a moment of sportsmanship when Pogacar fell at high speed and the pretender to his throne waited for him to catch up, the pair clasping hands briefly in a memorable image from one of the best modern editions of the Tour.

“We don’t really speak to each other out of racing, but we get along,” said Vingegaard.

“He’s one of the best riders in the world and I respect him, we respect each other.”

 

 

 

 

Topics: Tour de France 2022

Related

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Sport
Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16
Sport
Vingegaard retains Tour de France lead as Canada’s Houle rules stage 16

Lebanon beat Jordan to reach 2022 FIBA Asia Cup final

Lebanon beat Jordan to reach 2022 FIBA Asia Cup final
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Lebanon beat Jordan to reach 2022 FIBA Asia Cup final

Lebanon beat Jordan to reach 2022 FIBA Asia Cup final
  • A tense 86-85 win will see the Cedars play Australia
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon’s basketball team on Saturday defeated Jordan 86-85 in a dramatic match to reach the final of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, where they will face Australia in Jakarta.

It is the first time that Lebanon has reached the final of this competition since 2007, according to FIBA.

The two Arab countries have faced off eight times, with each side winning four matches, including Jordan’s win in the bronze medal match in 2009.

Australia defeated New Zealand 85-76 in the other semi-final to secure their spot in Sunday’s final at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in the Indonesian capital.

The top scorer for Lebanon against Jordan was captain Wael Arakji with 25 points, followed by Sergio El-Darwich and Mohamed Haidar with eight points each.

Lebanon reached the last four after beating China 72-69 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, while Jordan had beaten Iran 91-76 earlier that day.

The Lebanese team finished top of Group D with a maximum of six points from three wins against New Zealand, the Philippines, and India.

Topics: 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

Related

Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole
Sport
Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense

Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole

Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole

Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole
  • Leclerc gained two-tenths of a second and used the advantage to outpace world champion and series leader Max Verstappen
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: Carlos Sainz was frustrated, but happy on Saturday after providing a critical tow to enable Charles Leclerc to slipstream him and take pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix.
In a perfect display of racing teamwork, the Spanish driver, who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid, drove to help Leclerc find extra pace on the long back straight.
Leclerc gained two-tenths of a second and used the advantage to outpace world champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three-tenths to take his seventh pole position this year and 16th of his career.
Sainz, who was quickest in Friday practice, was handed grid penalties after Ferrari fitted a number of new engine parts to his car.
He will start at the back alongside Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, penalized for the same reason.
“I’ve been very quick here all weekend, so I feel a sense of a bit of frustration personally,” said Sainz.
“But I am happy that Charles has pole position. He will have to fight with Max at the start, but I believe he can do it — it’s all about nailing the start.
“Today shows that we are a very solid team. There is a good atmosphere in our team and we are all willing to help each other.”
Leclerc, bidding to deliver Ferrari’s third successive win and cut Verstappen’s 38-point lead in the title race, heaped praise on his team-mate.
“He did the perfect job and his tow helped me a lot — I gained two-tenths there on that straight so in the final sector I had a great mindset. It was a great job by Carlos,” he said.
Leclerc said he expected a ferocious and close fight with Verstappen in Sunday’s race as the two title protagonists line up on the front row for the sixth time this year.
“We have higher downforce and that may be good for tire management, but they are very quick on the straights and it is very difficult to follow here,” said Leclerc.
“Two different approaches. Only time will tell. Let’s see which compromise works the best tomorrow.”
Verstappen said he understood why Ferrari had opted to use Sainz as a slip-streaming aid for Leclerc.
“We didn’t have a penalty so that’s why we didn’t do it,” he said.
“It is a different situation for us and I can see why they did it.
“We are faster on the straights so it will be interesting tomorrow to see which is the fastest philosophy, but here it is all about the tires and looking after them.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 France French Grand Prix Charles Leclerc Ferrari

Related

Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
Sport
Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Sport
Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense
  • Team-mate Mansoor Al-Mansoori also produced an impressive display
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

AUGUSTOW: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi launched his bid for a fourth UIM F2 World Championship title in commanding fashion today by securing pole position for the Grand Prix of Poland.

The Emirati driver largely dominated the opening day of the new season, and team-mate Mansoor Al-Mansoori also produced an impressive display to qualify in third place for tomorrow afternoon’s first round of the 2022 championship.

Al-Qemzi immediately set down the fastest time at the start of the six-boat qualifying shoot-out before it was halted by a yellow flag after American Brent Dillard hit a buoy.

With winds across Lake Necko producing increasingly rough conditions, another yellow flag followed a few minutes later after Norwegian Tobias Munthe-Kaas crashed out.

Despite the interruptions, Al-Qemzi was untroubled as he claimed pole ahead of German Stefan Hagin, as Al-Mansoori gave an early warning that he could emerge as a serious contender this season.

A powerful assembly of 22 boats has gathered in Augustow for the start of the 2022 season, and Al-Qemzi immediately showed the pace that has earned him three F2 world titles as the boats took to the water on Lake Necko for the first time.

He recorded the fastest lap in this morning’s free practice session from Munthe-Kaas, with Al-Mansoori setting the fifth best time to underline his credentials.

That form continued into the afternoon’s first of three qualifying phases, although the triple world champion was content to finish second to team-mate Al-Mansoori on this occasion.

Munthe-Kaas and Team Sharjah’s Sami Selio were third and fourth quickest in the initial 20-minute session, which sent the top 15 drivers through.

Al-Qemzi powered his way into the six-boat shoot-out by dominating the second qualifying session ahead of American Brent Dlllar, Munthe-Kaas and Al-Mansoori in fourth place.

Memories of their World Endurance Championship triumph with Team Abu Dhabi in Augustow 12 months ago were still fresh in the minds of Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori as they returned to action at the spa resort in northeastern Poland.

Just two months after that success on Lake Necko last July, Al-Qemzi notched a fourth consecutive win in the Grand Prix of Portugal to clinch the 2021 F2 world crown.

The result underlined the impact made by Italian powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has delivered 14 world titles to the UAE capital since taking over as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

Topics: Motorsport power boat racing Team Abu Dhabi UAE Poland

Related

Rashed Al-Qemzi bids for fourth world power boating crown in Poland
Sport
Rashed Al-Qemzi bids for fourth world power boating crown in Poland
Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
  • More than 200 people came forward to give evidence to the inquiry
  • Review ordered after Scotland’s leading wicket-taker Majid Haq made allegations of discrimination while playing for his country
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Cricket in Scotland is “institutionally racist,” an investigation due to be published on Monday will reveal.

An independent review into racism in the Scottish game, commissioned by SportScotland in 2021, was ordered after Scotland’s leading wicket-taker Majid Haq made allegations of discrimination while playing for his country.

The report was carried out by equality and diversity specialists Plan4Sport and a number of referrals from the review were made to Police Scotland, according to media reports.

More than 200 people came forward to give evidence to the inquiry.

Speaking to BBC Scotland in November last year, Haq said: “As an ethnic minority cricketer, you need to perform twice as well as a white counterpart to get the same opportunities.”

He alleges that, despite earning more than 200 caps for Scotland in his career, he was sent home from the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of his race.

Haq spoke out after the testimony of former Yorkshire player Azeen Rafiq to members of the British parliament, which led to a shake-up in the leadership of Yorkshire CCC and its home ground Headingly stripped of international match hosting rights, and which forced the England and Wales Cricket Board to implement a 12-point plan to tackle racism in English cricket.

His teammate, Qasim Sheikh, also said that he suffered abuse throughout his career, alleging he and Haq were treated differently because of the color of their skin.

“Cricket Scotland is dysfunctional and institutionally racist — if that is confirmed by this review, it will be devastating for Cricket Scotland,” Aamer Anwar, who represents Haq and Sheikh, said to Sky News.

“There are those within the organization who should be ashamed of their treatment of Majid and Qasim and so many other cricketers who gave their lives to cricket but saw their careers taken away from them.

“In any other walk of life, the individuals responsible would find themselves out of a job, in a jail cell, or banished from public life.

“Yet, when it comes to cricket, they are rewarded with promotions and status.

“Racism exists in Cricket Scotland and my clients know that has been the case for many years, through generations of cricketers,” he said.

SportScotland said that it was “extremely concerned” by the findings of the Plan4Sport study, and said it had not ruled out withdrawal of funding for Cricket Scotland, which totalled £500,000 ($600,225) between 2019 and 2020.

The governing body for cricket in Scotland apologized to those who had suffered abuse in the Scottish game.

“Cricket should be a welcoming place for everyone and not somewhere that racism or any form of discrimination takes place,” a spokesperson said.

“The Cricket Scotland Board is truly sorry to everyone who has experienced racism in cricket in Scotland.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has been involved in contributing to the review, however the board is not in a position to comment on the independent review’s report as we will not see it until it is published publicly on Monday.”

Topics: Cricket Scotland Scotland cricket racism

Related

How COVID-19 brought cricketers’ mental health issues to the fore
Sport
How COVID-19 brought cricketers’ mental health issues to the fore
England cricketer Adil Rashid to miss India ODI series to perform Hajj
Sport
England cricketer Adil Rashid to miss India ODI series to perform Hajj

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
  • The 24-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.272 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz
  • Sainz will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid alongside Jan Magnussen of Haas
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: World champion and series leader Max Verstappen sizzled in the sun on Saturday when he topped the times for Red Bull ahead of both Ferrari drivers in third and final practice session at the French Grand Prix.
Making the most of a superior straight-line speed, the 24-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.272 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz in the leading Ferrari by three-tenths of a second.
Sainz, who claimed his maiden Formula One triumph at the British Grand Prix earlier in July, will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid alongside Jan Magnussen of Haas after the two Ferrari-powered cars took more new engine parts.
Charles Leclerc, who trimmed Verstappen’s advantage in the title race to 38 points by winning the Austrian Grand Prix, was third fastest six-tenths down on the pace.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.
It was a measure of Verstappen’s dominant pace that he was more than a second quicker than his Red Bull team-mate on another hot day in the south of France.
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was seventh for Alpine with a late lap to lift him ahead of Alex Albon of Williams, Lando Norris of McLaren and Yuki Tsunoda of Alpha Tauri.
Both German drivers Mick Schumacher and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel endured difficult sessions and wound up 19th and 20th respectively for the Haas and Aston Martin teams after completing only 12 and 11 laps.
In scorching conditions, the session began with only seven cars venturing out and Perez setting the first lap time in 1:33.628 after seven minutes — a time obliterated immediately by Verstappen in 1:32.837 — but little else for the sell-out holiday crowd to enjoy.
As the air temperature rose to 34 degrees, the fans raised a cheer for Pierre Gasly as he passed the grandstand named after him before the Mercedes set times more than 1.5 seconds adrift of the champion. “1.7?” said Hamilton. “Jeeze...”
Ferrari were also struggling to match the Red Bull pace and Leclerc, pushing hard, spun through a full 360 degrees on his hard tires before Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda of Alfa Romeo each survived brief ‘moments’ in pursuit.
Vertappen’s pace on medium tires remained the standard to catch as his rivals tested ‘softs’ and ‘hards’ before galvanizing themselves for a late flurry of qualifying simulation runs.
With 12 minutes remaining, both Leclerc and Sainz had improved to second and third, but were still 0.1 seconds adrift, with Hamilton fourth, four-tenths down. At this time, Red Bull were still to use soft tires.
The stubborn Sainz persisted and went top after 51 minutes of the hour, replacing Verstappen in 1:32.626, an advantage of 0.182 to enthuse the ‘prancing horse’ fans sweltering in the open grandstands.
Finally taking softs, Verstappen re-joined the fray to beat the Spaniard by 0.354 seconds while Leclerc conceded his tires were ‘dead’, a familiar Ferrari problem at the high-degradation Paul Ricard circuit.
By this time, the track temperature was 57 degrees — hot enough to pose a serious challenge to cars, drivers and teams and certain to make strategy a major factor in Sunday’s race.

Topics: F1 French Grand Prix Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz

Related

Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
Sport
Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another
Sport
Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Latest updates

Gaza’s women and girls see no escape from violence
Gaza’s women and girls see no escape from violence
Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
Vingegaard survives ‘heart attack’ slip to virtually wrap up Tour de France
Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
Saudi teenage boxer knocks out stereotypes
Salma Fahad joined TKO Fighters when she was 18, and has aspired to become a boxer since childhood. (Supplied)
EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.