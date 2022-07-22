You are here

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard climbs Hautacam after breaking away from his opponent Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar during the 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race on Thursday. (AP)
AFP

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
  • The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title
AFP

HAUTACAM, France: After 18 stages of intense struggle, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard put one hand on the 2022 Tour de France title on Thursday as defending champion and closest rival Tadej Pogacar wilted in the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard’s solo win on the Hautacam mountain extended his lead to a daunting 3 minutes and 26 seconds while his sportsmanship, when he waited for Pogacar to catch up after a high-speed downhill fall, served to burnish his reputation.

The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title.

“I don’t want to talk about winning the Tour yet, let’s talk about it in Paris, there are three days to go,” Vingegaard said at the line.

The pair have been shadowing each other the entire race, with Pogacar winning three stages and taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey by stage seven, before Vingegaard took it off him in baking heat in the Alps.

“Jumbo-Visma have worked perfectly on this Tour de France. I take my hat off to them,” said Pogacar.

“And today, the best man won; Jonas was stronger than me.”

The race leader said this 18th stage and the 11th had been where he hammered home his superiority on the Tour.

“Those two displays on the Col du Granon and here showed what a great team we have,” Vingegaard said of Jumbo’s collective approach to this Tour.

Pogacar has relentlessly attacked the Dane since the Col du Granon in a stubborn effort to close the gap.

The loss of four of his UAE teammates to positive COVID tests and falls did however hurt those chances but whatever happens, the champion 2020 and 2021 will leave with his reputation entirely intact.

On Thursday, Vingegaard’s Jumbo teammate Wout van Aert acted as a sherpa for his team leader on the final climb, and it was at that moment that Pogacar finally cracked.

“Having the world’s best all-round rider (van Aert) on the team has helped,” said Vingegaard who added he felt Pogacar’s UAE outfit had less depth.

Some 28km from home, Pogacar misjudged a corner and Vingegaard cut inside him, spooking the Slovenian who then wobbled and slipped off into a gutter.

The champion swiftly picked himself up, ignoring the gash on his left hand as he hammered the pedal down in pursuit.

Vingegaard, after at first attacking the opportunity, had a change of heart, waiting for his rival, before the two grasped each other’s hand as Pogacar drew up alongside.

“We like each other, we get on and we respect each other,” said the Dane.

The gesture will likely serve Vingegaard’s reputation well, within the cycling code of honor, and with the wider public.

“He got a corner wrong, and fell in the gutter, of course I waited for him. I didn’t need to attack. It was in fact better for me to just go at a steady pace, even if I felt strong,” Vingegaard explained.

Ineos veteran Geraint Thomas is still third, eight minutes behind the leader but more than three minutes ahead of fourth-placed David Gaudu.

Vingegaard also climbed to the top of the King of the Mountains standings, while van Aert is assured of the sprint points green jersey if he makes it to the line in Paris.

Friday’s stage 19 runs through the isolated Tarn region and will likely end in a bunch sprint.

Saturday’s stage is the final battleground, a 41km individual time trial, leaving a glimmer of hope for Pogacar, who won the 2020 Tour with a last-gasp turnaround.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar

Germany beat Austria to reach women's Euro 2022 semifinals

Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semifinals
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semifinals

Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semifinals
  • Germany had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Germany remain on course for a ninth women’s European Championship title but were made to work hard for a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the semifinals of Euro 2022 on Thursday.

Austria hit the woodwork three times in London, but goals from Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp sent the Germans through to meet France or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

“The game could have ended 6-3,” said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria.

“I still believe that we leave the pitch as deserved winners.”

Germany had cruised through what appeared to be the toughest group with convincing victories over Denmark, Spain and Finland to reach the last eight in style.

But they were made to sweat until Popp’s bizarre 90th minute goal, when she charged down Manuela Zinsberger’s clearance, gave them side breathing space.

Austria had proven they are awkward opponents by pushing England all the way in a 1-0 defeat on the opening night of the tournament and eliminating Norway in the group stages.

Irene Fuhrmann’s side started strongly as Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller fired too close to Merle Frohms before Marina Georgieva headed off the post from a corner.

Germany were struggling to find the attacking verve that saw them score nine goals without reply in the group stage.

But they pounced on one error from the Austrian defense as Klara Buhl sped down the left wing and her cross was calmly slotted into the far corner by Magull for her second goal of the tournament.

“It was just as well that we took the lead in the first half,” said Magull.

“We were also a bit lucky because we gave them too many chances. We are incredibly happy and proud to have reached a semifinal again.”

Five years ago, Austria upset the odds to reach the semifinals in their only previous major tournament at Euro 2017.

And they could have matched that achievement with more luck in the second half.

Barbara Dunst was inches away from catching Frohms off her line with an audacious effort from long range that came back off the crossbar.

Sarah Puntigam then smashed off the inside of the post as Germany struggled to clear a corner.

But Germany quickly regained their composure and should have extended their lead long before Popp’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Giulia Gwinn curled an effort of the post before Buhl’s piledriver crashed back off the crossbar.

Buhl was then guilty of one of the misses of the tournament when she skewed wide from Popp’s unselfish pass.

The Bayern Munich winger was mocked by her own teammates when a replay of that miss was shown on the big screens.

But Buhl was soon able to breathe easy when Popp’s press caught Arsenal goalkeeper Zinsberger out as her clearance rebounded off the Wolfsburg striker into the net.

Topics: European Championship Euro 2022 Alexandra Popp

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award

Sadio Mane wins second African Player of the Year award
  • Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat on Thursday for the second time.

The Senegal forward first won the honor in 2019 while he was at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old left the Premier League club last month after signing a three-year deal with Bayern Munich.

“I am really honored and highly delighted to receive this award again,” Mane said.

“Thanks to my coaches, my club and national team colleagues and those friends who stood by me during difficult times.”

Mane was in the Moroccan capital to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic having converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over D.C. United in Washington on Wednesday.

It was the second successive continental player of the year award for Mane after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the last two editions.

He won ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah from Egypt and fellow Senegal international and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mane and Salah played pivotal roles last season with Liverpool, who lifted the FA Cup and English League Cup and finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah has since signed a new contract at Anfield while Mane opted for a move, with Bayern reportedly paying an initial &euro;32 million euros ($32.5 million) that could rise to &euro;41 million.

The transfer fee was a far cry from the &euro;4 million Red Bull Salzburg paid Metz in 2012 when Mane made his first move in Europe.

In February, Mane converted the decisive fifth penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt and a first Africa Cup of Nations title after the final ended 0-0 in Yaounde.

A month later, Mane was once again the shootout match-winner against Egypt, this time in a World Cup playoff near Dakar after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Salah did not get a chance to take a penalty in the Cup of Nations decider while he blazed the first Egyptian kick wide in the playoff that secured a World Cup place in Qatar this November for Senegal.

Born in a village nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Dakar, Mane attracted the attention of Metz having played for local second-tier club Generation Foot.

After enhancing his reputation at Salzburg, Mane joined Southampton, where his feats included scoring a record-breaking 176-second Premier League hat trick against Aston Villa.

In mid-2016 the Senegalese signed for Liverpool and went on to form a fearsome front three with Salah and Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

As Mane moved to Bayern, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “My only criticism of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to realize just how good he is.”

Nigerian Asizat Oshoala won the Women’s Player of the Year a record fifth time, overtaking compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

The 27-year-old Barcelona forward was forced to miss the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to an injury.

Topics: Sadio Mane African Player of the Year soccer Confederation of African Football Awards

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev

Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Cerundulo ousts Rublev
  • The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5
  • Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo is on a seven-match winning streak after winning his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

HAMBURG: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday as Francisco Cerundolo stunned Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz saved four set points down 4-5 in the first set before surging back to beat Krajinovic and improve to 21-2 on clay this season. The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals after the Russian beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-5.

Cerundolo, ranked 22 places below No. 8 Rublev, is on a seven-match winning streak after taking his first career tour title in Bastad, Sweden, last week. Cerundolo’s next opponent is another Russian — Aslan Karatsev, who won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Daniel Elahi Galán.

In the women’s draw, top-seeded Anett Kontaveit reached the semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retired injured while Kontaveit was leading 6-0, 2-0. Petkovic suspected it was an adductor strain, she said in comments reported by German agency dpa.

Kontaveit will next play Anastasia Potapova, who upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3. The other semifinal match pits Maryna Zanevska against American Bernarda Pera.

Zanevska beat fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5, while Pera swept aside Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-1.

Topics: Hamburg Open Francisco Cerundolo Carlos Alcara

Verstappen admits Red Bull made 'wrong calls'

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’

Verstappen admits Red Bull made ‘wrong calls’
  • Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year
  • Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: World champion Max Verstappen admitted on Thursday that his Red Bull team had learned from “a few wrong calls” at the recent Austrian Grand Prix and would face another fierce scrap for victory in Sunday’s French race.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, the 24-year-old Dutchman added that he hoped Mercedes, revived by another package of upgrades, would not join the expected fight with Ferrari for victory.
“Maybe they are (a threat),” he responded, when asked about a challenge from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. “I hope not!“
Red Bull and Ferrari have won all 11 races this year, but Mercedes hope their revival will continue on the smooth circuit with high-speed corners.
Verstappen leads the drivers’ title race with 208 points ahead of nearest rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 170, the Monegasque driver having revived his challenge with victory in Austria a week after team-mate Carlos Sainz had won the British contest.
“I do think that we made a few wrong calls in Austria, in hindsight,” he told reporters.
“But, of course, with a sprint weekend format it’s very hard to change that (car set-up) after first free practice and I think we learnt a lot from it.
“I think our top speed was still alright, but when you are losing in the corners a bit more than you would like, then it’s always going to be a tough day and that’s what happened.
“I hope that with the things we learned we are back to our normal form — but even when we are in normal form, I think it’s still going to be very tight for a race win. So, I expect the same here.”
Verstappen said he anticipated Ferrari to be strong again as they seek to complete a first hat-trick since 2019 and acknowledged that Hamilton could also compete at the front after reeling off three consecutive podium finishes.
Hamilton confirmed on Thursday that he remains optimistic of claiming a win this year to enable him to maintain his unique record as the only driver to have won a race in every season of his career.
After a disappointing opening to the season, Mercedes have regained speed and consistency with their upgrades and arrive at the Paul Ricard circuit in buoyant mood, hoping the smooth, fast and flowing layout will suit their car.
“I’m working toward getting that win and I do believe at some stage we will be able to compete with these guys, whether that’s this weekend or in five races time,” said Hamilton.
“The journey is the important part. We started off not where we wanted to be, we’ve made progress and we’ve started to hit a patch of consistency.
“When we do get back to where we deserve to be, I think we’ll appreciate it that much more.”
Hamilton is set to start his 300th Formula One race on Sunday, making him only the sixth driver to reach that total.

Topics: F1 Max Verstappen French Grand Prix

Stay or go? Ronaldo's future uncertain at Manchester United

Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United

Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
  • Ronaldo wants to be competing on the biggest stage, winning the biggest trophies while he can
  • He reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

DUBAI: The weekly social media posts published by Cristiano Ronaldo this offseason typically have shown the soccer superstar half-dressed, muscles bulging, either working out or promoting one of his many brands.
Remaining relevant and highly visible is clearly so important to the player who, along with Lionel Messi, is the greatest of his generation. That also extends to the final years of his career on the field, too.
It is why, for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, playing for Manchester United — still one of the world’s most famous sports teams, despite their recent trophy drought — just isn’t enough. He wants to be competing on the biggest stage, winning the biggest trophies while he can.
Hence the current standoff with United, which is becoming more damaging and disruptive as the days go by and the new season looms.
Publicly, Ronaldo has not yet returned to preseason training with the English club because of what has been described as “personal reasons.” The expectation, recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag repeats on an almost-daily basis, is that Ronaldo will be back before the Premier League begins and be a key member of the squad.
The reality, it seems, is different. Ronaldo reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England like Manchester City and Liverpool.
United finished sixth last season, 35 points behind first-place City.
So, while the rest of the United squad have been on tour in Thailand and Australia, getting match-sharp and acquainted with ten Hag and his methods, Ronaldo has been back home in Portugal with his family while his agent, Jorge Mendes, shops around seeking a new club for his most famous client.
Currently, there is no buyer.
And the Premier League season starts in about two weeks.
“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club and to the manager,” said United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who also plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal. “I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn’t ask them that.
“From everything we know,” Fernandes added, “he had some family problems so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.”
On the face of it, United still want to keep Ronaldo — he was the team’s top scorer last season with 24 goals and is back to being the club’s poster boy for the marketing department — and ten Hag has called the striker “extremely important” along with being “not for sale.”
But why would other top clubs be cold on a player who is still a guaranteed source of goals, and revenue for that matter?
Goals might be the aim of the game but they are not necessarily enough for a modern-day coach. A certain level of mobility and an ability to be part of a team pressing game counts for a lot, too, and Ronaldo does not offer that, even if he remains a supremely athletic player with that uncanny knack of coming alive in the penalty area and scoring from anywhere. A team’s structure must change to accommodate a player like an aging Ronaldo, covering for his deficiencies and the need to make him the focal point.
In short, his presence requires compromises to be made. He is a problem and a solution.
Maybe, if he ends up staying at United, ten Hag can come up with a system in which Ronaldo thrives and the players around him can cover for him and make the team operate in an efficient way. That’s easier said than done.
Thomas Tuchel — the sort of coach who values a team over the individual — clearly thought that wasn’t possible, given his Chelsea team were one of the clubs Mendes apparently spoke to. There was a glaring hole in Chelsea’s forward line, too, with Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan.
Bayern Munich are another team to have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo. There has been no desire from Real Madrid or Juventus to go back in for him, either.
Ronaldo’s wage demands are likely ruling out most of the other clubs competing in this season’s Champions League, a competition in which he is the record scorer with 141 goals — 16 more than Messi — and for which he lives.
It leaves Ronaldo in an awkward spot. Still one of the greatest scorers in soccer but a player unwanted by the best teams.
So what comes next? An uneasy truce with United and a sheepish return to a team playing in the Europa League and unlikely to be involved in the Premier League title race? Or can Mendes pull a blockbuster move out of the bag, like he did last year when Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to England?
For his brand and his legacy, Ronaldo will want the latter, ending what has turned out to be a nostalgia project without a happy ending.
And deep down, that might suit ten Hag, too, enabling him to start the rebuilding job at United with a clean slate.

Topics: Ronaldo Manchester United English Premier League (EPL)

