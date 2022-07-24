You are here

Finland has sold 1,889 bitcoins seized in narcotic cases for €46.5 million ($47.4 million).
Dana Alomar

Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.65 percent to $22,750.19, as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,602.32 rising by 1.36 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Finland sells 1,889 seized bitcoins for $47m, proceeds going to Ukraine

As Ukraine’s war with Russia continues, Finland has sold 1,889 bitcoins seized in narcotic cases for €46.5 million ($47.4 million). The proceeds will go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to Bitcoin.com

Tulli, the customs service of the government of Finland, announced Thursday that it had sold bitcoins that were “legally forfeited.”

According to the customs service, bitcoins were seized in connection with drug-related investigations.

The coins were sold by two cryptocurrency brokers selected by Customs in late spring.

Approximately 90 bitcoins were still in the hands of Finnish Customs “awaiting a valid forfeiture judgment.”

The company has also seized other cryptocurrencies, according to Tulli. Nevertheless, due to the ongoing investigation, “the currencies or their amounts cannot be disclosed in detail,” Finnish Customs said, adding they are worth “hundreds of thousands of euros at most.”

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO finnish customs

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to pump SR17 billion investment ($5 billion) to boost poultry production as the Kingdom aims to achieve a poultry meat self-sufficiency rate of 80 percent by 2025, Saudi Press Agency reported.

By targeting 1.3 million tons of broiler chickens per year, the ministry will ensure national food security, increase local content, and create employment opportunities, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said.

This move follows a jump in self-sufficiency in poultry meat from 45 percent in 2016 to 68 percent in 2022.

The financing provided by the Agricultural Development Fund for companies seeking to expand the poultry production industry reaches 70 percent when top-notch technologies are used, Al-Fadley said.

In a related development, Ibrahim Qassem, the director-general of the Animal Resources Services at MEWA, told CNBC Arabia that the volume of livestock projects exceeded 980 across all regions of the Kingdom.

However, the feed prices soared by more than 90 percent due to the prevalent global factors, which are reflected in the prices of livestock, Qassem said.

He added that the ARS had developed an initiative to investigate and combat animal diseases, reducing losses by 25 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi MEWA poultry Production

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with ZeroAvia, a British-American hydrogen-electric aviation firm, to test and develop zero-emission travel across its new luxury tourism destination with a focus on environmental sustainability and regeneration.

Signed during the Farnborough International Airshow in London, the deal will explore options to retrofit a fleet of around 30 seaplane variants of the Cessna Caravan using ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric propulsion technology to fly without emissions.

TRSDC and ZeroAvia will work together to develop the technology, including collaborating on a roadmap for delivering the production, supply and infrastructure necessary to support hydrogen-powered air travel in Saudi Arabia, said ZeroAvia in a statement.

The aviation company aims to install a 600kW system in the Cessna Caravan, which is expected to start flying by 2024.“Trialing ZeroAvia’s 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrains for the Caravan means tourists could be taking these zero-emission flights to the destination by the middle of this decade,” said James Peck, vice president, business development at ZeroAvia.

The partnership is part of TRSDC’s plan to offer fully sustainable connectivity across its destination, including The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination, and the recently acquired AMAALA project, located further north on the Red Sea coast.

 “We are an incubator of ideas, leveraging the most innovative concepts and technologies to help us deliver a new archetype for tourism, which pushes beyond sustainability to deliver regeneration for people and the planet,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

He added: “Clean, green transport is fundamental to realizing that aim, which is why we’re working with forward-thinking partners such as ZeroAvia, to bring about a new way of traveling.”

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company aviation Net Zero net zero emissions

Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi main index began the week’s trading session almost flat as investors awaited earning results.

TASI edged up 0.09 percent to 11,998, while Nomu was unchanged at 20,955 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. surged 9.45 percent, leading gainers, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. slipped 8.68 percent, leading the fallers.

Saudi Investment Bank gained 0.59 percent, after announcing it will distribute cash dividends amounting to SR300 million ($80 million) for the first half of 2022.

BinDawood Holding Co. rose 0.24 percent, following its announcement that it has begun negotiations with France’s TF1 Group to acquire a majority stake in its subsidiary Ykone.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.39 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, decreased 0.29 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, increased 0.71 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.67 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.12 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. shed 0.70 percent.

Among the biggest information technology companies, Elm Co. was up 0.07  percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was up 0.11 percent.

Energy prices fell on Friday due to weakened demand and geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude settling at $103.2 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $94.7.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares NOMU stock Saudi

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Gold hit its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in US Treasury yields and the dollar’s decline bolstered non-yielding bullion’s safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted.

Spot gold rose and is currently priced at $1727.64. It was up about 1 percent so far this week, following a strong rebound from a more than one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday.

US gold futures settled at $1,745.30.

Wheat falls 6 percent on Ukraine grain export deal

US wheat futures fell nearly 6 percent on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said.

Corn fell almost 2 percent on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract’s lowest since Feb. 4.

December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. 

Copper up

Copper prices were on track for their first weekly rise in seven weeks on Friday as investors returned to riskier assets following a brutal sell-off.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.5 percent at $7,452.50 a ton, nearly 3.5 percent higher this week.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold CORN silver

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market concluded last week with five straight days in the green, buoyed by positive earnings reports.

At the previous closing bell, TASI surged 1.04 percent to end the week at 11,987, and the parallel market Nomu rose 1 percent to 20,960.

Most Gulf stock markets extended their rebound in line with Saudi Arabia, led by a 2.1-percent gain in the Abu Dhabi and Kuwaiti bourses on Thursday.

Bahrain, Dubai, and Qatar followed with gains up to 1.5 percent, while Oman’s index edged up slightly by 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 jumped 1 percent after declining to its lowest value in years earlier this month.

Oil prices slid on Friday due to weakened demand and lingering geopolitical tensions. Brent crude settled at $103.2 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.7 a barrel.

Stock news

BinDawood Holding Co. entered into negotiations to potentially acquire a majority stake in French marketing agency Ykone

The Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, will distribute a total of SR300 million, or SR0.30 per share, in dividends for the first half of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital by 60 percent to SR100 million

Calendar

July 24, 2022

Start of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Saudi TASI Tadawul NOMU stock shares

