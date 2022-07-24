You are here

  • Home
  • Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out

Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out

Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6uq3

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out

Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
  • The 24-year-old Dutchman drove with flawless control in the searing heat to guide his Red Bull home
  • Lewis Hamilton was delighted to be second in the Mercedes
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: World champion Max Verstappen took full advantage of Charles Leclerc crashing out of the lead to extend his advantage in this year’s title race with a crushing victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s sun-baked French Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Dutchman drove with flawless control in the searing heat to guide his Red Bull home 10.587 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ Hamilton, in his 300th race, with George Russell, in the second Mercedes, beating Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, for third.
It was Verstappen’s seventh win this season and the 27th of his career and a blow to Leclerc’s challenge in the opening race of the second half of the season.
After 12 of the 22 races, Verstappen leads Leclerc by 63 points in the drivers’ standings.
“We had good pace, but it was hard to follow here with the tires overheating so we stayed calm,” said Verstappen.
“You never know how it is going to go... It was unlucky for Charles and I’m glad he is ok.”
Perez finished fourth ahead of a rampant Carlos Sainz, who drove from the back of the grid to finish fifth for Ferrari ahead of Fernando Alonso of Alpine and McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Esteban Ocon was eighth in the second Alpine ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.
Hamilton was delighted to be second.
“It was a tough race as my drinks bottle didn’t work so it was a great result for us, especially considering we’re so far off the pace,” he said. “Great reliability from the team and George did an amazing job.”
On an afternoon of searing heat, with a track temperature of 52 degrees and the air 34 at the start, Leclerc made a clean start to lead into the first corner ahead of Verstappen, with Hamilton leaping clear of Perez into third.
Leclerc led by a second after the opening lap, which saw Yuki Tsunoda spin and recover while Sainz, from the back of the grid, began his charge.
Verstappen’s superior straight-line speed powered him close behind Leclerc’s Ferrari at the end of the Mistral Straight, but the leader held firm, his car squirming for grip in the heat.
Having resisted Verstappen’s early attacks, Leclerc held a lead of nine-tenths by lap 13.
Sainz, praised for his progress by Ferrari, reached 10th on lap 14.
At the front Leclerc increased his pace to draw 1.7 seconds clear by lap 15, when the track temperature was recorded at 55 degrees.
“We are planning Plan B,” Ferrari told Leclerc, refocusing on tire wear and strategy.
Verstappen came in on lap 17 for a stop in 2.4 seconds, rejoining seventh. As he came back, Ferrari warned Leclerc his tires were over-heating, but he held a 10-second lead ahead of Hamilton with Perez third, three seconds adrift.
Verstappen passed Norris swiftly for sixth, but Leclerc stayed out and then, on lap 18 crashed at Le Beausset, going heavily into the tire barrier.
He climbed out, apparently unhurt despite the estimated 175 kph impact.
The distressed Leclerc shouted that he had a throttle problem. It was his third exit from the lead this season, just as he looked capable of scoring Ferrari’s third consecutive victory.
A safety car was deployed, Hamilton pitted and Verstappen took the lead.
Leclerc emerged later to admit the crash had been his fault.
“It was a mistake, my mistake,” he said. “I was pushing too much and I lost the rear.”
Verstappen made a smooth restart to lead from Hamilton and Perez as Sainz climbed to fifth. The Spaniard was then handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from his pit stop.
By lap 34, Vertappen led Hamilton by 6.499 seconds with Perez third, 1.475 adrift, but blisters emerging on various tires, notably Sainz’s front right after he had passed Russell for fourth.
With 15 laps remaining, it posed problems for the Italian team’s pit wall crew and others as the swirling wind increased.
Frustrated in fourth, Sainz asked Ferrari for fresh tires who told him to go for Plan D, then to stay out and finally, in mid-overtaking of Perez to pit.
“Not now,” shouted the Spaniard who muscled through to third and then, on lap 43, pitted for tires and to serve his penalty.
It seemed Ferrari, bafflingly, had thrown away a solid chance of third as Sainz rejoined ninth, while Russell and Perez battled for the final podium spot.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 France French Grand Prix Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc

Related

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Sport
Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole
Sport
Carlos Sainz happy to give Charles Leclerc slipstream to French Grand Prix pole

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
Updated 5 sec ago

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: The board of the Scottish cricket federation resigned en masse on Sunday following accusations of institutional racism in a damning independent review which is due to be published on Monday.
“The Board of Cricket Scotland has resigned. We will work in partnership with @sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership & support is in place for sport in the days ahead,” Cricket Scotland tweeted on Sunday.
The review was commissioned last year by Sport Scotland, the national funding body, after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq told Sky Sports News that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist.”
Haq’s former team-mate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.
In its resignation letter to the interim chief executive, the Cricket Scotland board said it was “truly sorry” and apologized to “everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination” while playing the game in Scotland.
“The review has achieved an unparallelled level of engagement and we believe it will be truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland and the sport of cricket, but it will provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general.”
The statement added the current board had not seen the contents of the report. However, it added the board had been made aware of “proposed timescales and certain mandated actions” recommended by the review.
In the view of the outgoing board, plans to both resolve the racism issues quickly and modernize the running of Cricket Scotland were “unachievable within the timetable proposed and the current governance framework.”
“Consequently, we believe we must now step aside to enable the required progress to be made in the coming months,” the statement added.
The issue of racism within British cricket as a whole was brought to the fore again two years ago when former spinner Azeem Rafiq said he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his time as a player for leading English county Yorkshire.
That prompted the Headingley-based club to commission an investigation into allegations by the 31-year-old Rafiq, who said he was driven to thoughts of suicide by the culture of racism during his time at Yorkshire.
Athough seven were upheld, Yorkshire concluded last October that no member of staff would face disciplinary action, a decision that prompted uproar among politicians and the wider cricket community.
That led to a mass clear-out of administrative and coaching staff at Headingley, with new chairman Kamlesh Patel taking over as the face of a fresh Yorkshire regime.
New governance procedures proposed by Patel were voted through by the Yorkshire membership and, as a result, the England and Wales Cricket Board did not go through with a threat to strip Headingley of lucrative international games — a potential financial disaster for Yorkshire.
Nevertheless, last month the ECB charged Yorkshire and a number of individuals with bringing the sport into disrepute.
But former Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale, who in June won an unfair dismissal claim against the club after being sacked last year, has said he will refuse to co-operate with the ECB disciplinary process.

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait in West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
  • A straight-sets victory leaves the young Falcons top of Group B with a maximum six points
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia had beaten Kuwait in three straight sets in the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Qatif.

The young Falcons settled the match 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 for their second win of the tournament, and now lead Group B with a maximum of six points.

In Group A, Bahrain defeated Lebanon 3-1 to lead the table, while Iraq beat the UAE 3-1 as well.

The tournament will continue on Sunday, when the host Saudi team take on Palestine, while Kuwait and Syria face off in the other Group B match.

Meanwhile, Lebanon take on the UAE and Iraq face Jordan in Group A’s fixtures.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Kuwait volleyball

Related

Saudi Arabia overcome Thailand at 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia overcome Thailand at 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship
Saudi Arabia sweeps Kazakhstan at 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia sweeps Kazakhstan at 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship

Morocco’s proud Lionesses fall short of Africa Cup of Nations glory

Morocco’s proud Lionesses fall short of Africa Cup of Nations glory
Updated 24 July 2022
John Duerden

Morocco’s proud Lionesses fall short of Africa Cup of Nations glory

Morocco’s proud Lionesses fall short of Africa Cup of Nations glory
  • In their debut final, the hosts lost 2-1 to a strong South African team but have a spot in next year’s World Cup
Updated 24 July 2022
John Duerden

Morocco’s dream of becoming the first Arab country to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations ended at the final hurdle on Saturday in Rabat with a 2-1 defeat against South Africa, but the nation was proud of their achievements.

All the goals came in the second half. Hildah Magaia opened the scoring for South Africa just after the hour and the forward extended Banyana Banyana’s lead 10 minutes later. The home team had 50,000 fans in the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium on their feet after 81 minutes as Rosella Ayane pulled a goal back but the Atlas Lionesses were unable to get the all-important second as South Africa won their first continental title in their sixth final appearance.

Despite the defeat, the tournament has been a huge success on and off the pitch with Morocco by far the best performing Arab team in the competition’s 14 editions and, more importantly, securing qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is another first for the Arab world.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros spoke for many after the game.

“They gave it their best but it was not enough,” said the Frenchman. “I am extremely proud of my team. They have achieved so much. They have honored the shirt and honored the supporters. We will deal with the defeat, but we are not disappointed with our path in the championship.”

South Africa deserved the win and almost took the lead early in what was a nervy first half from both teams with Moroccan defender Hanane Ait El-Haj clearing the ball off the line from Magaia in just the fourth minute.

It was the closest either team was to come in the first half as the hosts were pinned back and Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi had to come off her line quickly to deny the busy Magaia seven minutes before the break.

The deadlock was finally broken just after the hour. Jermaine Seoposenwe broke free down the left and pulled the ball back for Magaia and the South Korea-based star found the net with a low shot.

After 71 minutes South Africa doubled their lead. Morocco failed to deal with Karabo Dhlamini’s cross from the left allowing Magaia to nip in and finish from close range to really silence the home supporters.

Yet with 10 minutes remaining, the fans found their voices once more as Ayane pulled a goal back. Fatima Tagnaout squared the ball from the left side of the area for the Tottenham star to bury the ball in the bottom corner.

It caused the South Africans to retreat deeper and deeper but despite the pressure and the nine minutes of added time, Morocco were unable to get the all-important equalizer against the determined South African team.

“The players showed resilience,” said South Africa coach Desiree Ellis. “They wanted the trophy so badly. We played great football in the 2018 tournament but we did not come home with the medal. I’d like to take my hat off to all the players.”

Despite the disappointment for the hosts, the tournament still seems like a turning point for women’s football in Morocco.

“Morocco aren’t in the final by chance,” said Ellis. “They started their program a while ago. They have a two-tier professional league. They have a national league for under-17s. They’ve brought in a coach who won league titles in France and the Champions League and have had a lot of friendlies against top teams.”

Morocco thrilled the nation with their exploits, culminating in a dramatic semifinal victory against Nigeria that put the team on the front and back pages for the first time in history. This passionate football country has embraced the Atlas Lionesses with the players now household names.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak certainly is. She was named as the tournament’s best player.

“No-one believed in us at the beginning of the competition,” Chebbak said. “But I’m proud that we have been able to change the perceptions of people. All the players are glad that women’s football has attracted so many people and we’re happy that we’ve been able to reach out to fans who’ve seen us play and the effort that we make on the field.”

There is still plenty more international action for Morocco as the next tournament is the really big one.

“Now it is time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup,” said coach Pedros, who spoke to King Mohamed VI after the game. “There weren’t any weak teams in the African Nations Cup, but the World Cup will be more difficult.”

A nation will be watching once again.

Topics: #morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Related

Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win
Sport
Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Sport
Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

Saudi’s Ali Al-Othman powers to three medals at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

Saudi’s Ali Al-Othman powers to three medals at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Ali Al-Othman powers to three medals at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

Saudi’s Ali Al-Othman powers to three medals at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
  • Lifter takes 2 gold medals in the clean and jerk and overall contest, and silver in the snatch
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

In an outstanding performance for his country, Saudi weightlifter Ali Al-Othman claimed two gold and one silver at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Al-Othman’s first gold came in the 96-kilogram clean and jerk category, where he managed a winning lift of 193 kilograms. He also won the overall competition in his weight class.

 

 

The lifter’s silver medal came in the snatch, with a weight of 151 kilograms.

More than 260 male and female athletes, representing 21 countries, are taking part in the tournament.

Topics: Asian Weightlifting Championships #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Saudi weightlifters take gold and two silvers at IWF Youth World Championships
Sport
Saudi weightlifters take gold and two silvers at IWF Youth World Championships
Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments video
Sport
Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments

Algeria’s Sedjati takes 800m silver at World Athletics Championships

Algeria’s Sedjati takes 800m silver at World Athletics Championships
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Algeria’s Sedjati takes 800m silver at World Athletics Championships

Algeria’s Sedjati takes 800m silver at World Athletics Championships
  • The 23-year-old was one of two Arab finalists on Saturday
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati won a silver medal in the 800-meter final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old finished in a time of 1:44.14 behind Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui, who took gold with 1:43.71.

Marco Arop of Canada took bronze in a time of 1:44.28, while the only other Arab runner in the final, Algeria’s Slimane Moula, finished in fifth place.

The two Algerian athletes had reached the final after both winning their semifinal heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Sedjati crossed the line first in heat two with a time of 1:45.44. France’s Gabriel Tual and Great Britain’s Daniel Rowden finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Moula won the third semifinal heat in a time of 1:44.89, with Arop and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi in second and third, respectively.

Topics: Algeria world athletics championships Djamel Sedjati

Related

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Sport
Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Saudi sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh eliminated from 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon
Sport
Saudi sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh eliminated from 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Latest updates

Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president
King Abdullah stresses need for joint action during meeting with Palestinian president
Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Price hike plan at Komodo dragons’ park sparks protests in Indonesia
Price hike plan at Komodo dragons’ park sparks protests in Indonesia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.