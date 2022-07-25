Riyadh Region Municipality launches development arm to boost city’s services sector 

You are here

Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. will support the municipality’s operational roles in the region (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Riyadh Region Municipality’s mayor has launched a development arm to enhance the quality of services and achieve economic and social development for the region.

Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. will support the municipality’s operational roles in the region to enable the private sector to implement and develop municipal projects, according to a statement. 

The development arm will also help in providing services to contribute to improving the quality of life, and providing direct value to residents and visitors of the region. 

Its activities will focus on three main sectors namely urban development, asset management, and municipal services.

The newly established company will contribute to accelerating the development plans and projects of the Riyadh Region, the mayor and chairman, Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf said. 

 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 2.26 percent to $21,890.45 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,522.03 falling by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Taiwan’s financial watchdog warns against using credit cards for crypto transaction

The Taiwanese Financial Supervisory Commission has told banks and credit card issuers to prohibit the use of credit cards to pay for cryptocurrencies, according to a report published on UDN’s website, Bitcoin.com reported.

In addition, the financial regulator describes virtual assets as highly speculative, extremely volatile, and a source of money laundering risks, due to the latest crypto market downturn.

The FSC issued the call in a letter to the Bankers Association of Taiwan earlier in July, according to industry sources.

The authority initially did not deny the news nor comment on it, the article added. The company confirmed to Forkast that it had asked credit card agencies not to include crypto service providers on their merchant lists.

The commission mandated card acquirers comply with the new rules within three months and insisted credit cards should be used for consumption rather than investment and speculation.

In addition, the FSC reminded people about a prior requirement that bans the use of credit cards when paying for stock, futures, and option transactions.

Despite the adoption of updated anti-money laundering rules for service providers last summer, Taiwan’s crypto sector remains largely unregulated. A central bank digital currency project has yet to be finalized in the country, Bitcoin.com concluded.

Huobi receives provisional approval from VARA

Asian cryptocurrency-exchange Huobi has announced that it received provisional approval to operate in Dubai from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. As a result of this approval, Huobi’s UAE-based entity can now offer a full range of virtual asset exchange products and services, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, a crypto exchange stated it will target what it calls professional investors. Spot and over-the-counter trading services will be available to “a limited subset of pre-qualified investors and financial service providers.”

Huobi also suggested that getting the provisional license would pave the way for establishing the exchange’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed the Governor of Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority Monsha'at, Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, as CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Al-Rasheed thanked the leadership for its trust and its decision, and the Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, for his support and empowerment throughout his tenure as governor, SPA reported.

Al-Rasheed has been Monsha'at governor since February 2018. Prior to this position he was the CEO at Riyadh Airports and led the company through the privatization process.

He also held the position of General Manager at the General Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, which is overseeing the development of more than 35 industrial cities all over the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed is on the board of directors in a number of private and public sectors.

He holds an MBA from IMD, a Bachelor's Degree in IT from King Saud University, as well as several specialized certificates from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

RIYADH: The Saudi main index opened lower on Monday, in line with falling oil prices triggered by concerns over the expected US interest rate rise.

Brent crude fell to $102.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $$93.87 a barrel, as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI edged down 0.18 percent at 11,954, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,067 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.12 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, shed 0.29 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 0.79 percent.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. rose 4.89 percent, leading gainers, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 8.01 percent, continuing its downward trend.

Saudi Ceramic Co. fell 2.03 percent, after it reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million ($24 million) for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. added 0.11 percent, following a 17 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022.

RIYADH: Gold prices steadied after early losses on Monday, buoyed by lower Treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors braced for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,725.17 per ounce, as of 0232 GMT, after declining 0.2 percent in early deals. It had hit a more than one-week high on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,723.40 per ounce.

Platinum, Palladium slip

Spot silver was steady at $18.58 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $871.43, while palladium slipped 1.5 percent to $2,001.62.

Grains rise

Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses, as Russia’s missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations.

Corn rose 1.2 percent, while soybeans added 0.2 percent.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 2.5 percent to $7.78 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT.

Corn gained 1.2 percent at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.18-1/4 a bushel.

Metals fall

Prices of base metals in London eased on Monday as worries of a slowing global economy weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.5 percent to $7,418 a ton by 0312 GMT, sliding after a rally in the previous week.

LME aluminum fell 1.6 percent to $2,436.50 a ton and zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $2,986 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 26.7 percent in May to SR27.9 billion ($7.42 billion), compared to SR22 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to revised data released today by the General Authority for Statistics.

The growth in non-oil exports was driven by products of the chemical and allied industries which accounted for 35.3 percent of total non-oil merchandise exports, followed by plastics and rubber products. 

Saudi total merchandise exports, including crude and refined oil, grew 83.4 percent to SR144.1 billion in May 2022, up from SR78.6 billion recorded in May 2021.

GASTAT data revealed that this increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SR59.7 billion or 105.5 percent in the same period. The share of oil exports in total exports increased from 72 percent in May 2021 to 80.6 percent in May 2022.

This comes as Saudi merchandise imports increased by 21.8 percent to SR53.9 billion in May 2022 compared to SR44.2 billion in May 2021.

This helped Saudi achieve a trade surplus as the ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased by 51.8 percent in May from 49.8 percent in May 2021.

However, when compared on a month-on-month basis, the non-oil exports decreased by SR0.03 billion or 0.1 percent from April 2022.  

Saudi Imports also decreased by SR2.2 billion or 4 percent in May compared to April 2022.

China remains the top importer of Saudia Arabia with SR19.2 billion, accounting for 13.3 of total exports, followed by India and Japan, which imported SR14.7 billion and SR12.5 billion worth of merchandise, respectively, in May.

