Russian FM lauds ‘balanced’ Arab position on Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses permanent representatives to the Arab League in Cairo on July 24, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • Sergey Lavrov emphasizes Russian determination to deepen cooperation, trade with Arab states
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: In a speech at the Arab League in Cairo, Russia’s foreign minister praised member states’ “balanced, just and responsible position” on his country’s conflict with Ukraine.

Sergey Lavrov also emphasized Russia’s determination to deepen cooperation and trade with Arab states.

Regarding Ukraine, he said: “NATO has no right to expand its security at the expense of others, especially Russia.”

Lavrov denied that the global food crisis was caused by the conflict, instead blaming the coronavirus pandemic, drought, and Western sanctions on Russian food, fertilizer and grain.

Before his speech, he met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the bloc. Aboul Gheit said he and Lavrov discussed Ukraine, Syria and Palestine.

Lavrov landed in Cairo on Saturday, at the beginning of his tour of Africa that also includes Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Arab League

US special envoy for Yemen travels to Saudi Arabia, Jordan

US special envoy for Yemen travels to Saudi Arabia, Jordan
Arab News

  • The trip follows Biden’s recent visit to Jeddah during which Yemen figured prominently in discussions
Arab News

RIYADH: US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Jordan to continue diplomatic efforts in support of the truce in Yemen.

The trip, starting on Monday, follows US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Jeddah during which Yemen figured prominently in discussions, the US State Department said in a statement.

“In close coordination with the UN special envoy and our regional and Yemeni partners, special envoy Lenderking will continue our efforts to help advance peace,” the statement said.

The envoy’s engagements will focus on “expanding, extending, and renewing the current truce agreement that will further the tangible benefits already reaching Yemenis and build towards a more comprehensive, inclusive peace process and permanent ceasefire.”

The truce in Yemen first came into effect in April and was then extended for a two-month period in June. It ends on August 2 and the international community is keen for it to be extended.

The US called on “all parties to choose peace and recovery over continued war and destruction for the sake of the Yemeni people.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Jordan US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking

Houthis abduct up to 100 women over prostitution claims

Houthis abduct up to 100 women over prostitution claims
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Houthis in Hajjah, northwestern Yemen, raided homes in the city, arresting about 60 women
  • SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties: We stress that what happened with the women is a full-fledged kidnapping crime
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted up to 100 women from their homes over prostitution allegations since the beginning of July in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemeni activists and rights groups warned on Monday.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said that it received information that Houthi authorities in Hajjah city, capital of Hajjah Governorate, aggressively raided homes in the city, arresting about 60 women and throwing them in prison.

“We stress that what happened with the women is a full-fledged kidnapping crime that does not take into account the legal controls imposed by the law,” the organization said. “We call on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release the women.”

SAM said that several Houthi officials, including the city’s security chief Mohammed Salbah and another figure called Hisham Wahban, conducted the raids on women’s gatherings and homes in Hajjah.

Yemeni officials and human rights activists put the number of abducted women at about 100, warning that the Houthis falsely accused the captives of prostitution without offering evidence to support their allegations.

Many of the abducted women have suffered from intense social stigma as a result of the arrests, with some ostracized by family members.

Hadi Wardan, a lawyer and a member of the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, told Arab News that armed Houthis stormed homes and female student accommodations in Hajjah city and arrested at least 95 women, including many displaced people from the neighboring Haresh and Abes districts. The militia placed the women in prisons and secret detention cells in the city, Wardan added.

“They frightened people and said that these women practice adultery, prostitution and immoral acts. They did not catch a single case red-handed,” Wardan said, adding that no men were man arrested during the raids.

The Houthis also rejected a mediation proposal by local dignitaries and tribal leaders who tried to secure the release of the abducted women, the Yemeni activist said.

Activists believe that the Houthis launched the raids after growing local anger over the group’s morality crackdowns, which targeted women who allegedly violated Islamic dress codes or socialized with men.

Wardan said: “How can that number of women be involved in prostitution and why didn’t they arrest any men?”

Due to the raids, some husbands have divorced their abducted wives while other women have been made social outcasts.

“Many women now prefer staying in the prison to going back to their houses after the Houthis distorted their reputation. In one case, they arrested a mother, her daughter and her daughter-in-law,” Wardan said.

Wardan accused provincial Houthi operatives, including Naif Abdullah Abu Khorfesha, Hajjah province security chief; Mohammed Salbah, Hajjah city security chief; Sadeq Al-Gailil, an officer; and Mohammed Al-Madwami, deputy director of criminal investigation in Hajjah city, of masterminding the raids.

Topics: Yemen SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties Hajjah Governorate Houthis

Egyptian FM receives Jordanian delegation

Egyptian FM receives Jordanian delegation
Gobran Mohamed

  • The two sides agreed to prepare and activate a joint plan for cooperation in the field of food security
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A Jordanian delegation including Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi was received by his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

The two sides agreed to prepare and activate a joint plan for cooperation in the field of food security, and to start implementing it within a month in partnership with the private sector in both countries, according to Jordan’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said the meeting was attended by the ministries of finance, transportation, trade and industry.

Yousef Al-Shamali, Jordan’s minister of industry and trade, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Ali Al-Maselhi in Cairo mechanisms to enhance cooperation in food security.

Topics: Egypt Jordan

Palestinian lawyers hold rare protest against Abbas’s ‘rule by decree’

Palestinian lawyers hold rare protest against Abbas’s ‘rule by decree’
AFP

  • The Palestinian Legislative Council has been inactive since 2007, meaning Abbas has led without a functioning parliament for nearly all of his tenure as president
  • Riot police prevented the demonstrators, clad in their black robes, from marching to the nearby office of PM Mohammad Shtayyeh
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Hundreds of Palestinian lawyers held a rare street protest Monday against what they described as the Palestinian Authority’s “rule by decree,” condemning president Mahmoud Abbas for governing without a parliament.
The Palestinian Legislative Council — created under the Oslo Peace Accords with Israel — has been inactive since 2007, meaning Abbas has led without a functioning parliament for nearly all of his tenure as president.
But a new leadership at the Palestinian Bar Association has sought to pressure the PA.
The association’s president, Suheil Ashour, told AFP at the protest that his body would stand firm against legislation delivered by presidential decree that curbed Palestinian “rights and freedoms.”
“Our demand is either to stop their implementation now or to cancel” a raft of restrictive laws, said Ashour, who pushed for reforms when he was elected association president earlier this year.
The draft Palestinian constitution allows for presidential decrees “if necessary,” in cases where the PLC cannot act, but lawyers said Abbas has gone too far.
Riot police prevented the demonstrators, clad in their black robes, from marching to the nearby office of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
Farhan Abu Aisha, a protester, accused Abbas of making decisions “under the cover of darkness.”
“The legislative authority is absent in Palestine, and the judicial authority is completely marginalized,” he said.
Abbas was elected Palestinian president in 2005, following the death of iconic leader Yasser Arafat.
Hamas, bitter rivals of Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, swept to victory in the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections.
Fallout from that vote helped spark a split in Palestinian governance, with Fatah retaining control of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Hamas running Gaza since 2007.
According to estimates by Palestinian legal experts, Abbas has issued some 400 presidential decrees while in office.
He officially dissolved the PLC in 2018 and moves to hold new elections have faced pushback.
Abbas had set dates for presidential and legislative elections to be held last year across the Palestinian territories, with Hamas’s participation, but canceled the polls citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in annexed east Jerusalem.
Public demonstrations against Abbas and the PA have been on the rise in the West Bank, notably following the death in Palestinian custody of activist and Abbas critic Nizar Banat last year. The top Palestinian prosecutor has accused 14 security force members of beating Banat to death.

Topics: Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas Mohammad Shtayyeh Yasser Arafat Nizar Banat

Iran says it won’t be rushed into ‘quick’ nuclear deal

Iran says it won’t be rushed into ‘quick’ nuclear deal
AFP

  • Kanani said the Islamic republic will “not sacrifice the country’s fundamental interests... with a rushed process”
  • Qatar hosted indirect talks last month between the United States and Iran in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it will not be rushed into a “quick” deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations remain deadlocked.
“They demand that Iran makes a quick decision, (insisting that) time is limited and Iran must respond quickly,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at his weekly news conference, referring to Western parties to the nuclear deal.
Kanani said the Islamic republic will “not sacrifice the country’s fundamental interests... with a rushed process.”
It was being put under “psychological pressure and unilateral expectations,” he said.
But “if the US acts constructively and positively, an agreement is close,” Kanani said.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied seeking.
But the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and Washington’s reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks in Vienna that started in April 2021 to restore the deal have stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues.
The two sides negotiated indirectly through the European Union coordinator.
Qatar hosted indirect talks last month between the United States and Iran in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without any breakthrough.
On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Iran “doesn’t seem to have made the political decision — or decisions, I should say — necessary to achieve a mutual return to compliance” with the deal.
France’s envoy to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, in June urged Iran to “seize without further delay the offer on the table.”
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that reviving the landmark deal was “still possible” but must happen “as soon as possible.”
Macron’s comments came after Britain’s spy chief voiced doubt that the deal can be revived, saying Iran’s supreme leader and ultimate decision-maker Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remained opposed.
“I don’t think the supreme leader... wants to cut a deal. The Iranians won’t want to end the talks either so they could run on for a bit,” MI6 chief Richard Moore said late last week.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal US

