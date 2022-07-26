You are here

  • Home
  • Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Kuwaiti housing real estate market saw a 50 percent drop in transactions in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r63ad

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
  • Kuwait has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement to raise interest rates, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti housing real estate market saw a 50 percent drop in transactions in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. 

Some attribute this decline to real estate price inflation and stagnant purchasing power on the part of Kuwaiti clients, resulting in a large margin between supply and demand. 

In the first half of this year, there were 2,470 deals worth 1.13 billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $3.3 billion), compared to 4,814 deals worth 1.4 billion dinars in the same period in 2021. 

Speaking on the subject, Alaa Behbehani, director general of Abraj Behbehani Co., stated on Tuesday that price inflation was the primary cause of the sharp decline. 

Kuwait, like other countries, has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase announcement, said Behbehani, adding that the latter has continued to raise interest rates on the US dollar, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market. 

The effects of the Fed’s decision may not be felt in the national market for a year, he added, going on to say that Kuwait was not immune to global economic events, and that bank deposits had become more appealing to major investors seeking security rather than investing in real estate. 

Behbehani warned that the economic tremors that jolted major world economies in the US, Europe, China, Japan, the UK and elsewhere were pointing to a type of economic depression because of the massive connectivity among major markets. 

What happens on a global scale has an impact on local affairs, said Behbehani, noting that investments worth 380 million dinars were taken out of Kuwaiti real estate and invested elsewhere in early 2022, indicating a lack of interest in investing in the sector. 

The second half of the year will continue with the same trend of a lack of housing real estate deals, while commercial real estate may see some activity following the COVID-19 restrictions, he said. 

While housing real estate may not have performed well in the first half of this year, other real estate sectors such as commercial and investment have performed well. In the first half of 2022, investment real estate saw 674 deals worth 579 million dinars, compared to 587 deals worth 268 million dinars in the same period last year. Commercial real estate transactions increased by 111 deals worth 390 million dinars, compared to 59 million dinars in the first half of 2021

Topics: #Real Estate Kuwait Inflation

Related

Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR2.9 billion ($771 million) SR-denominated sukuk in July.

In a statement, the office said the sukuk offering was divided into two tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR480 million to mature in 2030, while the second one amounts to SR2.45 billion, maturing in 2034.

 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Business & Economy
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a cooperation agreement between the government and Iraq in the field of maritime transport, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved a protocol to amend and extend the agreement concluded between Saudi and US governments regarding cooperation in the field of science and technology.

With regards to domestic matters, the council affirmed the state's commitment to take measures to control the abundance of products and price levels and prevent monopolistic practices.

This commitment is in addition to the SR20 billion ($5 billion) financial support that was allocated at the beginning of this month through a royal order issued by King Salman.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based curated fashion e-commerce platform The Fashion Kingdom raised $2.6 million in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital firms CVentures and A15.

The round also saw participation from other investors including Lotus Capital, Raba Capital, Sunny Side Venture Partners, Foundation Ventures, and The Cairo Angels.

The company will use its acquired funding to accelerate its growth, scale its technology, and grow its team.

TFK currently has more than 200 local and international brands on its platform with 135,000 customers.

The company has also seen the number of customers grow by over three times per year and is planning to continue at this rate for 2022.

Topics: Egypt ecommerce Investment

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has launched a digital platform to offer easy access to financing solutions within the tourism sector while facilitating procedures and completion of work.

The new portal will provide appropriate financing solutions for investors, entrepreneurs and establishments in all projects, enabling them to register through the commercial registry automatically without the need to fill in data, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as part of the fund’s commitment to stimulate and support tourism investment through providing opportunities that support the growth and expansion of the sector’s facilities, it added. 

Topics: saudi tourism dvelopment fund Investment

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board has approved acquiring two income-generating real estate assets worth SR700 million ($187 million), located in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This acquisition will be covered by new units and by using banking facilities in accordance with the Fund’s terms and conditions, according to a bourse filing.

The Fund expects that this acquisition will positively impact its overall performance, as it seeks to add value to its portfolio, as well as its unitholders.

Topics: SEDCO

Related

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
Business & Economy
SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

Latest updates

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.