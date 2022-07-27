Saudi-Greek Investment Forum sees $3.7bn deals on energy, economy and technology

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih at the forum (Supplied)
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

  • The meeting included discussions on communications, transport, logistics and energy
  • Saudi minister of investment: Saudi-Greek Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral economic relationship
RIYADH: Ministers from Saudi Arabia and Greece came together with leading private sector officials to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at a special Forum on Wednesday.

The meeting included discussions on communications, transport, logistics and energy, in addition to a signing ceremony for a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, amounting to around SR14 billion ($3.7 billion).

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

“For everything that we do to advance our relations are about this — whether in the form of a fiber optic data cable, electricity, culture, shipping or people to people contacts. We are truly at a historical inflection point in our bilateral economic relations,” said Al-Falih in a tweet.

During the investment forum, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Greece to extend a submarine cable to help the Kingdom become a “major player” in the digital economy, Saudi Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Sawaha told Al-Sharq.

“We seek for Saudi Arabia to be a magnet for cloud computing and building a new economy based on artificial intelligence,” Al-Sawaha said.

He added: “Today, we started from the stage of building the local leadership, then the digital regional leadership, and we will be the global leadership in 2030.”

During the forum, Bahri, the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia signed two memorandum of understanding to strengthen the maritime sector.

A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.

This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.

This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.

STC Group announced that its subsidiary Middle East and North Africa Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.

The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia. 

Along with 21 investment agreements, Saudi Arabia and Greece also signed a deal to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cybersecurity, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts
  • Strategic project strengthens Kuwait’s global position in the oil refining industry
KUWAIT: The Clean Fuels Project is one of the largest and most significant projects in the history of the Kuwaiti oil sector as it will position Kuwait among major exporters of high-quality and eco-friendly products, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The project is part of Kuwait’s effort to become a regional economic attraction hub and represents a historic milestone that will strengthen Kuwait’s position as an influential and competitive state capable of meeting stringent conditions in various global markets, as well as its global position in the oil refining industry by expanding and upgrading the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries.

In addition to advanced conversion capabilities, the operational excellence, reliability, safety performance and energy efficiency of the two refineries have been greatly improved.

Their clean products meet US, European, and Asian standards, including Euro-4 and Euro-5.

The equipment and technology used in the execution of this massive project were developed by 199 companies from 23 countries.

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Official Spokesman Ahed Al-Khurayif stated that due to global oil industry advancement and variables in different environmental requirements locally and globally, the company has carried out the CFP, which has helped revamp product specifications in line with the required global standards.

According to KUNA, the project reflects the company’s overall strategic vision to become one of the most competitive and advanced refining companies in the world and manifests the optimal use of the country’s oil resources as one of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s top strategic goals.

Al-Khurayif estimates that the CFP’s capex would be KD 4.68 billion (around $15.2 billion), citing the financing process as the largest in Kuwait’s oil industry history.

According to the company’s official, the KPC funded 30 percent of the project’s capex, while the remaining 70 percent was financed by foreign sources.

Because of the project’s massive size, it was divided into three major parts, each of which was carried out by a consortium of international companies, Al-Khurayif said.

Following the project’s successful completion, the refining capacity of the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries has increased to 454,000 and 346,000 barrels per day, respectively, according to the official. 

The 800,000-bpd quantity, combined with Al-Zour oil refinery’s expected 600,000-bpd production capacity, will bring the refined oil total to 1.4 million bpd, achieving the best value added and highest possible revenue from hydrocarbon resources, Al-Khurayif boasted.

One of the project’s primary goals is to increase the conversion capacity of the company’s refineries by converting heavy low-quality products into high-quality ones.

As a result of the products meeting Euro-4/Euro-5 standards, the environmental impact is greatly reduced due to the significantly lower content of SOx, NOx and other pollutants. 

Sulfur content in gasoline, for example, will be reduced from 500 ppm to 10 ppm, and in gasoil from 5,000 ppm to 10 ppm, he added.

Furthermore, the KNPC is now prepared to produce ship fuel oil containing 0.5 percent sulfur, in accordance with the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 requirements, he added.

Al-Khurayif stated that the CFP is one of the strategic projects that serve Kuwait’s Vision 2035 by providing job opportunities to Kuwaiti nationals.

Since its inception, the project has created approximately 800 jobs for Kuwaiti nationals while also developing their capabilities and skills, he said, adding that internal and external training courses were held for approximately 650 newly recruited employees. Nationals make up at least 30 percent of the workforce per contract.

Local spending was one of the project’s key aspects, Al-Khurayif said, with its contractors spending a total of KD 1.1 billion in the local market during all execution phases.

In terms of environmental significance, he said that the company’s products meet the most stringent global environmental specifications and that the project meets the needs of local power plants for clean low-sulfur fuel, thereby reducing environmental hazards. 

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
RIYADH: Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics, has signed a contract with American Caterpillar to offer direct services from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India, to Jakarta, Indonesia.

As part of the one-year contract, the company will offer a direct service to the US from the Southeast Asian city, it said in a statement.

Caterpillar will be able to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

“With the launch of the new direct liner service to Jakarta through a strategic partnership with Caterpillar, we have made a great leap in our efforts to expand Bahri Line’s liner network and market presence” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 

Saudi National Co. for Glass Industries sees 265% profit jump during H1 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million ($19 million) during the first half of 2022. 

The glass manufacturer’s net profit in the first six months of this year has jumped from SR19.8 million during the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

The current period’s rise is attributed to the increase in revenue and gross margin of the glass containers business activity, as well as the higher profit of associated companies operating in the float glass. 

 

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 

Saudi digital banking users highly vulnerable to phishing scams, survey shows 
RIYADH: The majority of users in Saudi Arabia face phishing scams when using online banking or mobile wallet services, according to the Kaspersky Digital Payment survey.

It showed that 57 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabia faced pushing scams, while 46 percent have personally encountered fake websites, and 58 percent experienced scams via texts or calls.

“Whether we talk about the proliferation of phishing scams or mobile malware, it is important to establish some basic cybersecurity standards,” said Emad Haffar, head of technical experts, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky. 

He said advanced security solutions, which are able to filter out most of the generic attack vectors, supplemented with other preventive measures, such as good cybersecurity awareness and regular password changes, can help to keep financial transactions secure. 

Lately, the Saudi Central Bank has been accelerating its efforts in fighting fraud and scams in the financial sector. 

Last Monday, SAMA launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, as part of its efforts to support the stability of the banking sector. 

 

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook
RIYADH: The Walton family, renowned as the world’s richest family, saw their wealth slide $11.4 billion on Tuesday after Walmart slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.

The sudden loss in revenue happened when the shares in the Arkansas-based retailer, which is owned by the family, slid 7.6 percent in New York trading, after Walmart announced that its revenue is expected to decline 13 percent this year. 

In May, Walmart had predicted that its earnings per share will slide 1 percent this year, while in February, the retailer predicted a slight uptick in revenue, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Walmart revised its earnings outlook based on looming inflation, which is making customers reluctant to buy. 

It was not just Walmart’s share price that tumbled on Tuesday. Shares in Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. fell 14 percent on Tuesday, after its CEO Tobi Lutke predicted a gloomy economic outlook after the pandemic.

