Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war

WASHINGTON: The US has made “a substantial offer” to Moscow to bring home US citizens detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that he would be pressing his Russian counterpart in a planned conversation in the coming days to respond to the offer.
Speaking at a news conference at the US State Department, Blinken said Washington offered Moscow a deal to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan weeks ago and that he hoped to advance the process when he speaks with Lavrov.
“There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move us toward a resolution,” Blinken said.
He declined to say what the United States was offering in return. CNN reported that Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal to secure the release of the two Americans.
The proposal comes amid growing pressure on US President Joe Biden from families of hostages and detainees, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic medalist Griner, who has been held in Russia since February and is on trial on drug charges.
Whelan was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia, accused of spying. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.
The plight of American detainees has gained visibility after Griner’s arrest and the recent release of former US Marine Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with Russia at a time when US relations with Moscow are at their worst in decades over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Reed was freed after three years of detention as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. Biden commuted the US prison sentence of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine
Updated 28 July 2022
AP
WASHINGTON: After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, US health regulators said Wednesday.
The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease.
Nearly two weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration said it had finished the necessary inspections at Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark, where the company fills vials of the vaccine. The FDA said via Twitter on Wednesday that the certification had been finalized. The doses are already in the US “so that they would be ready to be distributed once the manufacturing changes were approved,” the agency said.
The US already has sent more than 310,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine to state and local health departments. But clinics in San Francisco, New York and other major cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand.
There were more than 4,600 reported monkeypox cases in the US as of late Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday officials would announce more vaccine allocations on Thursday.
Officials at the San Francisco Department of Health welcomed the news, saying they need many thousands more vaccine doses than the 7,800 they have received to date. “Without enough vaccine supply, we would have trouble fulfilling our basic duty of keeping our communities safe,” the agency said in a statement.
Washington, D.C., officials said Wednesday they would join their counterparts in San Francisco, New York City and other cities who have stopped offering appointments for second vaccine doses due to short supplies. They said the single-dose strategy would allow them to “vaccinate more people at risk and slow the spread of monkeypox in the community more quickly.”
The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. The vast majority of cases reported have been in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.
People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed zit-like bumps on many parts of the body.
The sluggish federal response has drawn comparisons to the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, but experts have pointed out that the US had one huge advantage: more than 1 million doses of vaccine in the strategic national stockpile.
But it turned out US officials had only about 2,000 doses on hand when the outbreak was first identified in May. Shipping and regulatory delays have meant only a portion of the rest were deployed.
“There’s not enough doses,” said Dr. Perry Halkitis, a public health specialist at Rutgers University. “I think with some quicker action on the part of federal government we might not be in the situation we are now.”
The doses previously shipped came from a separate facility in Denmark that already had FDA clearance. Another 786,000 doses made at a newly opened Bavarian Nordic facility were awaiting the US certification announced Wednesday.
The FDA requires inspections of all vaccine manufacturing plants to assure safety, sterility and consistency of production.
US officials announced orders this month for 5 million more doses, though most of those are not expected to arrive until next year
Officials have recommended the shots be given to people who know or suspect they were exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks.
The Jynneos vaccine has never been widely used in response to an outbreak like this, and the government will track how well it’s working.
Crown prince’s Acropolis visit puts Saudi-Greek cultural partnership in the spotlight
A memorandum of understanding between the two countries was signed in a special ceremony at Acropolis Museum
Saudi-Greece annual bilateral trade of $1 billion includes the exchange of cultural goods, services and skills
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit on Tuesday night to the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, the purpose was more than to take in the greatest architectural and artistic complex bequeathed by Greek antiquity to the world.
The crown prince went to the Acropolis Museum, where he and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia and Greece for cooperation in the cultural field.
The agreement was signed from the Saudi side by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s culture minister, who previously visited Athens in May 2021 to discuss aspects of cultural cooperation.
During his visit to the Acropolis, the crown prince, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Dr. Lina Mendoni, minister of culture and sports of Greece, was briefed on the ancient buildings, areas and theaters contained within the archaeological site.
Those include the Erechtheion, the Belvedere, the Parthenon, the Theater of Dionysus, and the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater.
Later in the evening, the crown prince was honored with a dinner banquet at the Acropolis Museum hosted by Mitsotakis. Opened to the public in 2009, the world-famous archaeological Acropolis Museum houses Bronze Age, Roman and Byzantine artifacts discovered at the site of the Acropolis.
Hosting the agreement-signing ceremony at this venue was rich in symbolism. “This has never happened before,” Adonis Georgiadis, the Greek minister for development and investment, told Arab News on Tuesday ahead of the Saudi crown prince’s arrival in Athens.
“We have never signed an MoU with any other country in the world in the Acropolis Museum. And this is just a (message) from our prime minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to show how we feel, that you are something very exceptional to us.”
FASTFACT
In September 2021, the Saudi-Greek Business Council was set up to enhance bilateral trade and investment.
The Saudi-Greece annual trade relationship of almost $1 billion includes the exchange of cultural goods, services and skills. One of the main initiatives to come out of a strengthened Saudi-Greek cultural relationship are “Cultural Weeks” to be held in both countries.
These events could facilitate collaborative outcomes such as cultural heritage exchanges, art exhibitions and festivals
During Prince Badr’s previous visit, both Greece and Saudi Arabia pledged to work together to protect tangible and intangible heritage, counter illicit trafficking of cultural property and manage the impacts of climate change.
“As Saudi Arabia’s cultural transformation continues at pace, we welcome closer relations with our Greek friends,” Prince Badr had said after meetings with Mendoni.
“Both our countries have a deep and rich heritage, stretching back millennia, and a shared outlook on the positive power of cultural exchange, and the need for its protection and preservation. As the Kingdom looks to share its culture with the world, Greece’s insight and experience has much to offer us.”
In the run-up to the Saudi crown prince’s visit, Alexis Konstantopoulos, Greek ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “We have deep-rooted ancient civilizations and tourism, because people-to-people relations are extremely important and Greece is a very touristic country.
“On culture, hopefully we’ll be able to do groundbreaking things together. We can explore the possibilities to do archaeological excavations and the setting up of museums together.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s delegation included the ministers of energy, sports, foreign affairs, culture, trade, investment, telecommunications and information technology, as well as the national security adviser.
The official engagements on Tuesday evening began with a formal reception ceremony for the crown prince at Maximos Mansion, the official seat and residence of the prime minister of Greece.
Afterward, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting, during which Mitsotakis welcomed the crown prince and wished him and the Saudi delegation a pleasant stay.
Later, Mitsotakis and the crown prince held an expanded meeting in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.
The two leaders witnessed the signing of the agreement to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council, besides the exchange of a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.
The deals sealed by the two sides included:
an agreement in the field of energy
an MoU for cooperation in the field of sports
an agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime
an agreement to protect and encourage investment between the two countries
an MoU for cooperation in the health field
an agreement for cooperation in the military field
an MoU in the field of scientific and technical cooperation
a technical cooperation program in the fields of standards and quality
an agreement of cooperation in the field of documents and archiving, and
a submarine cable agreement.
The agreement in the field of energy, signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Nikolaos Dendias, the Greek minister of foreign affairs, sets a framework for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, and clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
The agreement will also look at working together in the areas of energy efficiency and the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, while adopting the circular economy approach to carbon and technologies to reduce the effects of climate change.
Both countries will explore the scope of reusing, transporting and storing the gas, as well as capturing carbon directly from the air.
As for the submarine cable agreement, it is designed to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cybersecurity, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains, and technologies.
Concurrently, a strategic partnership was announced between the private sectors in the two countries to build a data cable project linking East and West, in a way that would ensure the smooth digital supply of data globally at a time when the world is witnessing an annual growth rate in data traffic of more than 30 percent.
Another high point of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit was the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum, held in Athens on Wednesday and attended by ministers and representatives of the private sector from both sides.
The forum discussed ways to enhance investment and economic cooperation between the two countries in all sectors. Dialogue sessions were held to discuss various topics, including communications, transport, logistics and energy.
Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of Investment, attended a meeting of private sector representatives, alongside Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.
The meeting culminated in the signing of 21 investment agreements in the fields of logistics, transportation, defense, renewable energies, manufacturing, environment services, aquaculture, import and export, engineering and agriculture.
Saudi and Greek government and private sector representatives discussed mutually beneficial investment opportunities, further bolstering commercial relationships.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top court extended on Wednesday a travel ban on ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, as their brother, ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to return after fleeing the crisis-hit country.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore earlier this month to escape a months-long popular uprising over the role his family played in the country’s worst economic meltdown in memory.
He left the country after protesters stormed his home and presidential offices, demanding his resignation. Days later, Rajapaksa’s resignation letter was dispatched from Singapore to Sri Lanka and officially accepted by Parliament on July 15.
It was unclear when the ex-president would return, but Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday night that Rajapaksa “is not in hiding nor in exile.”
Gunawardena said: “He will come soon but I don’t know when.”
As Rajapaksa remains abroad, the Supreme Court extended until Aug. 2 an overseas travel ban on his brothers.
The court said in a statement that the order was issued following a petition “requesting the court to issue an order for an investigation against the people responsible for the current economic crisis.”
Protests flared up on the island nation of 22 million people in March and have spread across the country as people struggle with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports. In May, the country officially defaulted on its debt.
Protesters have blamed the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most powerful political family, for mismanagement of the country’s finances.
The political dynasty began with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president from 2005-2015. His three brothers were also involved in politics at that time. Gotabaya led the defense ministry, Chamal — the eldest of Rajapaksa siblings — was speaker of parliament, while the youngest sibling, Basil, was a cabinet minister.
After Mahinda’s presidential term ended, he was absent from the top leadership for three years until becoming prime minister in 2018.
When Gotabaya won the presidency in 2019, the family’s grip on power strengthened: Chamal Rajapaksa was soon named minister of irrigation and state minister of home affairs, and of national security and disaster management, while Basil was appointed finance minister. Mahinda’s son, Namal Rajapaksa, became minister of youth and sports.
Though the Rajapaksas have all resigned from government over the past few months amid mounting demonstrations, protesters continue to demand investigations into the family’s role in the economic crisis.
After his resignation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa no longer enjoys immunity from prosecution, but many people remain skeptical of the new government’s willingness to investigate the former leaders.
Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe, a Rajapaksa ally, last week appointed a Cabinet comprising the same politicians that served under the former president.
Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia
After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is considering visiting Saudi Arabia in late August “to request an increase in crude oil production in light of the soaring energy prices associated with the prolonged crisis in Ukraine,” Japanese officials said.
Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) in Tunisia on August 27th and 28th.
After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar, according to the officials.
The visit comes while China and Russia try strengthening relations with oil-producing countries in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month.
Prime Minister Kishida also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who visited Japan on July 19, and asked for cooperation in stabilizing the crude oil market.
Japan depends heavily on oil from the Gulf states to generate energy. Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide about 75 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs.
Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son
Rofikul and Mahiqul Islam were on family holiday in South Asian country
Wife and two other children are in intensive care
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News
Police in Bangladesh are investigating the deaths of a British father and son while on holiday in the South Asian country, the BBC reported.
Rofikul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, were initially thought to have died from food poisoning but the authorities are now considering other possibilities, the report said.
According to Bangladeshi Police, Islam was staying with his wife Husnara, 45, and two other children — Sadiqul, 24 and Samira, 20 — in a flat near the northeastern city of Sylhet.
The family, from the Riverside area of Cardiff, was on a two-month visit to Bangladesh, local police said.
Police superintendent Farid Uddin said the five were all sleeping in the same room on Monday night. When they failed to stir the following morning, their relatives raised the alarm at about 10 a.m.
Police officers broke into the building and found Islam and his son dead. His wife and two older children were taken to hospital. Uddin said the three survivors were in intensive care but had shown signs of improvement.
Post mortem examinations had been carried out but it could take up to five days to get the results, he said.
Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant secretary of the Bangladeshi Association in Cardiff, said the news of the deaths had left everybody “so shocked.”
“It’s summer holidays and a lot of British-Bangladeshi people are in Bangladesh right now, especially in Sylhet, Osmani Nagar and Tajpur, the place where this incident happened.
“It will never be forgotten by us. We are praying for his soul.”
Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education center, added: “The whole community itself is in shock of a well-known family, very well known in the area over the years.
“It’s just disbelief. Absolute disbelief, that’s what it is."