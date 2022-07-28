Abha Summer Festival begins today

RIYADH: The Aseer Development Authority has announced that the Abha Summer Festival is set to begin today and will continue to Sept. 24.

Reflecting the slogan “Above the Mountains,” visitors will have their expectations exceeded with six adventurous areas spanning over 126 thousand square meters.

The festival offers many entertainment programs and events, including carnivals, adventures, a children’s play area, the Mivana area, shopping, and an arts and entertainment village.

Tickets for the event can be purchased virtually, with 1,000 staff on hand and 3,000 car parking spaces for visitors upon arrival.

Many local government authorities and agencies have shown their support for the event, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the regional governor, the head of the Development Authority, the National Center for Vegetation Cover, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Heritage Authority.

Authorities called on visitors to preserve the area’s vegetation by avoiding lighting fires around the festival.

The director general of the Heritage Authority branch in the Asir region, Abdulaziz Al-Ghanem, said there are three famous heritage sites for visitors: Rijal Almaa village, the Jarash archaeological site, and the Heritage House in Al-Namas. He pointed out that more than 24 cultural heritage sites are scattered across the region.

The press conference announcing the festival revealed the interactive map, which includes pictures, information, and features to access sites and plan and book trips. The map of Asir can guide tourists and visitors to and around the region and introduce them to sites, tourist facilities, and recreational activities.

The Abha Summer Festival follows the success of the Riyadh and Jeddah seasons, which recorded over 16 million visits.

Jeddah Season had events tailored to almost everyone, including Anime Village for fans of the art form and Japanese culture, Jeddah Waves for water sports enthusiasts, and cultural shows for art, music, and theater lovers.

In line with Vision 2030, Jeddah Season provided scores of economic and employment opportunities to more than 74,000 people, of which 80 percent were Saudis, in 14 different professional fields.