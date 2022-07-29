You are here

  Iran ramps up drone production 

Iran ramps up drone production 

Iran ramps up drone production 
Iran ramps up drone production 

Iran ramps up drone production 
  • End of UN arms embargo sees Tehran seek global stage for military hardware
  • Drones being delivered to Mideast militant groups, ‘friendly countries’
LONDON: Iran has stepped up the production of military-capable drones, delivering its technology to militant groups across the Middle East as well as to countries such as Venezuela and Sudan, the US has warned.

The New York Times cited Iranian media outlets, satellite images and US defense experts to suggest that Tehran is trying to increase its influence in the drone market.

Last week, Iranian state media quoted the head of the military, Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari, as saying Tehran is “ready to export weapons and military equipment to friendly countries,” and its drones are already “being operated far away and beyond our borders.”

Seth Frantzman, a drone expert and defense analyst, told the NYT: “Iran is increasingly becoming a global player in terms of drone exports. The fact that newer drones, such as the Mohajer-6 (a military-capable Iranian drone with a range of around 125 miles) are now being seen in places like the Horn of Africa, shows that countries see them as a potential game-changer.”

Iran’s drone program has increasingly concerned its regional rivals. Despite sanctions, Tehran has been able to produce a range of machines for both surveillance and offensive operations, to the point where Israel has targeted and sabotaged Iranian drone production facilities. 

Iran still lags behind the likes of Turkey in drone production, however, with Ankara’s Bayraktar TB2 proving decisive on battlefields from Azerbaijan to Ethiopia in recent years.

In August 2020, though, a UN embargo on the purchase and sale of weapons by Iran expired, making it easier for the country to become a bigger player in the drone market.

On July 21, the US Department of Defense said the drone program was a key topic of conversation at a recent regional security conference in Qatar. 

Since the lifting of the embargo, Iranian drones have been spotted in various military theaters, including the civil war in Ethiopia, where a Mohajer-6 was filmed behind Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a visit to a military base, armed with air-to-surface missiles.

In February, the sale of Mohajer-6 drones to Venezuela was confirmed by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, citing footage of President Nicolas Maduro standing next to one in 2020.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Defense later confirmed that the country had been purchasing an earlier model, the Mohajer-2, since 2007, when the UN arms embargo was imposed. 

Iran has also supplied drones to Sudan, despite Khartoum also being subject to an arms embargo.

“The Islamic Republic has long reached mass production level in the production of various drones including military surveillance and suicide drones and now has a very large stock,” Iranian military analyst Hossein Dalirian told the NYT.

Tehran has been able to build a network of customers among nations and proxy groups, including in Yemen and Lebanon, outside the West’s sphere of influence.

That policy has included the offshoring of production to other countries, including Venezuela and Tajikistan.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, traveled to Tajikistan in May to inaugurate a factory making Ababil-2 drones — the first designated factory of Iranian drones abroad.

Tehran’s drones have been used extensively in attacks against Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen and Israel, as well as a US base in Syria in October last year.

Farzin Nadimi, a military analyst and associate fellow at the Washington Institute, told the NYT: “They (Iran) have created this viable drone capacity, so it is no surprise that other countries are interested in obtaining such technologies. Iranian drones should be taken seriously as a weapon.”

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
  • Supreme leader: ‘The enemies’ goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith’
LONDON: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has derided Iranian women protesting against wearing of the hijab as victims of a Western conspiracy orchestrated by the UK and US, The Times reported on Friday.

He said Britain and “especially” the US had deployed their media to “attack” the strict dress code imposed by authorities upon women in Iran.

“The enemies’ goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith, which is the main factor in maintaining the country and the Islamic system,” Khamenei told imams.

The strict dress code imposed in the wake of the 1979 revolution has faced decades-long protests by women in Iran.

On July 12, the National Day of Hijab and Chastity, activists called on women to take off their hijab in a campaign of civil disobedience.

Tunisia president rejects 'interference' after Western concerns about democracy

Tunisia president rejects 'interference' after Western concerns about democracy
Tunisia president rejects 'interference' after Western concerns about democracy

Tunisia president rejects 'interference' after Western concerns about democracy
  • Saied introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday
  • Several Western nations have expressed concern over political developments in Tunisia, notably the US
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he rejected “any form of foreign interference,” in comments after several Western countries raised concerns over Tunisia’s democracy amid his increasing political control of the country.
A year after Saied moved to shut down the elected parliament and start ruling by decree, he introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday.
In a meeting with his foreign minister, Saied affirmed “the independence of the national decision and his rejection of any form of interference in national affairs,” a statement on the presidential Facebook page said.
The “only voice is the voice of the people,” he added.
Several Western nations have expressed concern over political developments in Tunisia, notably the United States.
“Tunisia has experienced an alarming erosion of democratic norms over the past year and reversed many of the Tunisian people’s hard-won gains since 2011,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
The European Union on Wednesday said a broad consensus among political forces including political parties and civil society was essential to preserve democracy, although it did not directly address express any concerns over Saied’s new constitution or how it was passed.
Britain said it noted concerns and that “we also note the low level of participation and concerns regarding the lack of an inclusive and transparent process.”
Opposition parties in Tunisia, who say Saied’s actions are tantamount to a coup and will return the country to autocracy, have questioned whether the official turnout figure of 30.5 percent in Monday’s vote was inflated, and have said there were procedural abuses and data anomalies.
Saied has said his moves were legal and were needed to save Tunisia from years of stagnation. The electoral commission, whose board he replaced this year, has said the referendum was fair.

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains
Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains
  • Lebanese authorities are examining the ship, with the country yet to determine the source of the products on board
BEIRUT: Lebanon's foreign minister said on Friday that he had received complaints and warnings from western countries over the docking of a Syrian ship loaded with flour and barley that Ukraine says was stolen by Russia.

Abdallah Bou Habib said he had received “a number of protests and warnings” from western nations following the arrival of the ship to the port of Tripoli.
Lebanese authorities are examining the ship, with the country yet to determine the source of the products on board, Bou Habib was quoted on the ministry’s Twitter as saying to the BBC in an interview.
He added that authorities will determine the right course of action will be taken at a later stage.

 

 

Earlier, Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut said the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley that the embassy claimed were stolen from Syria.
Meanwhile, Bou Habib noted optimism on reaching a deal to delineate the country’s maritime border with Israel via US mediation, according to a tweet from the ministry's account.
“There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today,” Bou Habib said, noting that a US official mediating the dispute would arrive in Beirut over the weekend for talks with Lebanese officials.

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
  • Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, "died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest"
  • Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, “died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest,” during clashes near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.
An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march against Israeli settlement expansion in the area.
Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other.
The Israeli army said it had intervened after “hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot.”
The army and border police responded with “riot dispersal means and live fire,” the military statement to AFP added.
It came after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday, in what the army described as a shootout with gunmen.
At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Over the same period, 19 people — the majority Israeli civilians inside Israel — have been killed, mainly in attacks by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed.

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride
Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride
  • Many cases involve accusations of domestic violence that are not considered by courts: Activists
  • Amnesty International: “The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country’
LONDON: Iranian authorities have executed three women, among them a former child bride, for murdering their husbands, according to the Iran Human Rights Group.

This past week has been one of the bloodiest, with 32 people executed amid a substantial increase in the use of the death penalty that the charity said has resulted in twice as many executions at this point of the year compared to last year.

Citing rights groups, the BBC reported that Iran executes more women than any other country, the majority of whom are found guilty of murdering their husbands.

Among the three put to death this week was 25-year-old Soheila Abadi following her conviction for murdering the man she married at the age of 15, with the court citing her motive as “family disputes.”

Activists say many of the cases involve accusations of domestic violence that are not considered by Iranian courts.

This week, Amnesty International lambasted the country for having engaged in a “horrific execution spree,” with 250 people put to death in the first six months of 2022 alone, although precise figures are not available as Iran does not officially announce each case.

“The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country in an abhorrent assault on the right to life,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy regional director at Amnesty, which suggested that ethnic minorities are overrepresented. 

