Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls
US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,779.90 per ounce (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls

Commodities Update — Gold steadies near 3-week high; Soybeans ease from 4-week top; Copper falls
Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices hovered near a more than three-week high on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields on bets over less aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,764.32 per ounce, as of 0301 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,779.90 per ounce.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.7 percent to $20.17 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3 percent at $893.99. 

Palladium slipped 1.4 percent to $2,099.68.

Soybeans down

Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the US Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses.

Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1 percent at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday’s four-week high of $14.89 a bushel.

Wheat lost 0.3 percent to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9 percent to $6.14-3/4 a bushel.

London copper falls as China factory activity contracts

Copper prices in London fell on Monday after disappointing factory data from top consumer China reaffirmed weak demand outlook that has been pressuring the metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent to $7,895 a ton by 0139 GMT, retreating from a three-week high hit in the previous session.

LME aluminum declined 1.8 percent to $2,444.50 a ton, zinc shed 1.2 percent to $3,270.50 a ton and lead eased 0.2 percent to $2,031 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold

Mideast tourist arrivals could recover up to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

Mideast tourist arrivals could recover up to 70% of pre-pandemic levels
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast tourist arrivals could recover up to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

Mideast tourist arrivals could recover up to 70% of pre-pandemic levels
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourist arrivals in the Middle East region could reach about 50 percent to 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, amid signs of a strong and steady recovery in the sector, said the World Tourism Organization.

According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international tourism saw almost 250 million arrivals in the first five months of 2022, compared to 77 million arrivals recorded from January to May 2021. 

This means the sector has recovered almost half or 46 percent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, it said, adding that this shows signs of a strong and steady recovery from the impact of covid-19, despite the increasing economic and geopolitical challenges.

“The recovery of tourism has gathered pace in many parts of the world, weathering the challenges standing in its way,” the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili said. 

At the same time, he also cautioned about “economic headwinds and geopolitical challenges which could impact the sector in the remainder of 2022 and beyond.”

Topics: Saudi tourists middle East tourism UNWTO covid

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
Updated 01 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
Updated 01 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.73 percent to $23,4.5, as of 7:58 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,695 falling by 0.53 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal for $693,000

As part of its efforts to combat massive debt, Barcelona auctioned off a digital artwork depicting a goal by Johan Cruyff for SR2.6 million ($693,000), according to the Associated Press.

The club’s first non-fungible token sold for SR2 million at an auction conducted by Sotheby’s in New York on Friday.

The final sale price was SR2.6 million due to the auctioneer’s fees.

This artwork depicts Cruyff’s memorable goal from 1973 when he soared through the air with his leg outstretched. “In a Way, Immortal” is the name of the NFT, which was inspired by a quote by Cruyff, the legendary player and coach at Barcelona, AP added.

To pay off its SR3.8 billion debt, Barcelona has been looking for new sources of revenue. Additionally, Camp Nou recently sold off 25 percent of its Spanish league television rights for 25 years, including its naming rights to Spotify.

Ethereum co-founder criticizes metaverse efforts

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter on Saturday to comment on the “existing corporate attempts to create a metaverse.”

 Buterin stated that a metaverse will happen, but he does not believe the current attempts will succeed, according to Bitcoin.com.

“The ‘metaverse’ is going to happen, but I don’t think any of the existing corporate attempts to intentionally create the metaverse are going anywhere,” Buterin said.

The Ethereum co-founder added: “It’s that we don’t really know the definition of ‘the metaverse’ yet, it’s far too early to know what people actually want. So anything Facebook creates now will misfire.”

Topics: crypto moves Ethereum bitcoin Barcelona

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July, as growth momentum softened in output, new orders and employment, a private sector poll showed on Monday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month. The reading was well below analysts’ expectations for a slight dip to 51.5.

The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China’s major manufacturing hubs, including the commercial hub Shanghai, saw a solid rebound in June from widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in spring.

Yet the recovery has started to fade amid fresh virus flare-ups and weakening domestic and global demand, as well as a prolonged property market slump.

The findings were slightly better than the government’s official PMI on Sunday that showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracting in July. 

The Caixin survey is believed to focus more on smaller, export-oriented companies.

Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad.

The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday.

Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

Nio started shipping its ES8s to Norway in 2021 and has opened a showroom in Oslo.

The company has been touting its after-sales services with city-center showrooms and battery service networks as important competitive advantages.

Nio has said it planned to establish 4,000 battery swapping stations worldwide, a quarter of them outside China.

Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on Monday said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by US authorities.

The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements. 

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese firms.

It aims to remove foreign companies from US exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three consecutive years.

“Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” it said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China in-focus Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton's game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares kicked off August trading on a positive note on Monday, after clocking their best month since November 2020 in the previous session.

Among the gainers was Yes Bank, which jumped more than 5 percent following its decision last week to raise $1.1 billion.

The lender also said late on Friday that it would sell up to 10 percent stake to US private-equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Advent International. 

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 17,210.35, as of 0352 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27 percent to 57,723.67. 

The benchmark indexes posted their first monthly gain in four, advancing more than 8 percent each in July.

India blocks Krafton’s game on concerns over data sharing in China

India’s government blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton Inc., a South Korean company backed by China’s Tencent, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, an Indian government source said.

New Delhi used powers it has under India’s information technology law to block Battlegrounds Mobile India, relying on a provision it has invoked since 2020 to ban several other Chinese apps on national security concerns, said the government official and another source with direct knowledge.

The Indian government has not publicly announced the blocking. But the app was removed from Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store and Apple Inc’s App Store as of Thursday evening in India.

The removal of BGMI, which had more than 100 million users in India, comes after the South Asian country’s 2020 ban of another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Topics: India In-Focus Yes Bank Krafton

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 01 August 2022
By Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 01 August 2022
By Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s refinery output inched lower to 2.88 million barrels per day in May from 2.89 mbpd in April even as oil product exports increased 3.7 percent from 1.47 mbpd in April to 1.53 mbpd in May, revealed the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Gas or diesel oil, which makes up nearly 42 percent and is the largest contributor to refinery oil production, experienced a 4.3 percent decline in its monthly output after two months of growth in March and April. It went down from 1.26 mbdp in April to 1.20 mbpd in May, in contrast to a 13.9 percent yearly growth.

Motor and aviation gasoline, the second highest contributor to refinery oil production, declined from an 8.8 percent growth in March to a 1.22 percent growth in April, reaching a negative increase of 0.45 percent in May. In absolute terms, it decreased by 3,000 bpd to 661,000 bpd in May but showed a 22.9 percent annual increase from May 2021.

Monthly fuel oil production increased by 0.6 percent, a minor increase than its 3 percent rise in April, but a recovery compared to its 4.9 percent fall in March 2022. It grew from 515,000 bpd in April to 518,000 bpd in May. Additionally, it surged by 26.3 percent this year. Fuel oil is essential as it makes up 18 percent of total refinery oil production.

Furthermore kerosene, which includes jet fuel type, registered a 27.4 percent monthly increase in May 2022, while naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas fell 0.8 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, during the same period. The “other” oil products grew 10.2 percent month-on-month in May, adding another 13,000 bpd.

Exports of refinery oil

Refinery oil exports reported an 18.7 percent increase to 1.53 mbpd in May. Gas or diesel oil — the largest contributor at 45.6 percent of total refined oil exports — displayed a growth of 6.6 percent or 43,000 bpd to 696,000 bpd in May, after two consecutive months of decline in diesel oil exports. Similarly, it showcased a 9.4 percent yearly growth from May last year.

Moving on to motor and aviation gasoline, although it declined by 3.7 percent or the equivalent of 12,000 bpd to 311,000 bpd, it showed a positive trend from February through April.

In addition to that, motor and aviation gasoline — which constitutes 20.4 percent of total exports — surged by 72.8 percent annual growth.

The third largest exported oil product is fuel oil, which experienced no month-on-month growth but went up by 8.4 percent over the last year.

Naphtha — which accounts for 9.3 percent of exports — went up by 40.6 percent from last month.

Another oil product type that makes up a small percentage of exports is kerosene, which declined by 9.8 percent month-on-month in exports from April.

Closing stock

Moving on to the Kingdom’s closing stock, all oil products saw a significant decrease in their stocks.  

Total oil products decreased by 5.6 million barrels in April to 91.3 million barrels in May, the lowest stock level since November 2020.

The decline in total stocks was due to a 2.7 million barrels decrease in the supplies of gas or diesel, which went from 33.3 million barrels in April to 30.6 million barrels in May.

Similarly, motor and aviation gasoline decreased from 31.7 million in April to 30.5 million barrels the following month.

Fuel oil suffered the same fate, decreasing by 1.8 million barrels in stocks from 8.6 million in April to 7.1 million barrels in May.

Topics: Saudi Oil output exports jodi

