Twitter to WhatsApp: Social media companies standing up to Indian government

Twitter offices in New Delhi were raided by the police in an act denounced as "intimidatory" by the US company.
Twitter offices in New Delhi were raided by the police in an act denounced as “intimidatory” by the US company. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Twitter to WhatsApp: Social media companies standing up to Indian government

Twitter to WhatsApp: Social media companies standing up to Indian government
  US social media giants have filed lawsuits against the government after it requested to remove content and weaken encryption
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter and WhatsApp are pushing back against the Indian government’s request to remove content and weaken encryption in a move that could see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government further tighten its grip on media freedom in the country, experts claim.

“The Modi government’s tactic of trying to stamp out encrypted messaging and social media posts under the guise of public safety and lawfulness could spread elsewhere,” said Daphne Keller, director of the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center.

“We should consider it a canary in the coal mine for other faltering democracies, including our own,” she added.

The number of internet users in India has grown dramatically in the last few years, sparking the government’s concerns about disinformation, hate speech and other dangers online. However, critics say the recent moves are simply a cover for cracking down on free speech and dissent.

Over the last few years, New Delhi has introduced a series of regulations and laws to curb freedom of speech, including new information technology rules that “required any large social media firm to appoint chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer in the country to address local concerns.”

“Official regulations are increasingly beside the point. The government doesn’t follow its own rules,” says Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia policy director for the civil rights group Access Now. “The government doesn’t follow due process. The system is rotten to the core.”

In July, Twitter announced it filed a lawsuit against the Indian government, accusing it of abusing its power “by ordering it to arbitrarily and disproportionately remove several tweets from its platform.”

“Blocking of such information is a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen-users of the platform. Further, the content at issue does not have any apparent proximate relationship to the grounds under Section 69A,” Twitter argued in a statement.

Twitter offices in New Delhi were subsequently raided by the police in an act denounced as “intimidatory” by the US company.

Twitter is not the only tech giant to have confronted the Indian government. Last year, WhatsApp sued New Delhi, challenging new regulations that “could allow authorities to make people’s private messages ‘traceable,’ and conduct mass surveillance.”

Because of its growing internet base, US social media giants see India as a critical market, but due to the current climate, they have encountered increased difficulties.

However, it seems clear that companies have no intention of standing by and obeying the government’s orders and have started putting up some resistance.

Topics: Twitter WhatsApp India

Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

Tunisia library races to preserve rich polyglot press archive

Tunisia library races to preserve rich polyglot press archive
  The library's collection includes some 16,000 titles printed in Tunisia — numbering hundreds of thousands of editions of newspapers and periodicals.
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

Tunis: In the basement of the National Library of Tunis, conservator Hasna Gabsi combs through shelves of newspapers dating back to the mid-19th century to select the latest to digitise.
She picks out a yellowed copy of an Arabic-language newspaper printed in the 1880s, then walks to the sections containing French, Italian, Maltese and Spanish-language newspapers published in Tunisia.
“The archive is a witness to an important, historical culture,” Gabsi said under the flickering neon lights.
The library’s collection includes some 16,000 titles printed in Tunisia — numbering hundreds of thousands of editions of newspapers and periodicals.
As part of a campaign to preserve the country’s archives, the library staff have been working to digitise the documents.
Most of the newspapers are in Arabic, with the oldest from the mid-19th century when Tunisia was an Ottoman province.
After France occupied Tunisia in 1881, European settlers published periodicals in several languages, including French, Italian, Spanish and Maltese.
Some publications are even in Judeo-Arabic, a local Arabic dialect written in the Hebrew alphabet.
Gabsi selects a copy of Voix d’Israel, a Hebrew-language newspaper printed by Tunisia’s Jewish community, which numbered around 100,000 when the country gained independence from France in 1956.
Further along the shelves, she picks out L’Unione, published in 1886 by an Italian community that would number some 130,000 by the middle of the following century.
Nearby, technicians use huge scanners to digitise the newspapers and other documents, which have been made available to the public online since May.
The library’s director Raja Ben Slama has brought together a team of around 20 employees to accelerate the process.
She said the importance of preserving the newspapers was clear to her when she arrived in 2015.
“We are in a race against time with the elements against the deterioration of the periodicals,” she said.
Some of them “can’t be found anywhere else,” she added.
Many of the publications have disappeared, particularly those published in Italian, Hebrew and Maltese.
Economic woes and tensions sparked by the Arab-Israeli conflict led to the departure of most of the country’s Jewish community, while most Italians left in the years after independence.
For historian Abdessattar Amamou, the archives are rare in the region, reflecting the “mosaic” of different communities that were present in the North African country.
“At the dawn of independence, we were three million people — but with that came a huge richness on the level of the press,” Amamou added.

Topics: National Library of Tunisia Archives newspaper Tunisia

Kenyan ministers rally around Meta’s Facebook after watchdog’s ultimatum

Kenyan ministers rally around Meta’s Facebook after watchdog’s ultimatum
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

Kenyan ministers rally around Meta's Facebook after watchdog's ultimatum

Kenyan ministers rally around Meta’s Facebook after watchdog’s ultimatum
  The National Cohesion and Integration Commission accused Facebook of contravening Kenya's laws for failing to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform ahead of national elections.
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

NAIROBI: Kenya has no intention of shutting down Facebook, which is owned by Meta, its ICT minister said on Monday after the national cohesion watchdog gave the platform seven days to comply with rules on hate speech or face suspension.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Friday accused Facebook of contravening Kenya’s constitution and laws for failing to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform ahead of Aug. 9 national elections.
“We do not have a plan to shut down any of these platforms,” Joe Mucheru, the minister for information, communication and technology, told Reuters. “Press freedom is one we cherish, whether it is (traditional) media or social media.”
His statement echoed that of the interior minister, Fred Matiangi, who accused the NCIC of making haphazard decisions over the weekend, and vowed that the platform will not be shut down.
“They (NCIC) should have consulted widely because they don’t have the power to shut anybody down. They don’t license anybody,” Mucheru said.
When it issued its ultimatum, the NCIC said it was consulting with the Communication Authority of Kenya, which regulates the industry, adding that it would recommend suspension of Facebook’s operations if it does not comply.
Meta has taken “extensive steps” to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Mucheru agreed, adding that the platform has deleted 37,000 hate speech related posts during the electioneering period.
Supporters of the leading presidential candidates, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto, have used social media platforms to praise their candidates, persuade others to join them or to accuse opposing sides of various misdeeds.
Some of Kenya’s 45 tribes have targeted each other during violence in past polls, but Mucheru said this election is different and the country is enjoying peace and calm in spite of the heightened political activities.

Topics: Facebook Meta kenya elections hate speech

Indonesia blocks Yahoo, PayPal for failing to comply with licensing rules

Photo/AFP
Photo/AFP
Updated 01 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia blocks Yahoo, PayPal for failing to comply with licensing rules

Photo/AFP
  • Gaming websites including Steam and Epic Games were also blocked
  • There are around 191 million social-media users in Indonesia 
Updated 01 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has blocked several popular tech websites including search engine Yahoo and e-payment provider PayPal, an official confirmed on Saturday. The sites have been blocked because of their parent companies’ failure to comply with the country’s licensing rules.

Since November 2020, tech companies in Indonesia have been required to register their platforms with the Ministry of Communication and IT. The licensing rules give authorities the power to order companies to remove content or apps deemed “unlawful” or “disruptive of public order,” among other offenses.

Major social-media platforms including Meta Platform Inc’s Facebook and WhatsApp, as well as Alphabet Inc’s Google search engine, had rushed to register just days before the government’s July deadline, after the ministry warned that failure to comply could lead to sites being blocked.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, director general of information and technology at the Ministry of Communication, told Arab News that eight websites had yet to register by the extended deadline of July 29, including Yahoo, PayPal, and mainstream gaming sites Steam and Epic Games.

He confirmed that the ministry had blocked those platforms.

“If PayPal sees Indonesia as their market and they care about their consumers, they should have registered,” Pangerapan said.

“We have given them a chance that they did not use. We sent them a letter, and they ignored us.”

PaypPal and US game developer Valve Corporation, which runs Steam, Dota, and Counter-Strike, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The measures to cut off access are not permanent, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the licensing rules are intended to protect internet users.

The move sparked a backlash on social media, with hashtags like #BlokirKominfo (block the communications ministry) trending on Twitter and many Indonesians chiding the government’s move as hurting the local online gaming industry and freelance workers, many of whom rely on PayPal.

“I’m disappointed with the government. They said they are supportive of the creative industry, which, as it turns out, is just hogwash,” Kaito, a creative freelancer based in East Java, told Arab News.

Nenden Arum from digital rights group the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network told Arab News the ministry’s move to block these platforms is a violation of rights.

“Ideally, any process to block websites should involve a trial, but the communications ministry can do this instantly (because) the platforms did not register. But we see clearly how it impacts and hurts the public,” Arum told Arab News.

“This regulation harms the public — (it does not take into account) the public interest,” Arum continued.

The world’s fourth most-populous country is home to an estimated 191 million social-media users, according to Statista, making it a significant market for most tech platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Bytedance’s TikTok. There are also over 170 million gamers in Indonesia, according to a 2021 report published by the communications ministry.

 

Topics: Indonesia Yahoo paypal

Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal

Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP file photo
Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP file photo
Updated 30 July 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal

Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP file photo
  Musk owes a fiduciary duty to Twitter's shareholders because of his 9.6 percent stake in the company and because the takeover agreement gives him a veto of many of the company's decisions, according to the lawsuit, which seeks class status
Updated 30 July 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc. on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase, although the lawsuit was filed confidentially.
While the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.
Musk’s lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Also on Friday, Musk was sued by a Twitter shareholder who asked the court to order the billionaire to close the deal, find that he breached his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders and award damages for losses he caused.
Musk owes a fiduciary duty to Twitter’s shareholders because of his 9.6 percent stake in the company and because the takeover agreement gives him a veto of many of the company’s decisions, according to the lawsuit, which seeks class status. The lawsuit was filed by Luigi Crispo, who owns 5,500 Twitter shares, in the Court of Chancery.
Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said on July 8 he was abandoning the takeover and blamed Twitter Inc. for breaching the agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform.
Twitter sued days later, calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share. The company’s shares ended on Friday at $41.61, the highest close since Musk abandoned the deal.
McCormick fast-tracked the case to trial last week, saying she wanted to limit the potential harm to Twitter caused by the uncertainty of the deal.
Twitter has blamed the court fight for slumping revenue and causing chaos within the company.
The two sides had basically agreed to an Oct. 17 trial, but were at odds over the limits of discovery, or access to internal documents and other evidence.
Musk accused Twitter this week of dragging its feet in response to his discovery requests, and Twitter accused him of seeking huge amounts of data that are irrelevant to the main issue in the case: whether Musk had violated the deal contract.
The chief judge in her order on Friday appeared to anticipate discovery disputes to come.
“This order does not resolve any specific discovery disputes, including the propriety of any requests for large data sets,” said McCormick.
Musk also faces a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning Oct. 24. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to void as corporate waste and unjust enrichment the CEO’s record-breaking $56 billion pay package from the electric vehicle maker.

 

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

’WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy

’WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
Updated 30 July 2022
Reuters

'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy

’WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
  Both women are well-known in their own right — Coleen Rooney, 36, has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and almost 925,000 on Instagram — and the libel case lifted the lid on their glittering lifestyles, and less flattering aspects
Updated 30 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.
In a case that has gripped the public with its mix of glamor, soccer, and amateur sleuthing, the judge backed Rooney’s public assertion that Vardy had spilled private details about her to the Sun tabloid, leaving Vardy “devastated.”
The intrigue began almost three years ago when Rooney grew suspicious about stories in the Sun and turned detective to try to find the culprit.
She said she blocked everyone from viewing her Instagram account except one person and then posted a series of false stories to see whether they leaked out, which they did.
Rooney wrote on her social media accounts that only one person had viewed the false stories, concluding with the dramatic revelation: “It’s ... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
Vardy, 40, sued Rooney and the feud was dubbed the “WAGatha Christie” case after the “WAG” moniker given to a group of footballers’ wives and girlfriends, and the renowned author of detective novels in honor of Rooney’s sleuthing.
The judge, Justice Karen Steyn, said Rooney proved her allegation was “substantially true.” She concluded that Vardy knew and condoned details being leaked to the Sun by her agent Caroline Watt.
“It was not a case I ever sought or wanted,” Rooney said in a statement.
“I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense ... when the money could have been far better spent helping others,” she added.
Any decision over who foots the legal fees will be settled at a future hearing. British media have speculated the trial cost millions of pounds.
“Although I bear Mrs.Vardy no ill-will, today’s judgment makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019,” Rooney said.
Vardy said she was “extremely sad and disappointed at the decision.”
“It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding,” she said in a statement. “(The judge) got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept.”

BOTTOM OF THE SEA
During the trial in May, the court was shown message exchanges between Vardy and Watt, which included derogatory remarks about Rooney and talk of leaking stories. Rooney’s lawyer said Vardy deleted other media files and messages.
Watt’s phone ended up at the bottom of the North Sea after she said she accidentally dropped it over the side of a boat.
“It is likely that Ms Vardy deliberately deleted her WhatsApp chat with Ms Watt, and that Ms Watt deliberately dropped her phone in the sea,” Steyn said.
The judge found Rooney to be honest but said some of Vardy’s testimony was not credible and there had been “a degree of self-deception on her part regarding the extent to which she was involved.”
The courtroom bust-up has attracted similar level of public attention to any of their husbands’ soccer games.
Wayne Rooney holds the record for the most international goals for England, while Vardy’s husband Jamie has been one of the top scorers in the English Premier League in recent years, also playing and scoring for the national side.
Both women are well-known in their own right — Coleen Rooney, 36, has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and almost 925,000 on Instagram — and the libel case lifted the lid on their glittering lifestyles, and less flattering aspects such as the Rooneys’ marriage troubles.
Vardy says her family had received abuse and threats as a result of Rooney’s public accusation and Steyn agreed it was not in the public interest for the disclosure to have been made by Rooney without giving Vardy the chance to respond first.
“Some members of the public have responded to the Reveal Post by subjecting Ms Vardy to vile abuse, including messages wishing her, her family, and even her (then unborn) baby, ill in the most awful terms,” Steyn said.
“Nothing of which Ms Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgment, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol.”

Topics: WAGatha Christie

