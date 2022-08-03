You are here

Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh's crimes against humanity

Special Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Mourners carry coffins wrapped in the Iraqi flag during a mass funeral on Feb. 6, 2021 for Yazidi victims of the Daesh group's violent rampage in the northern Iraq's Sinjar district. (AFP file)
Special Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Forensic workers inspect a zone during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by Daesh militants in the Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Special Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Iraqi Yazidis take part in a ceremony during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by Daesh militants in the Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Special Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Displaced Iraqi Yazidis, who fled a jihadist onslaught on Sinjar, demonstrate demanding more aid at the Bajid Kandala camp in Kurdistan's western Dohuk province. (AFP)
Special Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community are pictured at camp for internally displaced persons in the city of Zakho, Iraq, on May 5, 2022. (AFP)
Nadia Al-Faour

Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity

Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
  • Terrorist group invaded the Yazidi homeland in Iraq on Aug. 3, 2014, and unleashed mass violence and murder
  • Many of the genocide survivors are today IDPs trapped in a miserable life in camps with few facilities or services
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: On August 3, Yazidis around the world will come together to mourn their brothers, sisters, parents, and other loved ones who were massacred by Daesh eight years ago.

It was on that fateful day in 2014 that Daesh hordes invaded the historic Yazidi homeland, Sinjar, in Iraq. The terrorist group murdered 1,268 people on the first day; and throughout the weeks that followed, 6,417 Yazidis were kidnapped, 3,548 of whom were women and underage girls who were thrown into sexual slavery and forced labor.

The entire community fled, seeking safety in the mountains of Sinjar. More than 65 percent of Yazidis became displaced.




An aerial view shows a snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people in the area of Dawudya, about 60 km north of Dohuk in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on Jan. 25, 2022. (AFP)

"I am able to announce, that based upon independent and impartial investigations, complying with international standards and UN best practice, there is clear and convincing evidence, that the crimes against the Yazidi people, clearly constituted genocide,” Karim Khan, of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh, told the Security Council in 2017.

A few months into the 2014 genocide, Sinjar and US-based Yazidis established an organization, Yazda, as an emergency response unit to help rescue their community from extinction. It became clear after the release and escape of some women that Daesh was deliberately targeting and sexually enslaving Yazidis due to their religious identity.




Iraqi women mourn during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by Daesh militants in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. (AFP)

Dabiq, the online magazine used by Daesh for Islamic radicalization and recruitment purposes, published fatwas calling on the militants to enslave Yazidis as they were considered “devil worshippers.”

Yazda has logged testimonies from survivors who recounted militants telling them their community would “never welcome them back after what was done to them.”

As of today, 3,545 Yazidis have returned to their families; 1,205 of whom are women who risked their lives to escape captivity.

The survivors were physically, sexually, mentally, and spiritually devastated, with Yazda offering full access to psycho-social and protection services, while also documenting testimonies.

Some spoke of forced abortions, others shared how they self-harmed in order to miscarry after they learned the militants were keen on keeping the children. Some women even decided to complete their pregnancies and did their best to raise their children through re-education programs.

Today, many of these survivors are internally displaced persons trapped in a miserable life in camps. They complain that the facilities are in miserable condition with no access to critical services such as food, water, electricity and safe housing.

There are no recreational spaces to help encourage community building activities, and women and children are also unable to complete their education.

Against all odds, Yazidi women continue to fight for themselves.




Iraqi Yazidi women protest outside the UN office in Arbil, Iraq, on Aug. 2, 2015 in support of women from their community who were kidnapped last year in the Sinjar region by Daesh jihadis. (AFP)

A platform created within Yazda, the Yazidi Survivors Network, has given women from the community the space to advocate for their cause as they felt it vital that their voices are present when decisions were being taken.

“I want to be able to speak for myself and not have others speak for me,” one survivor and YSN member said.

Another said: “We want to participate in every decision that affects us as survivors. We want to be our own voice in all projects that concern us because only we know what we have been through and what we need in order to achieve the peace and security we desire, as well as to recover from our suffering.”

Justice, though, can be achieved through different ways for the survivors.




An aerial picture shows mourners gathering around coffins wrapped with the Iraqi flag during a mass funeral for Yazidi victims of Daesh militants in Sinjar district of Iraq on Feb. 6, 2021. (AFP)

Yazidis have been advocating to bring Daesh militants to court and prosecute them for crimes against humanity, namely for genocide. But while many petitions have been filed and are receiving funds to cover costs, what they lack is the quantity of legal advocacy needed for commitment to the cases that have piled up.

Apart from legal prosecution, the safe return to Sinjar is another form of justice Yazidis have been hoping for since their exile, where they can find their missing family members and give a proper burial to the ones they lost.

Another aspect of justice is global recognition of their genocide. To date, there has been no follow-through from the international community on helping the Yazidi community. More surprising is that no Middle Eastern country besides Iraq has formally recognized the genocide.




Every year on Aug. 3, survivors of the genocide hold a vigil to remember the thousands of Yazidi dead. (AFP File)

Even in Iraq, where the genocide is legally recognized under Article 7 of the law, the acknowledgement has not been fully realized. At a commemorative event, YSN member Nasrin Hassan Rasho said: “I demand the Iraqi state adopt a national project for transitional justice that explicitly and clearly includes a legal recognition of the Yazidi genocide and that of other minorities.”

Many female survivors expressed their concern on being treated like second-class citizens in Iraq and the Kurdistan region. Despite their history of shared violence under the brutality of Daesh, there have been no efforts of reconciliation or efforts to resolve the discrimination.

On a personal level for survivors, the lack of their inclusion affects their productivity, independence and sense of self, which in turn hinders their psychological rehabilitation and treatment.

Suzan Safar, a Yazidi genocide survivor and founder of the Dak Organization for Ezidi Women Development, said: “This marginalization, carelessness and negligence of the Sinjar cause practiced by the government makes us feel and gives us the impression that unfortunately we are not first-class citizens, but second-class ones.




Suzan Safar participating in a forum on women empowerment forum in Arbil.  (AFP file photo)

“This is what we are sensing from the actions that we are witnessing from the Iraqi government.”

In his  2017 presentation to the Security Council, UNITAD head Khan did recognize that genocide had occurred — which in itself is a big step forward in the pursuit of justice.

Underscoring the importance of this development, members of the YSN have said: “This genocide recognition by UNITAD is very important for all Yazidis. For us, the genocide qualification of the crimes is very important since it is the only way to prevent other genocides against the Yazidis and other minorities from happening again in the future.”

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Iraqi Yazidi Daesh sinjar

Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel

Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel

Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners at a maximum security prison with the encouragement of their superiors.

“Hearing the testimonies of the female prison wardens in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick,” Herzog said in a statement. “We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation.”

Last week, a former soldier who served as a prison guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym accusing her superior of repeatedly “handing her over” to be raped and sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.

On Monday, an Israel Prison Service officer was questioned under caution over the former soldier’s allegations.

Several women have since come forward with allegations that female guards were “pimped out” to be raped or sexually abused by political prisoners at the same prison, according to Israeli media reports.

In a response to a request for comment, an IPS spokesperson said the “serious allegations” refer to an incident from a few years ago.

“The information is under a gag order and we will wait for the results of the police investigation and act accordingly with zero tolerance,” the spokesperson added.

The Gilboa Prison case surfaced amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations against men in Israel’s security forces.

 

Topics: Israel Palestine sexual abuse

Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy 

Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy 
Updated 03 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy 

Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy 
  • Progress of women in the military comes as Lebanon grapples with several deeply sexist elements of society 
  • The mocking of Lebanese women’s perspectives in parliament, on television and on social media by their male colleagues remains a cause of concern
Updated 03 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The celebration of the 77th Lebanese Army Day on Monday witnessed over 40 female officers graduating from the Lebanese Army Military Academy.

Female officer Lt. Angie Khoury was the top cadet in this year’s graduating class. She read out the oath and all graduates repeated it after her.

The gender split reflects “the progress of Lebanese society and the change in the stereotypical picture of women,” said the National Commission for Lebanese Women in a statement.

“It also shows that the Lebanese Army appreciates women’s capabilities and qualifications, and opens the door for them to reach decision-making positions in the fields of security and defense,” the commission added.

Women’s access to senior positions in state security is one of the envisaged objectives in the national plan to implement the UN Security Council decision 1325 on women, peace and security.

A ministerial decree was issued in 1989 including applicable provisions related to the recruitment and service of Lebanese women in the army, in line with women’s rights to equality, in addition to a defense law that grants all Lebanese the right to volunteer to serve in their country’s military.

Over time, women’s roles were no longer limited to administrative work. According to the Lebanese Army’s Orientation Directorate, today “women occupy many positions in combat units and they proved their success in all tasks assigned to them.”

The total number of women who graduated from the academy reached 46 out of 121 graduates — 40 from the ground forces, four from the air forces, and two from the maritime forces.

(Supplied)

The Lebanese parliament witnessed last May a relative increase in the number of female members as a result of the parliamentary elections, bringing their number to eight compared to six in 2018.

However, the stances of these women, be it in parliament, on TV channels or on social media platforms, have often been mocked, especially by their male colleagues or male activists and politicians on social media.

Last week, the Lebanese people witnessed a sample of this treatment targeting female MPs. Tensions arose in parliament during the legislative session between MP Halima Kaakour from the Forces of Change bloc and speaker Nabih Berri. She asked Berri to speak while voting, but the latter refused and responded by saying: “Sit down and shut up.” Kaakour said: “What is this patriarchal behavior?”

Kaakour’s comment provoked one of the Christian MPs during the session, who objected to the use of the term “patriarchy,” which was expunged from the minutes later. MP Paula Yaacoubian intervened to explain the meaning of the term to the MPs, stating that it refers to “the condescending patriarchal system and has nothing to do with any religious figure in Lebanon.”

Tensions flared up again when MP Kabalan Kabalan mocked the family name of MP Cynthia Zarazir from the Forces of Change bloc. Yaacoubian defended her colleague by telling Berri that “one of his bloc’s MPs is bullying our colleague.”

A former female minister, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, took a more critical view: “If some women are seeking populism and demagoguery in parliament, it is their problem.

“We worked as ministers and MPs and were never subjected to bullying and mockery. Berri deals with all the MPs in his way but this doesn’t mean that he targets women alone.”

But feminist Hayat Mershad believes that “the ruling class in Lebanon has a patriarchal tendency toward women.”

She said the presence of women in public affairs is still limited, as the number of current female MPs constitutes 6.5 percent of the total number of MPs, adding that “this achievement came after years of struggle and violence targeting women trying to work in politics.”

(Supplied)

Mershad said: “Women are always criticized for being women, not for their ideas and proposals. This attitude exists and is linked to the existing political parties. The head of the party is seen as everyone’s leader and father and rules those beneath him. Women and young people don’t have the chance to assume a serious role in these parties.”

Mershad described women’s participation in the military as “a very important step that we weren’t seeing before.”

She added: “We don’t know whether it is because the number of male members in the army is decreasing as a result of their low salaries, or because of men’s migration from Lebanon to work abroad.”

In a recent Carnegie Foundation research paper, Joumana Zabaneh, a programme management specialist at UN Women Lebanon, said that “women’s participation in the Lebanese Army has had a significant impact on maintaining the Lebanese people’s confidence and reducing the risk of sexual harassment of women in vulnerable groups. The more the number of female members in the army, the more responsive, inclusive and aware of gender-related issues the institution becomes.”

The army said female recruits will be assigned “combat missions and combat support missions. As they gain frontline leadership experience, they will gradually become eligible for leadership positions over the next 30 years, and thus may succeed in bringing about major strategic transformations from within the force.”

It added: “Who knows, probably by 2050, a woman might become the chief for the first time.”

Topics: Lebanon Military women empowerment

Raisi plans to address UN in New York despite US sanctions against Iran

Raisi plans to address UN in New York despite US sanctions against Iran
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

Raisi plans to address UN in New York despite US sanctions against Iran

Raisi plans to address UN in New York despite US sanctions against Iran
  • Washington accuses Raisi of playing a leading role in mass executions of detained leftists in 1988 while he was chief prosecutor of the Tehran revolutionary court
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi plans to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly next month despite US sanctions against him, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The preliminary planning has been done for the president’s attendance at the UN General Assembly session,” Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told a weekly press briefing.

Raisi, who has been under US sanctions since November 2019 for “complicity in serious human rights violations,” missed last year’s General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A pre-recorded video of his address was played to the meeting instead.

When Washington added his name to its blacklist of Iranian officials, Raisi was still judiciary chief. He became president in June 2021.

Washington accuses him of playing a leading role in mass executions of detained leftists in 1988 while he was chief prosecutor of the Tehran revolutionary court.

Raisi has denied the allegations on two occasions — in 2018 and 2020 — insisting he played no role in the executions, although he lauded an order he said was handed down by the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to proceed with the purge.

The General Assembly opens in New York on Sept. 13.

Baha’i arrested

Iran arrested several members of the Baha’i faith on spying charges, authorities said, the latest sign of a tightening crackdown across the Islamic Republic as it faces international pressure over its tattered nuclear deal. The Baha’i demanded their release and called their arrests part of a long pattern of persecution by Iran’s Shiite theocracy.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that the suspects were linked to the Baha’i center in Israel and had collected and transferred information there.

The Baha’i’s international governing body, the Universal House of Justice, long has been based in Haifa, Israel. The Baha’i have had a presence there since before the founding of the state of Israel, which Tehran views as its chief enemy in the region.

Iran offered no evidence to support the allegations of the Baha’i doing anything illegal. State TV footage showed one of the suspects saying he was being monitored by agents of the ministry, though he did not acknowledge in the footage doing anything wrong.

The Baha’i through an international advocacy group identified several of those arrested as leaders in their religion who previously served 10-year prison sentences.

They are “domestic symbols of resilience and internationally renowned former prisoners of conscience,” the Baha’i said. “Arresting them reveals the Iranian government’s escalating persecution of Iran’s Baha’i community.”

The Baha’i say they’ve been persecuted by Shiite clerics in Iran since their religion’s founding — something that’s grown more intense since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Topics: Ebrahim Raisi US sanctions Iran UN General Assembly

UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank

UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

UN experts slam Israel's 'harassment' in West Bank

UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank
  • The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer
  • The case of Masafer Yatta -- or Firing Zone 918 -- an agricultural area near Hebron, has been one of Israel's longest running legal battles
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

GENEVA: UN experts on Tuesday condemned Israel’s “harassment” of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone.
The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer, including mass forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.
“Israeli authorities’ hubris is proving without limits. They are even harassing human rights defenders and humanitarian workers seeking to support and protect people facing grave human rights violations in Masafer Yatta,” the four experts said in a joint statement.
“This is a direct assault on the core of human rights and international humanitarian law... this also confirms that impunity over abuse of power fosters power to abuse.”
The case of Masafer Yatta — or Firing Zone 918 — an agricultural area near Hebron, has been one of Israel’s longest running legal battles.
In the early 1980s, the army declared the 30-square-kilometer (12-square-mile) territory a restricted military area and claimed it was uninhabited.
Residents of eight villages had been in court for around 20 years fighting Israeli government efforts to evict them.
But in May this year, Israel’s High Court approved the eviction of Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.
“The tragic implications of that decision are now before our eyes: roughly 1,200 Palestinian residents in Masafer Yatta are left defenseless in front of the threat of forced eviction and arbitrary displacement,” said the experts, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report their findings to it.
The statement was penned by a special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory as well as rapporteurs on internally displaced persons, adequate housing, and the situation of human rights defenders.
They voiced dismay at reports that human rights defenders and humanitarian workers have been harassed by the Israeli military in Masafer Yatta.
“They have been stopped and detained for several hours at checkpoints and had their identification documents or cars confiscated, often on grounds that they had entered a closed military site without permission,” their statement said.
The experts expressed particular concern for Sami Hureini, a prominent human rights defender and member of the “Youth of Sumud” activist group “engaged in peaceful resistance against illegal settlements in the southern Hebron hills.”
On June 28, he was reportedly arrested at a checkpoint in Masafer Yatta and detained by the military for several hours, the experts said.
“He is currently being tried in the Ofer Military Court for allegedly obstructing and assaulting a soldier and entering a closed military zone, following his participation in a peaceful demonstration on 8 January 2021,” they said.
Hureini’s attorney, Riham Nasra, said her legal team has presented “hundreds of photos and videos” to disprove the allegations against her client.
“Five activists who were near Sami during the protest testified that at no point did Sami resort to violence,” Nasra told AFP in a statement.
The Israeli military and the country’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the remarks by the UN experts.
The Israeli army told AFP that Hureini had been “charged for his participation in a violent demonstration against soldiers and inciting other demonstrators to violence against the security forces.”

Topics: Israel Palestinian UN experts human rights

Yemen truce extended for second time until Oct. 2, says UN envoy

Yemen truce extended for second time until Oct. 2, says UN envoy
Updated 02 August 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Yemen truce extended for second time until Oct. 2, says UN envoy

Yemen truce extended for second time until Oct. 2, says UN envoy
  • Hans Grundberg said parties had committed to negotiations aiming at wider truce agreement
  • He renewed his call for Iran-backed Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz governorate
Updated 02 August 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Parties in Yemen have agreed to extend the current truce for two additional months until Oct. 2 while also committing to engage in intensive talks aimed at a larger truce agreement, the UN said on Monday.

The UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg expressed his gratitude for the support from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN Security Council.

He also thanked the leadership of the Yemeni parties for agreeing to extend the truce and “their continued constructive engagements.”

In a statement, Grundberg said the truce extension provided an opportunity to pivot toward long-lasting, sustainable peace with a nationwide ceasefire, adding that both parties had given him “substantive comments” on a proposal he had drafted for an expanded truce agreement.

“The expanded truce proposal would provide for reaching an agreement on a transparent and effective disbursement mechanism for the regular payment of civil servant salaries and civilian pensions, the opening of roads in Taiz and other governorates, opening additional destinations to and from Sana’a International Airport, and providing fuel and its regular flow of fuel to the ports of Hodeidah,” he said.

“An expanded agreement would also provide an opportunity to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic issues, and to prepare for the resumption of the Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices to reach a sustainable and just peace.”

It is the second renewal of the UN-brokered two-month truce, which came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for the first time in June.

The truce has been hailed for the subsequent drastic reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties, along with the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

However, the Iran-backed Houthis continue to reject a UN proposal to reopen the roads around Taiz governorate, which has been under siege for over seven years.

Grundberg said: “The main objective of the current truce continues to be to provide tangible relief to civilians and create a conducive environment for reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict through a comprehensive political process.

“It is also important to make progress on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates to facilitate the freedom of movement of millions of Yemeni women, men and children, and goods. The people of Taiz and across Yemen deserve for the truce to deliver for them in all its aspects.”

He called on all parties to meet their commitments and implement the truce in its entirety and put Yemen back on a peaceful path.

“The Yemeni people deserve no less,” Grundberg said.

Topics: Yemen UN Truce Extension

