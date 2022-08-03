India and Pakistan to clash at Asia Cup cricket

You are here

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28, organizers said on Tuesday. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  • The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan
AFP

NEW DELHI: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28, organizers said on Tuesday as they released the match schedule.
Political tensions mean cricketers from the two countries currently only meet in multi-nation events.
They will face off in the Group A opener of the Twenty20 tournament, which was moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to the UAE.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are also confirmed for the main draw.
The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.
India and Pakistan could end up playing each other again in the Super 4 stage and also the final on September 11.
India and Pakistan are also scheduled to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup on October 23.

Topics: Asia Cup Twenty20 Cricket India and Pakistan

MONTEVIDEO: Four South American countries on Tuesday launched an unprecedented joint bid to host the centenary 2030 World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.
“We are in this iconic place where history began,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL, from the Centenario stadium in Montevideo where the first World Cup final was held in 1930.
Uruguay won that, beating Argentina 4-2, but now the neighbors have joined together — alongside Paraguay and Chile — to bid for the right to host the 2030 global showpiece under the “Juntos 2030” (Together 2030) slogan.
“This is not the project of a government but the dream of a whole continent,” added Dominguez.
“There will be other World Cups but 100 years will be celebrated only once.”
The idea of a joint South American bid for the 2030 tournament was first mooted by Uruguay and Argentina in 2017 and two years later the four potential hosts had been established.
But it has taken until now for them to make their bid official.
And the romantic idea of bringing the tournament back to its first home was central to the plans of the football and sporting authorities from the four countries present at Tuesday’s launch.
The idea of a World Cup was “thought up, analyzed and put into practice here in Uruguay almost 100 years ago,” said Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan football association (AUF).
“It became the greatest sporting festival in the world,” he said, praising the “guts, courage, intelligence and effort” that went into putting on the first tournament.
Paraguayan Dominguez, though, reminded those present that the symbolic argument would not be enough.
“We cannot rely only on the sentimental, we have to play our part and be in condition” to host the World Cup.
Uruguay’s sports minister, Sebastian Bauza, said the four countries would present their bid to FIFA in May 2023, with the world governing body due to make its decision the year after.
“We have to put on a sustainable World Cup that leaves a legacy for these four countries,” said Bauza, adding that some international banks had expressed an interest in supporting the bid.
The joint South American bid will likely come up against at least two other proposals.
Spain and Portugal have officially submitted a joint bid while Morocco have repeatedly insisted they will bid to become only the second ever African country to host the finals.
The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland decided in February to abandon a joint bid that would have seen five FIFA member federations hosting the tournament.
There has also been tentative talk of an Israeli bid alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The 2030 tournament will feature 48 teams and Dominguez said around 14 stadiums would be used for around 80 matches.
By contrast, at the Qatar World Cup later this year, there will be 32 teams playing 64 matches in eight venues.
In 1930 there were only 13 teams and the entire tournament was played in the same city — Montevideo — in just three stadiums.
“It’s more difficult and onerous for a country to plan a candidacy on its own,” said Dominguez.
If successful it would be the first time that as many as four countries host the World Cup.
The 2026 tournament has already been awarded to three countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The last World Cup to be hosted in South America was Brazil 2014.
More than half of the 21 World Cup tournaments already staged have been in Europe.

Topics: World Cup football Uruguay Argentina Chile Paraguay

Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter — report

Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter — report
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter — report

Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter — report
  • The report identified two peaks in the frequency of abusive tweets
  • The first came on the day Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United -- August 27 2021
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a report published Tuesday has found.
Analysis by British media regulator Ofcom of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season found nearly 60,000 abusive posts, affecting seven in 10 top-flight players.
Half of that abuse was directed at just 12 individuals — eight from United.
Twitter was chosen due to its popularity with players, and because it makes data available for research but the study does not take into account the safeguards that are in place.
Ofcom is preparing to regulate technology companies under new Online Safety laws aimed at protecting users.
“These findings shed light on a dark side to the beautiful game,” Ofcom group director for broadcasting and online content Kevin Bakhurst said. “Online abuse has no place in sport, nor in wider society, and tackling it requires a team effort.
“Social media firms needn’t wait for new laws to make their sites and apps safer for users. When we become the regulator for online safety, tech companies will have to be really open about the steps they’re taking to protect users. We will expect them to design their services with safety in mind.”
The report identified two peaks in the frequency of abusive tweets.
The first came on the day Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United — August 27 2021 — generating three times more tweets than any other day (188,769), of which 3,961 were abusive.
The volume of posts can largely be explained because of Ronaldo’s 98.4 million followers.
On this day, the Portugal forward was mentioned in 90 percent of all tweets aimed at Premier League footballers and 97 percent of abusive tweets.
The second peak came on November 7 when Maguire tweeted an apology following Manchester United’s 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City, with many posts using insulting language toward the England defender.
Twitter said it also removed more than 38,000 abusive tweets, with a spokesperson telling Britain’s PA news agency they were “committed” to combatting abuse and did not tolerate harassment on grounds of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.
At an Ofcom event at the National Football Museum in Manchester on Tuesday, Manchester United women’s player Aoife Mannion said using social media was a particular “deal with the devil” for female footballers.
“We do need it because we need the exposure and visibility we get from it, we don’t need the abuse,” she said.

Topics: Manchester United Ronaldo Harry Maguire Twitter abuse

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
  • The 21-year-old Piastri was named Alpine's reserve driver at the start of 2022
  • He will be promoted after Alonso makes the switch to Aston Martin
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Australia’s Oscar Piastri will replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Piastri was named Alpine’s reserve driver at the start of 2022. He will be promoted after Alonso makes the switch to Aston Martin.
Alpine said the decision was taken “in line with the commitments made by the team” to Piastri.
“Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae,” Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said in a statement.
“Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him develop and mature into a driver who is more than capable of taking the step up to Formula 1.”
Melbourne-born Piastri joined the Alpine academy after winning the Formula Renault Eurocup title in 2019. He took the Formula 3 crown the following year before claiming the Formula 2 championship in 2021.
He will team up with French driver Esteban Ocon at the top level next year.
“Together, we believe the duo will give us the continuity we need to achieve our long-term goal of challenging for wins and championships,” said Szafnauer.
Alonso, 41, revealed Monday he would be joining Aston Martin on a multi-year contract from 2023, taking the seat vacated by the imminent retirement of Sebastian Vettel.
The Spaniard, who won his world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, returned to Formula One last season with Alpine after a two-year hiatus.

Topics: F1 Fernando Alonso Oscar Piastri Alpine

Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season

Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season
Updated 02 August 2022
AP

Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season

Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season
  • Madrid can't afford to lose Benzema
  • Madrid know they will need the 34-year-old France striker to perform at a high level for another season
Updated 02 August 2022
AP

MADRID: When Karim Benzema went down in pain after getting hurt in a practice session during Real Madrid’s preseason tour in the United States, it was understandable why his teammates and the coaching staff appeared concerned.
Madrid can’t afford to lose Benzema, who was the team’s best player last season and had a key role as the club won the Champions League and the Spanish league.
To repeat their success, Madrid know they will need the 34-year-old France striker to perform at a high level for another season. And the club bet he can do it — Madrid didn’t make any major additions to their attack.
Thankfully for Madrid, it was just a knock that brought Benzema down in practice across the pond. He is set to be ready when Madrid begins its season this month.
“Benzema is in good shape,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said during the team’s preseason tour. “He is fine despite not having trained much. He came back well. He’s fine but still needs to work on his fitness.”
Benzema did not play in the friendly against Barcelona in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, when Madrid struggled offensively in a 1-0 loss. Benzema was back in the starting lineup against Mexican club América in San Francisco, playing well and scoring a goal in the 2-2 draw. He also scored once in the team’s 2-0 win over Juventus in Los Angeles.
“Benzema is the best player in the world, so we obviously lack something when he is not playing,” Ancelotti said.
Madrid are hoping Benzema can perform at least close to how he did last season, when he led an attack that also included Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. The trio helped the club score 80 goals in the Spanish league, 12 more than any other club.
Benzema also was crucial as a leader and adviser to the youngsters.
“Karim’s been telling me to be brave since I arrived at the club,” the 22-year-old Vinícius said. “We have had a very good connection and have linked up to win a lot of games.”
Benzema himself had his best season ever, being the top scorer in the Spanish league and the Champions League. He scored 44 goals from 45 matches with Madrid, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals, behind the 451 of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Frenchman, a strong candidate to win best player of the year awards for his performances last season, has thrived after being in the shadow of Ronaldo until the Portugal star left for Juventus in 2018.
Madrid did not make many high-profile signings since Ronaldo left, and its attempt to boost its attack with Kylian Mbappé failed this season. The other forward in the squad include Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Díaz. Gareth Bale left at the end of last season and the club did not replace him.
The team’s only additions to the squad came in defense with central defender Antonio Rüdiger and midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.
If Benzema remains in top form, though, Madrid should do just fine with the players they have in the squad.
Madrid’s season begin on Aug. 10 in the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki. The club will play their first match in the Spanish league on Aug. 14 at promoted Almería.

Topics: real madrid Karim Benzema

Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage

Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage

Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage
  • 2 top-16 performances in England have showcased his talent, with international win in 2022 now realistic target
  • The Walton Heath Trophy and Tillman Trophy have historically had exceptional winners, including Masters champion Danny Willett and golf legend Ernie Els
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Faisal Salhab, Golf Saudi’s highest-ranked amateur golfer, has continued to showcase his world-class ability with two top performances in England.

A tied 15th position in the Tillman Trophy at Castle Royle Golf and Country Club, and then a 16th-place finish in the world-renowned Walton Heath Trophy, have helped him prepare positively for a busy Asian Tour swing as part of the upcoming International Series.

Salhab, victorious in two events during 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa region, has started to make waves on the international stage. Shooting a low score of 65 (six under-par) in the opening round at Castle Royle, showed that the 25-year-old had found the sweet spot when it came to his game and was now ready to compete for his first win on another continent.

Both events showcased world-class amateurs, with more than 110 players in each tournament (132 competing for the Tillman Trophy and 113 for the Walton Heath Trophy). Golf courses throughout Europe are very different to those in the MENA region and Salhab’s two strong performances in England demonstrated how his skills were not only developing but becoming transferrable across a wide range of layouts and courses.

The Walton Heath Trophy and Tillman Trophy have historically had exceptional winners, including Masters champion Danny Willett and golf legend Ernie Els. Both tournaments provided a stern test of Salhab’s game and bode well for the remainder of the year.

In the build-up to his next two tournaments on the Asian Tour, Salhab said: “The preparation that I’ve done in the UK has given me a lot more confidence in my game. By playing on different courses, I’ve had to adapt to the variety of conditions, which in turn has made me more of a complete player.

“I am now focused and looking forward to competing at these next few tournaments in Asia,” he added.

Grant Smith, one of the national team coaches for Golf Saudi, has belief in Salhab’s ability, and after coaching him for a number of years reckons he is ready for the next step.

Smith said: “Both Faisal and Saud (Al-Sharif) have a tremendous amount of talent and they both proved that by competing in these high-caliber tournaments in new and challenging conditions. It was great to witness the hard work and preparation that was put in, transcending into some really positive results.

“They can be extremely proud of how they are representing themselves and their country on the international stage.”

During the same visit to England, 22-year-old Al-Sharif also put in a strong performance at Castle Royle, finishing tied 36th.

Winner of the Jordan Open in 2021, he has been recognized as an extremely talented golfer, and is excited for the remainder of 2022.

Al-Sharif said: “I have taken away many positives from my experience playing in these UK tournaments over the summer. It was a challenge not only for my physical game but also my mind.

“I proved to myself that I was able to post a good score when I needed to in order to make the cut by fighting for every shot until the final putt was sunk. I’m excited to take this mentality forward into the next events we have lined up.”

In August, both players will be heading over to the Asian Tour, playing on the International Series as recognized amateurs, in both Singapore and Korea. The events will be welcoming some of the game’s greatest players, as the Asian Tour becomes one of the most recognized tours on the planet.

Topics: Golf Saudi Faisal Salhab Asian Tour

