Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final

WASHINGTON: Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open on Tuesday, the Australian’s first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final.
Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won’t help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more may boost his confidence.
“That was like the golden opportunity I felt for me,” Kyrgios said of Wimbledon. “There are so many things I would have done differently I think now that I have digested that match, but I’m doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I think I’m doing that, and my whole team is helping me achieve that goal.”
Following a tradition he started when he won this hard-court tuneup for the US Open in 2019, he asked a fan where he should serve for match point and moved on to face Tommy Paul in the round of 32.
“I wish I had that experience when I was watching tennis matches,” Kyrgios said. “I think it’s just a cool experience for someone that’s paid money to come watch you play and potentially to go home with that memory.”
Kyrgios is trying to move past the memory of losing to Djokovic at Wimbledon and bowing out in the first round of the Citi Open a year ago. It helps that he thinks he’s playing some of the best tennis of his career.
“I’m having a great year,” he said. “I think if Wimbledon had points, I think I’d be around top 15, top 20 in the world. I definitely feel like I’m playing that level of tennis — if not top 10, top five at the moment.”
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the round of 16, beating Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2. In the women’s draw, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic beat American Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.
Pool queen McKeon makes Commonwealth history as Kiplimo dances to 10,000m win
On another dramatic night of action in the pool, Adam Peaty showed the mentality that has brought him three Olympic titles
Kiplimo, who took bronze at the recent world championships, celebrated with a dance on crossing the line after finishing in 27min 09.19sec, ahead of Kenyan pair Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP
BIRMINGHAM: Australian swim star Emma McKeon made Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m on the first day of track and field.
McKeon pulled one ahead of shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams and fellow swim star Chad le Clos, who has endured a nightmare Games in Birmingham.
The 30-year-old South African had looked set to take the record himself when he came to Birmingham but so far he has just a silver medal to show for his efforts.
On another dramatic night of action in the pool, Adam Peaty showed the mentality that has brought him three Olympic titles.
The 27-year-old Englishman admitted to being at the “bottom of the bottom” after his shock defeat in the 100m but bounced back on Tuesday to take gold in the 50m.
“I had two options this morning I either fight or don’t fight,” he told the BBC. “Everyone who knows me, knows I fight.”
Prince William, his wife Kate and their seven-year-old daughter Charlotte attended the morning session of the swimming events.
The evening again belonged to dominant Australia, who have now won 22 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics Center out of a total of 43 on offer.
Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion Joseph Cheptegei by destroying his compatriot’s Commonwealth Games record at the Alexander Stadium.
Kiplimo, who took bronze at the recent world championships, celebrated with a dance on crossing the line after finishing in 27min 09.19sec, ahead of Kenyan pair Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie.
“I think for me for winning this Commonwealth Games title was everything, the most important thing for me this season,” said the 21-year-old Olympic bronze medallist.
“But I still have a lot of things to do in the future at the Olympics and world championships.”
There were golds too for Australia’s Nina Kennedy, who built on her bronze in the world championships to take the pole vault title with a best of 4.60 meters, and Chioma Onyekwere of Nigeria in the discus (61.70m).
England’s Jake Jarman claimed a fourth gold medal on the final day of gymnastics while compatriot Joe Fraser grabbed his third with victory in the parallel bars.
“I’m going to find somewhere in my house to store them (the medals) — maybe a glass cabinet or something like that, if there’s space,” said the 20-year-old Jarman.
On another stellar day for the home nation, Alice Kinsella won the women’s floor while Australia’s Kate McDonald won gold in the women’s balance beam. Cypriot Ilias Georgiou won the men’s horizontal bar.
England finished with 10 gold medals out of a total of 14 in the artistic gymnastics.
In the more genteel world of lawn bowls, India triumphed in the women’s fours final, beating 2018 silver medallists South Africa 17-10, while Wales beat England in the men’s pairs final.
“We woke up with the mindset that this is a new day, a new beginning, and that we have the opportunity to do something very special,” said India’s Rupa Rani Tirkey.
“We are glad we been able to achieve that.”
Samoan weightlifter Don Opeloge won 96kg gold after his dreams of competing in the Tokyo Olympics were dashed by Covid-19 travel restrictions.
On Tuesday he performed a celebratory dance and hopes there will be more to come from his compatriots on Wednesday.
“We are called the ‘Dream Team’ in Samoa and we will win more medals. Tomorrow I will be dancing and singing with them.”
The first-ever Commonwealth 3x3 basketball competition came to an end with England beating Australia in the men’s final while Canada beat the host nation in the women’s gold-medal match.
Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league
NFL owners are meeting in Minneapolis next week to approve the sale
Updated 03 August 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Rob Walton is adding seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain to the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group.
Hamilton, 37, who drives for the Mercedes team and whose 103 career victories are the most in F1 history, is the third limited partner brought aboard by the Walton-Penner ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.
“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton tweeted. “Honored to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”
Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league. Hamilton is Black, as are the new ownership group’s two other limited partners, Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
The Walton-Penner group won the bidding for the Broncos with a $4.65 billion offer, the highest price paid for any sports franchise in the world. NFL owners are meeting in Minneapolis next week to approve the sale. Once that happens, Walton, who has an estimated net worth of $60 billion, will become the league’s richest owner.
“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Walton said in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.
“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time,” Walton added. “His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson saluted his friend Hamilton on Twitter before Tuesday’s practice. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were guests of Hamilton’s race team at the Monaco Grand Prix this year.
The Pat Bowlen Trust has run the franchise for several years and the trustees put the club up for sale after the children of late owner Pat Bowlen couldn’t agree on which one of them would succeed their father.
The trustees wanted Brittany Bowlen, 32, to take over. She stepped down from her job as the team’s vice president of strategy following the Walton-Penner ownership group’s winning bid.
The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP
NEW DELHI: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28, organizers said on Tuesday as they released the match schedule.
Political tensions mean cricketers from the two countries currently only meet in multi-nation events.
They will face off in the Group A opener of the Twenty20 tournament, which was moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to the UAE.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are also confirmed for the main draw.
The tournament begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.
India and Pakistan could end up playing each other again in the Super 4 stage and also the final on September 11.
India and Pakistan are also scheduled to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup on October 23.
South American countries launch official 2030 World Cup bid
The idea of a joint South American bid for the 2030 tournament was first mooted by Uruguay and Argentina in 2017
The romantic idea of bringing the tournament back to its first home was central to the plans of the football and sporting authorities
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP
MONTEVIDEO: Four South American countries on Tuesday launched an unprecedented joint bid to host the centenary 2030 World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.
“We are in this iconic place where history began,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL, from the Centenario stadium in Montevideo where the first World Cup final was held in 1930.
Uruguay won that, beating Argentina 4-2, but now the neighbors have joined together — alongside Paraguay and Chile — to bid for the right to host the 2030 global showpiece under the “Juntos 2030” (Together 2030) slogan.
“This is not the project of a government but the dream of a whole continent,” added Dominguez.
“There will be other World Cups but 100 years will be celebrated only once.”
The idea of a joint South American bid for the 2030 tournament was first mooted by Uruguay and Argentina in 2017 and two years later the four potential hosts had been established.
But it has taken until now for them to make their bid official.
And the romantic idea of bringing the tournament back to its first home was central to the plans of the football and sporting authorities from the four countries present at Tuesday’s launch.
The idea of a World Cup was “thought up, analyzed and put into practice here in Uruguay almost 100 years ago,” said Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan football association (AUF).
“It became the greatest sporting festival in the world,” he said, praising the “guts, courage, intelligence and effort” that went into putting on the first tournament.
Paraguayan Dominguez, though, reminded those present that the symbolic argument would not be enough.
“We cannot rely only on the sentimental, we have to play our part and be in condition” to host the World Cup.
Uruguay’s sports minister, Sebastian Bauza, said the four countries would present their bid to FIFA in May 2023, with the world governing body due to make its decision the year after.
“We have to put on a sustainable World Cup that leaves a legacy for these four countries,” said Bauza, adding that some international banks had expressed an interest in supporting the bid.
The joint South American bid will likely come up against at least two other proposals.
Spain and Portugal have officially submitted a joint bid while Morocco have repeatedly insisted they will bid to become only the second ever African country to host the finals.
The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland decided in February to abandon a joint bid that would have seen five FIFA member federations hosting the tournament.
There has also been tentative talk of an Israeli bid alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The 2030 tournament will feature 48 teams and Dominguez said around 14 stadiums would be used for around 80 matches.
By contrast, at the Qatar World Cup later this year, there will be 32 teams playing 64 matches in eight venues.
In 1930 there were only 13 teams and the entire tournament was played in the same city — Montevideo — in just three stadiums.
“It’s more difficult and onerous for a country to plan a candidacy on its own,” said Dominguez.
If successful it would be the first time that as many as four countries host the World Cup.
The 2026 tournament has already been awarded to three countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The last World Cup to be hosted in South America was Brazil 2014.
More than half of the 21 World Cup tournaments already staged have been in Europe.
Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter — report
The report identified two peaks in the frequency of abusive tweets
The first came on the day Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United -- August 27 2021
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP
LONDON: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a report published Tuesday has found.
Analysis by British media regulator Ofcom of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season found nearly 60,000 abusive posts, affecting seven in 10 top-flight players.
Half of that abuse was directed at just 12 individuals — eight from United.
Twitter was chosen due to its popularity with players, and because it makes data available for research but the study does not take into account the safeguards that are in place.
Ofcom is preparing to regulate technology companies under new Online Safety laws aimed at protecting users.
“These findings shed light on a dark side to the beautiful game,” Ofcom group director for broadcasting and online content Kevin Bakhurst said. “Online abuse has no place in sport, nor in wider society, and tackling it requires a team effort.
“Social media firms needn’t wait for new laws to make their sites and apps safer for users. When we become the regulator for online safety, tech companies will have to be really open about the steps they’re taking to protect users. We will expect them to design their services with safety in mind.”
The report identified two peaks in the frequency of abusive tweets.
The first came on the day Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United — August 27 2021 — generating three times more tweets than any other day (188,769), of which 3,961 were abusive.
The volume of posts can largely be explained because of Ronaldo’s 98.4 million followers.
On this day, the Portugal forward was mentioned in 90 percent of all tweets aimed at Premier League footballers and 97 percent of abusive tweets.
The second peak came on November 7 when Maguire tweeted an apology following Manchester United’s 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City, with many posts using insulting language toward the England defender.
Twitter said it also removed more than 38,000 abusive tweets, with a spokesperson telling Britain’s PA news agency they were “committed” to combatting abuse and did not tolerate harassment on grounds of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.
At an Ofcom event at the National Football Museum in Manchester on Tuesday, Manchester United women’s player Aoife Mannion said using social media was a particular “deal with the devil” for female footballers.
“We do need it because we need the exposure and visibility we get from it, we don’t need the abuse,” she said.