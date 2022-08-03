Saudi telecom giant stc to pay $532m quarterly dividend as H1 profit hits $1.6bn

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has seen its profit rise to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first half of 2022, allowing it to distribute quarterly dividends worth SR2 billion, representing SR1 per share.

The telecom giant’s profit jump from SR5.77 billion in the same period a year ago came on the back of a 7 percent surge in sales, according to a bourse filing.

Revenues hit SR34 billion during the six-month period, up from SR32 billion last year, which was slightly offset by higher cost of revenue and operating expenses.

During the second quarter of the year, DARE 2.0, a company specialized in cloud computing, was established with SR894 million capital, of which stc’s share amounted to SR492 million, said CEO, Olayan Alwetaid.

“The group’s total investments during the first half of 2022 reached around SR5 billion through strategic partnerships, establishing specialized technology companies, and acquisitions for geographic expansion and diversification,” he added.